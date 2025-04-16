Drunken Sailors Back in Splurge Mode, Retail Sales Surge. Even at Restaurants & Bars not Part of Frontrunning Tariffs

The recession is going to have to get back in line and wait.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Retail sales in March jumped majestically, and January and February were revised higher, and it wasn’t just motor vehicle sales and tariff-frontrunning, or whatever, but also sales in restaurants and bars where sales jumped, a sign that consumers are splurging, not frontrunning. They’re in a foul mood in sentiment surveys because they hate high prices and inflation, but they’re out there having fun and spending money. The recession is going to have to get back in line and wait.
Retail sales jumped by 1.4% seasonally adjusted in March from upwardly revised February sales, and January was upwardly revised as well, to a record $735 billion, up by 4.8% year-over-year (red in the chart below).
Not seasonally adjusted, January and February are the worst months of the year in retail sales. December is by far the best month of the year (blue in the chart below). Massive seasonal adjustments attempt to iron this out by slashing December sales and by raising January and February sales. But if these huge seasonal adjustments go awry even a little, the seasonally adjusted results can trigger recession calls, then March comes along with almost no seasonal adjustments, and everything is fine again. This is a drama that gets rerun in Q1 in many years.
Non-frontrunning splurge: Sales at restaurants and bars. Food services and drinking places include everything from cafeterias to restaurants and bars. It’s the third largest category of retailers behind auto & parts dealers and nonstore retailers (mostly ecommerce). It accounts for 13% of total retail sales.
Most of this is discretionary spending, money that consumers want to spend, but don’t have to spend. And it’s unrelated to tariffs and any efforts to frontrun the tariffs.
Not seasonally adjusted, sales at these establishments spiked by 15.8% in March from February, to a record $102 billion.
Seasonally adjusted, they jumped by 1.8% for the month to $98 billion, and were up 4.8% year-over-year.
Our Drunken Sailors, as we’ve come to call them facetiously and lovingly, are back on track. Maybe widespread bad weather kept them at home in January and February, but they splurged when the sun came out in March. And it had nothing to do with frontrunning tariffs:
Tax-refunds & frontrunning surge: New and used vehicle dealers and parts stores, the largest retailer category with 19% of total retail sales, had a big month.
Not seasonally adjusted, sales spiked by 24% in March from February, to a record $154 billion. March is often the best month of the year; February and January are by far the worst months of the year. Year-over-year, sales spiked by 9.8% (blue in the chart below).
Seasonally adjusted, sales surged by 5.3% in March from February and by 8.8% year-over-year. Seasonal adjustments also adjust for the difference in “selling days” (red).
We knew this surge would be happening: New-vehicle sales, in terms of the number of vehicles sold, had shown decent growth in January and February and had spiked 13% year-over-year in March for the best Q1 since 2019. And sales of used vehicles also spiked 13% year-over-year in March, after solid growth in January and February.
As I pointed out, this was driven by several factors, among them:
- Big “tax-refund season”: Surging tax refunds ($208 billion through March), well ahead of a year ago, like stimulus checks for downpayments;
- Tariff-fears frontrunning;
- Urge to buy a nicer set of wheels – very ingrained in our Drunken Sailors.
And the sun came out, and they bought.
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets, #2 category), only saw modest growth.
Not seasonally adjusted, sales rose by 8.5% in March from February, and by 6.1% year-over-year, to $123 billion.
Seasonally adjusted, sales inched up 0.1% in March, and rose by 4.8% year-over-year, to $127 billion.
What, no tariff frontrunning, suddenly? Ecommerce is where tariff-frontrunning should have also taken place, but apparently it didn’t. This slow growth (for ecommerce) and the splurge at restaurants, which has nothing to do with tariffs, sprinkle doubt on just how much of a factor tariff-frontrunning really was. Maybe people were just in a mood to eat and drink out and buy vehicles? That’s what American consumers are known to do.
Food and Beverage Stores, #4 category of retailer, 12% of retail sales:
- Sales: $85 billion
- From prior month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: +3.6%
General merchandise stores, minus department stores (#5 category, 9% of retail sales), including retailers such as Walmart, which is also the largest grocer in the US.
- Sales: $67 billion
- From prior month: +0.8%
- Year-over-year: +4.8%
Gas stations (#6 category, 7% of retail sales). Dollar-sales at gas stations move in near-lockstep with the price of gasoline. The price of gasoline started zigzagging lower in mid-2022. These price declines pushed down dollar-sales at gas stations. Sales at gas stations also include all the other merchandise gas stations sell:
- Sales: $51 billion
- From prior month: -2.5%
- Year-over-year: -4.3%
Sales in billions of dollars at gas stations (red, left axis); and the CPI for gasoline (blue, right axis):
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (#7 category, 6% of total retail). The remodeling boom during the pandemic fizzled in late 2022, and sales fell for a while. But in March, sales spiked, even seasonally adjusted. May is usually the best month:
- Sales: $41 billion
- From prior month: +3.3%
- Year-over-year: +2.6%
Health and personal care stores (#8 category, 5% of total retail:
- Sales: $39 billion
- From prior month: +0.7%
- Year-over-year: +7.2%
Clothing and accessory stores (#9 category, 3.7% of retail):
- Sales: $27 billion
- From prior month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +5.4%
Howdy Folks YEA HAW. ” money that consumers want to spend, but don’t have to spend. ” Pure American atta way USA……. Now with Real Reciprocal Tariffs, sober sailors might even become drunken sailors…..
Is there evidence the average consumer frontruns tariffs? It seems to me the average American doesn’t even know what tariffs are regardless of their opinion about them. So at least in my opinion I don’t expect any changes in the numbers until the costs are passed on. Given the China tariffs don’t apply to ships in transit and it takes about 20 days for the ship to cross the ocean we’d seem to be only a few days of real tariffs hitting.
Is there reason to believe the costs won’t be passed on? Or that consumers wouldn’t decrease spending if prices increased without associated wage increases? Seems like something has to give eventually.
There is a lot of talk, citing frontrunning for the surge in auto sales, and there might have been some of it. But as you said, most consumers don’t think that way. But there are the $208 billion in tax refunds, which make great down payments, and they’re up a lot from a year ago, they’re like stimulus checks, and every year, dealers salivate over “tax refund season.” And that IS real.
Other categories of retailers, such as restaurants and bars, saw surging sales, and they have zero to do with frontrunning. And the category that should have seen a lot of frontrunning — ecommerce sales — barely ticked up, and there was no frontrunning at ecommerce retailers.
So this combination data in the article caused me to say in my article: “…sprinkle doubt on just how much of a factor tariff-frontrunning really was. Maybe people were just in a mood to eat and drink out and buy vehicles? That’s what American consumers are known to do.”
Until we get a significant downswing in short-term money flows, we shouldn’t expect a recession. The next slowing can be expected with the 3rd seasonal inflection point beginning 5/5/25.
I don’t know a single person who has altered any of their buying habits as a result of the tariffs or proposed tariffs. The commenters here and elsewhere who suggest otherwise are doing so on the basis of their political bias.
Having said that, can we please get back to a semblance of normal trade with our allies and stop revoking student visas unless people are actually committing crimes? And can Congress do it’s job and present a budget that isn’t on track to bankrupt our grandchildren?
No and no,
I honestly don’t even know what Powell is doing anymore besides realizing he should have never lowered rates last year because it spiked to 10 year and inflation remained stubborn.
He waited for 1 bad jobs print and totally caved last year
Powell is Chairman of the FOMC inside the Federal Reserve and is only one of twelve votes as to interest rate policy. These decisions are typically always made by unanimous vote.
He was doing what Diaper Joe wanted, trying to sway the election.
Jerome Powell is a former partner of the private equity firm, The Carlyle Group. What he did when he lowered rates last year was bailing out his Wall Street buddies.
Retail sales don’t necessarily have a great track record of predicting slowdowns. They continued to grow well into the middle of dot com recession and during GFC.
I believe GDP growth was also reported to be positive in March 2008.
As long as wages of the bottom increase, it is all good. A slowdown should be acceptable if that is the only way to put money in the hands of the poor. We have screwed over the poor for far too long…..of course the Fed has had a hand to play in that.
By the poor, I assume you mean Wall Street speculators, as they are the only ones that benefit from lower Federal Reserve rates so they can borrow cheaper and speculate on more assets for increased leverage.
The Dotcom Bust started in March 2000 in the stock market. The recession started a year later, in March 2001 and lasted through September 2001. From September 2000 through Sep 2001, retail sales were essentially flat with up-and-down squiggles, and ended lower in Sep 2001 than they’d been in Sep 2000. They’re not adjusted for inflation. Consumer spending, which is adjusted for inflation, fell during that time. So stalling retail sales for more than just a few months means a recession is lurking around nearby.
the 2001 recession was a mild recession: GDP changes:
Q1 2000: +1.5%
Q2 2000: +7.5%
Q3 2000: +0.4%
Q4 2000: +2.4%
Q1 2001: -1.3%
Q2 2001: +2.5%
Q3 2001: -1.6%
Q4 2001: +1.1%
Q1 2002: +3.4%
Q2 2002: +2.5%
MW: Dow sheds 900 points, Nasdaq down 4% after Powell says Fed will keep waiting to cut rates
Powell also said that there is No Fed Put.
I am getting a divorce and the market is melting down 😭 at least I can still go to Applebees 🥲
Wolf, does spending follow your dictum. It happens, till it doesn’t? How sudden can a change in sentiment be
If you look at the average age of the us car fleet there’s going to be an elevated amount of replacement car buying. I just had to (tranny ausgespielt on my 2002 Q45)🙁
How does gift card accounting work? My guess is they don’t count as a sale until the time it is used which given how much they are used now it might explain increases over time moving into January and February. Probably doesn’t move the needle much in any event.
This is living in Latin America. I would spend my wages before I got them because by the time I got paid the price of everything had gone up 10 percent or more. Americans are front running inflation!! Pretty soon they will be buying gold, land asset, etc as fast as they can. The US government is in a real pickel: raise interest rates to slow the inflation and the cost of US debt goes up, lower interest rates to reduce debt costs and inflation goes up. There is a way out but you are not going to like it!!
The U.S. is good at war, so maybe we can start one? That should perk up manufacturing! (Oh, wait! we last the last few…(head smack!).
“Most of this is discretionary spending, money that consumers want to spend, but don’t have to spend. And it’s unrelated to tariffs and any efforts to frontrun the tariffs.” – Wolf, regarding restaurants and bars.
Probably. But people might be making hay while the sun shines, or more specifically, in this case eating hay while the sun shines. You only live once, nobody gets out of here alive, so people might as well enjoy themselves while they can, realizing that the future might look grim. The grimmer it looks, the more they might want to eat, drink, and be merry. It’s kind of a doom scenario, perhaps applying mainly to main stream media addicts.
Barrons says “Foreign central banks, an essential group of buyers of U.S. government debt, continue to go all in on short-term Treasury bills while dumping longer-term U.S. debt at a swift pace.
For four straight months through February, central bankers abroad have sold Treasury bonds and notes, or debt that matures in over a year, the latest Treasury Department data show. It could be a sign that central bankers are more pessimistic on the long-term prospects of the U.S. ”
Well, foreigners were extremely active in the most recent 10 year and 20 year Treasury auctions. So it is difficult to know what to believe about that. As for going “all in on short-term Treasury Bills”, join the club. Me and Buffet and many commenters on this site are also members.
Wel treasuries are down at least lol