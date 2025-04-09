Trump Speaks and Stocks Spike, after Trump Spoke and Stocks Plunged (Makes You Wonder, Why even Own Stocks?)

The huge spike, following the selloff, evokes further parallels with the Dotcom Bust and Financial Crisis crash, in the middle of which similar spikes occurred.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Stock prices now reflect what the President says, rather than anything else. Even AI mania or its fizzling no longer matter. Trump’s words – and the chaos and uncertainty they engender – do. And a lot.
After he’d announced the “reciprocal tariffs” on April 2, markets spiraled down for four days. Today, at 1:18 PM Eastern Time, Trump announced on his social media site that he “substantially lowered” the reciprocal tariffs to 10% for a period of 90 days during which the White House would negotiate with its trading partners. And he said that tariffs on China would increase to 125%.
Upon the social media post, markets spiked by near-record percentages on record volume of about 30 billion shares.
The S&P 500 shot up by 9.5% to 5,457, its biggest percentage gain since October 2008 which was in the middle of the 50% Financial Crisis crash through March 2009. Today’s spike undid the last three days of the four-day rout since April 2. The index is now 3.7% below the April 2 close of 5,670 and down 11% from its high in February.
The Nasdaq Composite spiked by 12.2% to 17,125, its biggest one-day jump since January 2001, in the middle of the Dotcom Bust (March 2000 through September 2002), when the Nasdaq Composite would ultimately plunge by 78%. The index is now down 15% from its December 2024 high.
This spike occurred after Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, concerning China:
“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”
And concerning the rest of the world:
“Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
The existing tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico — 25% on goods not covered by the USMCA — remains unchanged, and would not be subject to the additional 10% tariffs.
The pause and 10% tariffs during it would not apply to sector-specific tariffs, which would continue as announced before; but would apply only to the reciprocal tariffs, Bessent later clarified.
The reciprocal tariffs as announced on April 2 on imports from nearly 100 countries, including a 104% tariff on Chinese imports, became effective overnight. Today’s announcement replaced them with a 10% tariff for the next 90 days, and it replaced that 104% tariff on Chinese imports with a 125% tariff. But China is the elephant in the room:
The issue is not only tariffs but regulations and administrative barriers that keep US products out of other countries. The EU and Japan use them extensively, and they will be up for negotiations over the next 90 days.
The White House will not release a list of the 75 countries that have offered to negotiate the reciprocal tariffs, it told NBC News.
Trump, accompanied by auto racing champions, told reporters at the White House that he’d paused the reciprocal tariffs because:
“I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line,” he said. “They were getting yippy, you know, they were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid, unlike these champions, because we have a big job to do.”
“No other president would have done what I did.… And it had to be done,” he told reporters. “You have to have flexibility,” he said.
So now we’re down to stock markets spiking or plunging in a huge manner based on what the President says. It’s no longer earnings or revenue growth or AI mania or whatever. But presidential announcements. This is what happens when edgy traders and algos and people thinking all this is a video game react, after the gigantic run-ups of stock prices in recent years to these precariously lofty levels.
But the huge spike, following the selloff, also evoked further parallels with the Dotcom Bust and the crash of the Financial Crisis, during the middle of which these types of spikes had occurred.
Slightly smaller spikes also occurred during the March 2020 crash, but by that time the Fed had already unleashed mega-QE and 0% interest rates. Now the Fed is sitting on 4.25-4.5% policy rates to wait and see, while continuing with $20 billion a month in QT, which has already shaved off $2.24 trillion from its balance sheet.
Tariffs appear to be somewhere between 10 and 125% now. Hard to keep track.
What about the 25% on imported autos? Is that still on or is that 10% or is this just the reciprocal that got delayed?
read the article.
Ok, yes I read it more carefully. This is just the reciprocal tariffs from last week.
This does remind me of 2008, 2020, a few other times. It’s not stable and I don’t think the coast is clear. I pay attention to interest rates and the movement in the 10 year the last few days has been mind boggling.
Thank God, everything is fixed now. All that “he” needs to do is get mortgage rates back to 2.75% and we are all set. s/
Why own stock? For insiders to manipulate and inside trade of course.. To know that when you speak you can greatly change the direction of this market, imagine how much your friends or yourself can make by placing bets the day or two before… Not even as a casino owner you are allow to manipulate table games to that degree of predictability.
I am sure none of this is going on and DJT spike 20% in one day is totally normal.. On the bright side, at least Newsmax was down today but just barely..
As an old retiree trying to live off my portfolio and SS, I find this market volatility alarming. This is crazy and I have no idea when (or if) the financial nonsense will end., or what the end will look like.
Hopefully the risk profile in your profile reflects your need for consistent income.
*portfolio
To be continued in 90 days.. By then I am sure we will see China at 200% tariff if not more, might as well just do trade embargo at that point..EU will probably be more as well. New announcement, market tank another pause revision, rinse and repeat…
First we had the Trump bump. Then we had the Liberation Day Trump dump.
And now, apparently, we have the Trump pump.
What’s next? I’m all out of rhymes!
Trump slump?
Howdy Folks. China steals more than American jobs. About time a President told the rest of the world to ________ off.
Fine, but don’t cut off your nose to spite your face. Seems like some of his advisors have gotten him the message.
I have read that Trump’s climbdown is due to two things 1. Dumping of US treasury bonds by people who no longer believe they are a safe haven and two the unwinding of a rather complex on trade involving bets on the direction of tiny interest rate changes. Bonds still rule.
I dunno. Trump likely saw that there needed to be a cooling-off period because the stock market was heading into a panic, and because people such as Jamie Dimon got very worried publicly, though he supports tariffs.
Treasuries are doing fine. The 10-year yield is back where it had been six weeks ago. It should have never plunged like it did, and now it bounced back (as prices fell). Very strong 10-year auction today. There is lots of demand for longer-term Treasuries, as we saw today.
“…and because people such as Jamie Dimon got very worried publicly, though he supports tariffs…”
F**k Jamie Dimon. He and his ilk are the problem.
Don’t forget that POS Bill Ackman too, publicly crying like a little B the last couple of days and once he gets what he wants…it’s all thank you, you’re the greatest dear leader….these people make sociopath look tame
All the crying over a 10% dip from ridiculous ATH’s, only to reverse it all in matter of a couple hours. Wall Street and DC will do everything and anything to protect their portfolios. Makes me disgusted.
Nope, Trump did it for the reasons he stated. He put the tariffs in effect to prove he was serious. Just threatening to do so isn’t enough: the other countries were more than willing to see if it was a bluff. They found it wasn’t, and now they want to negotiate. But, it takes time to negotiate with 75 countries (Japan and S. Korea will go first, because they already do a lot of manufacturing here in the US, so they get to go first in line as a reward). Countries that hit back — like China, and soon the EU countries — will get hit back even more (as has happened with China).
Trump recognizes that US consumers, in the aggregate, wield great power. With the exception of food, consumers can simply stop buying things for a few years (only have to replace what breaks). But manufacturers have to sell now. And where in the world will China and the EU find consumers to replace the ones they lose? China will flood the EU with cheap goods (including more cars), and the EU will be in a really bad position, as it loses both US consumers and its own consumers. And who in the world is going to buy all those Audis and Mercedes and VWs? Heck, Germany is already de-industrializng, the whole EU is almost in a recession, and they think they have the power to fight the US? Trump is right to have picked this fight, and the US holds a lot of economic power. Will it be without short-term pain? No, as Trump himself has admitted. But it will hurt the Chinese and the EU more. Will it be better in 3-4 years, and thereafter? Yes.
China’s economy is fragile. Yes, they control a lot of the rare earth metals markets, and they have a lot of power due to that. But, their population is both getting smaller and aging rapidly, older people don’t buy as much as younger people, and they put a lot of strain on the medical system. China’s economy depends on manufacturing and selling a lot of goods. A significant reduction in sales will reduce jobs and income, and that will hit them hard. With China, a lot of positive factors all converged from 2000-2020 to really help them make huge economic gains. Many of those factors have now started to go against them, both internally and externally.
I hope China did not think the gravy train would go on forever.
There just could have been a much better way to go about this.
And the troops will be home by Christmas!
I think China played right into Trump’s hands today. Their retaliatory tariff’s gave Trump cover to calm the markets and DC by giving a break to countries that he can claim are cooperating with his trade agenda.
I feel the need to clarify I am not a Trump fan, but he may be doing the right thing on this issue. Time will tell.
The markets’ reaction is not a huge surprise given the tariff’s will have a significant impact on future earnings.
Future earnings have nothing to do with that market move or the market moves down. Sentiment and short covering.
If it isn’t clear from the past few days that fundamentals are fools gold when it comes to markets then nothing will
Wolf,
Great article. I came to the same conclusion at 11:30am today and I’m entirely out of the market now. This is ridiculous. I don’t know how to pick stocks or even ETF’s when everything revolves around Trump. Even the conservative stuff I used to own is whip-sawing. No country or vertical is immune.
I think you’ll agree that inflation isn’t going away anytime soon which leaves the fed no room to rescue this fiasco. This is going to be a long drawn out slide. Yes, it’s possible we might be better off in 3 or so years but the interim looks to be hell.
I don’t mind a couple of reciprocal tariffs to try to get some healthy negotiations going but using tariffs as a tool to eliminate trade deficits with every country is insane. We are never going to have balanced trade with poor and under-developed countries. We should be happy to get their cheap t-shirts and sneakers and pay more attention at home to how we can keep our own services prices under control which is the main contributor to inflation.
I feel sorry for all the 60 and 70 year olds who are trying to optimize their portfolios. (I’m one of them) The younger people have the 10 to 20 year horizon to wait all of this out.
6-70 year old should not be in the market I think. They can easily earn decent yield in fixed income.
I can never fathom being this old and be in stocks.
Short squeeze.
Bigly.
The 10-year is up over 3% today and 10% so far this week. I find that interesting. I’m sure that the FED finds that interesting too.
word on the street is it was Japan selling bonds hard. Everyone thought that it would be China doing that. That is what caused the reversal in tariffs. And also you are seeing Bessent having more sway than Lutnick. Odds are that Lutnick will be gone soon or given a different job. If the yield on 10 year continue up I think you will see a lot of spin going on.
“word on the street is it was Japan selling bonds hard.”
That’s just internet BS. Japan’s government debunked that rumor totally and clearly and specifically.
Could be that the private sector is unwinding the good old Yen carry trade as rates in Japan are set to rise. Can’t borrow free yen and buy USD treasuries without some stability and cheap Japan rates. I have no evidence just a thought. The carry trade could all be done in the USA.
Why invest in America anymore when a tweet can make or break your investment in a matter of seconds. Also curious why the market started rallying before his tweet. Oh wait he covered his all his administration and family from investigation by earlier tweeting now is a good time to buy, so they have an excuse on why they jumped in early. And SEC will never investigate insider trading on them anyway.
Where then would you invest? Markets around the world dropped due to what Trump says. They’ll probably go up tomorrow, as they did here in the US.
Yes, the markets favor the big traders, the ones with algos, the ones who get insider information, etc. Not a fair playing field at all. But, long-term, there is money that can be made. I just recognize the risks, and adjust accordingly. I just retired 12 months ago, but am about 2/3 in money markets, CDs and multi-year guaranteed annuities. So, the market can screw around from day to day, or hour to hour, and it doesn’t impact me much. If the 1/3 in the market does great, I can spend more (but likely won’t). If it drops 50%, I’m still fine — might have to take one less big trip a year.
Love this: “This is what happens when edgy traders and algos and people thinking all this is a video game react, after the gigantic run-ups of stock prices in recent years to these precariously lofty levels.” The president’s job is to further political policy goals, not to placate markets. So, let me add to you comment, Wolf, that, also, this is what happens when folks who consider themselves to be financial sophisticates have a low ceiling on their political knowledge. That politics takes precedence over their views of the math beffudles them.
I wonder if those around the President knew beforehand and bought S&P futures?
If that’s not a legitimate question then I think you forgot the /S bigly
GOLD had a GOOD day today.
SILVER almost as good.
Be right and sit tight.
There is big money to be had, and lose, in these frantic markets, but as an old person, me thinks I’ll do the ‘tbill and chill’ with the bulk of my money. Keep just enough to try to catch these spikes, tight stops and all that.
Here is a possible China Tariff effect on prices at Walmart.
I have bought a few cheap made in China 6′ tall floor lamp reading lamp combos for my self and friends in the past three months.
They are flimsy with screw together poles but good enough for home office use to me, light bulbs are not included. They come in white, black, and faux chrome and I have been paying $15 for them, the Walmart checker guy said they sell a lot of them.
Today I bought another one off the shelf and the shelf price tag is the same $14.95 price as always,
When I ran it through the self service checkout it rang up as $29.95!
I needed the lamp so I paid the $29.95 and then went directly to the returns counter and had the lady double check the price, and it was indeed now $29.95, no longer the $14.95 on the shelf tag. I kept the lamp and did not start to argue California retail law with the returns lady.
The other two I bought in the past were both white, this one was black, but they all had the same $14.95 shelf price sticker.
A “Straw in the Wind” at Walmart?
JJAY- not saying there’s front-running, but another anecdotal addition. Shopping for a 3-way LED bulb at the Rohnert Park HD two days ago, found the price had increased from last month’s $8.99 to $10.49. If you require meds to keep you functioning among the living, understand that the officially-inferred policy towards imported pharmaceuticals will likely be spiking prices on your generics…
may we all find a better day.
I have become so accustomed to endless price increases from Spectrum, Anthem, Shell gasoline etc. that I just accept them.
I have watched the price of a 16 ounce box of Barilla pasta go from 99 cents pre COVID to $2 now, I figured at least they kept the same 16 ounce amount in a box.
Then about three weeks ago, the $2 -16 ounce box of Barilla pasta became a $2- 12 ounce box for all the Rotini, Elbow, Penne items!
The spaghetti type boxes were still 16 ounces for $2
That only lasted two weeks, I imagine no one was buying the $2 -12 ounce pasta, because now the 16 ounce Rotini etc. boxes are back once again!
Reminds me of the “Oil Shock” gasoline prices going from 25 cents a gallon to $1 a gallon and you had to get in line at 4 AM to get it back in the early 1970s! Finally the gasoline prices stabilized at 75 cents a gallon and it was readily available again and we were happy to get it!
And then there was a “Coffee Shortage” and a “Sugar Shortage” as Big Business looked at Gasoline Prices tripling and thought “Great Idea!”
“To see the future, look to the past!”
“We decided to pull the trigger and we did it today and we are happy about it,” he said. “If you keep going, you are going to be back to where it was four weeks ago,” he added.”
He has always been a stock market pimper and pumper, and here he is again. The people who thought he would allow a stock market wipeout are chowderheads. He’s an asset bubble blower and money printer of epic proportions.
Yeah, I lost a huge amount of respect for him.
He has no principles.
Same here.
Z – he’s always been far from alone in that regard (depending on one’s definition of ‘principles’, of course…).
may we all find a better day.
Speaking truth to power is dead. Speaking power to truth is in vogue. Making big money when you are close to the plate and know what the king is about to tweet is the new power game of the court jesters.
How anyone can have their life savings in this casino is beyond me. I am happy with my 4% return on CD’s, Treasuries, and Tax exempt funds. If I want to gamble I’ll place a bet on the Masters golf tournament. It’s a lot more fun, and if I lose $50 or $100 who cares. The stock market is for suckers that listen to the like of sheisters like Jim Cramer. Only the big guys make out because they have inside information.
“So now we’re down to stock markets spiking or plunging in a huge manner based on what the President says.” – Wolf Richter.
“It’s good to be king.” – Mel Brooks in a movie whose name I forgot.
And Tim Petty
“I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line,” he said. “They were getting yippy, you know, they were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid…”
This is just absolutely bonkers. The vocabulary of the man says so much about him. I’m pulling out my hair over all this bs. There’s no escaping it. On a positive note, thanks to following Wolf for the past 1.5 years and all his wonderful commenters, I’ve tbill & chilled through this market fiasco, significantly beating S&P returns and positioning myself well with near-cash on-hand and predominantly out of stocks at ATH valuations. Made a few bucks selling at the top months ago and recent short options. Happy trading. Thx ya’ll.
Feels like he is making it personal with China and that is bad. Time to start shopping for products with “made in China” label. I’m all for bringing manufacturing back to US but let’s do it in a smart way and hold those that gave it away to start with accountable.