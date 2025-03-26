Home Buyers Still on Strike, Waiting for Lower Prices, Lower Rates, and Higher Incomes

Demand for mortgages to purchase a home has plunged by nearly double the rate of sales of existing homes.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
For the past four weeks, mortgage rates have stabilized at just over 6.7%, with the average conforming 30-year fixed mortgage rate ticking up to 6.71% in the latest week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
The combination of what were normal-to-low mortgage rates in the pre-QE era before 2009 and the fantastical prices today, after the huge QE-fueled run-up in recent years, has whacked demand: Sales of existing homes plunged by 24% last year from 2019, and this year doesn’t look much better, with February having been the worst February since 2009.
But demand for mortgages to purchase a home has plunged by nearly double the rate of sales of existing homes: by 42% from 2019.
Between mid-September and mid-December, the Fed has cut its short-term policy rates by 100 basis points, just as inflation had started to re-accelerate. A dovish Fed in face of rising inflation spooked the long-term bond market, and long-term yields shot up, including mortgage rates.
The MBA’s measure shot up by nearly 100 basis points, while the Fed cut 100 basis points, widening the spread between the two by 200 basis points.
The market essentially told the Fed that was considering further rate cuts in this inflationary environment: “Go ahead, make my day!”
Did the market teach the Fed a lesson, that cutting rates in an inflationary environment can push up long-term rates, fast? At any rate, it turned hawkish, putting further rate cuts on hold and talking tough on inflation, and long-term yields eased off a bit, but not much, and after the initial drop, mortgage rates have been hung up at 6.7% for the fourth week in a row:
Mortgage applications to purchase a home have been wobbling along since October 2022 not much above the record lows of November 2023 and then again of February 2024 (the data goes back to 1995).
In the most recent week, they ticked up a hair and were up by 6.9% from a year ago, which had been near the record-low of February 2024. Compared to the same week in 2019, purchase mortgage applications were down 42%.
This 42% plunge in purchase mortgage applications documents to what extent the housing market remains frozen because prices are still too high and buyers have gone on strike – though prices have started to come down in a number of markets.
Mortgage applications to refinance a home began collapsing spectacularly when mortgage rates started rising in 2022, following the huge boom during the 2.5%-3.0% mortgage-rate era.
But people still need to do refis for various reasons, including to draw cash out of the home, and interest rates on refis are lower than rates on HELOCs or other types of loans. So the refi business has picked up some, having roughly doubled from the low point in early 2023, but remains at depressed levels.
In the latest reporting week, refis were up 49% year-over-year, but still down by 42% from the same week in 2019, and by 77% from the same week in 2021.
This chart illustrates the inverse correlation between mortgage refis (red) and mortgage rates (blue).
And yet, supply has surged to the highest in years. Supply of unsold existing homes on the market in February, at 3.5 months, was the highest for any February since 2019, and higher than in February 2018.
In terms of new single-family houses for sale: Inventory has surged to the highest since the peak of the housing bust, and in the South has been above the peak of the housing bust for months.
So buyers remain on strike. They’re waiting for prices to come down, and they’re waiting for rates to come down, though in an inflationary environment, that may not happen to the extent they’re hoping for.
And while they’re at it, they’re waiting for their household incomes to rise, and in the current inflationary environment, that’s happening faster than in the prior decades, but it will take years before it makes any significant difference. So the buyers’ strike, already in its third year, may last a while longer.
But a combination of lower prices and higher incomes would work wonders over the years in helping the housing market get over the ridiculous QE-fueled price spike and return to some form of normality.
My real estate friend whom I have known for years has told me things are frozen up here in the Houston, TX area. A few unbuilt lots near me (new development) have been graded and set for the foundation, but have been sitting idle for several months now. I think the builder (Lennar) is delaying starting these homes until they move some completed ones (which are discounted and moving slowly).
These are starter homes selling at around $225,000 – $275,000 ($175 sq/ft).
There is the crowding out of the private sector as the gov’t sells more securities, raising interest rates above levels that would otherwise exist, and raises taxes curbing spending.
I doubt that slightly lower rates or slightlt lower prices will fix this mess. All the other costs of owning a home are up double digets.
With the uncertainty of the economy and inflation very much alive and well, many will continue to avoid the homeowner trap.
I do not know how big a price drop needs to happen, but 5 to 10 percent is not enough.
I am soon to sign a lease on an apartment. I read Wolf’s articles almost daily and check Zillow here an there in my region. This buyer has his checkbook stiffly secured in his pocket. My hand isn’t yet hovering over it in a quickdraw position. I am certainly not buying with a 10% discount on current prices. 25%? Now we’re talkin’.
Anecdotally, my barber told me he is going to refinance his home soon. I didn’t ask why, because that’s his business, but it’s an example that people do indeed refi (he purchased his house within the last year).
5-10٪ price drop, as opposed to the 5-10٪ yoy increases we have been seeing, would be a welcome relief as someone who is looking for a home.
But I do have to wonder, if the drop is due to a slowing economy, will the money keep coming in to support such a purchase.
Cost of “owning” a home certainly went up but if someone is renting, those costs are being passed down to them anyway. The bigger picture is mortgage rates, which are now where they were before 2008. People got used to once in a generation extreme low rates and think those will come back. They might, but under conditions where most people would be afraid to buy.
Our young family was looking to buy a home in Western PA for about 2 years now. We gave up our last search after losing nearly a dozen offers due to other buyers waiving inspection and going well over asking. The former being something we would never do due to the age and lack of care of many homes Western PA.
I suspect many of the buyers who were also not able to buy (our fellow losers, if you will) have left the real estate market much like we have. We are fortunate that our incomes are healthy enough that we can continue to rent AND grow our cash/treasury fund balances.
We are just sitting on the sidelines letting this play out. For now, we don’t feel the need to participate in the craziness that has engulfed the housing market, particularly in Western PA. We’ve been able to successfully arbitrage renting versus home ownership. I think in the worst case, our rent may be costing us an addition $100-200 a month over buying. Of course, that’s under a lot of assumptions since I have seen many inspection waivers regret their decisions due to costly repairs needed a few years after buying their inspection free home.
My son is in your situation. He is currently renting at about half the price of a mortgage for the same house. I believe that rents will go up and house prices will go down further in the future like they ALWAYS do to create a balance.
He and his friends are no longer bidding on houses. They are waiting for terms close to sanity before they buy.
Wolf has great charts showing when this happens. It was a no-brainer to buy a house in 2012 if you were employed and had a down payment. Save and stay employed. History repeats itself.
Prices will follow. It’s the good times for the renter using logic the Fed used about 10 years ago. What cannot be articulated is a floor price. With currency debasement through the roof, I think people will have a hard time processing the floor price is where it’s at. 300k? 400k? We have a better chance seeing a rise in wages than all out depression. That would happen if prices collapse.
This fiasco should be a reminder of the price that we pay for having the Federal Reserve Bank. Their power to manipulate interest rates and the money supply allows them to distort the economy in many ways. But it seems that nobody wants to discuss making any changes. Many young people are blaming the Boomers. Maybe they are right. They curse the high prices, high interest rates, and wages that don’t keep up with the price inflation. Many Boomers are sitting pretty, unless they want to move. I was thinking about it the other day. But the rent is too darn high!
If I understand your article correctly, Mortgage applications are down much more than sales. My conclusion is that the difference is the buyers that are paying cash. Last month, in our county, 65% of sales were to cash buyers.
Yes cash buyers are part of the difference. Cash buyers account for about one-third of the buyers. Lots of people with enough money pay cash. It’s hard to earn 6.7% tax-free and low-risk in the fixed income market. And that’s what it means if you don’t get a 6.7% mortgage but pay cash. And if you’ve got enough money, and don’t have a mortgage, you can self-insure if you understand the risks that the house is exposed to, and have the money to lose it. That additional savings increases the return on your investment. But it adds some risk. People make that calculus after they pay off the mortgage as well.
The other part of the difference is that the not all mortgage applications lead to actual mortgages. The application might be rejected, sales fall apart, etc.
I heard there are close to 1 million NPL’S on FHA’s books? That were in foreclosure forbearance, some as much as 30 months delinquent. If these clear, how much will it affect home prices? Thanks
That’s not much higher than before Covid. FHA always has a pile of NPLs. It’s the government’s subprime-mortgage insurer. They modify the mortgages, add the missed payments to the end of the mortgage, so it lengthens the remaining term of the mortgage and increases the remaining balance of the mortgage. But nearly all these houses have gone up in price over those years, by 50% in three years many of them, they can be sold at a price above loan value even with the additional tacked to the end, and the mortgage can be paid off, leaving the homeowner some cash to play with, and no one loses any money. That’s why there are so few foreclosures. There is a lot of clickbait nonsense circulating about this suddenly, like someone just woke up.
Mortgages don’t become a problem until home prices plunge massively across many markets below loan values. Which is what happened during the housing bust.
My spouse and I are still on strike. We are retired and own our current home. We were looking to retire elsewhere but are staying put for now until prices come down. We don’t care about interest rates. We do not want to buy a home that’s selling for 30-40% more than it was worth 4 or 5 years ago. Instead of looking for homes, we’re going to travel more.
With persistent inflation on everything “home-related” it is making less and less sense to be a homeowner anymore. Have you tried getting anything remodeled or repaired lately? Services Contractors are literally asking more than my real estate attorney (who charges $350 an hour) to change a damn light bulb. One of my borrowers, I am a private money lender, just got a quote for homeowners insurance for the year at $4K to insure a $500K replacement cost!! (Not sure if I wrote that right). And property taxes haven’t gone down at all from all time high in my area. I’ve really been weighing the advantages of renting over owning lately, and man, there sure are ever increasing advantages in being a tenant!
Where does this go????
I’ve seen much worse on the insurance hikes, it’s got to be pushing people to their breaking point – where will the money come from?
One item I’ve observed here in the midwest in an attitude of high price entitlement among sellers. My neighbor with a similar house got this price when he sold a while back and therefore I should too. I think (some of) the RE agents are a factor in this attitude.
The sellers need to realize it isn’t 2022 anymore. That was a unique selling environment. It has changed. And many potential buyers are seeing more value in waiting. I still think paying (anything close to) current listing prices continues to carry a relatively high degree of risk.
Any potential buyer who is old enough to have observed the 2008 – 2012 RE era first hand will be understandably cautious.