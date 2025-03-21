Where Condos Already Came Unglued: 10 Big Cities with Price Drops from 10% to 22% from Peak

Austin, Oakland, San Francisco, Detroit, New Orleans, Jacksonville, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Mesa. Tampa is almost there, as are other markets.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Here are 10 big cities where condo prices have dropped by 10% to 22% from their respective peaks. Most of those peaks were in mid-2022. They’re examples of home prices coming unglued in many markets, while they’re still rising in other markets. Every market dances to its own drummer, as we can see in the charts below.
The city of Austin leads the pack with condo prices down by 22% from the peak in July 2022, followed by Oakland, with a decline of 20% from the peak in May 2022.
Not on this list yet is Tampa, which is a top runner-up, lacking just one small additional month-to-month down-tick to get to -10%, which would then qualify it for this list.
We’re looking at seasonally adjusted three-month average prices of “mid-tier” condos. Limiting the choice to “mid-tier” minimizes the impact of shifts in the mix. The data are from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals.
If these charts look absurd, it’s because the housing market became absurd in the early 2000s, when the Fed kept interest rates too low for too long, creating the enormous Housing Bubble 1 that then turned into the enormous Housing Bust 1, which turned into the Financial Crisis, upon which the Fed used zero-interest-rate policy (ZIRP) and QE to restart this process all over again.
But nothing compared to what the Fed did during the pandemic, which led to below-3% mortgages further fueled by its trillions of dollars in QE and by the federal government’s trillions of dollars in annual deficit spending. And all this turned the housing market into an absurdity that is now coming unglued.
|Austin, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-22%
|-0.6%
|-5.7%
|122%
|Oakland, City, Condo Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-20%
|-0.6%
|-6.7%
|183%
|San Francisco, City, Condo Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-14%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|144%
|Detroit, City, Condo Prices
|From Sep 2021 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-0.4%
|-5.0%
|270%
|New Orleans, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|0.1%
|-5.5%
|102%
|Jacksonville, FL, City, Condo Prices
|From Nov 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|-0.6%
|-6.9%
|176%
|Denver, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10.0%
|-0.4%
|-4.7%
|152%
|Portland, City, Condo Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|-0.3%
|-3.1%
|118%
|Seattle, City Condo Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|0.0%
|-1.2%
|148%
|Mesa, City, Condo Prices
|From July 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|-0.3%
|-3.5%
|218%
Here’s Tampa anyway:
Too bad people didn’t explore buying a condo in Tokyo over the last few years or even better yet land.
Just released price changes for land and condos in Japan by the government has a lot of price increases in it spread almost all over the country.
With the yen now in the high 140’s/lower 150’s and looking to increase in value the extra currency bump would have added even more increase in value for US$ buyers.
In the last hosing bubble – around 2003, I had coworkers buying homes and condos in Las Vegas thinking they were going to be the next real estate tycoon. I’ve been to parts of Vegas that are quite ugly. There are nice areas, but Vegas is so hot and dry and it gets very cold in the winter. I wouldn’t want to live there. Anyway, it was a magnet for those looking for less expensive real estate compared to places like California.
When the bubble burst, I think almost all of my coworkers lost their Vegas properties. Their tycoon status ended abruptly.
Where is LA?? Any ideas as to why it might be different? The fires? Growing migrant population? Prices still seem pretty ridiculous but considering the minimum wage is 25 bucks I guess the prices are about what they always have been……unaffordable. Maybe it was listed and I missed it.
Condo prices in LA declined only 1.7% from the peak in Aug 2022, they’re -0.2% MoM and -0.8% YoY. So really not much movement, not nearly enough to qualify for this list.