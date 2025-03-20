Buyers Strike Not Letting Up: Sales of Existing Homes Have Worst February since 2009, as Inventory Surges

Too-high prices trigger demand destruction, market freezes.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of existing homes – single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and co-ops – that closed in February fell by 5.2% from the abysmally low levels a year ago to 257,000 deals, not seasonally adjusted, down by 27% from February 2022 when home sales began their free-fall after prices had spiked to ridiculous levels, thereby crushing demand.
The blue lines connect the Februarys.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of existing homes, on a month-to-month basis, ticked up to a rate of 4.26 million, the worst February since February 2009.
From the Februarys in prior years (historical data from YCharts):
- 2024: -1.2%
- 2023: -6.0%
- 2022: -28.2%
- 2019: -20.8%
- 2018: -24.1%
Demand destruction by region.
The charts below show the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales (SAAR) in the four Census Regions of the US. A map of the four regions is in the comments below the article.
In the South, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose to 1.91 million homes, the worst February since 2011. From Februarys in:
|2024
|-4.0%
|2023
|-8.2%
|2022
|-28.7%
|2019
|-18.0%
|2018
|-15.9%
In the Midwest, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales remained at 1.0 million homes. From Februarys in:
|2024
|+1.0%
|2023
|-6.5%
|2022
|-25.4%
|2019
|-16.0%
|2018
|-24.8%
In the West, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose to 850,000. From Februarys in:
|2024
|0.0%
|2023
|-1.2%
|2022
|-29.2%
|2019
|-24.8%
|2018
|-26.7%
In the Northeast, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales fell to 500,000 homes. From Februarys in:
|2024
|+4.2%
|2023
|-3.8%
|2022
|-28.6%
|2019
|-26.5%
|2018
|-29.6%
Highest supply for February since 2019, higher than 2018.
Inventory of homes listed for sale rose by 60,000 in February, to 1.24 million, and was up by 17% from a year ago.
At these inventories, supply of unsold homes on the market remained at 3.5 months in February, the highest February supply since 2019 (3.6 months), higher than February 2018 (3.4 months). The months of 2025 are shown as the red squares.
Days on the market.
The median number of days before the home is either sold or pulled off the market because it failed to sell, at 66 days, was the highest for any February since 2020, and up from 61 days a year ago, according to Realtor.com.
Days on the market show the mix of two factors: How motivated sellers are by letting their homes sit on the market when it doesn’t sell right away before they pull it, and how quickly homes sell that do sell.
Median price for single-family houses and condos.
The median price is heavily skewed by changes in the mix of homes that sold. In the spring, nationally, more higher-end homes come on the market and sell, which changes the mix of what sold and skews the median price higher. It then does the reverse in the fall and winter and skews the median price lower. These seasonal ups and downs in prices are at least in part due to this shift in the mix.
Single-family houses: The national median price rose to $402,500 in February, from the downwardly revised January of $398,100 that had originally been reported as $402,000.
This trimmed down the year-over-year increase to +3.7%, and the January gain was downwardly revised to +4.0% (from +5.0% originally reported). December’s gain of +5.9% had originally been reported as +6.1%.
The 50% price explosion over the three years between June 2019 and June 2022, on top of the large price gains in the prior 10 years, was driven by the Fed’s interest-rate repression and money-printing schemes which have created the #1 problem in the housing market today, which is why demand has plunged: Prices are way too high.
Condos and co-ops. Prices rose to $355,100 and were up by 3.5% year-over-year.
But every market dances to its own drummer. I track home prices in the largest most expensive 33 markets, in my long-running series The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, Feb 2025: The Price Drops & Gains of 33 Largest Costliest Housing Markets. In quite a few of them, prices have dropped substantially from their peaks in mid-2022. Here are two examples:
To illustrate the four Census Regions of the US of A:
That Austin peak to where they are at now sure do like kind of a like a middle finger…interesting..
lol sure does !
In my area, all of the realtors will tell you the market is booming! Meanwhile the supply of luxury homes is at 18-24 months.
Same in SoCal. Feels like in OC and certain desirable part of LA, that 2021/2022 narrative even among non RE agents never left..
Technically speaking it looks like a classic “head and shoulders” pattern.
Meaning, the “expected” decline is about the size of the head. Eyeballing about a range of $480k, going to $580k, therefore declining to (at least?) $380k median.
Technical analysis is just recognizing the repeated patterns of human behavior. The asset/ market is agnostic to the psychology.
I am not paying $400K for a house that should cost $250K. I do not care about interest rates.
And I, in the boondocks, will not pay $250K for a house that should cost $150K. It is people like us that will drive down home prices.
You’d think so, wouldn’t you?
I’d be thrilled to find a buildable lot in a desirable area for $250k
Howdy Folks. Lots of hissing goin on, even in the Stock market. Will the golden age keep the bubbles from bursting???? Could happen. Times are sure are different today…. Conservatives buying Tesla s ???? I sure did not see that coming either , so who knows what will really happen……..
Conservatives buying Tesla s ????
Tell me more about these conservatives you’re referring to…
I feel like I see fewer and fewer people on the Republican side of the spectrum could actually be defined as “conservative” on many issues, so maybe I’m missing something 😂
Howdy Just d b. NOT many fiscal conservatives anymore either. Guess I should have typed, so called conservatives like the talking heads on TV and internet…..
As was noted in the national media, this is a painful situation spread out among all regions, and even as far off as Australia there are high housing prices because their economy tracks what’s going on in the U.S., but part of the problem is foreign-related because Chinese buyers are snapping up homes in established Western countries and leaving them empty, in effect sitting on them.
The volatile housing market — atypically, bounced up year after year on the strength of government factors that are hard to correct — was worsened in recent years after meta-situational economic indicators were tweaked in favor of escalating home prices.
This strange market situation is a recipe for disaster that is harming the dreams of many as greed and situational awareness combine to make home ownership an impossible dream.
OMGorksneed! Chinese money slippin’ in to buy houses! Why that’s technically an invasion of our soils. Quick, invoke an antiquated war powers act and round up those empty crapshacks on the next flight to a banana republik. The war on house gangs must not be lost! Or we could simply close the borders on foreign land purchasing altogether.
The idea that Chinese are swooping in again to buy up houses are not as far fetch as one might think. I can definitely see a resurgence of that in popular markets in SoCal (not that it ever stopped) couple with this adminstration now wanting to sell gold card for $5M a pop..it will only encourage and not deter them from buying IMHO…
Then again if these people think our current admin is more of a threat than what they have at home and less stable, it might deter them to buy and park their money here.
It hardly matters who it is. American soil is for Americans, permanent alien residents, and Native peoples. Don’t let anyone else have what they don’t have to die to defend. Block ‘em with a blanket ban. Stuck with federal cash to blow? Tough titties. Visit one of our many fine tattoo parlors down by the ports where your country is dumping all your excess junk. BTW…there will be a warship tax on the way out or you can do your own work keeping the trade routes open! Now get off the lawn!
Actually, this was such a big problem in Canada that British Columbia added a 15% surcharge in 2016 to home purchasers from outside the country.
It started prior to the 1997 repatriation of Hong Kong by China when many of the wealthier folks were trying to hide their money, but then it continued after that and made home prices virtually unaffordable for large percentage of the local population.
Update on the MIL home listed Sat. $145 per sq ft. Edmond Ok plenty of inventory.
New homes sell for 250-300 a sq ft
Lots of homes on the market. We listed our 3100 Sq ft older home no updates built in 1978. MIL estate home. Listed Sat.
10 showings in 4 days and had an offer yesterday.
Full list price accepted today!! If the home is priced right they sell.
Howdy BS. ” If the home is priced right they sell”
YEP, YES SIR and will sell anytime anyplace just about.
Hello,
1) I’m seeing a typo. here:
“In the South, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose to 1,190,000 homes, the worst February since 2011.”
The chart for the South shows 1.91M.
2) The MSM and the NAR today are cheerleading these numbers, as they “beat expectations,” or increased a little, or something. However, the chart base is at a 30 year low…
3) Few, such as WR is calling out the hypocrisy of “The emperor has no clothes,” meaning that it’s the price, stupid! Prices are too darn high. Said another way, affordability is at 30+ year lows. Few, such as WR are calling out how we got here either. Enjoy your “wealth effect” from massive market interventions .gov and the Fed. BTW, it cuts both ways.
4) Prices are still largely at sub-3% interest rates, but rates are now near 7% (high 6’s). Rates aren’t the problem, it’s price. Rates are sort of in the historical range now. It’s the monthly payment that matters.
5) In most U.S. MSAs, it’s still less expensive to rent vs. buy, and by a lot, just based on P&I, and not including all of the other carrying costs, including homeowner’s insurance, property taxes, HOA fees, maintenance and repairs, which have increased bigly since the pandemic.
6) The U.S. housing market is still frozen and FUBAR. Buyer’s are justifiably on strike.
7) The massive distortions in the U.S. housing market are shown by the fact that new houses are less expensive than used/existing/resale houses.
8) Asset bubbles – and both housing and stonks are in such a bubble – always burst. No exceptions.
9) Canada is worser though, so there’s that.
10) Have a nice day!
Here in the Chicago there are lots of TV ads for companies that buy homes “as is”.
My guess is they do a clean up and modest repairs to make it look a bit attractive and then rent them out.
Also, anecdotally, we see fewer ‘For Sale’ than we ever have in our memory (admittedly geezer old).
I am waiting for the proverbial (or maybe not so proverbial) “blood in the streets” in the stock and housing markets. I may have a long wait, a short wait, or it may never happen. There are a lot of advantages to renting, as mentioned many times on this site. I enjoy the weather in the SF Bay Area, but not the high prices and the crazies. So if the price is right, I’ll move. Prices are not even close to being right.
Thankfully, people don’t really know the numbers or data.
“The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of existing homes, on a month-to-month basis, ticked up to a rate of 4.26 million, the worst February since February 2009.”
BUT: higher than “the consensus expectation.” The bar is so low that we’re almost tripping over it. Just lower expectations and forget the fundamentals.
AI? We have a chip named after a smart person! (Up a kagillion)
Housing? Look, we made a sale! (Not dead yet: Trum will lower rates and fix it!)
Construction: Actually still producing and profitable (what? Real economy!?!)
Stocks: It’s probably time for you (retail bag holder… err investor, to BUY the DIP!)
Crypto? New Gold! So what if total market cap is down a trillion?
Get ready for years of a frozen market thanks to the fed slowing down QT to just $20b/month. QE $120B/month up to a $9 TRILLION balance sheet, then take their sweet ol’ time offloading the bailouts. Meanwhile inflation is still not near their target four years later and they don’t think they’ll even make any progress on that this year.
Truly sickening.
FDX is latest to say the economy may be slowing. They literally sh’t the bed with their their earnings.
‘FedEx said a weaker industrial economy produced a “challenging” quarter that caused it to trim its outlook for later this year, a sign of possible cooling in the wider economy.’
In my own personal used house shopping world,
(bottom end houses in inner Boston suburbs)
things seem to be getting back to normal, if you
consider normal adding listings on Thursday/Friday,
and selling on Monday/Tuesday. Even the smarmy
“offers due by” language seems to have made a
return.
I will say that the inventory of houses in the price
range and locations of interest to me in is a whole
lot lower the past two or three months, compared
to the past few years.
The only piece of real estate that has caught my
eye and did not sell, caught it in a bad way. The
seller was asking about a 40% markup from when
they recently bought the place. They removed the
existing house, leaving only a foundation on the lot.
I figure that some builder got in over their head,
and priced the thing wishing to still turn a profit.
