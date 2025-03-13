It’s Again the Hefty Up-Revisions that Heat PPI Inflation: Been Happening Month after Month

January was up-revised to worst increase since August 2023, PPI inflation doubling in 12 months. February unchanged, waiting for up-revision.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It happened again. We’ve been discussing this issue here for many months: It’s the up-revisions of the prior months that are largely driving the PPI higher, and that was the case today too.
Today’s Producer Price Index for February once again included up-revisions of the data for the prior month, driven by a big up-revision for the services PPI that doubled the month-to-month increase, which flipped the previously reported year-over-year “cooling” in January to “continued heating” in January.
Overall PPI up-revisions: The month-to-month increase of the PPI for January was revised up by 21 basis points, to +0.61% (+7.6% annualized), the biggest increase since August 2023, from the previously reported +0.40% (+4.9% annualized).
The year-over-year increase of the PPI for January was revised up by 19 basis points, to +3.70%, the biggest increase since February 2023, from the previously reported +3.51%.
Core PPI up-revisions: The month-to-month increase of the “core” PPI for January was revised up by 23 basis points, to +0.51% (+6.3% annualized), the biggest increase since June 2024, from the previously reported +0.28% (+3.4% annualized).
The year-over-year increase of the core PPI for January was revised up by 22 basis points, to +3.83%, the biggest increase since February 2023, from the previously reported +3.61%. This up-revision to +3.83% flipped the January data point from being lower (cooling) than December (3.72%) to being higher (re-heating) than December.
Services PPI up-revisions: The month-to-month increase of the services PPI for January was revised up by 29 basis points, nearly doubling it, to +0.61% (+7.6% annualized), the biggest increase since June 2024, from the previously reported +0.32% (+3.9% annualized).
Services account for 67.5% of the overall PPI. It’s these big up-revisions in services that trigger the up-revisions in the core PPI and the overall PPI.
The year-over-year increase of the services PPI for January was revised up by 27 basis points, to +4.41%, the worst increase in two years, from the previously reported +4.14%. This up-revision to +4.41% flipped the January data point from being lower than December (+4.24%) to being higher than December.
To illustrate the impact of the revisions, here is the chart of the year-over-year services PPI through January with the revised data as reported today (red) and originally reported data (blue). January flipped from cooling (blue) to heating (red). Since these types of up-revisions have been happing nearly every month since PPI inflation began reheating last summer, we see a good chance that today’s February data (more in a moment) will be up-revised too.
These up-revisions are a substantial part of what drives the PPI higher, but they don’t show up in the headlines reporting on the month-to-month data.
The PPI for February.
The overall PPI for February (to be upwardly revised next month?) was essentially unchanged from the upwardly revised January, which had been the biggest increase since August 2023.
This unchanged February caused the year-over-year increase to decelerate to +3.2% from the upwardly revised increase in January of 3.7%.
So far, powered by the up-revisions, it’s a trend of zig-zagging higher from the low point of near 0% in June 2023.
The PPI tracks inflation in goods and services that companies buy and whose higher costs they ultimately try to pass on to their customers.
Energy prices dropped in February (-1.2% month-to-month), after several month-to-month increases. Gasoline prices dropped by 4.7% at the wholesale level. Year-over-year the energy PPI fell by 3.7%.
Food prices jumped by 1.7% in February from January, after the 1.0% jump in January. The avian flu’s impact on egg production played a role, as egg prices jumped 54%. Year-over-year, food prices at the wholesale level increased by 5.9%.
Without food & energy: “Core” PPI for February (to be upwardly revised next month?) declined by 0.6% in February from the upwardly revised January, which had been the biggest increase since June 2024.
Year-over-year, core PPI rose by 3.45%, a deceleration from the upwardly revised January reading.
The services PPI, which accounts for 67.5% of the overall PPI but excludes energy services, declined by 0.16% in February from the upwardly revised January.
The month-to-month decline was driven by margins for trade services, which dropped by 1.0% (the trade PPI tracks changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers). Without trade, transportation, and warehousing, services rose by 0.2% in February from January.
Year-over-year, services PPI rose by 3.9%, a deceleration from the upwardly revised January reading that flipped from the previously reported decline to the hottest increase since January 2023 (see first chart above with the blue and red lines):
The “core goods” PPI was revised up by only 4 basis points for January (to +0.17% from +0.13%). But in February, it jumped by 0.35% (+4.3% annualized), the biggest increase since January 2023.
Year-over-year, it rose by 2.1%, in the same 2%-plus range of increases for the eighth month in a row. The PPI for “core goods” covers goods that companies buy but excludes food and energy products.
This is where tariffs would show up if they get passed on this far. Last time, there was a little bump in early to mid-2018, even though the final tariffs weren’t implemented until later in 2018 (blue box).
But companies could not pass on the price increases overall to consumers, and consumer price inflation for durable goods, where tariffs would have hit the most, remained negative (in deflation) throughout that time (PCE price index charts for durable goods and all goods, and article). This time, it’s different?
Wolf, any systemic reasons for the constant revision upward of the PPI?
The PPI data pile is gigantic. It goes deep into all industries and way up into the pipelines of products and services all the way to raw materials. The BLS publishes a detailed report every month on the PPI. Here is February, 352 pages of detailed tables!
https://www.bls.gov/web/ppi/ppi_dr.pdf
The up-revisions became a big thing last summer when the PPI inflation started to re-accelerate. So the original reporting lags, and revisions are used to catch up. And it’s mostly in services.
I’m fine with this, that’s how it is with these huge amounts of data that they’re trying to release as soon as possible before they have all the data.
But I don’t like the month-to-month reporting of it. If they report three-month averages, the last two revisions would be included, and two-thirds of the problem would go away. If they report three-month averages with a one-month lag, nearly all of the revisions would go away. So today, they would report the three-month average of November, December, and January. But then people complain that the data is too late, though it would be a lot more accurate. So we rather get advance data that is highly volatile and subject to big revisions – and can thereby be misleading if you cite it out of context. But the media doesn’t care, it comes up with its headlines and washes its hands off it. And that’s the problem.
I’m all for quarterly reporting with a one month lag. The more this can be firmed up the less it can be politicized, adulterated and misunderstood.
The economy was rolling over before the pandemic. The fact that services is above pre-covid betrays the inflationary bias. (Labor weighted) When you mix inflation with a recession you get stagflation.
Wolf,
Thank you as always for these articles. A few thoughts and questions from me. First, is there a time limit for when data is not revised anymore (i.e. a month, a quarter, or only when materially different)?
Second, I like the highlights you have done with Trump 1 tariffs, but I would like to delve deeper. This stuff gets complicated pretty quick so trying to really understand it.
First set of questions around PPI specifically (the last chart in the article – Core Goods PPI Final Demand YoY). One, while it does appear to trend towards 0 pre-covid, technically since this is a YoY % change, that means PPI is still higher than the previous year, just not as much (i.e. the number would need to be negative to show actual reduction in PPI prices, just not less steep increases)? Two, as you point out tariffs should show up here, regardless if the producer ultimately passes on prices (that would be CPI/PCE correct?), but tariffs would not show up here if the importer of the good prior to the producer ate the tariff cost (ex: producer tells steel supplier that they will not pay tariff cost, so steel supplier gets less money for product since they pay tariff, assuming no change in price otherwise)?
Finally, this is in relation to the PCE chart you linked in the last paragraph. With a focus on the Durable good category again during Trump 1 tariffs, while the overall durable goods index is negative, it is moving more positive (less negative up until covid – where it does a nice fake-out lower before shooting for the moon!). So would this not show some small impact of tariffs, since they are generally going to be on durable goods and less so on services? Again, overall the amount is still negative, but the YoY % gets less negative, so that would show things still being cheaper than a year prior, just less cheap than in years past?
Thanks, and I always appreciate these articles.
I’ll just pick one question to answer:
“With a focus on the Durable good category again during Trump 1 tariffs, while the overall durable goods index is negative, it is moving more positive (less negative up until covid – where it does a nice fake-out lower before shooting for the moon!). So would this not show some small impact of tariffs....”
Year-over-year percentage change charts can get you lost in the weeds, which is also why I often post price-level charts. So here is the price level of durable goods. You can see that prices were relatively flat with a slight downward bias in 2028-2019, and there was no visible impact from tariffs:
Sounds like time for a FED rate cut. /s
Question:
Do CPI trend typically follow PPI trend? If so, how much lag is there?
These revisions are just another reason not to get too excited about a single month-to-month change in and of itself. Some indicators are worse than others as far as revisions go. A list of “the most likely to be revised and by how much” might be interesting.
I am a big advocate of data being supplied to two decimal places, as Wolf sometimes does when appropriate. A .4% increase could be anything from .35% to to .44% because of rounding, which is a pretty big range.
Good stuff as usual, Wolf. Why aren’t you working for Goldman or Blackrock or some other crooked investment firm and raking in the big bucks? Is it because they are crooked? Or maybe you prefer your freedom? Maybe altruism?
i work for a small T1 autosuplier. just 3 days of 25% nafta tariff last week cost the company $350,000. that’s pure profit up in smoke in a razor margin thin industry… after 1 year highering freeze due to EV pullbacks. If that nafta tariff comes back April 2 there are a lot of companies that won’t last long at all. Nissan, Stellantis? These companies are already on the edge with soft sales.
The second wave of inflation is coming (baked-in etc.). It’s our spring of 1979. As a surfer, I can tell you that waves are very predictable if you know the intensity and the period of the wave. The larger the period, the more intense the set of waves will be. Get it over with already, stop stalling and let the second wave come. The longer we try to manipulate the data, the worse it will be.