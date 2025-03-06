Explosion of Imports Causes Trade Deficit to Spike by 96% in January YoY on Tariff Front-Running

Surge of imports not a sign of weak demand, on the contrary, but imports deduct from GDP.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The tariff chaos continues with a constant barrage of announcements of new tariffs followed by announcements of pauses, exclusions, etc. Just this morning, Trump announced that tariffs on Mexican goods will be paused until April “for anything that falls under USMCA” (the NAFTA replacement). Yesterday, they announced that tariffs on autos from Canada and Mexico will be paused for one month. In addition, implementation of tariffs takes some time. And uncertainty and chaos reigns.
But months of tariff-talk has set off a huge wave of imports to front-run any tariffs, starting in December with a 15% year-over-year spike, before Trump was even President, and accelerated in January with a 25% year-over-year spike to an all-time record of $319 billion not seasonally adjusted, and $330 billion seasonally adjusted, according to the Census Bureau today.
Exploding imports are not a sign of a weak economy, or weak demand – on the contrary, normally. But in this case, they’re a sign of front-running the tariffs. Imports are subtracted from GDP in the GDP formula and therefor push down GDP growth. Exports are added to GDP and push up GDP growth. And this explosion of imports is going to weigh on GDP growth. But it will be followed by a drop in imports when the front-running ends, as imported goods fill warehouses in the US to the rafters.
Nearly half of the year-over-year increase of $63 billion of goods imports was driven by finished metal shapes. Computers, telecom equipment, and pharmaceutical products accounted for another third of the increase:
- Finished metal shapes: +1,030% YoY, +$31 billion YoY, to $34 billion. Accounted for 46% of the spike.
- Computers, computer accessories, telecom equipment: +54% YoY, +$11 billion YoY to $32 billion. Accounted for 17% of the spike.
- Pharmaceutical preparations: +55% YoY, +$10 billion YoY, to $28 billion. Accounted for 15% of the spike.
- Imports of gold: +293% YoY, +$2.7 billion YoY, to $3.8 billion. Accounted for 4% of total spike.
- Cellphones and other household goods: +26% YoY, +$2.2 billion YoY, to $10.8 billion. Accounted for 3% of total spike.
But motor vehicles and parts imports dropped. Lead times for motor vehicles are long, with long and global supply chains, and they cannot suddenly be produced and shipped in larger quantities. And so automakers were not able to front-run any tariffs, and imports in January fell by 6% year-over-year, or by $1 billion, to $38 billion.
Explosion of imports caused Goods & Services trade deficit to spike by 96% YoY.
Goods trade deficit worsened by 64% year-over-year, to a record worst level of $155 billion, not seasonally adjusted (blue in the chart below).
The goods and services trade deficit, which is what drags down GDP, nearly doubled, to $131 billion in January, from $67 billion a year ago.
In early 2022, imports also exploded as the supply chain chaos was getting resolved and backed-up goods started arriving in the US after the shortages. In March 2022, the trade deficit exploded to $102 billion, contributing to a negative GDP reading in Q1.
It also shows the scary dependence of the US economy on imports, after decades of rampant and reckless one-way globalization by Corporate America in search of cheap labor to fatten up their profit margins, and why this issue needs to be addressed with tariffs to change the math of producing in the US.
It’s not like no one is manufacturing cars in the US. All Teslas sold in the US are made in the US. Teslas are on top of the list of vehicles with the most US content. Hondas are right behind. Most Honda’s sold in the US are made in the US. Honda has already responded to the tariffs by announcing that it would also shift production of its next generation Civic Hybrid from Mexico to the US. All Japanese automakers have plants in the US, as do European automakers. Most Toyotas sold in the US are made in the US. Ford, GM, and Stellantis – with their US-sold brands relying more and more on production in Mexico – will likely also rethink some of their options. And that’s the purpose of tariffs. Or else they can pay.
But what they cannot do without watching their sales collapse is pass on the cost of the tariffs by raising prices on models that compete with vehicles that have a lot of US content and don’t face those costs. That’s why Ford is in such a panic – because it will have to eat most of those tariffs, if they’re ever implemented, and given the current chaos and lobbying, they may not get fully implemented.
I agree with many of your articles but I am not seeing how tariffs will increase domestic production without raising prices. Also, we may never even see any tariffs as they appear to be a bluffing game for Trump at this point.
Prices are set by what buyers are willing to pay, not by what companies want. It doesn’t matter what price companies want to charge, and they always want to charge infinitely higher prices. If buyers don’t like the higher prices, they stop buying and sales collapse until price increases are rolled back.
We had a lot of inflation in recent years without new tariffs. Tariffs didn’t cause that inflation. Then inflation settled down some, but started accelerating again in the second half of 2024, without new tariffs.
Tariffs are a tax on profit margins, which is why companies that produce a lot overseas, such as Ford, are so panicked about tariffs, and why stocks are tanking, because tariffs hit corporate profit margins. Everyone knows that, even Wall Street.
Walmart already is pressuring its suppliers in China and elsewhere to cut prices and eat any potential tariffs because it knows it cannot pass them on without losing sales. That’s how it goes. Tariffs come out of profit margins of the importers. Whether or not they can pass on those costs, or any part of them, depends on what their buyers are willing to pay.
If there is a lot of inflation already without tariffs, it remains to be seen if there is more room for more inflation from tariffs, because higher prices can tank demand.
This is what happened in terms inflation during the last bout of tariffs: Nothing! Durable goods prices remained in DEFLATION (prices declining) throughout that time. Clip these charts out of your screen and tape them to your fridge:
Good one!
Could DOEG and it’s investigations greatly reduce the amount of US Dollars washing around the world? What would this do to the bond market internationally?
Reduce dollars??? They’re about to increase deficit spending by $4.5 Trillion to give tax cuts to billionaires. Firing a few federal workers and finding a few million by doge is for selling the ruse to the bobbleheads watching Fox State media all day.
What I am saying is, are the cuts in USAID and other funding going overseas going to reduce the amount of Dollars in circulation outside the US. If so wouldn’t these countries need to borrow Dollars to function in markets using Dollars?
I see. The cuts were illegal since cutting congressional spending can only be done by acts is congress. And the USAID freeze is tied up in the courts. If the US isnt now a dictatorship, the funding will flow again. If the democracy is dead and the dollars don’t flow, they will probably be filled in by China and those countries will end up in China’s sphere of influence.
I won’t go down the list, but there’s lots of things I (potentially) like about tariffs.
But here’s the thing… Outside of a handful of companies/industries that are swimming in cash flow, how can we onshore manufacturing in a meaningful way with all of this uncertainty?
Who in their right mind would want to go out and borrow a bunch of money to try and open a factory and hire all sorts of new people, only to have the tariffs vanish three or six months (or or 1 to 2 years, even) down the road?
In the meantime, prices generally will go up, but without meaningful job creation or domestic production.
Can’t imagine anybody views Trump as a model of stability or consistency, so I just don’t get it…
It’s already happening. Honda said that it would move production of its next-gen Civic hybrid from Mexico to the US. It already builds most of its US vehicles in the US. GM is rethinking its location options as well, that already came out. Ford is likely too. Apple announced it would shift manufacturing of its data-center/AI servers to the US. We’ve already seen a huge surge in factory construction in the US pre-dating the tariffs, focused on key technologies, such as semiconductors, EV and EV-battery manufacturing, electrical equipment and components, computers, etc.
Granted, all this takes time. It’s impossible to reverse overnight four decades of rampant globalization. It will take many years. But you have to start somewhere.
https://wolfstreet.com/2025/02/24/apple-announces-server-manufacturing-plant-in-houston-adding-weight-to-eyepopping-us-factory-construction-boom/
American companies are looking at 4 years of possible disruption and tariffs. Some are getting ahead of this and also loading up on the products and parts to tide them over till they can get production up and going. Just the threat of these tariffs will slow down or stop altogether foreign factory investments.
It’s wild that somehow, by taxing imports, we are going to manufacture things back in the US where labor and raw materials put costs at 3x import costs, but the consumer isn’t going to pay a dime more because tariffs don’t increase prices? That’s some very longest of long run wishful thinking.
And say the companies lay off employees to make up the loss in profits? That’s being priced into the market as well. If the economics don’t make sense to produce in the US, then plans is just plans. Don’t forget the huge taxpayer incentives also funding those initiatives.