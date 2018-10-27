Why I think the Ugly October in Stocks Is Just a Preamble

Yet, the crybabies on Wall Street are already clamoring for the “Powell put.”
Let me just say right up front: The stock market did not “collapse.” It has experienced a sell-off that made some people’s ears ring, as sell-offs normally do, and October has been ugly so far, but it wasn’t a “collapse.”
This matters because the crybabies on Wall Street are already clamoring for the “Powell put.” But the folks at the Fed have been around, and they know what a routine sell-off looks like and what a crash looks like, and they’re glancing at these numbers, and they yawn. Because in the grander scheme of things, not much has happened yet. The next uptick lurks around the corner, powered by the dip buyers and massive corporate share-buybacks.
After the dotcom bubble, the Nasdaq plunged 78%. Wave after wave of dip buyers were rewarded with small goodies and then taken out the back and shot. Many companies disappeared entirely. That was an example of a collapse. That’s when the Fed got nervous.
Today there are only some segments that have gotten hit very hard, though it’s still no collapse, and we’ll get to a few of them.
The Dow was well-behaved. It fell about 3% for the entire week and is about flat year-to-date. Nothing special. The Dow is only 8.4% off its peak. And compared to a year ago, it’s still up 5.4%.
It’s not a crime for stocks to be flat year-to-date. Stocks might actually be down for the year, and they might be down for years. But people have forgotten, and younger people have never experienced it in their life, after a decade of blatant market manipulations by central banks that have created this centrally planned Everything Bubble that is now “gradually” deflating.
The S&P 500 fell about 4% this week and is only 9.3% off its peak. It’s about flat year-to-date (well, down a minuscule 0.6%) and up 3% compared to a year ago.
The Nasdaq fell 3.8% in the week and is down 12% from its peak, nearly all of it in October. But it’s still up 3.8% year-to-date and up nearly 7% from a year ago. This is a far cry from being down 78%!
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell isn’t going to get rattled by these numbers. Young investors who’ve never seen a real sell-off might, but Powell is an old hand, and this sell-off overall is nothing yet, especially after the huge run-up. For real damage to occur, the trip south would have to take a long time – years! And we’re just looking at the beginning of it.
And the crybabies on Wall Street are just crybabies.
That said, it’s getting interesting in some sectors. And this too is typical for the beginning of a stock-market downturn: Some segments let go first, others follow. When story-segments lose their story, they plunge. It’s that simple. Here are a few examples:
Homebuilders are getting crushed. Homebuilder stocks took off after the election in 2016, on a wing and a prayer, powered by hype about a Trump-inspired housing construction boom. The IShares US Home Construction ETF [ITB] soared 51% from November 3, 2016, through January 22, 2018.
But then reality set in that there would be no Trump-inspired housing construction boom, and that instead the housing market was beginning to hiss hot air. The ETF then plunged 34% over the nine months. Nearly the entire “Trump bump” has been wiped out even as the housing downturn has just begun (stock data via Investing.com):
Building and Construction stocks surged 50% after the election in hopes for a mega construction boom, based on the story of a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan. Much of that $1.5 trillion would be distributed to these companies, that was the hype. When markets realized that this plan was a head-fake, these stocks started to crash.
The PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction ETF [PKB] has plunged 30% since January 23 and is back where it had been right after the election. This shows the “Trump bump” in operation: soaring on Wall-Street hype and crashing on reality:
Small-cap stocks are letting go. The Russell 2000 index, which tracks the stocks with smaller market capitalization, has plunged 15% since August 31. These companies are heavily focused on US operations, unlike their big brethren that have large operations overseas. The index is now down year-over-year, and is back where it had been on September 28, 2017:
The Big Banks are losing it. The US KBW Bank index, which tracks large US banks, spiked after the election in November 2016 on hope – now being realized – of banking deregulation by the incoming administration, at the time being staffed with Wall-Streeters. Then these stocks floundered until late 2017. When the corporate tax cuts started becoming reality, the bank stocks surged again. From the election through January 26, the KBW Bank index soared 55%.
But that was the peak. The index has since plunged 19%, and is back where it had been in February 2017, or about 18 months ago, having unwound over half of the banks “Trump bump”:
The FANGMAN stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google’s parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA – have lost $538 billion in market capitalization from their combined peak of $4.63 trillion on August 31. In other words, $538 billion went where it had come from.
But that 12% dive took them back to where they’d been on May 30. So, given the ludicrously ballooning share prices, nothing serious has happened yet. Remember: the entire Nasdaq plunged 78% over the years following the dotcom peak. And many stocks disappeared entirely.
Nevertheless, there was some variation: Apple [AAPL], the giant among giants, has dropped only 6.6% from the peak on October 3, and Microsoft [MSFT] only 6.9% over the same period. But Amazon [AMZN] has plunged 20% since September 4 and Facebook [FB] 33% since July 25.
So it boils down to this: Some stocks have gotten crushed, but the market overall has barely been dented – though the fundamentals are rotten, shares are still ludicrously overpriced, enthusiasm is still exuberant except on bad days, and blind faith in annually rising stock prices still reigns. And the fact that stocks like Tesla [TSLA] or Netflix continue to levitate beyond all reality shows that this downturn has a long way, and years, to go.
Bounce this week and into the election to the .618 retrace (2820), then all hell breaks loose.
The S&P @2320 a delicious treat for Thanksgiving.
Get some!
“And the crybabies on Wall Street are just crybabies.”
When the Wall Street babies are crying wolf we shout Wolf :)
Or bark woof..? (Sorry, but your username made me do it…)
What’s with the big space after The Big Banks are losing it. paragraph
plus VIX still way below Feb. peak
Except it’s all relative, and stocks could hover or go up as markets in other economies sink faster. From Europe to Asia to Africa and S. America.
Smart money in Spain, Italy, Turkey, China, and are still placing their bets on the U.S. economy, including its housing market, as the safest place to invest. It’s conceivable that a flood of foreign dollars could be coming back which will keep our stocks from dropping too far. If the dollar stays strong “relative” to other economies, it will still attract investments.
A common story everywhere:
“In Zimbabwe, where an economic meltdown grows worse, businesses increasingly want payments to be made in U.S. dollars.”
https://www.voanews.com/a/zimbabwe-s-businesses-want-dollars-not-bond-notes/4630104.html
While I would agree with you that the US stock market overall is still is way overvalued, I think there are reasonable values to be had in many overseas stock markets. Checking the valuation metrics for Vanguard’s Developed (VEA) and Emerging (VWO) markets, things looks quite reasonable in terms of P/E, P/Book, P/Cash Flow, and Buffett’s favorite, Price to Sales.
Near term, non US markets may go down just as much as US if things get ugly, but long term (10-20 years) I think the overseas stock markets represent reasonable value (neither cheap or expensive) at today’s prices. Especially so if the big debt to GDP burden that confronts the world is somehow inflated away. Which is preferable to massive bond default and a long lasting global depression!
“the fundamentals are rotten”.
The fundies are what I pay attention to. Diverse as long term earnings per share, to the amount of Suez Canal cargo traffic.
eg:
The reported earnings per share since 2009 have soared 336% yet sales per share has only increased by a marginal 49% during the same period.
Suez Canal net tonnage has sharply declined.
A myriad other fundies are screaming the same negative message.
Asset prices are no longer driven by the economy, but now drive the economy. The phantom wealth that has been created since the 2008 financial crisis, is going to basically evaporate. This evaporation has now started and the rate of vaporization will continue to increase.
Two leading scenarios are now clear:
1/ An outright crash of the markets that is global in scope.
2/ A slow ‘bleed out’ that will take years to clear with much pain.
res ipsa loquitur
Option 3: Central banks manipulate system to hold it up until demographics and real economy catch up.
This is the most likely next step because it is the most recent last step in this data series…
Additionally, this is exactly what has happened and IS happening…
THE MAN
If you believe in financial fantasy and the hocus pocus that is generated by the global banking sector.
Sooner or later the rubber meets the road.
So party on and ignore that “man” behind the curtain.
It’s not hocus pocus. It is fractional reserve banking. And it’s been working for decades weather you believe it or not. So my money is on the near future looking like the recent past (probably a safe bet)…
Demographics are terrible and will never catch up.
Two leading scenarios are now clear:
1/ An outright crash of the markets that is global in scope. – Hussman
2/ A slow ‘bleed out’ that will take years to clear with much pain. – Mish and Wolf (I think)
IMO – bleed out is what the central bankers would try to do given that it is Everything Bubble and it is global. Whether they can remains to be seen.
Yes. As rates increase the value of equities will decline.
Dividend Discount Model:
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/d/ddm.asp
The growth of leveraged products allows for institutions to go short without sullying up the options market. Premiums took off this week anyway. Bullish sentiment can turn bearish and act bearish in an instant. Typically money disappears in a deleveraging event, shorts or hedges preserve the losses, and wealth changes hands. However the disruption hurts the general economy, without reducing the overall money supply, hence inflation.
Small caps, Semis chips ,and tech. The last two tops these suffered the most when rates go up. Another tell. Chinese stocks. They get whacked first. A “normal “ over due correction would be back to the lower 2017 levels. But then these markets have had no semblance of normality for years and all will pay for that. One bank I had been watching all year is Goldman Sachs Supposedly the smartest of the banks. Yet has been sinking all year. What kind of garbage are they holding? JPM is the last big bank standing. Watching it closely. They all will catch the financial flu
Another variable to exacerbate the sell offs will be the massive amounts in etfs the passive investing, when they get sold everything gets sold plus there is the possible danger of liquidity issues with etfs, especially the more specialized ones. I remember last January when the VIX etfs blew up.
What saddens me the most is retail investors finally got sucked in the last 18 months and now the sharks and elephants of wallstreet will once again have their bag holder muppets .
“The stock market did not “collapse.” It has experienced a sell-off …This matters because the crybabies on Wall Street are already clamoring for the “Powell put.”
The cry babies at wall street never want to grow up. They want to suck up to the Fed’s teats FORVER…NEVER WILLING TO LET GO. After all it has been gushing as much as money as they wanted (they just need to wail a bit and lo and behold the money spigot gushed forth readily) for the last decade so you cannot fault them for expecting it is there for the wailing. So here they are!
“That’s when the Fed got nervous.”
It is then we will have to see what the Fed happens.
“It’s not a crime for stocks to be flat year-to-date.”
It is when you have intervened everytime the market dropped less than 1% (Bullard Low and the like — all the Fed comes cooing as soon as it happens).
“Fed Chairman Jerome Powell isn’t going to get rattled by these numbers.”
Remains to be seen for how long…if this gets going. And it can really get going if it is allowed to…so it won’t be. It would get interesting if it gets one of the big banks.
“And the crybabies on Wall Street are just crybabies.”
Moral hazard be damned as it has been the last decade. Heard the word “entitlement”. Higher market is these wailers’ birthright.
IMO, Wolf, you really seem to trust Powell and his ability a bit too much. That too after knowing fully well how the Fed have screwed savers, retirees, prudent people with their repressive monetary policy (ZIRP and QE) over the last decade and made people who might not have taken risks take the risks that can literally hand them their heads. Scoundrels one and all!