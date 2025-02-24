Apple Announces Server Manufacturing Plant in Houston, Adding Weight to Eyepopping US Factory Construction Boom

The rethink about manufacturing in highly automated US plants is one of the big changes coming out of the pandemic. Industrial robots cost the same anywhere.

Apple said today that it would invest $500 billion in the US over the next four years, part of which is centered around setting up a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, to manufacture AI servers that had been “previously manufactured outside the US.” The factory is expected to open in 2026 and will create “thousands of jobs.”

“The servers bring together years of R&D by Apple engineers, and deliver the industry-leading security and performance of Apple silicon to the data center,” Apple said in the press release.

The investment also includes $5 billion for its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund, doubling it to $10 billion. The fund was created in 2017 “to support world-class innovation and high-skilled manufacturing jobs across America,” Apple said. The fund has already supported manufacturing projects in 13 states “that have helped build local businesses, train workers, and create a wide range of innovative manufacturing processes and materials for Apple products,” Apple said.

That expansion “includes a multibillion-dollar commitment from Apple to produce advanced silicon in TSMC’s Fab 21 facility in Arizona,” which produces semiconductors, of which Apple is the largest customer. Mass production of Apple chips began “last month,” Apple said.

Among the other elements of the $500 billion investment is the “Apple Manufacturing Academy” that it plans to open in Detroit to “help companies transition to advanced manufacturing.” Apple engineers and experts from top universities “will consult with small- and medium-sized businesses on implementing AI and smart manufacturing techniques.” The academy will also offer free courses to teach workers “vital skills like project management and manufacturing process optimization.”

Those investments in US high-tech manufacturing would be a far better use of cash than incinerating this cash on share buybacks.

Part of the purpose of this big-kahuna announcement was obviously a publicity stunt with the Trump administration.

But the rethink about manufacturing in the US is real.

The pandemic-era supply-chain chaos and the strategic problems with China triggered a corporate rethink about offshoring manufacturing, especially with regards to China.

The Biden administration rolled out huge incentive programs for manufactures to set up plants in the US, especially semiconductor fabs with the CHIPS act. And they’re being built.

The Trump administration, instead of paying companies to build plants in the US, has threatened to tax their imports, which has a similar effect as Biden’s subsidies in that they further encourage the corporate rethink about manufacturing in the US. But tariffs don’t transfer funds from individual taxpayers to the biggest and richest companies globally, which is what Biden’s programs did. Tariffs are a tax on importers’ gross margins and gross profits.

We discussed tariffs recently in two articles: What Trump’s Tariffs Did Last Time (2018-2019): No Impact on Inflation, Doubled Receipts from Customs Duties, and Hit Stocks, and Some Basics about U.S. Tariffs, and What Trump’s New Economic Team Said about Tariffs.

The eyepopping factory construction boom.

Investments in the construction of manufacturing plants in the US in 2024 jumped by 20% from 2023, and by 184% from 2021, to a record $233 billion, according to data on construction spending from the Census Bureau.

These investments in factory construction do not include data centers (which are included in office construction), or industrial facilities, such as buildings designed for warehouses and fulfillment centers (even if they’re eventually used for manufacturing as well). This metric of factory construction spending tracks purpose-built manufacturing plants.

These amounts cover the building itself, plus equipment such as HVAC systems, but not the industrial robots and other manufacturing equipment inside the building, which can cost many times more than the building. The total cost of a big chip plant might reach $20 billion, but the construction costs might be only a small fraction of it. And only the construction costs are included here.

These facilities being built in the US are highly automated and will produce complex high-value products. Plants for the production of semiconductors, EVs, EV batteries, electrical equipment and components, etc. are on top of the list. Apple has added an AI-server plant to it.

Factory Construction doubles its share of total construction spending.

Manufacturing plants’ percentage share of total construction spending – dominated by residential construction – has doubled since 2019 and more than doubled since 2021, to a share of 10.8% for the 12 months through December. This ratio cancels out the impact of construction cost inflation.

The risks and costs of globalization and China-dependence became all too clear during the pandemic. The increasingly complicated and stressed relationship between the US and China has exposed the scary dependence by US companies on production in China as a fundamental risk, not only for the companies, but also for national security. These are strategic issues.

Trump, during this first term, was the first president who had the gumption to be a China hawk, against a revolt by Corporate America and entrenched globalization-mongering economists and media. Biden followed in his footsteps. And the new Trump administration is moving further into that direction.

But it takes years from deciding to build a huge complex automated factory to actually being able to ramp up mass-production in that factory. These are long-term moves that don’t happen from one month to the next.

Industrial robots cost the same anywhere. They’re the great equalizer. In modern highly automated manufacturing, manual labor is a much smaller cost component on a per-product basis. In addition, manufacturing in the US reduces transportation costs, the risks of loss of Intellectual Property (IP), a given in China, lead times, and other risks and costs.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:







