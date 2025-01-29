Powell: In “No Hurry” to Cut, Need to See “Further Progress” on Inflation, No Timeline to End QT (Not Even Close)

“Companies figured out they do like to raise prices. But we also hear a lot from companies these days that consumers have really had it with price increases.”

At the press conference following the meeting when the Fed pivoted to wait-and-see, Powell was asked multiple times from various angles about future rate cuts. In responding, and even on his own when not responding, Powell mentioned five times some version of “we do not need to be in a hurry” to cut, and eight times a version of “we need to see further progress” on inflation before cutting further.

For example, “With our policy stance significantly less restrictive than it had been, and the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance.” This is the definition of wait-and-see.

When asked, if a “March cut” is still on the table: “The broad sense of the Committee is we don’t need to be in a hurry to adjust the policy stance. Your second question was?”

He nailed it with this one, the inflationary tug-of-war right now: “We just came through a high inflation period. You can argue that both ways: Companies have figured out they do like to raise prices. But we also hear a lot from companies these days that consumers have really had it with price increases. So I don’t know how that shakes out.”

Our policy is working: “Our policy stance is very well calibrated to balance the achievement of our two goals. We want the policy to be restrictive enough to continue to foster further progress toward our 2% inflation goal. At the same time, we don’t need to see further weakening in the Labor Market to achieve that goal. That is kind of what we have been getting.”

But we’re not there yet. “We would want to see further progress, but we think our policy stance is restrictive, meaningfully restrictive. Not highly restrictive but meaningfully restrictive. So, I think we need to see further progress.”

Inflation on top again: “We want the policy to be restrictive enough to continue to foster further progress toward our 2% inflation goal. At the same time, we don’t need to see further weakening in the Labor Market to achieve that goal.”

“You can take away from all this, we remain committed to achieving our 2% inflation goal sustainably.”

No timeline to end QT, not even close: When asked if the Fed discussed at this meeting a timeline for ending QT, he brushed it off. Remember, the purpose of the Fed’s QT is to bring reserves down. But reserves haven’t dropped since QT started. All QT has come out of ON RRPs so far. ON RRPs have dropped by $2 trillion, and are down to $100 billion. But reserves are still untouched at $3.3 trillion and might need to drop by $1 trillion or more before they’re down to the Fed’s goal of just “ample,” which is below “abundant,” and currently, reserves are still “abundant.”

When money market rates, such as the Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR) and the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), become jumpy and surge during regular trading away from quarter-end or year-end turbulence, then this would be one of the signs that reserves approach ample. But this hasn’t happened yet.

So here is what Powell said in response to the question about a timeline to end QT:

“Reserves remain roughly as high as they were when runoff [QT] began, and the federal funds rate has remained steady in the target range. We track a bunch of metrics, and they do tend to point to reserves being abundant. We intend to reduce the size of the Balance Sheet to a level where we can manage it efficiently and effectively in the ample-reserves regime. We are monitoring a range of indicators to assess conditions that could be somewhat above ample. I don’t have anything to say to you about particular dates. That is the process, and what we see is that reserves do appear to be abundant.”

High stock prices a reason for not cutting rates further? When asked if relatively high stock-market valuations factor into the rate decision, he said:

“We look at it from a financial stability perspective, asset prices generally, along with things like leverage in the household sector, leverage in the banking system, funding risk for banks, and things like that… Yes, I would say asset prices are elevated by many metrics right now. A good part of that, of course, is this thing around tech and AI. We look at that mainly from a financial stability perspective.”

But we can let her rip? “There is a lot of resilience. Banks have high capital. And households overall are in pretty good shape financially these days, so that is how we think about that [high stock prices].”

“Waiting to see” the administration’s policies. “The Committee is very much in the mode of waiting to see what policies are enacted. We don’t know what will happen with tariffs, with immigration, with fiscal policy, and with regulatory policy. We are only just beginning to see, and actually are not beginning to see much. I think we need to let those policies be articulated before we can even begin to make a plausible assessment of what their implications for the economy will be.

“So, we are watching carefully. As we always do, this is no different than any other set of policy changes at the beginning of an administration. We will patiently watch and understand, and, you know, kind of not be in a hurry to get to a place of understanding what our policy response should be until we see how it plays out.”

