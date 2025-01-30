Our Drunken Sailors Partied Massively in Q4, Propped Up GDP Growth. Debt-to-GDP Ratio Worsened to All-Time Worst 121.8%

Biggest consumer spending surge in nearly two years overpowered the drop in private domestic investment and change in private inventories.

Our drunken sailors, as we’ve come to call them lovingly and facetiously, had a blast at the party in Q4. Consumer spending jumped by an annualized rate of 4.2% in Q4, adjusted for inflation, the biggest increase since Q1 2023.

They splurged massively on goods, especially motor vehicles and recreational goods, and they also splurged on services, and they accounted for over 69% of GDP.

And their massive spending propped up GDP growth despite the drop in private domestic investment and the drag posed by the change in private inventories.

GDP, adjusted for inflation (“real GDP”), grew by an annualized rate of 2.3% in Q4, compared to growth rates of 3.1% in Q3, 3.0% in Q2, and 1.6% in Q1, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.

By major category, adjusted for inflation, in annual rates:

Consumer spending (69% of GDP): +4.2%, a sharp acceleration from the prior quarters, fastest growth since Q1 2023. It contributed 2.82 percentage points of the 2.3% GDP growth!

+4.2%, a sharp acceleration from the prior quarters, fastest growth since Q1 2023. It contributed 2.82 percentage points of the 2.3% GDP growth! Gross private domestic investment (18% of GDP): -5.6%, after six quarters of increases. It subtracted 1.03 percentage points from GDP growth.

-5.6%, after six quarters of increases. It subtracted 1.03 percentage points from GDP growth. Government consumption and investment (17% of GDP): +2.5%, a deceleration from the prior two quarters (federal government +3.2%, state and local government +2.0%). It contributed 0.42 percentage points to GDP growth.

+2.5%, a deceleration from the prior two quarters (federal government +3.2%, state and local government +2.0%). It contributed 0.42 percentage points to GDP growth. Change in private inventories dragged on GDP. This form of investment subtracted 0.93 percentage points from GDP growth.

This form of investment subtracted 0.93 percentage points from GDP growth. Net Exports (Exports minus Imports): Roughly unchanged at near record levels. Imports drag on GDP. Exports add to GDP.

Annual “real” GDP for the whole year 2024 (inflation adjusted, but not seasonally adjusted, and not an annual rate) grew by 2.8%, driven by consumer spending, which accounted for 69% of total GDP and also grew by 2.8%.

This annual real GDP growth of 2.8% was well above the 15-year average growth of 2.4%, despite the highest interest rates the economy faced in decades, with short-term rates above 5.4% for much of the year.

A purer indicator of private domestic demand: “Final sales to private domestic purchasers” is a metric that is part of the GDP report and tracks US private domestic demand ( = GDP less exports, less imports, less government consumption expenditures, less government gross investment, less change in private inventories). It covers about 87% of GDP.

Powell mentioned it from time to time as a purer indicator of private domestic demand from consumers and businesses – which is what monetary policy is trying to influence.

Adjusted for inflation, final sales to private domestic purchasers jumped by an annual rate of 3.2% in Q4, attesting to the strength of private domestic demand:

The actual size of the US economy: “Current-dollar” GDP, or “nominal” GDP (not adjusted for inflation and expressed in current dollars) rose by an annual rate of 4.5% in Q4, to $29.7 trillion. This is the amount we use for the US debt-to-GDP ratio here further down.

Consumer spending jumped by an annual rate of 4.2% in Q4, adjusted for inflation, the fastest growth since Q1 2023, and the second fastest since Q4 2021, powered by a huge splurge on durable goods, especially motor vehicles and recreational goods and vehicles.

Services: +3.1%.

Durable goods: +12.1%

Nondurable goods: +3.8%.

This spending splurge on goods has been predicted by retail sales – which are sales of goods, not services – that have caused us to warn, The Fed Needs to Watch Out: Amid Strong Demand from our Drunken Sailors, Retail Sales Surged in Late 2024 and Inflation Caught its Second Wind.

Personal consumption expenditures, as they’re called officially, accounted for 69% of GDP. They drive the economy.

Quarter to quarter, in terms of 2017 dollars, consumer spending jumped $167 billion, bringing the total annual rate to $16.3 trillion in Q4.

Gross Private Domestic investment dropped by 5.6% annualized and adjusted for inflation, after six quarters of increases. That was a big hit to GDP, subtracting 1.03 percentage points from GDP growth. Of which:

Nonresidential fixed investments: -2.2%: Structures: -1.1% Equipment: -7.8% Intellectual property products (software, movies, etc.): +2.6%.

fixed investments: -2.2%: Residential fixed investment: +5.3%.

Government consumption expenditures and gross investment rose by 2.5% annualized and adjusted for inflation, the smallest increase since Q1.

Combined, federal, state, and local government consumption and investment accounts for 17% of GDP. State and local governments account for 61% of total government spending, the federal government accounts for 39% total government spending.

This does not include interest payments, and it does not include transfer payments (the biggest part of which are Social Security payments), which are counted in GDP if and when consumers and businesses spend these funds or invest them in fixed investments.

State and local governments: +2.0%.

Federal government: +3.2%. National Defense +3.3%. Nondefense +3.1%.



The Trade Deficit (“net exports”) in goods & services remained at near record-high levels, essentially unchanged overall:

Exports: -0.8% (goods exports -5.0%, services exports +7.2%). Exports subtracted 0.08 percentage points from GDP growth.

Imports: -0.8% (goods imports -4.0%, services imports +12.8%, driven by Americans spending overseas in the ongoing travel boom). Lower imports contributed 0.12 percentage points to GDP growth.

Net exports (exports minus imports) remained at -$1.07 trillion.

The Debt-to-GDP ratio worsened to a new all-time worst record of 121.8% in Q4 as the gross national debt in current dollars (not adjusted for inflation) ballooned by 2.0% from the prior quarter to $36.2 trillion, while current-dollar GDP (not adjusted for inflation) grew 1.1% to $29.7 trillion.

The spike in 2020 occurred as GDP collapsed during the lockdown while the gross national debt jumped on the government’s free-money-giveaway spree.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.





