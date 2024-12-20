What Powell Said at the FOMC about Today’s PCE Price Index: “We Still Have Work to Do Though, Is How We’re Looking at it. We Need policy to Remain Restrictive to Get that Work Done”

Inflation is still in services, no progress in 6 months. Another bummer: Durable goods deflation, a contributor to cooling inflation, may be over.

Powell addressed the PCE price index situation in advance when he was asked during the FOMC press conference on Wednesday – as the S&P 500 was tumbling after the rate cut and Powell’s not so soothing words – how much the Fed is “looking through” some of the high inflation numbers that came out recently. And Powell replied, tinged with his dry humor:

“We always try to be careful about not throwing out the numbers we don’t like. It’s just an occupational hazard to say, ‘look, oh, those high months are wrong.’ What about the low months? We have a very low month potentially in November. It’s estimated by many to be in the mid-teens for core PCE. So that could be low. We try to look at not just a couple or three months. We shouldn’t. Our position shouldn’t change based on two or three months of good or bad data.”

And the month-to-month increase of the November core PCE price index was indeed “very low,” even lower than in the “mid-teens” that Powell had cited: The core PCE price index decelerated to +0.11%, so that would be the “low teens,” according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. Annualized, 1.4%. This deceleration came after the sharp acceleration the month before (blue line).

The six month-average however, which irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles, accelerated to 1.89% annualized (red), and the year-over-year reading, as we’ll see in a moment, also accelerated to +2.82% (from +2.79%).

And Powell added on Wednesday: “We have a long string now of inflation coming down gradually over time. As I mentioned, I think the 12-month headline is 2.5%, 12-month core is 2.8%. That’s way better than we were.”

And he added: “We still have work to do though, is how we’re looking at it. And we need policy to remain restrictive to get that work done, we think.”

Year-over-year, the big change is in durable goods (green in the chart below). Prices of durable goods – new and used vehicles, appliances, consumer electronics, furniture, etc. – have stopped plunging, after the huge price spike in 2020 to mid-2022. With months of slight month-to-month increases and decreases under the belt, the 12-month PCE price index for durable goods was barely negative at -0.4% in November.

The falling prices of durable goods since the second half of 2022 had been a big contributor to the deceleration of inflation, but that’s now over.

As a result, the core PCE price index (+2.8%, red) and the overall PCE price index (+2.4%, blue) accelerated further year-over-year in November.

Inflation is still in core services (gold), running far hotter than before the pandemic, including +3.8% year-over-year in November, which was higher than the readings in June, July, and September, and there hasn’t been any progress at all over the past 6 months.

Core services are about 65% of consumer spending and include housing costs, insurance of all kinds, health care, education, subscriptions, transportation, broadband, personal care services, financial services, food services & accommodation, etc.:

Food inflation has started to accelerate again in recent months but remains fairly low. Inflation is a rate of change, so a deceleration means that it increases at a slower rate. But prices are a level, and that price level is very high, and because of the current inflation continues to creep higher.

In November, the PCE price index for food and beverages purchased for off-premise consumption rose by 3.0% annualized from October (blue in the chart below).

Year-over-year, it accelerated to +1.4%, the biggest year-over-year increase since March, and up from the +1.0% to +1.2% range in the prior months.

Food is not included in the core PCE price index, but it is included in the overall PCE Price index, and the sharp deceleration of food prices was a big contributor to the deceleration of the overall PCE price index, and that may be over as well.

Energy prices increased in November from October by 3.0% annualized, the first meaningful month-to-month increase since April (blue). These are energy goods and services that consumers buy directly, such as gasoline, natural gas piped to the home, electricity, propane, heating oil, etc.

Year-over-year, energy prices are still down by 4.0%, but that’s the smallest year-over-year decline since July.

As everyone knows, energy prices cannot and won’t drop forever, though they’re very volatile and can plunge for a long time, just like they can spike for a long time. Energy prices were another big contributor to the deceleration of the overall PCE price index in 2023 and 2024, and those declines may be running out of steam as well:

