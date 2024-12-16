Housing Bubble & Bust #1 and #2 as Seen through Employment in Mortgage Lending

Employment at nonbank mortgage lenders collapsed by 37% this time around, to the lowest level since 1997.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Housing bubbles create employment bubbles at mortgage lenders, and housing busts then cause the employment bubble at mortgage lenders to implode. From June 2021 through October 2024, employment at nonbank mortgage lenders plunged 35.8%, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
At the low-point in June, employment at nonbank mortgage lenders was down by 37% from the peak, having plunged from 292,700 employees in June 2021 to 183,100 employees in June 2024, the lowest since 1997, lower even than during Housing Bust 1.
The employment bubble of Housing Bust 1 was even bigger than the employment bubble in Housing Bubble 2, largely because over those nearly two decades, a lot of tasks in mortgage lending have been automated, digitized, and moved online, requiring less human work today, and a relatively smaller workforce.
Employment at banks’ mortgage lending divisions is not included here – just nonbanks. But mortgage-related employment at banks took a similar turn.
Nonbank mortgage lenders dominate mortgage lending, while banks have pulled back. The two largest mortgage lenders – Rocket Mortgage and United Wholesale Mortgage – combined originated more mortgage volume in 2023 ($179 billion) than the next eight largest mortgage lenders (banks, nonbanks, and credit unions) combined ($171 billion), according to Experian:
|Top 10 Mortgage Lenders by Origination in 2023
|Mortgage lender
|# of Mortgages
|Billion $
|1
|Rocket Mortgage
|288,558
|76.3
|2
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|274,667
|102.9
|3
|Bank of America
|89,329
|27.0
|4
|Fairway Independent Mortgage
|82,985
|26.0
|5
|CrossCountry Mortgage
|77,790
|27.9
|6
|Navy Federal Credit Union
|70,371
|14.7
|7
|U.S. Bank
|69,655
|24.4
|8
|Citizens Bank
|66,687
|15.4
|9
|PNC Bank
|65,984
|14.7
|10
|LoanDepot
|62,665
|20.7
|Total
|350.0
|#1 & #2 as % of total
|51%
Mortgage brokers have seen similar job destruction after the housing bubbles burst. Employment at mortgage brokers and nonmortgage loan brokers plunged by 32% from June 2021 through October 2024 (and by 33.6% through the low in June 2024). During Housing Bust 1, employment in this sector collapsed by 57%:
These are different ways of depicting housing bubbles and housing busts – in terms of employment in the mortgage industry.
All combined, nonbank mortgage lenders and mortgage & nonmortgage loan brokers, lost 150,200 employees between June 2021 and June 2024, or 36% of their total staff.
Thankfully, employment in the mortgage sector is relatively small compared to the vast US labor market, and that kind of collapse in employment is barely a squiggle in the overall numbers.
Employment plunged because mortgage originations plunged. We can see that in mortgage applications to purchase a home and applications to refinance an existing mortgage.
Refinance mortgage applications are down by 70% from the same period in 2019, and by 81% from the same period in 2022, according to the weekly Refinance Index by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Note how in 2018, refinance activity also dropped as mortgage rates approached 5% in November 2018. And when mortgage rates started falling in 2019, refinance activity surged again.
But the historic refinance bubble occurred during the Fed’s 0% era of 2020 and 2021, when mortgage rates fell below 3%, and everyone and their dog refinanced their mortgage:
Mortgage applications to purchase a home are down by 40% from the same period in 2019, and by 48% from the same week in 2021, according to the weekly Purchase Index by the MBA. This is a stunning collapse of activity.
By comparison, sales of existing homes dropped by 35% in 2024 from 2021, to about 4 million homes, the lowest since 1995.
Housing bubbles are just so much fun, and everyone in the industry makes money, but the inevitable housing busts are a mess.
Tell that to the sellers of the two vacation houses on which we made we thought generous all cash offers over the last two months, given the houses that are sitting empty with list prices going down, down, down. They are determined I guess to wait us out. But we are seeing lots of choices. And we were and still are very conflicted about spending our money in this market anyway. So, instead, we are bumping up the money market and enjoyed visiting then leaving a nearby air bnb with no lingering responsibilities. That was really nice, actually.
Wolf, in 2023 mortgage related employment dropped to current levels. However, we are still not seeing significant home price corrections country wide. At least not as much as the declined already observed in 2009, which is when mortgages related employment first touched lows. There is a noticeable delay, prices are stubborn, they barely come down. What do you think could be the timeline for bubble deflation this time.
while I hate paying rent, at these prices, renting for summer vacay is what we’ll do
looking to add couple more home rentals to portfolio
will use one of them to pay for vacay and keep rest(income) during winter
Transactions are down, but aggressive RE agents selling a few $1M houses/ year, on 2%/3% commissions, before expenses, are earning a good income during the slump.
That’s a $20k commission on a $1mm house…you’d probably want to sell more than “a few” if you want to consider it to be a good income source….
they need it given volume collapse
with mortgage rates remaining higher,
the price differential is around 30%
I’m working on heloc and they are running me thru underwriting like I’m gonna default with 849 FICO score, $1m in free and clear assets and more cash in bank than asking for
of course I write everything off and have lots depreciation
they were concerned I couldn’t make payment($2k month max)
my monthly cc bill is north $5k
I don’t see how a 25 basis point reduction will cure this downward spiral but as reported, a lot is already priced in for tomorrow’s cut. Fed is tied to the whipping post and no matter what they do we’re all due for a flogging.
Unless you’re following the Wolfmeister (aka Wolf Richter).
Meanwhile prices never stopped rising especially here in Delaware. It could be because money is slowly headed to zero with no gold standard. Politicians with huge appetites for frivolous spending got us here. Without a total market collapse nothing changed and even then they’ll probably turn up the printing and hyperinflate. It is a game of converting Fiat instantly and working 3 times harder to survive and only getting worse each day. Middle class is dead everyone is a serf except business owners.
David-
Good thoughts. Two counter-viewpoints related to your comment:
“After all, the Fed’s ability to manage the economy mainly comes from its ability to create booms and busts in the housing market. If housing enters a post-bubble slump, what’s left?”
—Paul Krugman, Running Out of Bubbles, NYTimes, May 27, 2005
“To a less extreme extent — as I describe later in this book — this [Japanese “invasion money” issued during WWII] is sadly what happens throughout many developing countries today: people constantly save in their local fiat currencies that, every generation or so, gets dramatically debased, with their savings being siphoned off to the rulers and wealthy class.”
—Lyn Alden, Broken Money, Timestamp Press, 2023, p. 28
Managed Money (or controlled or manipulated) leads to fiscal imprudence, and ultimately to debasement or depression. Or both.
Manchester NH Zillow price index still up 7.3% YoY!!
Seeing 2-family homes that will gross $3600/month in rent selling for over $500k. Lots of people buying up the multi-families here because some podcast hosts say that’s the way to get rich. You only get 1 chance to buy at the right price though! Can’t refi your way to riches when the math won’t math.
Why no corresponding price graph?
Housing is stuck between that rock & a hard place. I don’t see prices rising much from here, but I do think in most markets sellers will remain more patient than not through one more season. No major change in expectations yet.