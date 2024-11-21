Demand Destruction for Existing Homes: Sales in 2024 Track Lowest since 1995 amid Highest Supply for October in 6 Years

Too-high home prices cause demand destruction on an epic scale. Buyers’ strike continues in November and December.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Demand for existing homes has wilted in an amazing manner and is wobbling along rock-bottom. Sales of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops that closed in October came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.96 million, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) today. This was a slight uptick from downwardly revised September.
These below-4-million sales rates, which started in September 2023, are the lowest since the worst months of the Housing Bust. Compared to the collapsed sales rate in October 2023, sales rose by 2.9%. Compared to October 2022, sales were down 36%. Compared to October 2019, sales were down 26.8% (historic data via YCharts):
Too-high prices cause demand destruction on an epic scale.
Actual home sales in October (not seasonally adjusted, not annual rate) ticked up to 348,000 homes. For the 10 months of 2024 so far, actual sales at 3.42 million were down by 2.1% from the crushed levels of the same period last year.
With today’s sales figures, the WOLF STREET estimate for whole-year sales in 2024 comes in at 4.02 million sales, the lowest since 1995, below the worst year of the Housing Bust, 2008, with 4.11 million sales.
This demand destruction is even larger than during the Housing Bust. But during the Housing Bust, demand destruction was caused by an economic and financial meltdown, as the unemployment rate shot to 10% and millions of people lost their jobs and couldn’t make their mortgage payments, and as reckless mortgage lending in prior years bore fruit.
This time around, demand destruction is caused by the gigantic spike in prices – they’re now way too high (historical data from YCharts).
Buyers’ strike continues in November and December.
The weekly measure of mortgage applications to purchase a home has been near the historic lows over the past six weeks, including in the latest reporting week, down by 50% from the same period in 2019, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association yesterday.
This is an indication that buyers who would need a mortgage to purchase a home will still be on buyers’ strike in November and December, in terms of the closed sales reported by the NAR.
Supply second highest for any October in 7 years, behind only 2018.
Unsold inventory dipped to 1.37 million homes in October, from 1.39 million in September, which had been the highest in four years, and up by 19% from a year ago, according to NAR data.
Inventory of single-family houses was unchanged at 1.19 million, or 4.0 months’ supply (up from 3.5 months a year ago).
Inventory of condos and co-ops rose to 175,000, or 5.5 months’ supply (up from 4.0 months a year ago).
As demand has wilted this year and inventory has risen, supply in October at 4.2 months (red in the chart below) was the second highest for any October in the past 7 years, behind only October 2018 with 4.3 months (yellow):
Days on the market rise.
The median number of days before the home is either sold or pulled off the market because it failed to sell rose to 58 days in October, the most for any October since 2019, and up from 50 days a year ago, according to data from Realtor.com. This is in part a measure of how motivated or unmotivated sellers are.
When sellers are motivated and getting impatient or desperate, they will leave their unsold home on the market and cut prices until it sells, and the median number of days homes spent on the market rises.
When sellers are unmotivated, they pull unsold homes off the market quickly if there is no action, and the median number of days on the market falls. Sellers are still not very motivated, but are getting more so:
The 7% mortgages are back.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.84%, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly measure today.
The daily measure by Mortgage News Daily has been above 7% since October 28 with the exception of two days.
Since early October, Freddie Mac’s measure of mortgage rates has at first ticked up and then surged by 76 basis points, thereby undoing part of the rate-cut mania plunge that kicked off a year ago.
But these higher rates in October haven’t been reflected in the closed-sales figures in October, as those deals were made in prior weeks or months. But they are reflected in the mortgage applications, see above.
The median price of single-family houses edged up by $800 in October to $412,200, in line with seasonal upticks or flat spots in October through December (circled). Year-over-year, the price was up by 4.1%.
The median price of condos and co-ops dipped by $2,200 to $360,300 in October, which whittled down the year-over-year gain to 1.6%, the smallest gain since May 2023. Unlike single-family house prices, condo prices didn’t book any year-over-year declines in mid-2023, but very small rises.
Home prices vary widely by metro.
After spiking ridiculously in the prior years, home prices have begun to drop in some metros, such as in Austin (so far -20.4% from the peak in mid-2022), while in other metros, prices have risen until more recently. Of the 30 metros in our lineup of The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, only the New York City metro eked out a new high in October. And there was everything in between. These are the two bookends of the 30 Most Splendid Housing bubbles:
NAR blames everything except the problem: too-high prices.
The median price of existing homes reported by the National Association of Realtors exploded by nearly 50% from early 2020 through mid-2022, fueled by the Fed’s interest rate repression and many trillions of dollars of free money. It was the craziest 2.5-year frenzy ever in the US housing market, as a result of which prices are way too high, and those now way-too-high prices have destroyed demand, and buyers are on strike.
But the NAR always blames something other than the way-too-high prices for the collapse in demand: Last year, it blamed the inventory, then it blamed the surge in mortgage rates. Last month, it blamed “consumers hesitating” before the “upcoming election.” But the NAR always sees green shoots despite the too-high prices: “The worst of the downturn in home sales could be over, with increasing inventory leading to more transactions,” it said today, which are the same green shoots it has been seeing for two years. But it never sees the too-high prices as the fundamental issue now crushing the housing market and the industry that makes its living from selling homes – the industry that the NAR represents.
Meanwhile, commercial real estate spent the past two years massively repricing properties. And deals are now happening because prices have plunged to where they start making sense again. And homebuilders have figured it out too: To keep building and to keep their sales up, they’re offering homes at lower prices and with big incentives and costly mortgage-rate buydowns, and they’re eating market share from sellers of existing homes.
And potential buyers have figured it out, with an ever-larger number profiting from, or planning to profit from, the arbitrage of renting a home versus buying an equivalent home, and saving thousands of dollars a month in many high-priced markets.
Demand destruction by region.
The charts below show the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales, released by the NAR today, in the four Census Regions of the US. A map of the four regions is in the comments below the article.
Northeastern US: The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose to 470,000 homes:
Midwestern US: The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose to 950,000 homes.
Southern US: The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose to 1,770,000 homes.
Western US: The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose to 770,000:
As promised in the article, the map of the four regions:
The trend in median home price remains intact and, in spite of some price decreases in some desirable urban setting, that tend is still up. Is this an opportunity from builders/developers? Maybe. My hypothesis is that we have entered an era where homes in good locations will never be sold. A person will simply rent them out or they will become air B&B properties. They will simply become another productive asset for the owner or mortgage holder (especially if the interest rate is well below the market rates). Behold the miracle of financialization!
Interesting times.
Most home owners won’t last six months as a landlord. Too many people think it is easy money for some reason. One bad tenant can financially ruin you.
I know a number of home owners who had low rate mortgages and did the “rent it out and have an asset plan” when they had to move for work. Every single one of them hated it and sold as soon as they could.
And Airbnb is banned in most major metros now (thankfully).
My last landlord told me some horror stories from past tennants. One that had 20 cats and let them pee everywhere. Another who was always drunk and one night lit his bushes on fire. Crazy stuff.
i don’t agree. there just aren’t enough people willing to rent at prices where that makes sense for many people, as an “asset.” and the transaction costs are too high.
most people suck at being a landlord.
Property management companies are not that hard to find. Many people have most probably figured out let an expert handle that
Bad property management is just as prevalent as bad tenants.
Doesn’t matter. The higher rents are already being paid and there are plenty of property management companies out there competing for business. If rates go up, more people will be priced out and the spread between the rent income and the existing mortgage (at a low interest rate) only makes the deal sweeter with plenty to cover management and maintenance and still generate income.
I will only add that home owners (or someone locked in with a low interest rate), know that the asset has value, especially based on the rents being paid.
Asset owners/holders always benefit from the Cantillion Effect. That’s where we are. Not quite feudalism 2.0, but moving in that direction.
I agree with your disagreement. These rentals/Airbnbs will either have negative cash flow, or will be priced out of the market due to above-average carrying costs.
The poor aren’t getting any richer, but rents are going up.
As are property taxes, insurance, utilities etc.
No free lunch for landlords either.
One of the things I like about capitalism is its self-correcting nature: if prices are too out of whack, they tend to adjust themselves to the correct (higher or lower) amount. This analysis by Wolf confirms my own suspicion that the market is being price-gouged and has had ENOUGH. It’s similar to the situation in used cars, when a Subaru Crosstrek was selling for close to its new version’s price. In the end, the customer is always right.
LMFAO!!!!! “Capitalism” requires a respect for capital (i.e. NO BAILOUTS). We have not had such a system for quite some time.
“if prices are too out of whack, they tend to adjust themselves to the correct (higher or lower) amount.”
In commercial real estate, they’re doing just that. In residential real estate, they very much are not doing that.
sure it is. this article shows that. it just takes a long time, as residential sellers are more emotional about their “investment” than commercial sellers are.
“The customer is always right.”
Only if they have other options to choose from.
Always other options, just may not like them in comparison to the desired ones.
A lot of my friends are renting homes instead of buying one. The are renting for $6K/month but if they buy now, they’d be paying $13K or so /month.
At least in this case, people do have option and hence the reason for demand destruciton.
We need some people to suck in the market for price discovery, albeit slow it is.
@wolf will there be another update on inventory increases/decreases by major metro like was done a couple times in the past?
Maybe. That’s data from Realtor.com. I have in detail posted on it for Florida and Texas more recently, including charts:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/11/05/inventory-of-existing-homes-in-texas-balloons-to-highest-in-many-years-prices-drift-lower-but-are-still-way-too-high/
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/10/08/florida-housing-market-buckles-listing-prices-sag-to-30-month-low-but-are-still-way-too-high-inventory-piles-up-institutional-investors-turn-into-net-sellers/
This is turning into the economics equivalent of the immovable object meets the irresistible force.
10 year should be >5%
30 year >6%
Duration is risk.
Wow, I’m finally seeing it. Prices have been dropping but not by much. I check every few weeks, only because a Wolf article makes me think about it, I’m not selling or buying.
So today I checked again after reading this article. Holy cow, for the first time in years there are 4 decent houses under $400K (all $399K lol).
This is in northern California, two and a half hours from SF.
Some of the for-sale signs have been up so long they’re starting to rust!
I don’t see a lot of big homes selling these days. It could be that tastes are changing regarding size of home. Families are getting smaller. Remote work is subsiding. Property taxes, maintenance, heat and AC costs, are all skyrocketing. Why buy that big home when a small one will do? IMO it’s better to keep costs down and retire early with security.
Yes, homebuilders have figured this out too. They know where demand is, and it’s at lower price points, which means a variety of things, including smaller floorplates, smaller properties, less expensive flooring, appliances, finishes, etc. That’s why sales volume of new houses has held up.
When I was appealing my recent prop tax reassessment, the rep from Vision Gov’t Solutions said that ranches (and single-level living in general) are in higher demand vs other floorplans/layouts.
Seeing a drop in Condo prices here in Washington D.C. for the first time in the last 4 years. We did a nice 500 sq foot 1 BR condo in Capitol Hill (good area) sell for $280K vs $300K 2 years ago. The unit was in perfect condition, unlike my own house which is now held together with duct tape. The owner had to sell and may have picked the wrong time to sell or this is a sign of the next RE meltdown. It’s got to be one or the other.
High prices & interest rates are the primary cause of low sales. But just as important is the fact that millions of people have ultra low mortgage rates and zero incentive to sell. Theoretically, this could last another 27 years or so. Granted, the average turnover is 7 or so years, but this massive distortion caused by the Fed’s reckless ZIRP policy could easily double this average in the coming years.
Show us a graph of all the people who refi’d from mid-2020 through the start of rate increase cycle of ’22-23.
The Federal Reserve never had anything to do with low mortgage rates and the direct cause of that was the yields that the markets set on US Treasuries. Mortgage rates are based primarily on the yield of 10 year US Treasuries plus around 2% top 3% per year.
If prices fall enough, the higher rates won’t matter. In fact, it’s preferable to have a lower purchase amount with a higher rate than vice versa.
That’s why prices /have to/ fall enough…
On the subject of people being voluntarily locked in to a low interest mortgage making them stay put: Has any lender looked at making mortgages transferable? Say you live in San Francisco and get a possible better job transfer to Seattle. Your mortgage rate is say 3.5% and your equity is about half the value of your home. If you could get an equivalent priced house in Seattle, you’d be happy to move. But not if your house payments double. If you could move your mortgage with an uptick in rate to say 4%, everybody would come out winners.
New housing starts and permit applications also came in lower than expected.