Treasury Yield Curve Un-Inverts Further on Surging Longer-Term Yields: 10-Year Yield Now Higher than All Shorter Yields. Mortgage Rates Resurge

Fed cut by 75 basis points since September while 10-year Treasury yield rose by 75 basis points to 4.40%, as Bond Market frets about Inflation & Supply.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped by 7 basis points on Friday, to 4.40%, having risen five trading days in a row. It’s now just 4 basis points below the post-rate-cut closing high on November 13 (4.44%). These yields are the highest since June.
Since the eve of the Fed’s September 18 rate cut, the 10-year yield has risen by 75 basis points, while the Fed has cut by 75 basis points. The difference is 150 basis points! The 10-year yield is now higher than all shorter-term yields.
The 30-year Treasury yield jumped by 6 basis points on Friday to 4.61%, now once again above the federal funds rate (4.58%), which the Fed actively brackets with its policy rates. It rose for six trading days in a row and is now just a hair from the November 13 rate-cut high (4.63%). Both of them are the highest since May 2024.
Since the eve of the rate cut on September 18, the 30-year yield has risen by 65 basis points, while the Fed has cut by 75 basis points. Rising bond yields means dropping bond prices.
Among the drivers of higher long-term yields are renewed inflation fears and prospects of a continued tsunami of supply of new debt to finance the massive flow of deficits that the market envisions, even as the Fed is unloading securities through QT and has already shed $2.1 trillion.
The 2-year Treasury yield jumped by 7 basis points on Friday to 4.25%. Since the eve of the rate cut, it has jumped by 66 basis points.
The “yield curve” in the process of un-inverting.
Since the rate cuts started, short-term yields have fallen sharply, and – shock to the real-estate industry – longer-term yields have risen, which pushed mortgage rates higher.
In a normal yield curve, longer-term Treasury yields are higher than short-term yields, with the 1-month and 3-month yields the lowest and with bond yields the highest.
Since July 2022, the yield curve has been “inverted” – with longer-term yields below short-term yields – as the Fed hiked its policy rates, thereby pushing up short-term Treasury yields, while longer-term yields also rose but more slowly, and thereby fell behind.
The yield curve is now in the process of normalizing, but it still hasn’t normalized. In a normal yield curve, the longer-term yields are substantially higher than short-term yields, and they’re now just a little higher. The yield curve will steepen and become more normal with more rate cuts and higher longer-term yields.
The chart below shows the “yield curve” with Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum, from 1 month to 30 years, on three key dates:
- Gold: July 25, 2024, before the labor market data spiraled down (turns out, it was a false alarm).
- Blue: September 17, 2024, the day before the Fed’s rate cuts started.
- Red: Friday, December 13, 2024.
The 10-year and 30-year yields are now higher than the shorter-term yields, and that portion of the yield curve has un-inverted completely.
The 7-year yield (4.32%) is now equal to the 3-month and 6-months yields. And that portion of the yield curve from the 7-year on forward is essentially flat.
Note by how far the longer-term yields have risen since the eve of the rate cuts (blue line), while yields of less than one year have fallen below the blue line.
Mortgage rates have re-risen.
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate roughly parallels the 10-year yield, but is higher, and that spread between them is fairly wide these days due to some factors that we discussed here. A wider spread means relatively higher mortgage rates.
On Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose by 8 basis points to 6.95%, according to the daily measure from Mortgage News Daily.
This U-turn in mortgage rates, after the rate cuts began, was an unpleasant surprise for the housing industry, mortgage bankers, and potential home sellers that are sitting on their vacant homes that they’d moved out of a while ago, but didn’t put on the market because they’d wanted to ride the price spike up all the way.
But with these mortgage rates, and the ridiculously high prices after the 50% surge during the pandemic, demand for existing homes has plunged to the lowest level since 1995, amid surging supply, while homebuilders are now sitting on the largest number of unsold completed homes since 2009 that they need to move pronto — and they’re making deals to do so.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
-Just under 10% of all homes bought the last 3 years were flips nationally. That percentage number continues to go down year over year as more supply enters the market month by month and year over year and with rising interest rates cratering demand.
-The last 2 years in the housing market in terms of actual sales of new and existing homes was on par with 2008 as its been at a dismal level in terms of home buying transactions. Like the paragraph above this one, back during the GFC spec buying and flipping was at an all time high right before the crash. And then the market cratered in the GFC and housing prices got crushed.
-The total delinquency rate continues to march upwards as was recently reported by Black Knight in the housing market. Defaults are rising and it will get worse with taxes, insurances, and debt levels rising along with it. For example, North Carolina has a bill on the table to increase Home Owners Insurance 42% year over year. Homes in Hurricane territory, forest fire, flood, and ocean front territory will see premiums explode in the coming years if people can even get coverage in certain areas. 20% of all Florida home owners doesnt have or cant afford HOI. That’s a bad sign for what’s coming there as Florida’s housing market is in serious, serious trouble among others.
-Inflation is getting worse, and the worse it gets the higher the 10 year US treasury goes up while the FED continues to lower short rates.
-Defaults on DSCR loans are rising and DSCR may be out the door and done with soon enough. People old enough in the mortgage business know full well about the NINA, SISA, IO, and pay option arms that helped crater the housing bust in the GFC with fraud stated income and assets with no doc loans along with subprime. Plenty of that fraud is out there with 2nd home buying and for rentals with made up income to qualify. Like the first paragraph states, 10% of the demand will be stripped away just from flips when prices start to nosedive and people start losing equity. We are already seeing that in certain markets right now as flipping dries up.
-Tariffs and a potential $15 trillion dollar spending plan by the new president will exacerbate the inflation problem.
-Supply in the housing market has increased 3 years in a row. I expect supply to potentially explode in 2025. 500K more homes added to the market that dont sell for example puts us back to 2016 inventory levels. At that point fear will start to take over to get out or lose serious equity. Not all housing markets are equal, some states and cities will be hit much harder than others.
-Fed better be really careful with making another policy error blunder like they have done time after time decade after decade. If inflation gets seriously unanchored a 2nd time, everyone should buckle their seat belt. The job losses alone from a crushed mortgage industry can and will be massive just like the GFC which many people seem to fail to remember very well. That crises almost took down to big to fail Bank of America that almost fully imploded because of Countrywide.
Thankyou for your post
Meanwhile Wallstreet is forecasting sp500 at 7000 next year!
Very interesting post.
Still blows my mind that the 30yr yield only barely touched 5%. Tons of money views the r/r of that hold very differently than my money does.
10 year US Treasuries will soon be over 5% and headed to 10%.
Portents abound.
Are bond vigilantes going to convince the Fed to hold off another cut soon, lest the diverging rates further damage Fed credibility?
Bill Fleckenstein has long talked about the Fed losing control of the bond market, all the way back to the Greenspan era…
The Fed doesn’t “control” the bond market. It only controls more or less a corner of the short-term money markets via its policy rates. Longer-term yields (bond market) do whatever they want. QE was a way to push down longer-term yields, and enough QE will do that. But now the Fed is doing QT, and very purposefully.
Wolf,
You’re right that ‘control’ is a bad word for this, though I’m lifting the exact term from Fleckenstein’s commentary from decades ago. Now it’s more along the lines of ‘bond market taking away Fed’s printing press’.
An interesting question arising from the ancient usage of the word ‘control’: Did Fed policymakers have more influence on long-term rates back in the 1980’s-2000’s than what is happening today? As in, the Fed having more credibility as a revered institution keeping bond traders more in tow to the Fed’s current rates at the time?
No problem if no one can answer this; I was just curious as to these potentially research-heavy questions.
Perhaps emergency rate cuts or other rate changes on short notice is another way of peering into the question of whether the Fed’s authority held more reverence during Greenspan/Bernanke.
As Wolf has said many times, Powell’s Fed never surprises anymore, always telegraphing moves far in advance. I would think a surprise rate move or holding steady would reassert a lot more authority, at least psychologically.
Is there any way to explain the high yields on the long end of the US treasury market while credit spreads between treasuries and high-yield corporate bonds are remarkably low?
Is it a timing thing, or am I missing something obvious?
The thing to explain is why credit spreads are so narrow. The answer is, drumroll: market mania. Risk premiums have become minuscule. Investors are now taking lots of risks for little extra compensation.
Here maybe why:
“Pimco said it’s reducing exposure to long-term U.S. bonds amid concerns about soaring federal deficits and debt. Instead, it favors shorter-term bonds, some overseas issuers, and corporate debt.
Bond giant Pimco significantly ramped up a market backlash against soaring U.S. debt by announcing plans to reduce exposure to long-term Treasuries.
In a note on Monday, the world’s biggest active bond fund manager referenced “bond vigilantes,” a term coined by Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni in the 1980s, describing traders who protest massive deficits by selling off bonds to push yields higher”.
Inflation spikes caused by rising auto and home insurance rate hikes is almost over. This is typically one of the last sectors to peak since rates need to be filed and often approved by state regulators. In other words, the end of the tail whip is upon us. All this talk of a resurgence in inflation is absurd and will be short lived. The bottom line is most people can’t afford large purchases via loans anymore. If you think the economy can handle that for extended periods of time, you’re sadly mistaken. Businesses will fear price gauging when the Don takes over. Down long rates come on a gradual basis in 2025.