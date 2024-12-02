Factory Construction Spending Soars to New Record, +16% YoY, +242% since 2019: Result of Corporate & Strategic Rethink

Trump’s tariffs — a tax on profit margins of US & foreign companies — will push in the same direction as Biden’s taxpayer-and-debt-funded incentives.

Investments in the construction of manufacturing plants in the US jumped to a record $21.1 billion in October, up by 4.0% from the prior month, up by 16.3% from a year ago, up by 177% from the beginning of 2022, and up by 242% since 2019, according to data from the Census Bureau today.

After decades of no-matter-what globalization, there is now a widespread rethink underway about production in the US. These facilities will all be highly automated plants that produce complex high-value products. Forget T-shirts. They’re not going to be produced in the US.

Plants for the production of semiconductors, EVs, EV batteries, electrical equipment and components, etc. are on top of the list. As we’ll see in a moment, the tens of billions of dollars promised under the CHIPS Act have still not started flowing, but Intel, the biggest recipient, is expected to receive the first $1-billion slice by the end of this month.

These amounts spent monthly on construction of manufacturing facilities do not include the costs of manufacturing equipment and installation, such as industrial robots, computers, etc. that can dwarf the construction costs of the building. Some equipment, such as HVAC systems, are included.

The total cost of a big chip plant might reach $20 billion, but the construction costs might be only small fraction of it. So the overall investment in manufacturing plants, including the equipment, installation, software, etc. is far larger. But construction spending is an indication of the pace of change.

With only November and December construction spending up in the air, we estimate that for the whole year 2024, construction spending on manufacturing plants will come in at $234 billion, up by 21% from 2023, and up by 186% from 2021.

In the seven years between 2015 and 2021, factory construction spending had flatlined at about $80 billion per year.

The Big Rethink.

Biden’s debt-and-taxpayer-funded incentives were among the drivers behind this construction boom. Every dollar spent on those incentives gets added to the recklessly ballooning US national debt and to the burden of that debt.

Those incentives may not continue under Trump, such as the EV tax rebates, according to current sound bites. But a lot of the spending falls into red states, such as massively expensive chip plants in Texas and Arizona, and Republican Representatives are not going to be overly enthusiastic about reducing the bacon their constituents expected them to bring home.

Trump’s company-funded tariffs will also promote investment in manufacturing facilities in the US, but the motivation is different. Companies would want to dodge the tariffs that are a tax on their profit margins, and they can dodge them by producing in the US, which would also allow them to dodge transportation costs, loss of IP, and other risks.

Companies cannot automatically pass on the tariffs; they’re already charging the maximum price they can without losing sales. Price increases will hurt those sales. Buyers can just buy something else or not buy anything. For example, imported vehicles would fall by the wayside as buyers shift to US-produced vehicles. All major foreign automakers are already producing vehicles in the US.

Price increases will further push down unit sales, a lesson that automakers have been relearning in 2023 and 2024. Consumers have other options and hate, hate, hate price increases. So the way to dodge Trump’s tariffs on imported motor vehicles and components is to produce in the US.

The rethink about risks & costs of globalization and China-dependence is another big factor. The increasingly complicated and stressed relationship between the US and China has exposed the scary dependence by US companies on production in China as a fundamental risk, not only for the companies, but also for national security.

The production and supply-chain chaos during the pandemic made clear to US companies and policy makers just how scarily dependent the US had grown on China, and that China could shut down part of the US economy, generating enormously disruptive shortages in the US. That caused a strategic rethink.

T-shirts may never be made in the US, and no one cares, but semiconductors will. This has been one of the big changes coming out of the pandemic.

Trump was the first president who had the gumption to be a China hawk, against a revolt by Corporate America and entrenched globalization-mongering economists and media. But Biden more or less followed in his footsteps. And the next Trump administration looks like it will move further into that direction. All of which translates into increased production in the US.

But it takes years from deciding to build a huge complex automated factory to actually being able to ramp up production in that factory. These are long-term moves, they don’t happen overnight or month-to-month.

Factories become a bigger part of overall construction spending.

Manufacturing plants’ share of total construction spending has about doubled since 2019. In October, factory construction spending accounted for 11.1% of total construction spending. In October 2019, it had accounted for 5.5% of total construction spending.

For the past 12 months through October, factory construction accounted for 10.7% of total construction spending, up from 5.8% for the 12-month total through October 2019. This ratio cancels out the impact of construction cost inflation.

The first money of the CHIPS Act starts flowing in December.

The CHIPS Act, signed into law in August 2022, led to slew of announcements by chipmakers and by the government proudly touting massive giveaways – grants and tax credits that will never have to be paid back, and loans that will have to be paid back. Intel was the biggest beneficiary with up to $23 billion in grants and loans and up to $25 billion in tax credits.

But no money changed hands at the time, and still hasn’t changed hands. Due diligence had to be done, and construction milestones had to be met, etc. But in December, the first dollars will start flowing.

Last week, Intel and the government announced that they were finalizing a $7.9 billion portion of the package. The government said that Intel will receive at least $1 billion before the end of December, which would be the first $1 billion of the CHIPS Act to be actually handed out.

Industrial robots cost the same anywhere.

Expanding manufacturing in the US is based on the principle that industrial robots cost the same in the US as in China, or anywhere, that manual labor is a much smaller cost component in modern automated manufacturing, and that transportation costs (which spiked during the pandemic), the loss of Intellectual Property (IP), which is a given in China, and other risks and costs have to be added to cost equation.

It’s all focused on complicated key high-value products, such as motor vehicles and components, semiconductors, batteries, electrical and electronic equipment, heavy components and equipment, etc. This isn’t about manufacturing low-value products in sweatshop settings, such as T-shirts.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.





