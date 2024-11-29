Federal Government Interest-Payments-to-Tax-Receipts Ratio Spikes, Debt-to-GDP Worsens Further in Q3

The magnitude and speed of the ratio’s 2-year spike is unprecedented in modern US history. It does not look good.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
What matters the most in terms of the horribly spiking interest payments on the national debt that has exploded to $36.1 trillion by now is their relationship to the tax receipts to pay for those interest payments.
This ratio of “interest payments to tax receipts” jumped to 37.8% in Q3, the highest since 1996, when this ratio was on the downtrend from the scary times in the 1980s, based on a measure of tax receipts released on Wednesday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis as part of its second estimate of Q3 GDP.
The ratio illustrates to what extent the national income that is available to pay for general budget items is being eaten up by interest payments. The magnitude and speed of this spike is unprecedented in modern US history. It does not look good:
Interest payments by the government on its gigantic and ballooning pile of debt surged by $37 billion year-over-year, or by 15%, to $279 billion in Q3 (red in the chart below).
Tax receipts by the federal government in Q3 rose by $29 billion year-over-year, or by 4.1%, to $740 billion (blue).
Tax receipts can spike and plunge with capital gains taxes. Surging financial markets trigger a tsunami of capital gains, and therefore capital gains taxes to be paid the following year by April 15 – which means that those capital-gains tax receipts occur in Q1 and Q2.
- The surge in tax receipts in Q1 and Q2 2022 was driven by capital gains taxes paid on the phenomenal Fed-money-printer year 2021.
- The year 2022 was crummy for markets, and so tax receipts in Q1 and Q2 2023 plunged.
- The start of the recovery of the markets in 2023 caused tax receipts to be higher in early 2024 than in 2023.
- The massive gains in the markets so far in 2024 will trigger big capital gains receipts in Q1 and Q2 2025 (and Trump’s policies will get credit for it, but that’s how it goes).
Tax receipts over the longer term increase through growing incomes, growing employment and wages (more workers earning higher taxable wages), growing profits by businesses, and bubbly financial markets. Inflation is a big factor in inflating tax receipts by inflating taxable incomes and profits of all sorts.
This measure of tax receipts from the BEA tracks what’s available to pay for regular government expenditures, such as interest payments. Excluded are tax receipts that are not available to pay for general expenditures, primarily tax receipts from Social Security and other social insurance programs that are paid for by participants in the systems and are distributed to beneficiaries of the systems.
Interest payments have surged because…
The debt has ballooned at an astounding pace year after year, for many years, including by $2.1 trillion so far in 2024 even during this strong economy. At the end of Q3, the time frame here, the debt had reached $35.5 trillion (now already at $36.1 trillion).
The higher interest rates are entering the debt as new securities are issued to fund the additional new debt, and as old lower-interest-rate Treasury notes and bonds mature and are replaced with new Treasury notes and bonds that carry a higher coupon interest rate. Short-term interest rates enter into the debt very quickly as Treasury bills (terms of one year or less) mature quickly and are replaced with new T-bills at the new rates. There are now over $6 trillion in T-bills outstanding.
The ugly Debt-to-GDP ratio: Total debt as percent of GDP rose to 120.8% in Q3, based on the second estimate of Q3 GDP released by the BEA on Wednesday, after the slight dip in Q2.
The spike in Q2 2020 was the result of the collapse of GDP during the lockdown while the national debt to pay for the stimulus programs exploded. From Q3 2020 through Q1 2023, GDP recovered faster than the debt rose, and the debt-to-GDP ratio declined. But in Q2 2023, the trend reversed as the debt surged faster than GDP rose.
For your amusement, also check out the Debt-to-GDP chart going back to 1966 that we duct-taped into the comments below this article.
The fiscal mess the US has been wallowing in for many years that caused the national debt to explode to $36.1 trillion by now is a long-term problem – encouraged and enabled by the Fed’s free-money policies from 2008 through 2021. It’s called “unsustainable,” even by Powell, because over the long term, it cannot be sustained. Something will happen to address it. Either Congress addresses it. Or inflation addresses it. or both. The US, which controls its own currency, cannot default on its debt, but it can get embroiled in higher inflation, and in higher long-term interest rates that result from this higher inflation. And the US is already well on its way, embroiled in inflation that has now become stubborn.
As promised in the article, here is the super-ugly debt-to-GDP ratio going back to 1966:
So during the massive spike interest rates of the early 80’s, the debt-to-GDP ratio was 1/4 of what it is today?
People, Congress, Fed, it’s time to wake up. We literally might not be able to afford the next recession.
OMG!
Remember: the debt is cumulative. All the sins accumulate and are never forgiven. So the debt gets worse every year. But GDP is a flow of economic activity in a specific time period. And that flow has to get larger and larger every year to deal with the accumulated debt.
The “early 1980s” so 1981 and 1982 was the massive spike of INFLATION, which inflated the flow of economic activity and helped lower the Debt-to-GDP ratio. After inflation started coming down in 1983 and on, and the debt surged after Reagan’s tax cuts, the Debt-to-GDP ratio began to worsen dramatically.
Context. Yes, tax rates were cut. The result was tax receipts increased. The problem was spending increased faster than tax receipts. Congress, and Reagan, spent too much.
Tbp,
The same stupid lies and propaganda get cited over and over again, decade after decade. Just idiotic BS.
Tax receipts rose DESPITE the tax cuts. But tax receipts would have increased FAR FASTER WITHOUT the tax cuts, and there might have been a balanced budget under Reagan if taxes had not been cut.
Tax receipts increased by 39% during Reagan’s 8 years in office because:
1. CPI inflation increased by 40%. Inflation inflates wages and incomes and profits of all kinds, and thereby tax receipts. So inflation alone is responsible for 40% growth in tax receipts. So all of the growth in tax receipts was attributed to inflation.
2. Employment rose by 13% as the overall population rose by 6.5% and as woman continued entering the work force on a large scale, a huge demographic shift that started in the 1960s. The employment-to-population ratio for women soared from 35% in 1960 to 58% in 2000. During these four decades, the two-earner household became standard. Nothing to do with tax cuts, but the resulting increase in household incomes from two-earner households generated a lot of tax receipts.
Without the tax cuts, tax receipts attributed to the 13% growth in employment (due to population growth and women entering the workforce) would have likely come close to balancing the budget.
It’s one thing to cut taxes for x,y, and z reasons – and we can quibble over that – but it’s another thing to blatantly lie about the fiscal effects of the tax cuts.
“Remember: the debt is cumulative. All the sins accumulate and are never forgiven. So the debt gets worse every year.”
Not necessarily, the dip in 2000 was I believe due to the Clinton Administartion balancing the budget and running surpluses.
Oh, if we could only go back to those years!
So there was a dip in Q2, Q3, and Q4 2000, followed by a big jump in Q1 2001 that wiped out those three dips in one fell swoop, and it was back to where it had been in Q1 2000. That was the historic moment. And throughout, the debt was cumulative, and no sins were forgiven. But the debt did get paid down by a tiny bit for three quarters in a row, before it jumped again.
FWIW, that phrase was a generic description of debt versus income. Debt is a cumulative stock; income is a flow. But in the private sector, debt can be forgiven, such as in bankruptcy court or other debt restructuring where investors lose their shirts. But there is no bankruptcy court for countries. And US federal debt cannot be forgiven.
President elect Trump just recently was in an interview and said Tariffs will take care of everything. President Trump referred to some late 1800s time before income tax when a committee had to be formed to figure out how to spend all the Tariff money. That apparently is the plan and according to President Trump used to work great; the country did survive and grow without income tax only tariffs.
“OMG”
Conservatives have been screaming warnings about this for *decades* (whereas Republican politicians may have screamed too – but never *acted* if it got in the way of their own policy delusions/graft).
But only *now* after the ntl debt damage has been done…do some people act shocked! Shocked!
There is a lot of ruin in a country, but not an infinite amount.
Notably, only under a Democrat, Bill Clinton (1992-2000), did the debt decrease.
So there was a dip in Q2, Q3, and Q4 2000, followed by a big jump in Q1 2001 that wiped out those three dips in one fell swoop, and it was back to where it had been in Q1 2000. That was the historic moment of declining debt.
The debt increased every fiscal year throughout Clinton’s presidency. But much more slowly. The slowest increase was in fiscal 2000 when it increased from $5.605 trillion to $5.629 trillion.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FYGFD
I’m still learning so correct me where needed. So I’m going to make the assumption that US political system lacks the fortitude to do anything about it, so higher yields will be required by the market, which will drive up inflation. In addition, since more debt will be issued, economic growth will be starved. So we will become Japan. And if so, how long will it take us to get there? Sure hope DOGE can cut 2 trillion from the government. And sure hope Trump can actually leverage the threat of tariffs without going through with them. And I sure hope they will just go after the criminal illegals and leave the rest to pick and process our food and build houses and provide other services. I didn’t vote for Trump, but I’d love for it to all work out and I would be happy to admit I was wrong. But all that is a tall order that’s short on some specifics. We will find out.
Your initial assumption — “US political system lacks the fortitude to do anything about it” – may end up about right though there’s a lot of talk to the contrary right now. But ultimately, the big stuff will have to be decided by Congress, and Representatives are unlikely to cut the bacon they were expected by their constituents to bring home.
But you got your first three points backwards.
1. “so higher yields will be required by the market, which will drive up inflation.”
No, but higher inflation will drive up yields required by the market.
2. “since more debt will be issued, economic growth will be starved”
No, deficit spending contributes to economic growth. To what extent has been heatedly debated here in the comments.
3. “So we will become Japan.”
Never. Japan is a very unique country and culture, including its insular immigration culture (you cannot just walk across the border unless you can walk on water). The US is the opposite, an immigrant culture.
I’m not going to address your “hopes.” Except, I will note that Trump got the votes of Latino voters (American citizens) whose livelihoods in construction, other trades, and services are threatened by the arrival of 9 million immigrants in 2022, 2023, and 2024 (data from the CBO), who will work for less and undercut them. The only people who are for this explosion of immigration are the wealthy who get cheap labor and therefore higher profits. And Latino-Americans have figured it out and voted against it.
“The only people who are for this explosion of immigration are the wealthy who get cheap labor and therefore higher profits. And Latino-Americans have figured it out and voted against it.”
The young urbanites are maybe the most pro-immigration part of the population there is, and most are far from wealthy and the same ones complaining about the high prices of everything. Most are simply naive humanist/one-worldists, rather than craven economic rationalists, and they will likely prove to be on the right side of history when we look back in 100 years from a post-scarcity perspective.
Likewise, spend much time in the kind of Latino communities that have drifted rightward and you’ll find economic rationalism is far less plausible than simple racism from Mexicans (“Spanish”, they often like to imagine) against recent Central American waves and pure rural/conservative values. The largest group of second-gen US Latinos are from the equivalent of Alabama and think trans people are the devil and Donald Trump is a successful business magnate from watching the Apprentice. The economic argument is mostly a just-so story explaining simpler motivators.
I know there’s a Chinese wall (ha politicians don’t know the concept) between transfers aka social security et all but I’ve never really understood the interplay.
I know the surplus wasn’t “spent” as it seems to have been to from a layperson’s perspective and it’s invested in T-bills etc.
The transfer numbers seem much more solvable than the disconnect on tax and federal outlays.. but it looks like after trust fund goes bust in 2032 (ish) this will leave the government on the hook for the the maybe $250B delta (?). Or they actually cut benefits by 25% (gasp) or remove the income limits on SSI taxes etc (I’ve read a few scenarios from the Peterson Foundation that true up Soc Security that seem vastly more doable than the current federal spend/tax equation).
I guess if they throw another $250B on the pile if deficit spending in 2032 it is sorta the least of our $ sins?
In the fiscal year ended Sep 30, the Social Security deficit was $91 billion, which was paid out of the Trust Fund, which reduced the Trust Fund to $2.6 trillion.
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/11/04/social-security-update-fiscal-2024-trust-fund-income-outgo-and-deficit/
A big contributor to the deficit was the Fed’s interest rate repression from 2008 – 2021, which caused the Trust Funds interest income to collapse.
Relatively minor modifications to the SS system would bring it back into surplus: a combination of raising the income cap a little and raising the full retirement age a little (they did that to us a few decades ago) would fix what is a relatively small deficit (3.4% of income last fiscal year).
Remember to pay your taxes, tax donkeys.
Those bombs don’t pay for themselves.
What a disgusting government, disgusting people.
If you ever wondered why such elaborate torture devices were created in the middle ages, wonder no more.
“They” don’t call it the Great Reset for nothin!
The piper must be paid –eventually.
But when? May not be in my lifetime, but I do ponder reincarnation. Not sure on how that all works, but odds are, I may end up affected by this anyway. As you said, as I believe with all things, debts must be paid-eventually. So be as good of human that you can possibly be. lol
If you are reincarnated into a dung Beatles you won’t be lacking anything to eat, if you are fortunate enough to be a flying dung Beatle, all the better.
A “bad” human or government doesn’t give a crap about paying their debt….the most vile and loathed….definitely dung Beatle dinner.
This is picky, but I have a feeling you’re gonna use this analogy again, so:
Beetles = bugs, some of which eat poop
Beatles = a band from Liverpool
fullbellyemptymind,
So, ok, I absolutely had to google this. Turns out the Dung Beatles is actually a band in the UK. From their website:
“Described by The British Beatles Fan club as “definitely not your average Beatles band”, since 2013 The Dung Beatles have carved out a unique reputation for performing the music of The Beatles with authenticity, passion and raw energy to sell-out audiences around the UK. Today, live shows draw on an incredible repertoire of over a hundred songs, including both hits and rarely heard album tracks, that have also made the band popular guests on BBC. “
Of course I had to hear these Dung Beatles. The guys you cite have lots of stuff on the youtubes, and they’re a right serviceable Beatles cover band. They look like they’re having a good time doing it too. As they say over there, good on ’em.
But then I scrolled further down. Turns out this Dung Beatles moniker graces a lot of ill advised passion projects with descriptions ranging from: “an eclectic group of musicians from the Pacific Northwest” to “Horribly offensive band from Rochester, NY”.
My favorite so far – a delightfully multi-ethnic crew of British schoolboys banging out a terrible original song that includes the lyric, “I was looking at a cloud shaped just like a cloud.”
Better to run hotter and deflate debts than end up with deflation and have debts equally or even more unserviceable.
This is why I am positioned for higher rates & inflation.
We’re going to have much higher interest rates and deflation.
YLT
Check! Me Too!!
!980s inflation is what began my investing life.
Watching the long Treasuries rates can be informative. Rates jumped massively after Powell dropped the 50 point bombshell, probably because long-term bond buyers figured this would spur inflation. In the last week or so, long-term rates have dropped substantially, probably because they now believe Powell’s rate-cutting program will be curtailed.
It is always difficult to find convincing reasons behind market moves, but the long-term bond rates recent ups and downs are unusual, and therefore interesting. I prefer to watch movements in the bond market. Not only is the bond market larger than the stock market, but its movements seem a lot less psychotic.
The bond market is also a lot more important than the stock market.
What do you mean by ‘important?’ To whom?
The government will not cut back spending.
So I guess high inflation it is. Better hope the companies and consumers who were banking on a rate cut are prepared.
My opinion is stagflation is on the way
Minuscule volume during a shortened trading day = meaningless.
Thanks for bringing your perspective on these items 😊
Happy holidays to all
The Fed might cont to cut rates to ease debt payment. If SPY and QQQ
will be in distribution tax collection will rise. The spread between tax receipts and interest payment will rise. Next year tariffs will fill gov coffer.
if the Fed cuts its short-term rates too far, long-term yields will blow out on inflation fears.
The long duration aren’t stand alone mountain. Gravity with Germany pulls the long duration down. DET10Y @2.08%. 1M TNX BB: Feb/Apr 1966, 5.02%/4.66%. 5.02% is resistance.
Since Oct 23 2023 @4.997 it’s all lower highs/lower lows.
But higher yields in the US makes US debt far more attractive than German debt, and so investors might lose interest in Germany debt, which would pull up German Bund yields, no?
Assuming no new rate manipulations intercede, it looks like a set-up for a “vicious cycle” between rising (federal debt) rates and declining US Treasuries security ratings.
(I assume, of course, that this debt service ratio spike is important to the credit analysts.)
Clarification:
Vicious cycle: rising INTEREST rate and falling credit ratings
For my money Wolf, you provide the most complete and accurate information on the internet. I might add, the most unbiased delivery of information day after day. Once in a while a little slips in but then again nobody’s perfect. I anxiously open your website everyday to find out what’s new that I’m going to learn from your hard work.
The compounding will turn into exponential.
Seems as if it will only matter if a) Foreigners stop buying US Debt and/or b) Foreign producers of the goods we consume stop accepting USD in payment for those goods. A and B are related to each other in some way. Both events seem far off for now so it’s very unlikely that anyone will work to hard to tell the voting public “No”.
Don’t disagree but an alternative would have to arise and that seems very unlikely. Worst case yields go up.
Wolf, will the national debt ever matter so long as foreign central banks continue buying our debt? I’ve heard the phrase “bond vigilantes” who would collectively control USG spending (like what happened in the UK temporarily?)…but foreign central banks are there to buy and so is the Fed Reserve as “last” resort of our debt. Isn’t the USG debt sustainable so long as there’s always central bank buying our debt? If sustainable due to central bank buyers, what’s the long term impact on foreign central banks buying our debt?
Read the article all the way down where it says this:
“It’s called “unsustainable,” even by Powell, because over the long term, it cannot be sustained. Something will happen to address it. Either Congress addresses it. Or inflation addresses it. or both. The US, which controls its own currency, cannot default on its debt, but it can get embroiled in higher inflation, and in higher long-term interest rates that result from this higher inflation. And the US is already well on its way, embroiled in inflation that has now become stubborn.”
All fiscal sins lead to inflation,
What you are saying is my axe and hammer handles are coming into play.
Had a few too many but the old Oklahoma Joke is coming full circle!
I know it is often written that the US can’t default but isn’t that at least somewhat dependent on Fed intervening in a way that isn’t explicitly part of its mandate? Bailing out reckless Congress by allowing higher inflation goes directly against the Fed’s mandates. On some level isn’t it the job of the Fed to allow the debt to get painful enough (and resist the temptation to allow runaway inflation) so that Congress must face the decision of cutting spending or defaulting? If the Fed can always be assumed to be willing to step in and bail out Congress and the Treasury doesn’t that create moral hazard and call into question the independence of the Fed?
I hope this results in a paradigm shift but very much doubt it. It’s almost impossible to envision a plan that would address the issue of becoming more unstainable and that assumes there is any will. The will that exists is to win the next election cycle, without concern for the big picture, and to award the donors that made that happen.
And while illegal entries are down relative to recent years, it is unlikely a lot can be done there, but even if that was possible it reduces companies favorite commodity, surplus labor. With a decline in surplus labor that puts pressure to raise wages and create a tighter job market, thus just contributing more to inflation.
From my personal perspective I consider all of this a good thing as clearly some fundamental dynamics need to change, which might present new opportunities, perhaps even additional political parties who could win representation that would break from the same/same but marginally different we are currently swinging back and forth on.
Going to get a lot uglier when the recession hits next year.
That ballooning debt is gonna be out the wazoo human centipede style when they start panic spending.
Tanking equity markets will make that tax receipt chart look parabolic.
Hold on tight 🎢