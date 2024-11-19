Credit Card Delinquency Rates, Balances, Burden, and Available Credit in Q3 2024

Americans far from “tapped out.” Credit card delinquency rate dips to 3.2% (Fed), “prime” delinquency rate 0.99% (Fitch), “subprime” gets over free-money hangover.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
The Federal Reserve today released the delinquency rates for credit cards issued by banks in Q3, and so we now have a trio of credit card delinquency rates through September that all measure different aspects of credit card delinquencies:
- Federal Reserve: 30-day delinquency rates on credit cards issued by commercial banks (3.23%)
- Equifax: 60-day delinquency rate on credit cards issued by commercial banks (3.01%)
- Fitch: 60-day delinquency rate on “prime” rated credit cards (excludes subprime) packaged into Asset Backed Securities (0.99%).
The Federal Reserve’s 30-plus day delinquency rate on credit cards issued by all commercial banks dipped a hair to 3.23%, seasonally adjusted, according to the data released today. The increase out of the pandemic was driven by the subprime hangover, while prime credit cards are in pristine shape, as we’ll see in a moment.
Not seasonally adjusted, the Federal Reserve’s 30-plus day delinquency rate ticked up to 3.23% at the end of Q3. The increase was in line with the pre-covid seasonal increases for third quarters, which is why on a seasonally adjusted basis, the delinquency rate dipped a hair. The increase undid part of the decline in Q2 (red in the chart below).
Equifax’s 60-plus day (“severe”) delinquency rate rose to 3.01% in September, below the highs this year of 3.11% to 3.12% in January, February, and March, not seasonally adjusted (blue).
Subprime doesn’t mean low income, it means bad credit.
Delinquency rates on credit card balances plunged during the free-money era when people got piles of cash from stimulus payments, extra unemployment payments, PPP loans that were then forgiven, and in addition, they saved cash by not having to pay mortgage payments and rent payments during the era of mortgage forbearance, foreclosure moratorium, eviction moratorium, student loan moratorium, and whatever moratoriums. And people used that cash to catch up with their debts, and they used it to spend on stuff instead of loading up their credit cards. And so delinquency rates dropped to a historic low in Q2 2021. Then they began to rise again. And hangover-like, they overshot some.
The issue is always in subprime because subprime is always in trouble, which is why it’s subprime. Subprime means bad credit, not low income. That young dentist getting in over his head is a good example of high-income subprime. People get out of subprime credit ratings by catching up and reducing their debts, while other people get into it over their head and end up in subprime for a while.
And the rise in credit-card delinquencies is due to subprime cards.
Fitch Ratings splits “prime” from “subprime” and reports monthly the 60-day-plus delinquency rate for prime-rated credit cards whose balances have been packaged into Asset Backed Securities (ABS) and sold to investors. The prime delinquency rate in September remained at just below 1% (0.99%) for the fourth month in a row.
The New York Fed’s 12-month “Transition into Delinquency” always throws the financial media for a loop. Last week, some members of the financial press dished up what they wrongly called “delinquency rate,” when in fact it wasn’t an end-of-quarter delinquency rate (amount of delinquent credit card balances divided by the total credit card balances), but the New York Fed’s unique measure of a 12-month inflow into delinquency, without netting out the outflow, a measure that the New York Fed calls “transition into delinquency” and “delinquency transition rates,” which was 8.8% (and it declined). That’s not a delinquency rate. The New York Fed doesn’t release credit-card delinquency rates at all. But the reporters that put out that stupid clickbait were too lazy to look up the documentation on the New York Fed’s website.
Credit Card Balances are a partial measure spending, not of debt.
Credit card balances are a measure of consumer spending – including for expensive business trips that are reimbursed. They’re not a measure of borrowing because most balances are paid off by due date and never accrue interest, but allow cardholders to get their 1% or 2% cashback, airmiles, and other loyalty benefits. Credit cards are the dominant payment method used by consumers in the US, ahead of debit cards, and far ahead of other payment methods, such as checks or cash.
Credit card statement balances rose by $24 billion, or 2.1%, in Q3 from Q2, to $1.17 trillion, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit report. Year-over-year, credit card balances rose by $87 billion, or by 8.1% (red line in the chart below).
These growth rates were in line with solid growth in consumer spending, including spending on travels, including reimbursed business travels, and with inflation.
“Other” consumer loans, such as personal loans, payday loans, and Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) loans remained essentially unchanged in Q3 for the third consecutive quarter, at $546 billion. Year-over-year, they rose 3.2% (blue line).
BNPL loans are short-term and interest-free loans that are subsidized by the merchant. They’re a modernized version of installment buying, a concept that has been around forever.
Income rose 142%, credit balances only 53% in 20 years.
Over the past 20 years, disposable income surged by 142%. But balances of credit cards and “other” consumer loans combined rose only 53% over the same period (to $1.71 trillion in Q3).
As a result, the burden of the combined credit card balances and “other” balances, in terms of the debt-to-disposable-income ratio, has declined over those 20 years, from 14% in 2003 to 7.9%. The ratio has been in roughly the same range for 12 years, with the exception of the pandemic when government handouts grotesquely inflated disposable income.
Disposable income, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, is income from all sources except capital gains; so income from after-tax wages, plus from interest, dividends, rentals, farm income, small business income, transfer payments from the government, etc. This is essentially the cash that consumers have available to spend on housing, food, cars, debt payments, etc. And what they don’t spend, they save.
Banks are eager to expand credit.
The aggregate credit limit rose by $269 billion year-over-year, to $4.98 trillion, as more card accounts were opened with banks trying as aggressively as ever to get people to set up new accounts, and as credit limits were raised on existing cards.
Over the same period, credit card statement balances rose by $87 billion, to $1.17 trillion (red line)
So the available unused credit surged by $182 billion year-over-year, to a record $3.82 trillion:
Most of those charts don’t show positive trend lines for the past two years. Some of that is just things getting back to normal after all the free cash spigots were turned off following COVID (60-day-plus delinquency rate for prime-rated credit cards, credit card and “other” balances-to-disposable-income ratio, etc.) but the rest seem well above the averages for the 2013-2020 post-Great Recession era.
Probably not a danger YET… but people will have to make spending adjustments to keep out of danger. Wage increases are getting stagnant and refinancing to lower terms isn’t possible right now. All that is left for most people is cutting disposable spending.
So read the text. This “danger” stuff you’re citing is nonsense.
So I’ll repeat:
Credit card balances are at a historically low 7.9% of income down from 14% in 2003.
Delinquencies of prime credit cards are in pristine condition (0.99%), which is the VAST MAJORITY of credit card balances.
Subprime (a small portion of credit card balances) is coming out of its free-money hangover. We saw that with auto loans too. Subprime is always in trouble which is why it’s “subprime.” Subprime means bad credit, not low income.
Keep borrowing on those credit cards to buy crypto, and paying it back with the unlimited crypto profits. BitCON $10,000,000. DogeCON $1,000. You better FOMO now, because he who FOMOs first, FOMOs best.
Amazing how the Fed can print $5 Trillion, then unprint $2 trillion, and a magical $50 Trillion of “wealth” across housing, stonks, and Ponzicoin appears out of thin air.
This definitely could go on forever. It definitely couldn’t be the biggest asset bubble of all time, inflated to ever higher heights thanks to constant market interference. It is the beginning of a permanently high plateau. Assets are all priced at fair market value, and could only go up from here, right?!
Just keep printing more – inflation and magic fiat creation benefits everyone! (except young people trying to start a family, but who cares about them)
/s
most of that $50 trillion is an illusion. if any large number tried to sell to realize those “profits,” the prices would plummet.
it’s a weird game the fed is playing.
The top money earners are the ones buying and selling to each other….
Those near the bottom do not have a hope in H.
I’m happy I am secure solid in the middle after I cashed out.
This is certainly true, but if an individual owns an overpriced stock, or an overpriced house, he can definitely sell right now and get a lot of money, that can be spent.
The Bureau of economic analysis wouldn’t even recognize it as income, but it’s money available for spending.
vinyl1, yes, an individual can for sure. but the entire idea of overinflated assets driving the economy is premised on the vast majority thinking prices will only go up and decline to sell.
I don’t think you can use credit cards to buy crypto. Back when I used Coinbase and Binance, both required ACH to transfer dollars in. There was no way to pay by Visa/MC/Amex etc.
I suppose if you’re really stupid, you could do a cash-advance to fund a crypto purchase…
> There was no way to pay by Visa/MC/Amex etc.
No waiting — “innovation” Coming soon to the commanding heights of a financial regulatory system near you. Casino mentality will now encroach on the banking and payments system. A fun first: a US President affiliated with people selling sh!tcoins. What universe are we in? Who swapped our universe?
phleep, you need to get out of that box you are in and get with the program. You may need Dogecoin to buy a ticket on the shuttle to Mars one day.
You don’t need to borrow. You can get a credit card with BTC rewards and start stacking Satoshis as you buy your everyday items. I can send you referral if you’d like?
“…start stacking Satoshis…”
:vomit:
I just knew you would come through, Depth Charge.
All this aggregate economic data on Wolf Street would be much more informative if it were split out into more detailed deciles/quartiles, etc. The growing disparities between the top decile/quartile/third/half, etc. of earners/household wealth massively distorts the aggregate picture so much so that they’re increasingly useless.
Sounds like a project for you to take on, Jerome! Please post your results here! :-)
Jerome,
Your comments would be so much more informative if you RTGDFA, rather than copy and paste BS.
I broke it out for you in the article: “prime” credit card delinquency rates = 0.99%. That’s the vast majority of credit card balances. Subprime delinquency rates are much higher and pushed the overall delinquency rate to 3.2%.
And don’t worry about poor people and delinquencies. Poor people cannot get a lot of credit, if any. If they’re delinquent, it’s on small amounts.
With auto loans I gave you prime (blue) and subprime (red) delinquency rates:
Prime: 0.3%
Subprime: 6.1%
Only about 16% of auto loan balances are subprime at origination.
All this stuff is in the articles about our Drunken Sailors. All you have to do is read them.
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/11/16/auto-loan-balances-burden-subprime-prime-delinquency-rates-and-subprime-dealer-americas-car-mart-in-q3-2024/
maybe he’s not talking about credit cards specifically, but wealth disparity in general and its effects on the psyche?
Franz G
He was just copying and pasting BS without having read the article. I have seen this BS verbatim many times. He doesn’t come here to read, he comes here to drop BS on the comments without reading. Sometimes it’s funny, sometimes it’s stupid.
There was zero about wealth disparity in this article. Poor people cannot get a lot of credit. It takes a high income to borrow a lot of money.
To bottom 25% of income earners have to make do with debit cards. Most of them have no credit card debts because they have no credit cards, and if they do, the credit limits are low, and debt is minuscule and doesn’t move the needle.
What I’ve learned here on Wolf Street is it’s the bottom quarter making all the doom-porn headlines. 70% of American households are homeowners, many with a 3% mortgage, 40% of households have a paid off house. So grateful to Wolf Street for getting me out of the doom crapper so I can enjoy a much better outlook on the American way of life.
Speaking of doom-porn headlines… I am so sick of all the articles citing high cred card balances as evidence of consumer distress. Talk about a broken record…
People that carrry a balance on credit cards and pay crazy high interest (My first Google hit was “The average credit card interest rate is 28.65%”) are making a bad financial decision and they have a lot in common with people that make other bad decisions like drinking too much or eating too much junk food in that there is no one reaason that they do it and they come from many different backrounds and have different incomes.
ApartmentInvestor,
Don’t be so harsh on people. A young couple needs to buy some living room furniture for the new house. But after the down payment and other costs, they don’t have enough cash in the bank. So they make a deal with themselves: spend $5,000 on furniture on credit, and then make a concerted effort to pay it off in a few months. Forget eating out, forget vacations, until it’s paid off. So they pay lots of interest. And after a few months they got it paid off. Meanwhile, they can enjoy their house with a nice living room. Young people do this all the time. I did too. They’re not going to default. They have a plan, and they’re following through. And that may be the last time that they will pay interest on a credit card. And once they paid that off, their FICO score goes to 840.
Agreed. I don’t even think of credit cards as credit – they’re just a payment method that give me better points & cashback. Both my credit cards autopay the full balance due each month.
I believe it is about 40% of homeowners who have their homes paid off. It’s not 40% of households, which by definition also includes renters.
Yes, thank you. 40% of the 70% that are homeowners I believe is correct. This paints an entirely different picture than the endless doomster click-bait out there. I have to admit, for a while there they were getting in my head. Especially with all the money printing and after the 2008 crisis, which seems like yesterday.
There’s “doom-porn,” and then there’s “cheerleading,” both at the opposite ends of the spectrum. Heya, cheerleader, gimme a C!
Its’ getting harder and harder to pay cash in stores around here. There’s so much theft and crime, many retailers are refusing to accept cash. I just ripped up my Wells Fargo Visa card and cancelled my account. Moved all my periodic billing to another card. I had so many criminals getting in there I got fed up.
A “no cash” policy does keep out the riff-raff. It is, by definition, exclusionary.
I’m a cash guy when buying in person, Equifax doesn’t need to know all my business. In fact, few things make me happier than being told “we don’t take cash”, before walking out on a big dollar purchase. I didn’t need that crap anyway…
When stores refuse cash, I refuse to ever shop there again. I laughed at a resort a few years ago when they wouldn’t sell me a hat and a meal for cash. I didn’t buy anything and left.
Fenway Park in Boston is now 100% cashless. It’s gross. Your benjamins might as well be toilet paper.
30+ years out here in flyover. Our business does not accept credit cards. My dentist, doctor, or places I dine at all offer cash discount.
Not sure I follow… retail theft usually involves stealing the product, not emptying the cash register… there’s still product on the shelf to steal in a cashless store.
Oh, and the theives can just buy a bunch of stuff on their credit card, and then file a fraudulent chargeback claim saying they never made the purchase. They’ll likely get their money back.
In the latter scenario, cash is /more/ secure…
“Subprime means bad credit, not low income.”
Perfect example of the difference between being income affluent and balance sheet affluent.
Just a quick question/inquiry. Is there a source that anyone can direct me to that analyzes disposal income by population class? What I’m most interested in is trends with disposal income between poor, lower middle class, middle class, upper middle class, and the wealthy (old school classes I know but I need to start somewhere). Further, if this source can split out disposal income by source (e.g., earned wages, rents, interest/dividends, etc.) that would be great. While the analysis provided in the article that compares total credit card and other debt to disposal income is insightful, having this broken down by population class would shed more light on the relative strength and financial risks with each population class. Again, just wondering if this level of granularity is available from a public source as if anyone would know, it would be Wolf.
Or maybe I should just pay more attention to the Walmart indicator. That is, when consumers feel financial pressure/stress, they tend to shift spending to the low cost retailers such as Walmart (and away from larger purchases from specialty companies/retailers, B&M or e-commerce).
BTW, I agree with Wolf as CCs (and equivalents) and to a lesser extent, DCs are now the primary consumer payment methods used by consumers. Checks are all but dead while cash still has some uses (but continues to lose market share).
THE LOWER 25% OF INCOME SCALE DON’T HAVE CREDIT CARDS, they have to make do with debit cards, and those few that have credit cards have LOW CREDIT LIMITS, and if they’re delinquent, they’re delinquent on minuscule amounts.
High debt (leverage) is a privilege reserved for higher income people. The wealthiest have the most debt. They borrow billions of dollars against the shares of their companies so that they don’t ever have to sell and pay taxes.
Borrowing is a privilege that poor people don’t have.
Wolf, I’m amazed that you still have hair on your head. Would’ve expected you to have pulled it out already. Whenever I see your block box in the comment section and the first line is all caps I start chuckling. Poor chap didn’t RTGDFA or spouted some silliness.
Thanks for the smiles, laughs, fantastic analyses, and commentary.
The only thing I requested was a simple referral to an additional detailed analysis. That’s it and a simple yes or no would have sufficed. I did read the article and simply was looking for additional information, especially with the classes that are not consider poor and do have access to credit (i.e., middle class, upper middle class, etc.). As usual, the replies provided read too much into my request and jumped to the conclusion that I didn’t read the article. As everyone should know, the devil’s in the detail so anytime there’s an opportunity to drill down into the detail to learn more, it should be taken.
BTW and to make sure WR is clear on this subject, stating that there is no interest rate associated with a BNPL program is not accurate. WF referred to it as a discount which is just a fancy way of getting around referring to it as an interest charge. It doesn’t matter if the retailer sells the product, they’re absorbing an interest charge so that the middle party (e.g., Affirm) can finance the purchase to the end consumer. If any of you are familiar with this game and actually calculated the implied or implicit interest rate on these BNPL deals, you would be amazed at equivalent interest rates that run well north of 50% per annum. You can call it any name you want, including a discount, but the truth is, a middle party is present and financing this purchase.
So go ahead, and shred me again and call me an ignorant fool, but before you do, please take the time and do your research to understand how BNPL programs work and the role of the middle financing group plays. Its a shady form of financing that is extremely lucrative to the parties operating in the middle (as they’ve found a way to avoid disclosing the true cost of financing the purchases).
Tage Tracy,
“…to make sure WR is clear on this subject, stating that there is no interest rate associated with a BNPL program is not accurate.”
What I actually said in the article is this:
“BNPL loans are short-term and interest-free loans that are subsidized by the merchant. “
But it’s a little more involved: Instead of paying the credit card swipe fees of 1% to over 3%, the merchant pays the BNPL provider a fee. It seems to be a good deal for merchants because they (Amazon et al) are pushing it when they could just use my credit card that they have on file. But the BNPL providers are losing lots of money: Affirm, one of the largest BNPL providers, lost $2.2 billion over the past 4 years. They lost money every single year of their existence.
So the BNPL loans are costly to investors, they’re a good deal for the merchant because they save the swipe fees, and they’re interest-free for the customer. That’s how that works.
I “make do”just fine with a debit card,have not had a loan in over 30 years,me credit is probably trash as I am a cash purchase sort of person/perhaps bank check for large vehicle or home.
As for stores who will not accept cash,well…..,have fun restocking the shelves.
I use my credit card at the pump for gas and for auto repairs, and when I want a record for business tax purposes purposes. I use a gift card for on line purchases. Everything else I pay cash. If a retail establishment doesn’t take cash I walk out and tell them to go f$ck off. .
My balances run high for a year and then disappear all at once. No lack of credit cards for those with decent credit that provide not only 2% or higher rewards, several hundred cash bonus and 0% APR for 12 months or more. Nice to get a little back from the bank. Put most of the paycheck into treasuries and most of the rest goes on the new card.