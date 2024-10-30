Our Drunken Sailors Splurge in Q3, Phenomenally so on Durable Goods, Drive GDP Growth. But Debt-to-GDP Ratio Worsens

Jump in government spending also boosted GDP growth. But surging Imports, falling residential fixed investments, and inventories dragged.

Our drunken sailors, as we’ve come to call them lovingly and facetiously, were at it again, and they splurged on goods in particular, but also on services, and they accounted for 69% of GDP, and they moved the GDP needle, driven by big increases in income, and they saved the rest.

A much smaller group of drunken sailors – the really drunken sailors at the federal government – also dug deeply into their pockets to spend money, but they had to borrow a bunch of it, thereby further ballooning the national debt and driving the debt-to-GDP ratio higher.

What dragged on GDP: The trade deficit worsened further, driven by rampant consumer spending and expected consumer spending on goods, a portion of which are imported. Companies were front-loading imports for the holiday season to not get caught up in a potentially long strike at East Coast ports. Slower growth in private inventory investment also dragged on GDP.

So, GDP, adjusted for inflation (“real GDP”), grew by an annualized rate of 2.8% in Q3 from Q2, well above the 15-year prepandemic average of 2.0%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. By comparison, in Q2, GDP grew by 3.0%, and in Q1 by 1.6%. Year-over-year, GDP grew by 2.7%.

By major category, adjusted for inflation, in annual rates:

Consumer spending (69% of GDP): +3.7%, an acceleration from Q2 (+2.8%), driven by a 8.1% surge in spending on durable goods.

+3.7%, an acceleration from Q2 (+2.8%), driven by a 8.1% surge in spending on durable goods. Private fixed investment (18% of GDP): +1.3%, a deceleration from Q2 (+2.3%) and from Q1 (+6.5%), dragged down by a drop in residential fixed investment.

+1.3%, a deceleration from Q2 (+2.3%) and from Q1 (+6.5%), dragged down by a drop in residential fixed investment. Government consumption and investment (17% of GDP): +5.0%, an acceleration from Q2 (+3.1%). Federal government +9.7%, driven by a surge in defense spending. State and local government +2.3%.

+5.0%, an acceleration from Q2 (+3.1%). Federal government +9.7%, driven by a surge in defense spending. State and local government +2.3%. Change in private inventories investment dragged on GDP growth, after adding to it in Q2.

investment dragged on GDP growth, after adding to it in Q2. Trade deficit worsened for the third consecutive quarter, on surging imports to meet strong US demand for durable goods. Imports drag on GDP. Exports add to GDP.

“Real” GDP in dollar terms, adjusted for inflation and expressed in 2017 dollars, rose to $23.4 trillion annualized in Q3. A month ago, the BEA heavily revised upward the prior years of GDP, consumer income, consumer spending, and the savings rate. The blue line shows GDP before that revision:

The actual size of the US economy: “Current-dollar” GDP (not adjusted for inflation and expressed in current dollars) rose by 4.9%, to $29.4 trillion annualized. This is the amount we use for the US debt-to-GDP ratio here further down.

Consumer spending on goods and services rose by 3.7% in Q3 from Q2 annualized and adjusted for inflation, the fastest rate of growth since Q1 2023, and the second fastest since Q4 2021, powered by phenomenal spending growth on durable goods.

Services: +2.6%.

Durable goods: +8.1%, driven by motor vehicles.

Nondurable goods: +4.9%.

Retail sales data – sales of goods, not services – released earlier in October, including large up-revisions of prior months, pointed the way with a three-month annualized growth rate, not adjusted for inflation, of 7.0%.

Consumer spending – personal consumption expenditures, as they’re called officially – accounted for 69% of GDP.







Private Fixed investment rose by 1.3%, annualized and adjusted for inflation, decelerating from the prior two quarters (Q2 +2.3%, Q1 +6.5%). Of which:

Residential fixed investment: -5.1%, second consecutive quarter of declines.

fixed investment: -5.1%, second consecutive quarter of declines. Nonresidential fixed investments: +3.3%, a deceleration from prior quarters (+3.9% in Q2, +4.5% in Q1): Structures: -4.0%, first decline since 2021. Equipment: +11.1% Intellectual property products (software, movies, etc.): +0.6%.

fixed investments: +3.3%, a deceleration from prior quarters (+3.9% in Q2, +4.5% in Q1):

Government consumption expenditures and gross investment jumped by 5.0% annualized and adjusted for inflation, a further acceleration from Q2 (+3.1%) and Q1 (+1.8%).

Federal, state, and local government consumption and investment accounts for 17% of GDP (with state and local governments accounting for 61% of total government spending, and the federal government accounting for 39%).

This does not include interest payments, and it does not include transfer payments (the biggest part of which are Social Security payments), which are counted in GDP if and when consumers and businesses spend these funds or invest them in fixed investments.

State and local governments: +2.3%.

Federal government: +9.7%, compared to Q2 (+4.3%) and Q1 (-0.4%. National Defense +14.9%. Nondefense +3.2%.



Consumers v. Governments. Consumer spending accounts for 69% of GDP, and the percentage increase moves the needle much more than the combined federal, state, and local government spending (which accounts for only 17% of GDP) because it comes off a much larger base.

Personal consumption expenditures (+3.0%) contributed 2.46 percentage points to the GDP growth of 2.8%.

Federal, state, and local, government consumption expenditures and investment (+5.0%) contributed only 0.85 percentage points to the GDP growth of 2.8%.

This chart shows both, consumer spending (blue) and government spending (red) in inflation-adjusted dollars at annual rates. Remember that big parts of government spending, including interest expense, do not enter into GDP and economic growth. They only enter indirectly if and when the recipients spend them or invest them in fixed investments:

The Trade Deficit (“net exports”) in goods & services worsened further for the third consecutive quarter:

Exports: +8.9%, to $2.63 trillion. Added 0.94 percentage points to GDP growth.

Imports: +11.2%, to $3.71 trillion. Subtracted 1.49 percentage points of GDP growth.

Net exports (exports minus imports) worsened to -$1.08 trillion and subtracted 0.55 percentage points from GDP growth

The Debt-to-GDP ratio worsened a tad to 120.8% in Q3 because the gross national debt in current dollars (not adjusted for inflation) grew even faster than GDP in current dollars (not adjusted for inflation). By contrast, in Q2, GDP had grown a little faster than the debt, and the Debt-to-GDP ratio had dipped a little. For the past four quarters, the debt-to-GDP ratio hovered at just over 120%, despite the strong economy:

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.





