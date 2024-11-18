US Treasury Debt Held by Foreign Investors: Ravenous Appetite for Juicy Yields, Juicy Compared to their Stuff at Home

Will foreign investors buy the Recklessly Ballooning US Debt? Increasingly crucial question. But yield solves demand problems.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
As the recklessly ballooning US Treasury debt is spiraling toward $36.0 trillion, amid fears about its trajectory, investors around the world, from central banks to private investors, are facing a bizarre situation: They might fret about the trajectory of the US Treasury debt, but they like the higher yields, and they loaded up.
In September, all foreign entities combined (red line in the chart) added $170 billion to their holdings of US Treasury securities – well over half of that increase was by the Euro Area – bringing their holdings to a record $8.67 trillion, according to the Treasury Department today. Over the past 12 months, they increased their holdings by $880 billion, or by 15.4%!
The chart also shows the Top six financial centers ($2.60 trillion in blue: London, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, and Ireland); the Euro Area ($1.78 trillion, green); Japan ($1.12 trillion, gold); and China and Hong Kong combined ($1.0 trillion, purple). It’s no longer Japan and China that the US government is relying on to buy the fruits of its excesses:
Yields of US Treasury securities have remained relatively high – with short-term yields falling only a little and long-term yields, after a drop, surging again, as the Fed has lagged with its rate cuts compared to other central banks in developed economies, and that lag started from higher rates to begin with.
Today, the 10-year Treasury yield is at 4.42%, while the German 10-year yield is at 2.37% and the Japanese 10-year yield is at 1.08%.
The 3-month Treasury yield is at 4.51%, while the German 3-month yield is at 2.77% and the Japanese 3-month yield is at 0.12%.
But inflation rates are similar in those countries. So in comparison to what is out there for foreign investors in their own currencies, US Treasury yields look like a deal.
The share of foreign holdings as a percentage of the total Treasury debt U-Turned in October last year from the low point, and has been rising for 11 months to 24.5% in September, the highest since July 2022.
The six largest financial centers added $92 billion in Treasury securities in September (+3.7%) and $312 billion over the past 12 months, to a record $2.60 trillion. Since 2012, their holdings have more than tripled!
These countries specialize in handling the financial holdings of global companies, individuals, and governments. Ireland is a favorite for US mega-corporations to store their profits. So a portion of the holdings at these financial centers are actually held for US entities, and not foreign investors.
- UK (“City of London” financial center): +2.8% MoM, +26.5% YoY, to $765 billion
- Luxembourg: +3.9% MoM, +11.8% YoY, to $418 billion
- Cayman Islands: +0.1% MoM, +33.4% YoY to $420 billion
- Ireland: +1.8% MoM, +11.3% YoY, to $328 billion
- Belgium (home of Euroclear): +12.8% MoM, +15.6% YoY, to $367 billion
- Switzerland: +2.7% MoM, +8.6% YoY to $304 billion.
Euro Area v. China + Hong Kong.
In September, China and Hong Kong combined reduced their holdings by 0.5%, to $1.0 trillion. Over the past 12 months, they’ve shed 5.3%. Since the 2015 peak, they’ve shed 31% (blue).
The countries of the Euro Area added $99 billion, or 5.9%, in September and $200 billion, or 20.4%, over the past 12 months. Since 2012, they increased their holdings by 234%, from $534 billion in 2012 to $1.78 trillion in September (red).
There have been reports that China has shifted some of its USD holdings from Treasury securities to US Agency securities due to their slightly higher yields. US Agency debt is not included here.
Japan’s holdings dipped in September by 0.5%, and declined by 5.8% over the past 12 months, to $1.12 trillion.
The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan have been struggling to contain the plunge of the yen. Since early 2022, the yen has lost roughly 30% of its value against the USD because the Bank of Japan has decided that it would do almost nothing – and as late as possible – to tighten monetary policy in face of inflation, which is running at about the same rate as in the US.
The BoJ has hiked policy rates in two tiny baby steps, from -0.1% to 0.25% currently, and that’s kind of the accomplishment for the year. And it started slow-motion QT. The Ministry of Finance intervened in the foreign exchange markets multiple times, selling large amounts of USD holdings to buy yen with it.
Since 2012, Japan’s Treasury holdings jumped up and down and ended up back where they’d started out:
The United Kingdom added $21 billion (+2.8%) in September and $116 billion (+26.5%) over the past 12 months, to bring the pile to $765 billion.
The City of London is one of the top financial centers in the world, and that’s where this is taking place, and so a portion of those securities are held for US clients. The UK is also included in the Top Six Financial Centers above.
Canada added $4.8 billion (+1.3%) in September and $70 billion (+32%) over the past 12 month to $370 billion. Since March 2021, holdings have more than tripled. Since 2012, holdings have multiplied by a factor of 7!
Taiwan: +$3.8 billion (+1.3%) MoM, +$43 billion (+22%) YoY, to $288 billion:
India: +$1.3 billion (+0.5%) MoM, +$13 billion (+8%) YoY, to $247 billion. Since 2012, its holdings have multiplied by a factor of 6:
Brazil: +$1.2 billion (+0.5%) MoM, +$10 billion (+5.2%) YoY, to $235 billion, where it had been in 2012.
The Fed has successfully out-hawked the rest of the world and their central banks.
Not sure about out-hawked, but they sure have out-printed the rest of them.
Calling Depth Charge …
So financial capitals are the new yield seekers. Either these intermediaries are adding $312B in assets in the last 12 months or they are rotating into treasuries.
These are the kind of things that should scare central bankers. That is how risks get concentrated. Likely a handful of banks with $312B additional US debt in matter of months.
Will Bernanke become a full chapter in financial history? Time will tell :)
It is my opinion that the tail of financialization has been wagging the dog for far too long. Hey Elon you want to balance the budget then pay your fucking taxes to support the society that makes your impossible fortune possible.
Dang-
Are you arguing against the current tax system, with its subsidies and tax preferences, designed to incent taxable entities toward certain activities deemed desirable by DC lawmakers in return for the sheltering of income from taxation?
Or are you suggesting Musk has broken tax laws?
More specificity would help pinpoint the anger and resentment you emote.
Wonder what will happen if Trump takes action to weaken the dollar against these currencies
Foreign Investors are usually a contrary indicator. What ever they are buying is a good candidate for a short sale. I’m sticking with short term (less than 1 year).
Same, <=1 year. I'm seeing this story in the US news too: "Investors flock to long-term bonds."
"'There is a general acknowledgment that growth is strong, inflation is not completely slain, that budget deficits likely widen and that there is little reason for the long end to go down,' said Michael Contopoulos, head of fixed-income at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC."
Alright but what about duration risk? I'm no expert but I feel like if we actually follow through on Trumponomics these people are going to be way underwater at 4.5%.
I also just keep wondering, given the debt and all, how much closer we are to some kind of deficit spiral now than in the past. Is my understanding right in that the situation we were just in, with the high growth and high inflation of an overheated economy, it's easier to control it via Fed rates than a low-growth, high inflation economy? In the latter case it would seem like market confidence is a much more significant factor in especially long-term rates than Fed policy is, and it's much less controllable.
I know Wolf has talked before about interest costs as a % of revenue, but it might be a lot more important now. Is there a scenario where the debt reaches a point that a recession could push that ratio high enough, and bond market confidence low enough, that it kicks off a feedback effect?
Matt B
the problem is that the future is unknown. I don’t think the Fed or anyone else knows how this will play out.
While inflation is likely so is deflation. With debt levels where they are deflation cannot be ruled out either.
One this is sure that there are too many imbalances built up and they can blow up. Whether they will or will diffuse quietly, only time will tell.
I have spent countless hours thinking about this and have concluded that this cannot be figured out. The best option is to play the game prudently and hope like hell that all works out.
I know I didn’t add much to your comment.
Aman
“I have spent countless hours thinking about this and have concluded that this cannot be figured out. The best option is to play the game prudently and hope like hell that all works out.”
Now that’s an honest statement………………and I feel your pain.
I am not sure why. But Wolf’s post brought to mind a really old quote.
“The capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them” is a quote often attributed to Vladimir Lenin.
Must be a subconscious thing ?
The Euro is headed down to parity with the US Dollar which is soaring so foreign investment is likely not a very bright notion these days.
Nouriel Roubini and Stephen Miran described “Activist Treasury Issuance” in a paper recently. Does it even make sense to count the amount of debt held by foreigners? I would be more curious about the duration exposure they hold. Are they actually trusting the Fed and the long term strength of the Dollar or just holding T-Bills opportunistically out of short term convenience?
Your leading questions are pretty much leading in the wrong direction.
There are only about $6 trillion in total T-bills outstanding. And I hold some of them, and so does Buffett and everyone else, LOL.
Foreign investors hold $8.67 trillion in total Treasuries, of which $1.17 trillion are T-bills (13.5%) and $7.5 trillion are notes and bonds (86.5%).
Overall, T-bills account for 22% of marketable Treasury securities. So with their 13.5% allocation to T-bills foreign investors are light on T-bills and heavy on notes and bonds.
That’s an interesting sidelight, because of all the BRICS headlines one would think the members would be short term treasuries. I guess they have more confidence in the US than they let on.
I also am curious about the “duration” (or maturity schedule) of foreign Treasury securities held by foreign investors.
Does info exist about the remaining life of the 86% portion invested in notes and bonds (i.e. are these securities that are close to their respective maturity dates)?
Also, at acquisition, are most of these notes and bonds picked up at issuance, or as seasoned securities on the secondary market.
Apologies if irrelevant or ignorant questions.
The US, Canada, and Mexico as a traiding block are well positioned compared to the rest of the world. Most of the other economies listed here have serious demographic headwins in comparison. The US is still a good bet.
Thanks Wolf. Interesting viewing who is buying treasuries. Given the Fed and other central banks are not, and instead buying gold.
Don’t all the fiscally conservative members of the blog audience love Rammaswammmies proposal for cutting social security based on the number of your SSN– f’in genius.
Luxembourg and Caymans are hedge funds, right? Should we be worried? What if they are de grossing concurrent with a big auction?
I wonder how much the “Big 7 Tech Companies” money is in Treasuries???