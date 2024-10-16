Home-Purchase Demand Destruction Accelerates, Prices Too High, Buyers’ Strike Deepens: Sales of Existing Homes Head for Worst Year since 1995

Too-high prices destroy demand. Everyone knows that. Lower prices would bring out demand.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The extent to which demand for existing homes has collapsed and remains collapsed is astounding, but ultimately not surprising: Demand plunged in 2022 when mortgage rates soared, and plunged a lot further in 2023 as mortgage rates continued to rise to almost 8% by October 2023. But then as mortgage rates dropped starting in November, and kept dropping in 2024, demand stayed at these collapsed levels through September, despite mortgage rates having dropped to near 6%. And now that mortgage rates have bounced off the September lows since the rate cut, demand has collapsed further, even as inventories have been rising all year (look below the article at the top of the comments for inventory and supply charts of existing homes and new houses).
And everyone knows why: Prices are too high. That prices are too high, after the crazy spike, can bee seen in the charts of our Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America. And people have gone on Buyers’ Strike. We’ve been saying that for a long time, and Fannie Mae found in a survey just before the rate cut that lower prices are exactly what buyers are waiting for – lower prices, lower mortgage rates, and higher wages. In other words, people are still on Buyers’ Strike, and they’re staying on strike.
And it was confirmed today by the plunge in weekly applications for mortgages to purchase a home – a plunge from already historically low levels – according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The Purchase Mortgage Applications Index has stayed in the same historically low range since the beginning of 2023:
Fannie Mae economists, in their forecast for the remainder of 2024 said, “we expect affordability to remain the primary constraint on housing activity for the foreseeable future, and we now think full-year 2024 will produce the fewest existing home sales since 1995.” So we’re not alone.
Sales of existing single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and co-ops have plunged by about 26% from 2018 and 2019, and by about 34% from 2021, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. In 2023, they fell to 4.09 million homes, the lowest since 1995. In 2024 so far through August, sales are tracking 2.5% below 2023. And if that decline continues, sales will drop to about 4.0 million homes.
This demand destruction is worse than it was during the depth of the Financial Crisis as millions of people lost their jobs and mortgages blew up, and 2024 is the second year in a row, all because prices are too high. High prices destroy demand. Everyone knows that (light-blue column = our estimate for 2024, historical data from YCharts).
Mortgage rates had dropped to 6.13% just before the rate cut on September 18, a two-year low, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data. But 11 days after the Fed cut its policy rates by 50 basis points, all data-heck broke loose. Large upward revisions of job growth, personal income, the savings rate, economic growth, and PPI inflation, topped off by CPI inflation rising for the third month in a row, changed the entire scenario, rekindling inflation fears. The bond market reacted to it and longer-term yields surged, as did mortgage rates.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped to 6.52% in the latest week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today. It’s quite a U-turn:
As mortgage rates dropped from November 2023 through mid-September 2024, home sales have continued to wobble along historic lows. Now that mortgage rates have jumped, home sales will likely fizzle further for the rest of the year.
During the time that mortgage rates dropped, while home sales wobbled along historic lows, applications to refinance existing mortgages rose from the ashes and more than tripled by mid-September, from near-nothing levels late last year, to the highest activity level since April 2022, which was when the rate hikes started.
But over the past two weeks, as mortgage rates spiked, the Refinance Mortgage Applications index re-plunged, according to the MBA today. Here is the detailed view:
On this longer-view chart, which includes the historic spike in refi applications during the 3%-mortgage era, we can see how refi applications (red) move inversely with mortgage rates (blue).
Just as a reminder about inventories of existing and new homes, gleaned from prior articles here:
Active listings of existing homes surged 34% year-over-year, to 940,980 listings, the highest since April 2020, and the highest for any September since 2019.
Of the biggest 50 metros, active listings exploded in the San Diego MSA (+77% year-over-year), followed by Tampa (+74%), Orlando (+69%), Seattle (+68%), and Miami (+68%).
The red line = 2024, purple line with black dots = 2019. The four lines below the 2024 line are the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 (data via Realtor.com).
Supply of existing homes rose to 4.2 months at the current rate of sales, up 27% from a year ago, and the highest for any August since 2018.
Inventory of new completed houses jumped by 46% year-over-year, and by over 200% since mid-2021, to 104,000 houses in August, the highest since November 2009, according to Census Bureau data today.
About half of all new houses sold are in various stages of construction currently, many of them in the early stages of construction or even before construction begins, and buyers have to wait for (sometimes many) months before they can move in. Finished houses are essentially move-in ready. But builders have tied up a lot of capital in them, and they have to be sold quickly. Inventory of completed houses encourages builders to make deals.
Inventories of new houses at all stages of construction – from not yet started to completed – rose to 470,000 houses, right up there with August-October 2022, and they’re all the highest since 2008. Supply rose to 8.2 months.
You truly provide the best analysis avaliable!
Until we have the much-needed, preferably nasty recession to bring back affordable housing, states may need to push for zoning to sell apartments as opposed to renting them.
As a simple example, a single individual may be willing to pay $125K for a one-bedroom home (formerly an apartment). Otherwise, I just don’t see how younger people will ever be able to afford to buy vs rent.
Why wouldn’t they just rent?
And I think that is called a condo.
The good old days when we the housing bears thought even 2018 and 2019 prices in certain markets like SoCal and NorCal were quite bubbly…boy do we look stupid now…if that was bubbly, this current tug of war and insane out of this universe prices is whole other thing…hopefully 10 years from now, we don’t look back at now and go, boy were we wrong when we thought home prices then were high..
In a way it will be a major victory if prices goes back down to 2019 level and will probably take some kind of Armageddon event to get us there but then you realize it’s kind of a small concession since price were high back..
Yeah, just need another $5T stimulus like we got in early 2020 right after some felt 2019 prices were bubbly.
Prices can’t come down to 2019 levels since the Fed still holds more MBS than it did in back then and their balance sheet is still $2T away from where it was, too.
Wrong… prices can come down if enough people need to sell there homes. Fed has nothing to do with it.
Really looking forward to this happening so I can think about buying something. Hopefully next five years🤞
Supply and Demand.
It’s taught day one of economics class.
More demand = higher prices
More supply = lower prices
The fundamentals will come back into play eventually. Not this year but next year home owners looking to sell will be more motivated.
I work in finance in the tech sector, we’re doing budgets for ‘25 and caution is the name of the game.
I.e. HC reductions.
What does the fed holding MBS and their balance sheet have to do with prices coming down? Serious question.
Really hoping housing price to crash. The insanely high property tax is unbearable
Yeah I sold a bunch of stuff in 2019.
Thanks WR for these reports.
I hope home prices becomes sane again for working family to afford one.
I guess it’d be a long haul grinding process taking many years to bottom out.
Home sales, rising inventory, stagnant at peak employment. What would happen when the recessing hits….
Yes. Thanks, again, Wolf, for raising people’s (and my) consciousness about these facts. We have a tendency to believe things based on a few anecdotes that we hear or see. Stories.
You are doing a great service for everyone who reads these articles. Even for those who only read part of the GDFAs.
Mr. Wolf: CNBC has a article: “How a rare type of mortgage is landing homebuyers a 3% rate,” Oct. 15, 2024. The CNBC article discusses “assumable mortgages.” Shades of 1979 and very early 1980s treasure hunts, but at only a 6-7% mortgage environment, not the 13-14% of the old days. If this inflation gets out of hand, that it certainly will, it would be a spectacle not seen since ancient Rome was burned.
1. The key in the headline is “a rare type of mortgage.” You can forget the rest. There are not enough numbers out there to make any difference.
2. The buyer would have to come up with a large amount of cash up front because they don’t just assume the payments; they have to pay in cash the difference between the remaining mortgage debt and the purchase price of the house. So the buyers that would really need a 3% assumable mortgage to be able to buy the home cannot afford it because they don’t have enough cash to pay for the seller’s home equity up front. This is a nice benefit for the already wealthy though who could easily afford a 6% mortgage.
couldn’t they theoretically get a second mortgage for the difference, at the higher rate?
Yeah, they can try, but the second-lien mortgage is going to be at 8% or 9%, and the advantage of the assumable 3% mortgage diminishes.
It was hard to sell apartments in the early 80 when interest rates spiked, and we would do some (but not many) sales “subject to” the original loan (that more often than not had a “due on sale” clause). These deals were rare and as Wolf says hard for a buyer so come up with enough cash so we had some sellers take a “secret unrecorded second” mortgage where the new buyer would send him a check every month to cover both the first and the second mortgage and the seller would keep paying the bank and sending in rent rolls once a year so they didn’t know about the sale.
“The buyer would have to come up with a large amount of cash up front because they don’t just assume the payments; they have to pay in cash the difference between the remaining mortgage debt and the purchase price of the house.”
…which is almost certainly priced higher *because* of the below-market rate being assumed.
There’s no free lunch.
Thank you for the insight.
One tiny point of anec-data: Property in Sonoma County (1949 “modern farmhouse” on just under an acre)
-Sold in 2019 for $735k
-Listed 3/2021 for $899k, sold quickly for $1.05M. (Maybe Bay Area people who could WFH?)
-Listed in 8/2024 for $1.05M, just closed for $915k.
Somebody lost a bunch of money. Maybe it’s in a fire area needing FAIR insurance ($$$$)?
If enough of these pandemic impulse purchases come on the market, there’s hope for those of us who actually want to live in semi-rural areas.
You might have something there about the “fire area”. Natural events have affected most of the areas Wolf had listed as:
“Of the biggest 50 metros, active listings exploded in the San Diego MSA (+77% year-over-year), followed by Tampa (+74%), Orlando (+69%), Seattle (+68%), and Miami (+68%).” are in nasty weather zones.
@MaddieB I was just talking to my brother today who was alone at a friend’s “weekend home” in Healdsburg (he called to ask me how to fix the ice machine and texted back a couple hours later with a photo of some ice teling me that the “blow dryer trick” worked) . The friend that owns the home and his wife are SF attys (both partners at a big firm). Since I am in RE I asked the address of the house (a renovated 1920’s 3×2 bungalow a short walk from the square) and Zillow said that it sold for $1.2mm in 2006, $1.8mm in 2017 and my brothers friends bought it for $1.9mm in early 2019 (the same month my sister bought her place in Aspen thinking she was buying at the “bubble top”). The current “Zestimate” is $2.7mm (Zillow says the value of my sister’s Aspen place has almost doubled). P.S. What general are of Sonoma County is the recent $915K sale (for those outside CA Sonoma County is bigger than the state of Rhode Island).
Yet Mcgumphrey and his wife Sue Mcgumphrey say “phawww T’all thet” “Mih Haass es Wurt a fertune”
Offer them less than asking and they may sic the dog on you.
Or they may accept, because they’re bleeding money, especially if the house is vacant and they’re headed into the slowest selling period for about 5 months.
Wolf’s Annual Sales chart of existing homes is starting to look a lot like the chart back in 2006. Days on the market chart is following the same pattern. Could be that we are looking at a repeat on the 2006/2007/2008 Real Estate meltdown, followed by a CMBS crash at the same time?
Maybe but that would be too easy of prediction, plus as they say.. this time is different..
On problem appears to be that new homes, in general, are not in the high demand areas, so they don’t put downward pressure on prices in high demand areas. Hard, but they need to increase density, and redevelop vs. adding to the far out suburbs. Office to housing conversions would be a perfect solution, but too difficult even when there is a fire sale on office buildings.
In CA those who move to a nearby town or to certain counties don’t lose their prop #13 benefits protected by prop #60 and #90. A few lucky
elderly cashed in and move to a cheaper place but the rest are locked in.
C/S loves them.
@Michael Engel CA Prop 19 that passed in 2020 now allows anyone 55 or older to move to any city in any county in the state and keep their low property tax basis (unlike in the past when only a small number of cities and counties allowed a person to take a low tax basis to a new home). Prop 19 was funded by the Realtors since it also no longer allows kids to inherit the $10mm beach house in Seadrift or the $10mm lakeshore Tahoe cabin and keep the places paying $3K a year (It is hard to make a cabin with a $100K/year tax bill pay for itself and there is a “tiny” percentage of kids that keep a family cabin when it costs less to stay at the Four Seasons once a month).
In the Pgh area corp are snapping houses for biotech, AI and robotic.
Pgh existing and new listings are the smallest in the country.
Mortgage rates were high in the 1980s due to an inflationary spiral caused by rising oil prices, government overspending, and rising wages. In October 1981, interest rates reached their highest point in modern history at 18.63%.
My MIL you need to buy a house LOL.
We invested in my wife going to Georgetown medical school.
All OT and second job money fully funded 401k, IRAs and ESOP = rich.
We enjoyed rentals during moving around stage and year 2000 bought current house.
I fear interest rates will rise due to inflation, further hurting the housing market’s affordability.
But those higher rates will also push down prices, which is what we need.
The medicine doesn’t taste good, but we’re taking it because it will get us better.
Well one has too ask themselves using the tools of logic:
The bubble in housing prices is a product of grossly under priced interest rates. Which brings us to address your fear that a rise in interest rates that accurately reflects the inherent risk of overpaying for a property.
Now, for instance, if someone paid XX $ for a property and the interest rate went up their property is automatically worth less than they paid for it. Worse, their loan obligation is greater than the price they can sell it for.
Home Ownership in America is now an Upper middle class only club, just as new car ownership. There is now a complete line in the sand of wealth in America. The Haves and Have Nots. It’s better to be a Want Not today. Lease a vehicle, rent a space with family or friends and ride out the storm. Enjoy more your disposable income, rather than paying ridiculous sums for insurance, maintenance, and services. Your over all health and mental stability is the only thing worth worrying about. Ozempic may be better investment than California or Florida real estate.
There are so many declarations to unpack I think I will propose an alternative, optimistic view of this crazy world. The savage efficiency of Autumn, hidden by an intoxicating, gorgeous display.
High school graduation, I was faced with being drafted into Uncle Sam’s southeast Asian policy or play football for a proud small college. Having 200 dollars on my account, I chose collegiate football and an education over combat in Vietnam
I wonder how easy it is for builders to switch from single-family homes to apartment dwellings. With the destruction in demand for home purchases, the rental market shows a long-term uptick. It would make sense, if retooling were possible, to go into construction of rentals.
Some of the biggest builders, such as Lennar, are already heavily into multifamily. Lennar is developing thousands of multifamily housing units in San Francisco right now, including the old naval shipyards redevelopment (condos and rentals).
But builders are also bigly into single-family “build for rent,” entire communities of them with a common leasing office and common amenities. They fill those up with tenants and sell the package to pension funds or to the big single-family landlords.
Re: “This demand destruction is worse than it was during the depth of the Financial Crisis”
There’s an increasing amount of barometer warning flags waving — and there’s so much noise with election madness, that news like this is almost ignored or glossed over.
The housing overvaluation story has been a companion to the boy who cries wolf recession saga that had become a joke — yet, the reality of housing correcting is in plain sight!
I think the housing story obviously connects to stock valuations which are stretched beyond a breaking point — the same mindset we saw not long ago in housing mania.
I enjoy seeing tweets by Sven Heinrich and two stand out — trading volume is extremely low and asset class correlations are breaking down.
In terms of market weirdness, I’ve been watching the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and the correlation to gold — they are as tight as maple syrup on dog fur. That shouldn’t be the case, typically gold has an inverse relationship to equities — but in this highly shallow mkt, everyone is chasing the same exact game plan — and everyone is crowded into the same nividia life raft, carry bags of gold.
Definitely The Perfect Storm, in the final chapter of post-pandemic greed — too many sellers listing at absurd prices, while buyers are laying low, protecting cash. Winter Is Coming, as the inventory dike is crashing down and it seems likely the epic biblical flood is on the way — and as for the equity levee, it’s just as strong as the housing levee (used to be).
A brief synopsis of your excellent article which presents the facts in a manner that is unimpeachable. Captured in your almost casual suggestion that:
“And everyone knows why: Prices are too high.”
The monetary return for those trying to describe the financial bonanza of the past ten or more years as reckless, have been trampled and pissed on.
The Fed keggar continues. Damn the tarpedos.
Eventually the rooster comes home to roost is an American saying that comes too mind when I’m thinking about what happens when the financial balloon bubbles in asset prices collapse.
Or are we in a ” permanently high plateau of stock valuation”, as Ivy League professor Irving Fischer justified a short while before the October 1929 asset value collapse that was a principal factor, among others, of the great depression.
So so very happy I sold my condo when I did. Buying in 2012 and holding to late 2020. Maybe I missed the very top of the market but it’s better to be a little early than too late.
“This demand destruction is worse than it was during the depth of the Financial Crisis”
All I can say is, holy guacomole!
How quickly the paradigm changes…
I think it’s quite interesting seeing the title of this article, and yes, reading the article, and contrasting it to a comment in the previous article – “If I had a quarter for every guy who comes on here with prognostications about upcoming recessions, layoffs, and how we shouldn’t trust the data…”
Something has to give in. Either there will be a prolonged seizure in the housing market with sales near a standstill (is this possible?), or all those house-rich people will have to come back to reality priced housing.
The first scenario would do major damage to the economy. The second would hurt homeowners, but would allow true price discovery in the housing market, something that is so desperately needed.