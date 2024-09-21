The Yield Curve Before & After the Rate Cut: Why Have Longer-Term Yields Risen since the Rate Cut? Already Priced in? Inflation Concerns as Policy Loosens in a Decent Economy?

Mortgage rates also ticked up.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Treasury yield curve is un-inverting piece by piece, but not in the way future homebuyers want: before and since the rate cut, shorter-term Treasury yields have fallen, driven by the Fed’s actual and expected rate cuts; but longer-term Treasury yields and mortgage rates have inched up.
As shorter-term yields drop while longer-term yields rise – or fall more slowly than shorter-term yields – the yield curve un-inverts step by step and eventually enters its normal state where all shorter-term yields are lower than longer-term yields.
But it still has a long way to go before it’s un-inverted all the way, to where shorter-term yields are lower than longer-term yields across the yield curve.
What we have now is a yield curve with still high but falling shorter-term yields, a sag in the middle with the low point at 3 years, and rising longer-term yields.
Mortgage rates roughly parallel the 10-year yield but at a higher level, and a daily measure of mortgage rates also ticked up since the rate cut on Wednesday.
The chart shows the “yield curve,” with Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum, from 1 month to 30 years, on three different dates:
- Friday, September 20 (red line)
- Tuesday, September 17, the day before the rate cut (blue line)
- July 23 (golden line).
Between July 23 and September 17, yields plunged across the yield curve in anticipation of lots of rate cuts from the Fed – thereby pricing in a bunch of future rate cuts:
- 3-month: -46 basis points
- 1-year: -86 basis points
- 2-year: -81 basis points
- 3-year: -81 basis points
- 5-year: -71 basis points
- 10-year: -60 basis points
- 30-year: -52 basis points
From September 17 to September 20, from the day before the rate cut to two days after the rate cut, reflected by the red line in the chart above, shorter-term yields fell further, but longer-term yields rose.
- 3-month: -20 basis points
- 1-year: -7 basis points
- 2-year: -4 basis points
- 3-year: +1 basis point
- 5-year: +4 basis points
- 10-year: +8 basis points
- 30-year: +11 basis points
Why have longer-term yields risen since the rate cut?
Trying to explain why something is happening in the financial markets is somewhat of an iffy affair. But we’re going to outline a couple of factors that play a role.
A bunch of rate cuts have already been priced in. Current shorter-term yields reflect expectations of future Fed policy rates within the term of the security. The act of pricing expectations of future rate cuts into current yields cause these yields to plunge.
For example, the 6-month yield will be most affected by expectations of what the Fed does over the next four to five months; the 2-year yield will be affected by expectations of what the Fed does over the next two years.
But this gets iffier for longer-term securities because other factors drive them, not just expectations of future short-term rates, including inflation expectations over their term.
Inflation concerns might be creeping back into the equation, now that the Fed is loosening monetary policy with a series of rate cuts in a decent economy with decent consumer spending growth, employment at record highs (though job creation slowed dramatically and that could turn into a problem), wage increases that are still substantial (3.8% year-over-year, 4.9% annualized in September), with still lots of liquidity sloshing around, loose financial conditions in many areas of the economy (CRE excepted), and with stock indices at precariously high levels. People with assets feel wealthy, and workers are still getting substantial pay increases, and that too drives spending, all of which is fertile ground for inflation to thrive.
Inflation has come down a lot — and that gives the Fed room to cut — but inflation is not a steady trend. It’s a zigzag movement, and CPI has accelerated month-to-month over the past two months, which may have just been another squiggle, or a change in direction. And no one knows what inflation will do in 2025 and 2026 when the Fed’s policy rates are lower. Investors who buy securities that have 10 years left to run struggle with these uncertainties and try to price them in somehow, which would cause longer-term yields to tick up.
Treasury yields and the Fed’s policy rates.
Short-term yields are pricing in the expected rate cuts during their term. A security with 3-months left to run will trade on expectations of rates largely over the next two months. The closer the security gets toward its maturity date, the less policy rates matter because on maturity date, the holder will get paid face value plus interest. And that’s the value of the security on that day.
So below are charts of some key yields in relationship to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR) which the Fed targets with its headline policy rate (blue in the charts).
The EFFR dropped 50 basis points the day after the Fed announced its 50-basis-point rate cut, from 5.33% on Wednesday to 4.83% on Thursday and didn’t change on Friday.
The 3-month yield dropped to 4.75% on Friday and is beginning to price in a rate cut in November. A December rate cut is outside its window and doesn’t impact it anymore:
The 6-month yield dropped to 4.43% on Friday, pricing in nearly 50 basis points in cuts within its window:
The 1-year yield dropped to 3.92% on Friday, pricing in about 100 basis points in cuts.
The 2-year yield dropped to 3.55% on Friday, pricing in another 120 basis points in cuts so far over the next year, and more cuts in the second year. Over the past 9 days, the yield has ticked down only 4 basis points, so roughly unchanged by the actual rate cut.
The arbitrage is that investors give up 120 basis points in current 3-month T-bill interest income, but as T-bill yields decline with rate cuts, the difference is going to shrink, and in about a year, that 3.55% interest income will be higher than T-bill yields will be then, and in the second year, will be substantially higher than T-bill yields will be then, so that over the 2-year term, the combined interest income will be slightly higher than the combined 3-month T-bill interest income over those two years – that’s the bet here.
The 10-year yield has risen 8 basis points since the rate cut, to 3.73% on Friday. It’s back where it had been 12 trading days ago. This is a long-term bet essentially on inflation and Fed policy rates. Investors are currently betting that inflation will average about 2% over the 10-year term. If those inflation expectations rise, the yield would follow.
Mortgage rates roughly parallel the 10-year yield but at a higher level. The spread between the average 30-year mortgage rate and the 10-year yield is currently 2.5 percentage points.
Over the past four decades, the spread has ranged from near 0 percentage points (briefly when the 10-year yield shot up in February 1980 and in May 1984) to over 4 percentage points several times in the 1980s.
Currently, the 2.5 percentage point spread is in the middle of that wide range but wider than average over the past 20 years.
During the years of QE, when the Fed bought MBS, the spread narrowed.
During QT, since the Fed started shedding MBS in late 2022, the spread has widened. The Fed said it would let the MBS run entirely off its balance sheet, so this is likely to continue for years even after QT ends. As the Fed steps away, market participants will have to be enticed to take its place, and this could mean that the spread will average wider than during the era of QE.
Inflation is most likely go up from there. Not because of rate cuts. FED balance sheet is unreasonably high and it will not go down meaningfully in the near term. Budget deficit is out of rage and neither of the candidates declared even the slightest intention to reduce it. These two factors will bake in and continue to inflate the asset prices (currency devaluation). As a result consumer inflation will start going up, just like the asset prices.
My observation about employment is similar to Wolf. People around me are finding jobs. Some of them are upgrading their jobs.
One of the great mysteries to me is how the long term (10/20/30y) inflation break-even rates are so low. With the deficit now being a standard 6% during boom-time, accepted without much political controversy, and certainly going higher when times go rougher, how is the government going to refinance? Is everyone assuming there will be big tax hikes, or alternatively a US version of Milei cutting down every spending everywhere? Maybe in 50y but the generations taking over the voting majority in the next two decades are even more pro deficit than the existing ones. Markets seem to massively under appreciate long term inflation risks.
Great piece, Wolf. And an important reminder to us all, and housing bulls especially, that Fed rate cuts in the here and now don’t necessarily entail lower mortgage rates.
the first few days after a 50 bp rate cut investors should allow time for yield curve steepening trades to be put on by trading desks and hedge funds. they are done in large size and push the 30 year Treasury yield higher. this YC trade effect should be done in a few days and then we can see where the 10 and 30 yr Tsy yields will be.
Excellent article per usual. Continued gold price increases may also support the notion that perhaps inflation is not completely “licked”. I am also a bit skeptical that the Fed’s balance sheet is on an inevitable downward trajectory. A turbulent Treasury auction or another bank run may lead to an abrupt U-turn back to QE, regardless of inflation numbers.
“turbulent Treasury auction”
We may well get some of those, but the last time the Fed did QE, it took a pandemic and the lockdown of the economy, not a turbulent auction. Before then, it took the Financial Crisis, with the global financial system on the very of collapse, for the Fed to start QE. Before then, it took WW2, when the Fed guaranteed low long-term rates by buying Treasury bonds. It stopped that after the war when inflation hit 17%. So don’t get your hopes up too high about QE.
@Wolf
I would another instance to your list: In the 1970s, the Fed massively expanded the money supply, due to the (loss of the) Vietnam War and the Oil Crisis.
I would wager that QE doesn’t return for good unless the financial system was on its knees. Any QE intended to juice up the economy will lead to complete loss of faith in the Fed.
There is ample evidence that even the Fed believes QE to be a failed policy (of course they are unlikely to publicly admit it). It will be difficult to get support for such a policy in the future.
But then who am I to know :)
The future of interest rates will be decided in early November…
Extremely informative overview of the current, foggy potential of the synthetic rate market. IMHO, the only thing that is currently predictable is the interest rate structure which is under the control of the Fed.
Eventually, the long term interest rate will increase to better reflect the substantial risk that currently exists.
The Fed doesn’t control the interest rate structure. They only control the short end.
They manipulated longer term rates via QE but have backed away from it now. This means that the longer term rates will be priced more on supply and demand in the future.
I think the bond market has become lazy and perhaps biased by several years of low inflation in a growing economy. This was a period where the households were healing their balance sheets from the GFC.
We are now in a new world, where households have solid balance sheets so there can be more inflation from low interest rates. I would expect us to go back to normal interest rates…which is a good thing for spending but bad for valuation.
One thing I’ve seen going through a couple dozen 10-k’s is that companies really don’t use commercial paper anymore. They use long term debt or their own shares as cash. So the impact of rate rises only appears in mortgage rates and corporate debt. At low interest rates, companies loaded up so the lag effect is pretty long.
It will be interesting to see what the effect will be on farms and retailers who use a lot of ST debt seasonally.
I see a lot of refinance activity in 2025-2029. Nearly every 10K I read I see that debt matures in that time window.
With the US government being a big borrower and absent any QE, this means that funding will be difficult in that period. We should start to see corporate debt becoming dearer.
The tech companies use their shares as funding via stock grants etc. so should be okay but with growth slowing the grants become a bigger valuation drag than has been in the past.
Next few years are going to be a good lesson on macro and interest rates.
“trying to explain why something is happening in the financial markets is somewhat of an iffy affair.”
But the bowel shaped curve makes sense that the FED fund rates can only affect the short term interest rate and as we further go on the time scale, it’s effect should diminish and the possibility of inflation and other uncertainties — like where this country would be — should have higher impact
and not just projecting from todays FED FR (like in weather prediction, the more you look into the future, the more error prone it is).
If we had gotten away from this normal model so far, it is because we have been the only cop since WW II but that is being questioned – Rise of China and perhaps India; SA moving away from Petrodollar etc. Yes, we have been fracking our way into energy independence but already there are signs that source is reaching it’s limit.
markets are optimist, it points to a softlanding with fed cutting agressively whatever the inflation picture. It was already in rates curves procès before the fed.
When you dismiss a part of the recession risk rates goes UP. Moreover Long term rates have a term premium with QT going and strong federal deficit.
Imo you should get the 10y back to 4% in a few weeks.