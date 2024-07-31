How Powell Kept a September Rate Cut up in the Air: It Will All Depend on the Data till Then

“We’re balancing the risk of going too soon versus too late. There’s no guarantee in this. It’s a very difficult judgment call.”

Markets have been seeing at least a 25-basis-point cut by September with near-100% certainty. So at the post-FOMC meeting press conference, reporters hammered Powell relentlessly with repetitive and leading questions trying to get him to commit, via faux-pas or purposefully, to a September rate cut – after the FOMC statement studiously avoided any kind of comment about a September rate cut, but instead simply rebalanced the Fed’s focus on both of its mandates — inflation and employment — and not just on inflation.

What Powell said boils down to this: The Fed is now attentive to both of the Fed’s mandates rather than just being focused on inflation. No decision has been made about a September rate cut. There is a lot more data coming out between now and then. If the data shows further progress on inflation, there “could” be a rate cut; or if it shows a “significant downturn” in the labor market, there “could” be a rate cut; but if inflation persists while the economy remains “solid,” there may not be a rate cut at all “for as long as appropriate.”

Here are highlights of what he said relating to rates, rate cuts, the labor market, and inflation.

In Powell’s own words:

“As the labor market has cooled and inflation has declined, the risks to achieving our employment and inflation goals continue to move into better balance. Indeed, we are attentive to the risks to both sides of our dual mandate.

“We have stated [in the FOMC statement earlier today] that we do not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range for the federal funds rate until we have gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%. The second-quarter’s inflation readings have added to our confidence, and more good data would further strengthen that confidence.

“We know that reducing policy restraint too soon or too much could result in a reversal of the progress we have seen on inflation.

“At the same time, reducing policy restraint too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment.

“If the economy remains solid and inflation persists, we can maintain the current target range for the federal funds rate as long as appropriate.

“If the labor market were to weaken unexpectedly or inflation were to fall more quickly than anticipated, we are prepared to respond.

“We are certainly very well positioned to respond to weakness with the policy rate at 5.3%. We have a lot of room to respond if we were to see weakness. But that’s not what we’re seeing. Look at the first half growth number…. It’s not signaling a weak economy. It’s also not signaling an overheating economy. Admittedly, the unemployment rate has moved up seven-tenth. We’re seeing normalization there. Wage increases are still at a high level. Unemployment is still at a low level. Layoffs are very low. Initial [unemployment insurance] claims have moved up, but they are pretty stable, and they’re not historically high at all. The total scope of the data suggests a normalizing labor market. And we are carefully watching to see that continues to be the case.

“We have made no decisions about future meetings. That includes the September meeting.”

“The overall sense of the committee is that we’re getting closer to the point at which it will be appropriate to begin to dial back restriction. We’re not at the point yet. We want to see more good data. The decision was unanimous.”

“We will be data dependent, but not data-point dependent. It will not be a question of responding specifically to one or two data releases. The question will be whether the totality of the data, the evolving outlook, and balance of risks are consistent with rising confidence on inflation and maintaining a solid labor market. If that test is met, the reduction of our policy rate could be on the table as soon as the next meeting in September.”

“If we were to see, for example, inflation moving down quickly or more or less in line with expectations, growth remains reasonably strong, and the labor market remains consistent with its current condition, then I would think that a rate cut could be on the table at the September meeting.







“If inflation were to prove stickier and we were to see higher readings of inflation, disappointing readings, we would weigh that along with the other things.

“It is going to be the inflation data, it’s going to be the employment data, it is going to be the balance of risks as we see it. It is going to be the totality of all of that to help us make the decision.

“It is just a question of seeing more good data. The last couple of readings have certainly added to confidence. We’ve seen progress across all three categories of core PCE inflation – goods, non-housing services, and housing services.

“We had a quarter of poor inflation data at the beginning of the year. Then we saw some more good inflation data…. We want to see more and gain confidence. As I said, we did gain confidence. More good data would cause us to gain more confidence.

“The path ahead is going to depend on the way the economy evolves. I can imagine the scenario in which there would be anywhere from zero cuts to several cuts, depending on the way the economy evolves.

“What the data broadly show in the labor market is an ongoing, gradual, normalization of labor market conditions. That’s what we want to see. We’ve seen that over a period of a couple of years – a move from overheated to more normal conditions. We’re watching the labor market conditions quite closely. That’s what we’re seeing. If we start to see something that looks to be more than that, then we’re well positioned to respond.

“When we were far away from our inflation mandate, we had to focus on that. Now we’re back closer to even focus.

“I don’t think of the labor market in the current state as a likely source of significant inflationary pressures. I would not like to see material further cooling in the labor market. That’s part of what’s behind the thinking. The other part, of course, is that we have made real progress on inflation. We’ve got growing confidence there – but we are not quite there yet.

“If we see something that looks like a more significant downturn [in the labor market], that would be something that we would have the intention of responding to.

“Go too soon and you undermine progress on inflation. Wait too long or don’t go fast enough, and you put at risk the recovery. So we have to balance those two things. That’s the nature of having two mandates. It is a rough balance.

‘We’ve had the really significant decline in inflation, and unemployment has remained low. This is a really unusual, and historically unusual, and such a welcome outcome.

“What we’re thinking about all the time is how do we keep this going? This is part of that. We think we don’t need to be 100% focused on inflation because of the progress that we’ve made…. The job is not done on inflation. Nonetheless, we can afford to begin to dial back the restriction in the policy rate.

“A whole lot of the progress you saw last year was goods prices which were going down at an unsustainable rate, disinflating at an unsustainable rate.

“This [currently] is a broader disinflation. This has goods prices coming down. We’re also now seeing progress in the other two big categories, non-housing services and housing services.

“But the thing is we’ve only got one quarter of that. We need to see more to have more confidence that we’re on a good path down to 2%.

“We look at two goals [maximum employment and price stability]. If one is farther away from the goal than the other, you concentrate on the one that’s farther away. You take the time to reach the goal.

“Inflation is probably a little farther from its target than is employment. But I think the downside risks to the employment mandate are real now. We have to weigh all of that.

“We have a restrictive policy rate. It is clearly restrictive. It’s been the rate that we’ve had in place for a full year. The time is coming at which it will begin to be appropriate to dial back that level of restrictions so that we may address both mandates.

“Certainty is not a word that we have in our business.

“It is the risk of going too soon, and the risk of going too late. We had seven [good inflation] months at the end of last year. We wanted to see more. We pointed out this was coming from goods. And sure enough, the first quarter wasn’t great inflation data. Now we’ve got another quarter that is good. We’re balancing the risk of going too soon versus too late. There’s no guarantee in this. It is a very difficult judgment call. This is how we’re making it.

