Fed Statement Silent about September Rate Cut, Still Waiting for “Greater Confidence” about Inflation, Keeps Rates Unchanged

Powell has some explaining to do. Only slight concessions about strength of the labor market and improvements in inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
FOMC members voted unanimously today to maintain the Fed’s five policy rates, with the top of its policy rates at 5.50%, according to the statement released today after its two-day meeting. The last rate hike occurred in July 2023, and this decision marks the anniversary of the 5.25% to 5.5% rates:
- Federal funds rate target range between 5.25% and 5.5%.
- Interest it pays the banks on reserves: 5.4%.
- Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (ON RRPs): 5.3%.
- Interest it charges on overnight Repos: 5.5%.
- Interest it charges banks to borrow at the “Discount Window”: 5.5%.
No rate cut in July has been broadly telegraphed in speeches and interviews by Fed governors, and markets did not expect a cut at this meeting.
But 25-basis-point cut in September has been fully priced in by the markets. They expect with near 100% certainty a rate cut in September – not in December, not in November, but in September. In recent weeks, there has been no room for doubt about a cut in September.
Where the heck is the September rate cut?
The statement did not say anything about a rate cut in September and left the language concerning its policy rates unchanged. It will be up to Powell at the press conference to explain what is going on in here.
The statement repeated the language that it had used since January to push back against Rate-Cut Mania, for the fifth time:
“In considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”
“The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent.”
The statement repeated what it had said since the rate hikes started, to push back against voices that propagate raising the Fed’s inflation target to 3% or 4% or whatever.
“The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.”
What changed in the statement:
The description of the labor market:
New: “Job gains have moderated, and the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low.”
Old: “Job gains have remained strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low.”
The description of inflation:
New: “Inflation has eased over the past year but remains somewhat elevated. In recent months, there has been some further progress toward the Committee’s 2 percent inflation objective.”
Old: “Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated. In recent months, there has been modest further progress toward the Committee’s 2 percent inflation objective.”
On the Fed’s employment and inflation goals:
New: “The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals continue to move into better balance. The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.”
Old: “The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals have moved toward better balance over the past year. The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.”
QT continues at the slower pace.
As was announced in May, the Treasury roll-off continues at $25 billion per month, and MBS come off without any cap – whatever comes off, comes off. But if more than $35 billion of MBS come off in a month, the overage is reinvested in Treasury securities.
The Fed has already shed $1.74 trillion in assets since it started QT in July 2022. To avoid the mess the Fed ran into with the repo market blowout in September 2019 after QT-1, it started slowing down the roll-off in June as per new plan. “By going slower, you can get farther,” Powell had said at the press conference after the May meeting. July is the second month of the slower pace.
It was a no-dot-plot meeting. Today was one of the four meetings a year when the Fed does not release a “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP), which includes the infamous “dot plot” which shows how each FOMC member sees the development of future policy rates. SEP releases occur at meetings that are near the end of the quarter. The next SEP will be released after the September 17-18 meeting.
Here is the whole statement:
Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Job gains have moderated, and the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low. Inflation has eased over the past year but remains somewhat elevated. In recent months, there has been some further progress toward the Committee’s 2 percent inflation objective.
The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals continue to move into better balance. The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.
In support of its goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. In considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.
In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.
Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Thomas I. Barkin; Michael S. Barr; Raphael W. Bostic; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Mary C. Daly; Austan D. Goolsbee; Philip N. Jefferson; Adriana D. Kugler; and Christopher J. Waller. Austan D. Goolsbee voted as an alternate member at this meeting.
As oft remarked here…higher for longer. Please, I’m sick of the hopium for rate cuts. Stay the course, Fed. The inflation fight isn’t over yet.
You know what, I’m going to double down on my disgust about the rate cut addicts. The past decade in the US has been an environment fostering reckless investments. We see this in zombie companies, which Wolf arduously describes, and their unraveling as we’re starting to see in this higher rate environment.
The cost of borrowing has been far too low for far too long. The spirit of saving has been hollowed out by many. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Save today so you have tomorrow. This mindset not drilled into the masses. Folks forget about the Great Depression. Hunger. Societal desperation and uncertainty. “NOT HIRING” signs.
We have been living in an extraordinary era of plenty. The jig can’t last forever. Higher rates for longer.
The statement is not as impactful to the hopium that the market will dream up. Wait until the press conference, that’s the big Superbowl for the market to dream up the scenario they want to hear no matter what Pow Pow is really trying to say.
Cupcake
“The CME Fedwatch rate predictor is showing a 95.5% probably of a quarter of a percent rate decrease for September. It seems to have been accurate so far with rate predictions over the recent past few years that I have been following it.”
That’s funny. It has been 100% wrong so far this year through today. in Dec 2023, it predicted 6 rate cuts for 2024, and in January briefly, it predicted 7 rate cuts for 2024, and we’re at the end of July, and we’ve got 0 rate cuts so far = 100% wrong.
It’s nearly always wrong. This is a chart of its history of being wrong, I posted this a while back so it’s not updated:
And here is one I posted five years ago, of it being nearly always wrong:
As you can see in the blue chart, CME started predicting rate cuts for the second half of 2022, shortly after the Fed started hiking rates, LOL. I remember that. We had these comments here about the impending rate cuts in 2022, every time the Fed hiked (by 75 basis points, no less).
I could be wrong but pretty sure the CME had a 90% chance of a rate cut for March back in January and look how well that turned out.
CME bets have been grossly inaccurate for the last two years. I don’t think there’s a single point in time that they’ve been anywhere close to reality.
Also, not sure what you’re looking at. CME currently shows 83.7% of 25bp cut, 16% chance of 50bp cut. This is even crazier than Sunday when showing 88.7% / 11%. Craziness.
Rate Cuts/Hikes typically take 12-15 months to have an effect. @Wolf: What are the metrics that you want to see before you would feel comfortable with the FED cutting?
I think there are at least several indicators showing that the numbers are directionally headed towards the 2% (averaged) inflation goal. At what point do you wait to long to ease resulting in tipping from a soft to a crash landing?
Inflation still coursing the system, but asset inflation is looking mighty peaked. Houses are probably going to follow vehicles over the falls, especially if the Fed doesn’t send any soft signals at Jackson Hole. In short, the next one might just be a rate increase, which would panic a ton of “smart” people. Which, I would guess, will be November 7, 2024. If they cut before the election, Trumpie would accuse them of being partisan, and they will do nothing without a crisis.
Okay, going contrarian (and probably wrong), with a half point increase November 7, 2024. Shock and awe to tame inflation and boost the dollar.
Someday this war’s gonna end…
…and the Market is still partying like it’s 1999
We are all “Still Waiting for “Greater Confidence” about Inflation,” just like the Federal Reserve’s FOMC. Reminds one of the movie: “Apocalypse Now” in the scene of the nightime battle on the bridge when the officer character asks the enlisted soldier “do you know whose in charge?” and the soldier asks: “ain’t you?” Jerome Powell and the rest of the FOMC waiting, like us, watching surveys on how the public feels about inflation forecasts, begs the question to the Federal Reserve “ain’t you [in charge]?”
So we currently have “some further progress” and need to see “moving sustainably toward 2 percent”.
Given the Fed’s proclivity for telegraphing, I think that rules out a Sept rate cut entirely.
It likely means the first cut is AT LEAST two meetings away because we’d need them to acknowledge “sustained” progress before putting cuts on the table.
I’m guessing it will be well into 2025 before that happens.
Personally I think the elevated rates are good and should stay longer.
I agree, but the Fed doesn’t care what either of us think.
Wolf,
1. Has the issue not become somewhat political rather than monetary? Would a rate cut now not show direct support by the Fed for Harris to drive up asset prices and show that the economy is fine? Perhaps that is why some Fed officials have been telegraphing “later in the year” until after the election results to move the rates.
2. The Trump campaign is openly talking about the death of the American dream and the crushing of the future generations of home owners. People have connected the dots between the Fed’s inflationary support for housing and what it is doing to them and are agnry at the Federal Reserve. I clearly see Powell’s fear of this and how he is becoming political rather than independent.
Whatever the Fed does before this election — cuts, does nothing, or hikes — will be interpreted by one side or the other as politically motivated. That was also a topic at the press conference. Someone will be screaming that it’s political, no matter what the Fed does.
“The Trump campaign is openly talking about the death of the American dream and the crushing of the future generations of home owners.”
That’s rich of them, considering that the ghastly policy errors that got us into this situation were initiated during his term, without (to put it mildly) a peep of objection from him. And that before the pandemic he publicly threatened to fire Powell for not being loose enough.
Of course, Biden was no better, and voters, being largely unsophisticated and ignorant about both monetary and fiscal policy, tend simply to blame the incumbent in any case.
This. Exactly. Its amazing how short everyone’s memory is. Everyone is going to fix inflation and lower interest rate simultaneously somehow. Its like our politicians are magical. Just as they were going to reduce the debt burden by growing the economy. Or fix inflation by giving out more money. I’m convinced everyone knows what would prevent and fix this stuff, its just unappealing to their crowd.
“Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.” H. L. Mencken
hmmmmm…still got another 30 mins left and 2 more days till the end of the week. Let’s see what kind of hopium the market can come up with to make sure it close much higher by the end of this week.
It’s always interesting to see how much glue this market loves to sniff after a FED day like this..
…And nasdaq is rallying 500 pts. Nasdaq. Almost 3% UP in one day. It won’t be long before it overtakes the dow
I’m old enough to remember when the FED was supposed to use the markets to transmit its tightening monetary policy.
Probably just oversold and a dead cat bounce. Look at what companies that announced earnings are doing, like lmnd, grpn and pins. They’re getting hit pretty good because *newsflash* the consumer is weak! Who knew?
At/near all time highs and oversold. That’s kind of like saying today is a great day to buy and sell real estate.
These Wall Street rate-cut junkies seem to be able to live the future out today. They may be dead before rate cuts, but they are enjoying the spoils of rate cuts before they even happen.
It’s time for the FED to BBQ the speculators. Raise rates 25 basis points in September and cut them off at the knees. Just bury them for good. Speculators are bad for society.
Watch a rate cut — feeding the fat cats atop the food chain, with all the absurd speculative ventures again fleecing the suckers, and real estate prices zooming again. Gold and bitcoin take off.
Whenever I invest, I always ask myself:
1) “What if you are wrong?”
2) “What signals will tell you you are wrong?”
3) “What are you going to do if you are wrong?”.
I am pretty sure that all of the people here calling for no rate cuts this year are wrong. Now there are two things that could induce rates cuts instead of just inflation; an increase in unemployment and a decrease in inflation.
I am still mostly invested in the market and plan to “sell on the news”. My signals for being wrong are:
1) the PCE going up 0.2% or more
2) unemployment going under 4%
There will be no rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this election year.
The FED always states very clearly and precisely what it plans to do. Then everyone immediately says “It’s a lie. Theye trying to fake out the markets. They’re not going to do that – They’re going to do this. Don’t believe what Powell says. He works for the banks, blah, blah, blah.”
So funny to watch the FED disbelievers. I’m guessing most of those same folks lose their asses if they trade or invest based on their own personal opinions and ignorance vs. fed facts and statements.
I must have been on vacation when the Fed said inflation would hit 9% and its balance sheet would hit $9T.
I don’t blame markets when they disregard what the Fed forecasts. The Fed’s record is dismal.
The fed continually underestimates the impact of asset price increases and the wealth effect. Allowing 150 million households to lock in 3% mortgage rates for 30 years was utterly moronic, short-sighted, and heavy handed.
the fed’s buying 25-30% of agency mbs wouldn’t have been enough if the other 70-75% were not happily being bought up by investors. anyone who bought 3% 30 year mortgages is a fool, whether the fed or private.
Mandates? The title on the currency is “Federal Reserve Note” not “Federal Reserve Knots”. We’ve had “Don’t Tread On Me”, “Fifty Four Forty or Fight”, and “Remember The Alamo”. It’s time for “Protect The Money or Die!”. The only damn mandate is to have one constitutionally protected money that’s worth trading labor and assets for. Line up all the wanna be forgers and let the bricks fly. No crap coins. No widget digit. No easy peasy instruments. No marginal betting. None of it. Interest bearing cash only…bring a damn briefcase or take a hike. The house of bullsh*t crashes…so f*cking what! Let the chips fall. Time to rebuild from ground up. Crack a few eggs, make some diner patrons happy. And kill off the corporate chains that strangle everything.
I was in Walmart the other day and it was obvious that a lot of food and household and clothing prices are back down to pre inflation prices.
And the corn crop on the farms look like it is going to be huge in the Midwest at least. This should help lower prices on everything.
So Walmart yes, it has been rolling back some of the price increases on some of its food items. Used car prices have plunged but not all the way down where they were. Other goods prices have dropped. The Goods CPI has dropped at the fastest rate in two decades.
But that’s goods. That’s just a small part of consumer spending.
About 65% of consumer spending is services. So ask people about their home insurance, their auto insurance, their health insurance, etc. Ask them about rents and housing costs. Ask them about other services. Many services are up hugely and continue to rise.
Exactly, it doesn’t feel like we are in a low inflation scenario. We are in a better place then two years ago, but that is it.
Powell is clueless. Also, the Fed needs to give guidance on the future of experimental monetary policy.
Just need home and rent price to do the same too. If this time is different, let it be the speed of the decline that’s different (much faster please)
This whole discussion hits home for me as I have a large T bill position maturing on Sept 17. So do I reinvest on the 17th or wait for the announcement on the 18th? My current thinking is half before the announcement and half after. I feel like I am playing Lets Make a Deal…
The September rate cut has been getting priced into the T-bill yields in recent weeks. We discussed this here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/07/13/what-the-short-term-treasury-market-says-about-rate-cuts-and-how-wrong-it-was-so-far/
The closer we get to the FOMC meeting date, the more a rate cut will be priced in – assuming there is a rate cut. On the day of the announcement of the rate cut, T-bill yields will likely not change much because the rate cut was already priced in before.
But if economic data moves the other way, there may well be no rate cut in September, as Powell said today, or any time this year. It will all depend on the broad economic data to come out before the September meeting. So if that data reverses and sours on the Fed, the Treasury market will price that September rate cut back out; it has already priced out a previously priced-in rate cut in March/April. So watch the data.
In my mind, this was the biggest change:
From: “The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.”
To: “The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.”
The explicit acknowledgment that there is now some risk to the employment side of its mandate – not just the inflation side – is a very substantial shift in tone. The description of inflation also softened from “elevated” to “somewhat elevated”.
I’d say that inflation 50% above the upper limit of its target range is quite elevated.
I am no Fed seer. But my ears heard, “we are capitulating.”
Wolf: getting back to the post, what do you mean Powell has some explaining to do?
I long for the days when the Federal Reserve was silent on what their intentions were. For decades they operated like that. Even later under Greenspan, when he talked, no one understood what he was saying. Only recently does the FED do signaling. I don’t see how signaling is of any benefit to the masses. They should stick to their knitting as they did previously and do their job. There is no need for them to be catering to WS or “the markets” what ever the hell those terms mean.
It is of very little benefit to anybody outside of Wall Street. The idea that markets are entitled to a great deal of forward guidance was jaw-droppingly stupid, and should have been self-evidently so. Among other things, it trapped the Fed in what turned out to be a gigantic policy overreaction during the pandemic.
Because of the “no surprises” doctrine the Fed didn’t feel that it could go back on its very strongly implied “promise” to slam interest rates to the floor and buy every Treasury and MBS in sight for years, even when it rapidly became evident that markets of all kinds were white hot, and indeed were overstimulated. Without that idiotic doctrine, the Fed could have been more nimble and actually responded to the ample data screaming at them to slow down.
Nothing I see in his press conference statement really alludes to a rate cut at the next policy meeting. I probably need to listen to the Q&A though.
He does give some I guess optimistic news that the metrics he’s looking for are moving in the right direction, but he hasn’t hung up the “Free Shit” sign yet.
I could have swore at a previous policy meeting (maybe it was the last one) that he said they felt a rate cut could happen this year sometime, but I could have read something wrong or it’s just another sensationalist clickbait article title, as I don’t recall him ever speaking definitively about anything really that wasn’t hard numbers data related. The closest was either late last year or early this year when they took the top of the cookie jar a little too soon and inflation started crawling back up again.
ADP reporting wages are up 4.8%. Not sure how they’re expecting inflation to come down to 2% with those sort of numbers. The market, as usual, is ignoring these stats.
0.9% in the last quarter. But always you can look at this as increasing productivity. 🤔😀
10 years bills/notes are hair from going below 4.0%.
I am now sort of on the fence that low inventory and low home sales is a buyers strike but maybe it is a sellers strike? Sellers do not want to sell when the see the government printing debt and causing inflation. I have a couple of rentals I thought about selling a year ago but I am more worried about inflation than deflation. So I am holding on to them.
Anyone think that this could be part of the scenario? Just thinking out loud. Home builders do not seem to have any problems selling homes.