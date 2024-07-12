Services PPI Inflation Dishes Up Another Nasty Surprise, 6th Month in a Row. Bottom of U-Turn was in December

Services are huge, 62% of total PPI. We see parallels to early 2021, when this mess started. But core goods are well-behaved.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Producer Price Index, which tracks the costs of goods and services that companies buy, dished up another nasty surprise today, but it wasn’t that much of a surprise, but the continuation of a trend of nasty surprises that started in January. It was in a benign downward trend for all of 2023, and it has been in an increasingly nasty uptrend for the past six months. And it’s all drive by services. Prices of core goods are well behaved.
The PPI tracks costs that companies will try to pass on to their customers – consumers, other businesses, and governments. And the part that they’re able to pass on to consumers filters into consumer price inflation. And what it shows is that inflation is now re-gaining momentum beneath the surface of consumer prices.
Because the heat is in services, and because services are huge and account for 62% of overall CPI, we’ll start with services.
Services PPI spiked by 7.0% annualized in June from May, after the 3.8% jump in May, and the 7.2% spike in April, seasonally adjusted (blue in the chart below). These are services that producers use. And producers will try to pass those cost increases on to their customers.
The 3-month rate spiked by 6.0% annualized, the highest since May 2022 (not shown in the chart below).
The 6-month rate, which is slower in picking up the recent moves but irons out the whiplash volatility and shows the trends better, spiked by 4.8%, the highest since August 2022 (red). The 6-month rate has been increasing in a straight line since January, after hitting a low point in June 2023.
So here is a scary thought: March 2021. The six-month rate has now shot past where it had been in March 2021 (+4.3%), when consumer price inflation was still benign (CPI at +1.6% year-over-year but rising), though underlying pressures were building.
We were screaming about it in February and March 2021 because we saw the stunning price spikes in used vehicle auction prices and the big auto dealers bragging about their massive per-vehicle gross profits due to much higher selling prices, which made zero sense and shouldn’t be possible except in an environment where the inflationary mindset suddenly kicks in and inflation goes haywire. And it did. And the services PPI had warned about it months ahead of time. And now the services PPI is turning nasty again.
Year-over-year, the services PPI jumped by 3.5% in June, the worst since February 2023, and up from 3.0% in May. It has been heading higher every month since December, which is now visible at the bottom of the U-turn. It’s now ahead of where it had been on the way up in March 2021 when all this started.
“Finished core goods” PPI is well-behaved. In the consumer price indices, many goods prices have fallen since mid-2022, and the CPI yesterday documented the steepest year-over-year drop in durable goods prices in over 20 years. Inflation is no longer in goods.
The PPI for “finished core goods” includes finished goods that companies buy except foods and energy. Prices have continued to rise, but at a slow pace.
In June, the finished core goods PPI rose by 0.8% annualized. The six-month rate, in June at 2.6% annualized, has been roughly unchanged for the fourth month in a row. There are no major inflation pressures building up in core goods at this point:
“Core” PPI spiked by 5.5% annualized in June from May, seasonally adjusted, after the 3.4% increase in May and the 6.0% increase in April, driven by the spike in services (blue in the chart below). Services dominate the core PPI, which excludes the food and energy components.
The 3-month core PPI spiked by 5.0%, the worst since June 2022 (not shown in the chart below).
The 6-month rate, which lags more but smoothen out the month-to-month squiggles and shows the trends better, spiked by 4.2%, the highest since September 2022. After spending much of 2023 super-well-behaved near the 2% line, the 6-month rate started taking off in February (red).
Year-over-year, core PPI increased by 3.0%, the worst since April 2023. It has been accelerating every month this year, with the bottom of the U-turn in December.
But the low month-to-month readings from August through December 2023 are still holding it down. As the index moves deeper into the second half of 2024, these low readings last year will fall out of the 12-month calculation.
The overall PPI jumped by 2.6% annualized in June from May, the highest since March 2023. The 6-month rate rose to 3.2%, the highest since October 2022.
Year-over-year, overall PPI rose by 2.6%, the highest since March 2023. Below are the year-over-year readings of overall PPI (yellow), core PPI (purple), services PPI (red), and finished core goods PPI (green). You can see the U-turn, driven by services (red), while the finished core goods PPI is well-behaved:
Let’s hope this tempers the clamor for rate reduction in September.
If they were going to cut it would happen before the fall.
I doubt the Fed wants to put itself in the election spotlight.
I think it would take a significant development to cut or raise
rates.
Treasury yields have already moved down quite a bit recently in anticipation of incoming cuts. The market is definitely anticipating some cuts relatively soon.
They are getting the effects they want by psychological manipulation. The FED gets to pump the stock market and keep asset prices high without actually returning to post great recession era and staged pandemic era ridiculously low interest rates. They also also get to keep their interest costs on the government debt (treasuries) from being what should logically be much higher without having to actually lower the interest rates and risking a faster collapse of the system due to people losing faith en mass much more rapidly and simultaneously through hyperinflation. How have people have not figured this out or why I have yet to see any comments or discussion of this painfully obvious activities is what really amazes me. I guess I should never underestimate the ability of those with brains who run this circus to be able to trick the masses. The FED is taking people for a ride and people can’t see it because they can’t deconstruct their strategies.
They are doing very well from their perspective because of the money to be made from the spread in costs and valuations.
It was the same for the pandemic. It was very profitable because there was guaranteed to be a spread in time between when the government got all the companies to increase their prices at once, in concert, compared to when those same companies had to actually start increasing the wages and salaries of their own workers. It was a minimum of two years of difference (spread). Higher prices but same wages means big profits for companies.
I say they got the companies to increase prices simultaneously as if I’m a conspiracy nutcase, but observation showed during the first portion of the pandemic that companies were hesitant to raise prices due to true basic fundamental economics that many people learn in high school which is if a company is the first to raise their prices and others haven’t yet, they will lose a lot of business and will be singled out for hate by the public. Instead, the government told all the companies through massive amounts of news articles from their state news companies that inflation is hear, before it actually was in the form of higher prices, and it prepared people psychologically to accept it because it was everywhere and it also got the message out to smaller and medium sized businesses that it will be okay for them to charge more because all the other businesses are doing it or will be doing it more. The interest thing to observe was how, even with the massive money giveaways and government spending, prices didn’t go up until the government nudged and pushed for it with their operational media affiliates due to the interesting locking effects of price comparisons and consumer aversions and company worries.
These things are being done because the US government debt is not logically justifiable. A lot of what is going on is management of this debt rather than trying to solve the problems or causes of such a debt. I believe the FED and high level bankers know that this debt is not financially sound and is a house of cards and cannot be dealt with so their real strategy to keep it from collapsing like a house of cards is to manage the debt with trickery than with logic. One way you see this is by them getting away with paying less in the treasuries, especially the longer term treasuries, than what they should be saying. They get to have their cake and it it too. The banks get their money and the federal reserve doesn’t have to pay as much money on the debt as they logically should be paying. The IRS and states gets to rake in huge and growing amounts taxes while avoiding paying higher interest on their own debts. It’s a clear and crafty strategy and people are being had. People are saying too much about how things should be and not asking about why things are actually what it is. The treasury rates is one of the best indicators of this activity, along with gold.
Wait a minute…
The short-term yields that would be actually impacted by a rate cut in their maturity time-frame have NOT come down, not one bit. The 2-month yield is 5.52%, the 3-month is at 5.43%, the 4-month is at 5.41%. So the market that actually is impacted by rate cuts is not figuring in ANY rate cuts over the next 3-4 months.
The 6-month has come down 14 basis points, to 5.23%, showing that the market thinks that there is SOME possibility of 1 rate cut in 4-6 months from now.
The 1-year yield (4.87%) indicates that the market sees a possibility of 2-3 cuts over the next 12 months.
Longer-term yields, such as the 10-year yield, are not impacted by rate cuts but by inflation expectations and risk-seeking.
“Longer-term yields, such as the 10-year yield, are not impacted by rate cuts but by inflation expectations and risk-seeking.”
So, wolf, you don’t take in consideration at all the term premium, and you consider the fixed income market totally distacated from the overnight market??!! If the 6 month rate decreases due to rate cuts, the 10 year yield shouldn’t move, because it is impacted only by inflation expectations??!! Wolf, just check what happend with the 10 year yield after Powell mentioned back in December that they would had cut the rates this year, before doing these comments. It’s all about the promised rate cuts thats why the 10 year yield decreased and the stock market was hyped.
When will it start showing in the CPI Wolf ?
It took a few months last time.
How funny…WS already partying like it’s 1999 and we already got our 3 rates cuts today…gotta love the market. saw a headline that WS is riding that rate cuts wave….surfs up and cowabunga dudes…wave all the way to the moon it is..
There will be a lot of disappointing faces and hang over from hopium if Pow Pow fail to deliver by Sept..I’ll pay a dollar to see that..
There will be no change whatsoever to the Federal Funds Rate prior to the election in 2024 by the Federal Reserve for many reasons.
I think the Fed, as they’ve done in the past, is shifting towards looking more at the unemployment rate than CPI. If it ticks up to 4.3% in August going into the mid Sept FMOC meeting, then I think they cut 25-BP. Even 4.2% might do it for them. If they believe the data shows the economy is slowing, then they’ll look more at the unemployment rate as an indicator of when to cut than CPI.
I’m no economist, but I have been saying “stagflation” for a couple years. We haven’t (fully?) gotten there… yet. According to the “official” numbers, everything is going great!
I am curious about the next JOLTS, coming out concurrent to the next FOMC. A recent interview I heard mentioned that the bulk of the “200k/ month job growth,” is in part-time/ second job holders.
The official numbers have an ability to hide the (perceived) bifurcation of our economy, that has been markedly growing over time and seemingly accelerated in recent years.
The consumer seems exhausted. The beast system is hungry for growth (real, artificial, whatever) at any cost/ thereby terrified by any contraction in ANYTHING.
It will be interesting to see where the extra input costs go: Inflation Or shrinking margins.
Stagflation is the wall that shrinks the margins? Then what? Unemployment, bankruptcy, foreclosure upticks? OR:
THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT! (Call it a soft landing!)
Treasury bond yields have come down quite a bit in the past few days. The market at least says there’s nothing to worry about here.
There is a wage/shelter-cost spiral that everyone continues to pretend does not exist, despite wage statistics showing a slowing.
An inflationary mindset prevails because of the Fed’s helicoptering and practice of doing “whatever it takes” to avoid recession.
If the population thought financial issues were important, would government (Republicans AND Democrats) be able to run consistently high fiscal deficits? Would the savings rate be down to 3%? Would Roaring Kitty be a well-known brand? Would auto and home prices be so high?
These are indisputable consequences of Federal Reserve QE and rate repression policy, which intentionally reduced the value of savings and work, in favor of debt and speculation. Plus, whenever recession threatens, the Fed steps in with massive monetary and rate stimulus. It has zero tolerance for recession.
In my view, they’ll have a credibility problem until they do what it takes to tackle inflation. With the inflation fight dragging on unnecessarily, Wall Street sees the weakness. Stocks are exploding to new highs.
Long-term bondholders will be like sheep heading to slaughter after that final shearing.
So, if the PPI for final goods is 2.6% and the CPI for goods is negative, doesn’t that reflect a margin squeeze for the companies? Also, if the energy price keep heading upward, what does that mean for the final goods PPI, will it head above 3%? Service PPI reflects the current conditions in the labor market, that wall street and FED likes to picture as cooling and normalizing. We are entering the 70s environment, and this time there is no continent with unexploited labor market.
Re: “ So here is a scary thought: March 2021. The six-month rate has now shot past where it had been in March 2021 (+4.3%), when consumer price inflation was still benign (CPI at +1.6% year-over-year but rising), though underlying pressures were building.”
Just as additional perspective:
March 2021 unemployment rate was at 6% — 8 months later, it would be at 4.1%, where we are now.
Obviously, Fed fund rate was 0.07%, and in April, Powell said, “ while inflation has risen, Fed policymakers ascribed the increase to temporary factors”.
Meanwhile: “ Monthly GDP rose 2.6% in March, more than reversing a 1.4% decline in February. The increase in March was mostly accounted for by a sharp rise in personal consumption expenditures…”
If PPI leads towards higher CPI, then unemployment kicks higher, then lower GDP is on the other side of the Fed rate cuts and election imo
“then unemployment kicks higher,”
The opposite happened in early 2021, unemployment ticked lower, as you said just now. So if you’re going to do a parallel, do a parallel.
This is all great info that’s hard to find anywhere else, but does any of this matter? If the fed believes that it’s “mission accomplished” so to speak, then they’re just going to cut rates and do whatever else they want to do anyways.
Either way it’s good to see the data, but where does it get us?