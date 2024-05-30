Nonresidential CRE Loans Are Leaving Skid Marks on Banks

They’re only a small-ish part of the banking industry’s overall loan book. But some banks are more exposed than others.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Banks are still very profitable. The industry reported quarterly net income of $64 billion in Q1, according to the FDIC yesterday. And so overall, as an industry, they can take big credit losses, and they have started to take growing credit losses. But some banks are more exposed to risks and are more fragile than others.
Banks on the FDIC’s “Problem Bank List” rose by 11 banks in Q1 from the prior quarter, to 63 banks (blue columns), of the 4,000-plus banks in the US. The FDIC doesn’t name names, but we can guess some candidates. So there will be some more bank failures – there are nearly always every year.
Total assets on the Problem Bank List rose by $16 billion in Q1, to $82 billion, the third consecutive quarter of deterioration (red line), largely driven by the quagmire that CRE has been sinking into. The chart shows the historic context to the Financial Crisis:
CRE is starting to leave skid marks.
Noncurrent loans (where borrowers fell behind) rose to 0.91% of total loans (from 0.86% in the prior quarter), now roughly at the same rate as during the Good Times just before the pandemic. At the peak during the Financial Crisis, it had hit 5.5% (red).
The deterioration was driven by CRE loans, where the noncurrent rate rose to 1.59%, the highest since Q4 2013, driven by office portfolios at the largest banks.
Net charge-offs (when banks throw in the towel on the loan) were 0.65% of total loans, same as in the prior quarter, but up from the historic free-money-from-heaven pandemic era lows, and a hair higher than during the Good Times before the pandemic. The driver behind the increase from the free-money lows in 2022 were credit cards, where the net charge-off rate rose to 4.70% in Q1, up by 122 basis points from its pre-pandemic average. We went into the weeds of who was falling behind on their credit cards here.
Nonaccrual rates by CRE category.
The chart below shows how nonresidential nonfarm CRE loans (red) have become the outlier in terms of nonaccrual rates, compared to other CRE categories, such as construction loans (yellow), farmland loans (blue), and loans on multifamily buildings (green).
Nonresidential CRE loans at big banks get messy.
FDIC provides delinquency data by bank size on nonresidential nonfarm CRE loans (which include the most troubled sectors of CRE lending, office and retail). The “past-due and nonaccrual rates” of these CRE loans have increased across all bank sizes.
But for large banks with over $250 billion in assets, the rate for nonresidential CRE loans spiked to 4.48% of their nonresidential CRE loans loans (red in the chart below).
During the Financial Crisis, the big culprits were residential mortgages, a much larger category of loans than nonresidential CRE loans. At this point, residential mortgages are still in good shape with historically low delinquency rates and foreclosures.
For tiny banks with less than $100 million in assets, the “past-due and nonaccrual rate” jumped to 1.94% of their nonresidential CRE loans (purple).
Thankfully…
Nonfarm nonresidential CRE loans – where the bulk of the loan problems are now occurring – form only a small part of the banks’ total loan book. In Q1, these loans amounted to 9.4% of total bank loans. Since 2021, the share has been roughly in the same range, just under 9.5%. And the fact that the share of the loan book overall isn’t bigger is a good thing, given how problematic these CRE loans are going to be as the sector cleans house, so to speak, over the next few years:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“Total assets on the Problem Bank List” (red one on the 1st graph) would have been parabolic from 2022 except for the $125B or so injected to rescue the three (?) banks. If the higher for longer continues and more importantly the maniac crowd or the investors understand, the growth would be faster. It may become like we rescued B&S, Merryll Lynch went for a shot gun Sunday wedding (?) and Lehman became an orphan.
“But for large banks with over $250 billion in assets, the rate for nonresidential CRE loans spiked to 4.48% of total loans (red in the chart below).”
That is why I suppose the BIG BANKS forced FED to scuttle Basil II or whatever — https://seekingalpha.com/article/4696049-big-banks-are-pressuring-the-fed-to-loosen-protection-for-depositors.
Great going. And now we have a leading presidential C conv_cted of fe_ony. In other parts of the world, there would be strikes, burning the bases and so on.
Your #1: “Total assets on the Problem Bank List” (red one on the 1st graph) would have been parabolic from 2022 except for the $125B or so injected to rescue the three (?) banks.”
1. no banks were “rescued.” Three banks were shredded and sold for scrap. Their securities and loans were sold to other banks and investors.
2. That $125 billion in BTFP “rescue” lending to banks by the Fed — I guess that’s what you’re referring to — was something entirely different; it had nothing to do with credit losses; it was a loan to banks to cover their runs on deposits in early 2023. This was a liquidity measure, nothing to do with credit losses.
Your #2: “But for large banks with over $250 billion in assets, the rate for nonresidential CRE loans spiked to 4.48% of total loans (red in the chart below).”
So I re-read my text here; turns out I goofed by leaving out a key phrase, and the chart was badly labeled too. Now fixed. So thanks for directing my attention to this.
It says now: “But for large banks with over $250 billion in assets, the rate for nonresidential CRE loans spiked to 4.48% of their nonresidential CRE loans loans (red in the chart below).”
So this 4.48% is not of their total loans, but 4.48% of only their nonresidential CRE loans, which themselves are less than 9.5% of total loans (banks overall, last chart). So roughly, those nonaccruals on CRE loans amount to about 0.45% of their total loans.
So this starts to align with Blackstone has been saying all along on the least two earnings calls. The cre sector is bottoming out. Thanks for the analysis.
I wonder what financial cracks that will need to form before the FED comes in with a bailout.
Honestly, I am guessing everyone here is thinking the same thing or is it just me?
Nothing burger then? At least this will definitely be another nothing burger when it comes to having any effect on bringing down high or rather insane home prices..
Not a Nothingburger. A full-fledged Luxoburger. But it takes a long time to make. The people that make the burger have just laid out the bun and put mayo on it. Next quarter, they’ll add mustard and pickles. Then in Q3, they might add the first patty of meat. But this is a multi-patty burger, with an unknown number of patties yet to come. And then it will be topped off with cheese, maybe double-cheese, bacon, jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce, and extra onions. They’re putting one ingredient per quarter on the burger, and this will take years. This is just the beginning of the burger-making. So we’ll watch it right here every quarter as the ingredients get added.
haha, sounds good Wolf, this burger sure do sound delicious, I will just request for that extra home price crash fries on the side please, especially for SoCal.
I’ll put my request in now, so I don’t have to wait in that long line when the reality finally hit MSM :)
Thanks WR
It’s a nothing burger
See my reply to Phoenix_Ikki, where in I explain that this is a luxoburger, but it takes them a long time (years) to make it, as they add one ingredient per quarter. They haven’t even put on the meat yet.