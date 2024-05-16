The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada: Spring Rally Fizzles, Prices -14% from Peak in Feb 2022, Below Sep 2021

New listings rise, inventory does 2nd biggest jump on record. Toronto prices -15% from peak, but Vancouver only -3.4%, Calgary sets new high.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Home prices in Canada were unchanged for the second month in a row in April from March, after a series of declines, seasonally adjusted, according to the Composite MLS Home Price Index from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) on Wednesday, as prices of single-family houses inched up 0.1% for the month, while condo prices dipped 0.4%.
Year-over-year, the index declined by 0.9% seasonally adjusted, the first year-over-year decline since July, and by 1.8% not seasonally adjusted. From the peak in February 2022, the index has fallen by 14% and is back where it had first been in September 2021.
Home sales fell 1.7% in April from March and sank further below the 10-year average. Sales were still 10% higher than the starved levels in April a year ago – “however, a significant part of that gain likely reflected the timing of the Easter long weekend,” CREA pointed out.
New listings rose by 2.8% in April from March, and with the decline in sales, overall inventory jumped by 6.5% to the highest level since before the pandemic, and the second biggest jump on record, according to CREA.
Supply rose to 4.2 months, up from 3.9 months in March, and the highest supply since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Bank of Canada has tightened policy via rate hikes and QT to crack down on inflation. It hiked its overnight rate to 5.0% by July, where it still is, and it has shed 64% of its pandemic QE assets. This has put a damper on the housing market that had incredibly ballooned from already dizzying levels, fueled by the BOC’s free-money policies.
Home Prices in the most splendid Housing-Bubble Markets.
Greater Toronto Area, single-family houses: The MLS Home Price Benchmark Index for single-family houses (all prices in Canadian dollars):
- Month-to-month: +0.3% to $1,321,400; below October 2021
- From peak in February 2022: -15.1%, or -$235,600
- Year-over-year: +0.2%.
Greater Toronto Area, Condos:
- Month-to-month: +0.3% to $684,100, below November 2021
- From peak in February 2022: -12.4%
- Year-over-year: -0.8%
Hamilton-Burlington metro single family houses (in the “Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area”): Single-family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +1.2% to $905,900, back to June 2021
- From peak in February 2022: -20% or -$224,400
- Year-over-year: -0.8%
Hamilton-Burlington condos:
- Month-to-month: +0.7%, to $533,200, back to October 2021
- From peak in April 2022: -16.2%
- Year-over-year: -0.9%
Greater Vancouver single-family houses:
- Month-to-month: +0.5% to $2,004,100, back to January 2022.
- From peak in April 2022: -3.4% or -$59,500
- Year-over-year: +6.5%, the smallest gain since October.
Greater Vancouver condos:
- Month-to-month: -0.2% to $764,800, back to April 2022.
- Year-over-year: +3.5%, the smallest gain since July.
Victoria, single-family houses:
- Month-to-month: -0.1%, to $1,124,900, back to October 2021
- From peak in April 2022: -11.2% or -$142,000
- Year-over-year: -0.1%
Ottawa, single family houses:
- Month-to-month: +0.2% to $711,800, below June 2021
- From peak in March 2022: -11.1% or -$88,900
- Year-over-year: +2.2%.
Calgary, single family houses:
- Month-to-month: +0.4% to new high of $668,100
- Year-over-year: +11.9%.
Montreal, single family houses:
- Month-to-month: -0.4%, to $610,000, below January 2022
- From peak in May 2022: -4.2%
- Year-over-year: +3.6%.
Halifax-Dartmouth, single family houses:
- Month-to-month: +2.1% to $541,200
- From peak in February 2022: -3.6%
- Year-over-year: +4.7%.
Quebec City Area, single-family houses:
- Month-to-month: +1.5% to $400,600
- Year-over-year: +7.3%
- Eked out new high.
The “rent” is still too high. Wake us up when it’s -50% Wolf!
Rents in Canada are going the opposite way, they’re spiking out the wazoo under the tsunami of immigrants:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/03/27/amid-canadas-huge-immigration-surge-population-growth-hits-3-2-triggers-10-rent-inflation-even-as-home-prices-drop/
It wasn’t implied to just rent, more generally the cost of living and doing business, but glad you take things literally, because it inspires you to dump more data.
If you own property, you know how much other costs, like maintenance and insurance are going up.
Canada’s RE markets (Esp. Toronto, Vancouver, Muskokas, some east coast pockets) demonstrate every one of the hallmarks of a speculative mania and bubble on a scale greater than the US in 07’, Japan in 89’, Thailand in 96’.
Fraud. Loose lending standards. Foreign speculation (esp. China). Second mortgage/HELOC leverage. WILD disconnect from household incomes and local fundamentals.
And yet -13% barely scratches the surface. And now we’re bumping along sideways, and even recouping some of those losses.
Up is down. Down is up.
And though
PLEASE do a post about Australia
Howdy No 1. Whats australia?
I think it’s next to Germany?
‘ what’s Australia? The Ultimate Globalist Experiment.
Putting lipstick on a pig describes the Canadian housing market, knowing your old stank pig has made you a millionaire, brings comfort to the Canadian on a cold day.
If I were Canadian I would sell my house, grab the loot, and move in with grandma.
If you were Canadian, you would have done that 20 years ago, and be currently gnashing your teeth about the foregone capital gains…
Maybe so, and grandma would probably kick my sorry ass out.
But look at the CPI rent prices, the chart, it’s almost vertical. How can someone plan for the future looking at a chart like this…unimaginable.
Can’t afford a house, can’t afford rent, maybe I should have been a better grandson. Thanks WOLF.
Re: Helocs: there are 3 million Canuck Helocs with average balance of 70K. I think in many cases the heloc is being tapped to keep the mortgage afloat. The Canuck residential RE exposure is worse than US. No 3 % thirty year mortgages for one thing.
With apology to moderator for unrelated but I’m sure affecting other commenters: I started up computer this AM and here we go again: Microsoft has taken over and booted Google and replaced it with MS Edge. My opening page layout with my faves: CNN, CNBC, WS etc. gone. One time it came with a message: ‘since yr system was built by MS, why would you use any other browser’ or some such rubbish.
I was able to recover because MS dare not cancel Gmail and that brings up G logo on sidebar.
Dear MS: the fact that a customer uses yr operating system does not require him to use only yr apps. Yes it’s too bad you missed Search, and now want to harvest all that data, but don’t force it. It should be and may be illegal to tamper with a competitor’s software.
This is not an endorsement of Google per se, or their data harvesting.
All you have to do is go to setting and change your browser back to Google Chrome or Mozilla or whatever it was in lieu of MS and your setting for it loading are all still there as before.
Small request which you can ignore. Stop referring to detached houses as as ‘single-family’ for the Vancouver chart. Families can’t afford to live in detached housing, families live in small condos and apartments. Detached houses are owned almost exclusively by elderly people who bought them decades ago.
If you don’t believe me, check the 2021 census data – very few kids growing up in detached houses, and with the average price to buy one at 2mil, how could you expect anything else.
Yeah, it’s a nit-pick. But this notion that detached housing is the American/Canadian dream filled with young couples and their kids behind white picket fences, supports a lot of the pernicious restrictions on every other kind of housing that is causing the housing shortage and stupidly high prices that you so excellently have charted above.
Fed Mester says her business contacts give her the idea the economy is stronger than appears…….
I’am shocked……just shocked to learn that the extra 3 trillion sloshing around in the economy is causing business to expand.
I remember sitting in Econ 101 in 1970……..something to do with economics…..of course some of the fomc board and their friends were all burning down campus town back then and smoking hash.
Isn’t it wonderful in America where even the smokers get a great job doing something as meaningful as raising and lowering rates. If she loses this job I suppose she might be qualified as a drapery saleslady….raising and lowering drapes. What a country.
No high paying jobs and no high income but still the Canadian home prices are so high.
It really is disgusting how the policy makers can screw the common joe/future generations for their own greed.
Canada used to be a beautiful country. Sad :-(
If you make housing an investment, don’t be surprised if it behaves like an investment (volatility).
If you make housing a can’t-lose investment, don’t be surprised if you get a bubble.
The complicating factor is housing has intrinsic value – it’s shelter against the elements and a place to stay. Plus price supports / socializing losses by the government is also a complicating factor.
I think the complicating factor from the government and central bank’s perspective is the timing and scale of the housing bubble and their desired solution of growing the economy (and revenue) through population and job growth. The last stats-can labor force survey was seen as a blockbuster and still barely lost ground to unemployment because of the level of population growth. Mortgage renewals aplenty this year and 2025 at considerably higher rates. Won’t be able to simultaneously keep inflation down and minimize pain to those renewing – with the increased costs of new builds it will be interesting to see at what rate and price levels housing is deemed affordable again to consumers in the market. Wouldn’t be surprised to see amortizations extended further.
Avg rent in Toronto area is now $2400 for a 1 bdrm, that translates to >50% of net median income.
Housing costs are threatening any progress made on the inflation front because it’s the single biggest line item for everyone.
The market is in a holding pattern now. Sales are slow and inventory grows but willing buyers can’t do anything because the mortgage is well beyond what they’re able to qualify for.
Meanwhile government tries to serve two masters at once – keeping valuations high for the millions (of voters) that want to treat their home like retirement nest egg, and also providing affordable housing for the millions that can’t afford squat.
The RCMP even published a report that flat-out claimed housing costs may cause civil chaos.
Yet everyone clamours for the rates to drop. I’m getting whiplash from the back and forth.