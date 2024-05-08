Ad-Tech Outfit DoubleVerify Plunges 40% Today, -62% from Peak, 3 Years after IPO. Nabs WOLF STREET Downgrade to “Should Have Never Bought”

We have a special place in our heart for DoubleVerify because it blacklists WOLF STREET in the “brand safety” services it touts to advertisers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings [DV] plunged 40% today, to $18.25 at the moment, after it had reported earnings last night. Shares are now down by 62% from their intraday high on June 29, 2021, and far below the IPO price of $27 in April 2021.
The ad-tech company has wedged itself between advertisers and internet publishers, trying to extract money from both for various services that it touts with dubious claims. Before today’s mishap, its market cap was $5.3 billion, now down by $2.1 billion, to $3.2 billion.
Its shares plunged today because it disclosed some issues and cut its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $688-704 million, to a range of $663-675 million; and it cut its guidance for “adjusted EBITDA”; it said, “primarily due to uneven spending patterns by the select large retail and CPG advertisers that we mentioned last quarter.”
Its net income shriveled by 42% to $7.1 million; and after the foreign currency translation adjustment, shriveled further to just $2.5 million, which is close to zero for a company even with a new-and-improved market cap of $3.2 billion. WOLF STREET downgrades DV from “should have sold already” to “should have never bought.”
The company’s IPO took place in April 2021, just two months after peak-hype-and-hoopla in February 2021. By March 2021, astonished to watch all this stuff coming apart, we created our pantheon of Imploded Stocks, where we place stocks after they plunged by 70% or more. And we’re now busy trying to make some room for DoubleVerify in this increasingly packed pantheon.
We have a special place in our heart for DoubleVerify because it blacklists WOLF STREET as part of its brand safety services that it touts to advertisers. So in effect, advertisers are paying DoubleVerify to block their carefully crafted and costly communications from reaching our readers.
Our readers tend to be high income; many have substantial investments; many work in finance or real estate; many own companies, ranging from financial advisories to manufacturing firms; many are top executives. Quite a few of them have reached out to me and have donated very generously to WOLF STREET (which is primarily supported by donations).
These are readers that advertisers scramble hard to reach with their communications, especially financial services firms. But some of these advertisers pay DoubleVerify to block their communications from reaching our readers. In addition to this being a lousy deal for advertisers, it costs WOLF STREET substantial amounts in ad revenues.
In July 2020, DoubleVerify announced that after its “social justice hackathon” – we’re not kidding – it has updated some terms. For example, it replaced the word “blacklist” in its services that it touts to advertisers with “exclusion list,” because, you know, it includes the word “black.” It also replaced the term “whitelist” because it includes the word “white.”
“DoubleVerify makes sure advertisers get what they are paying for by ensuring that ads are seen by the intended audience and don’t appear alongside objectionable content,” is how Barron’s touted this service today, when it reported on DV’s guidance debacle – the objectionable content being the articles and charts you see on WOLF STREET.
Ad tech – from Google on down, including outfits such as DoubleVerify – has sucked more and more ad dollars out of the stream between advertisers and publishers, to where advertisers keep paying more and more, and publishers keep getting less and less, to where there is now a long list of online publishers that have cut jobs to the bone, and many have shut down entirely.
Thankfully, WOLF STREET is primarily supported by the donations from many generous and loyal readers, the very people that DoubleVerify doesn’t want to see the communications from its advertiser-clients.
Amazing. So, DoubleVerify could you know, read an article or two and maybe spend a week on Wolf Street and check it out… No wonder their stock is tanking.
So it’s gotta be asked. Have they ever explained what, exactly, they deem objectionable? Is it just that your articles and charts reveal some truths they don’t like?
“Have they ever explained what, exactly, they deem objectionable?”
Not to me. An ad agency — whose high-CPM ads by financial services firms got blocked on WOLF STREET — tried to get WOLF STREET off the list, to no avail.
WOLF STREET, however, could buy some publisher services from DoubleVerify, which would include getting WOLF STREET whitelisted, LOL. This ad-tech stuff is just amazing.
That sounds suspiciously like Yelp’s business model. We know how well they’re doing compared to years gone by.
But leaving them aside for a minute, the internet adtech eco-system is fairly amazing/convoluted/bizarre in itself and, quite probably, has rendered the entire advertising industry the most disrupted one of the entire Internet era.
From a pure revenue perspective, it is probably a safe bet that a significant majority of internet-tied revenue is directly tied to advertising. (See Facebook and Google, with Amazon kinda being a grey area).
That said, it is fairly amazing that Google and Facebook have been able to dominate as much revenue generation as they have – considering that internet startup costs are pretty low and that a ton of the internet operates on open standards.
I know the adtech spaghetti charts show a ton of intermediaries in the adtech market…but all the more amazing that Google and F-book are able to hoover-up so much market share.
Wait, what? Amazon’s annual revenues are greater than Google and Facebook combined, and the hundreds of fulfillment centers they operate around the world aren’t stuffed with digital ads.
The market share concentration problem of digital advertisers could have been addressed by the FTC back in the day, before these companies became quasi-monopolies. Instead, they looked the other way, and then left DC to go work for them. Even with serious leadership at the FTC now, it’s a bit too late… I’m afraid that ship has sailed.
Things were better the way adverts were handled in the early days of the net with per click or time based campaigns directly managed by the site itself. Still a thing for major brands and I realize this died off for smaller sites due in large part to the volume of sites/blogs; but for a site directed at a fairly particular group, as you outlined, it seems like it could still work.
But I guess the issue is now moved to the companies paying for ad space being addicted to single service providers like adsense and not willing to take any risk without a middle man to blame.
I have some direct ads, occasionally, and you’ll see one coming on Monday for two weeks on the homepage. But big advertisers, or their ad agencies, don’t give me the time of the day.
Trust, but DoubleVerify
I used to work for DV’s competitor, which shall not be named. I had access to the GARM results for specific content. The “tech” was laughably bad on the false positives. Anything, like the word “sexy” for example, could bring you down a notch. It was just a cheap keyword pattern matcher. This is why some YouTubers are smart and avoid certain categories like war or mentioning genocidal maniacs. Recently, GARM introduced the “misinformation” category, which should bring hilarious results – I mean even humans have trouble figuring this out, and we’re going to let machines do it? lol
Paying for a “list experiencing brighter color” used to be called “mail experiencing darker color”.
If they publish their list of excluded sites then they may well achieve the ‘Streisand Effect’.
If one is interested in reading weasel words strung together in a variety of ways, I recommend the DoubleVerify website. It is quite descriptive of nothing. I wanted to see how or why or who they er ‘exclude’ but I could not. Idiots for excluding this place.
Its “social justice hackathon” could have included changing the ticker symbol to something that doesn’t abbreviate “Domestic Violence.”
More middle men is just a form of violence against our nation.
It also abbreviates Diminished Value.
– Perhaps Wolfstreet was a bit too critical ?
It’s nice you take this stuff personal. Seems similar to Al Jazeera and TikTok bans in controlling content but on another level through false auspices. Party line content only please!
I’m not saying their aren’t good IPOs but seems the goal is to go public selling a false bag of goods, get rich, then either get out of continue to collect while you can. Obviously some are left losing out but that is the whole point.
That doesn’t even account for the massive investment into ideas that suck in massive money and never make it to IPO but fall flat trying to get bad ideas that can’t be sold to try to create revenue which also fails.
People would argue all of that is necessary as it results in competition and better products, which may sometimes be true but many seem to just be schemes with no real societal benefit.
I had never heard of DV so I went to their site and read what they said about what they do. Their statement, their use of language, consisted of vague generalities essentially saying that they are against bad things, objectionable content, etc., and they will protect you from those bad things, etc., but leaving unanswered how they define good and bad, objectionable, etc. While I cannot be sure, to me, this rings of the ‘woke’ censorious approach of the left which has has proven disastrous in other areas of business. The net has added enormously to our lives and to me has created a situation in which we are all monitors, editors, etc. of what we read and see. In my view, we can take care of ourselves and should be left free to sort out good, bad, objectionable, etc., on our own. Just my opinion but the concept underlying what DV apparently does is in my view fatally flawed. That is, what they’re offering has no real use in the modern world and they will inevitably vanish. (I’m happy to listen to contrary opinions.)
It’s meant for advertisers. Remember when Disney pulled ads from Twitter? It’s because they didn’t want to associate with “bad” tweets from Elon. DV sells a “promise” of your ad dollars going to “brand safe” publishers.
I know from the ad agency I used. This started years ago. That ad agency’s direct-client’s high-CPM ads always got blocked on WS because that client paid DV for its services. The advertiser was a huge financial services firm. The ad agency could see the blocks happening. And I could see it too. The blocks also blocked the backfill, so readers saw a white blank space instead of an ad, and I got paid nothing. I was told that they reached out to DV, but it didn’t change anything.
You know you’re in peak bubble times when a company that produces absolutely nothing is “worth” multiple bullions of dollars.
I guess if they (double verify) are dying like a dog , best to keep your distance, lest some of their flies travel your way.
They might view you like the grim reaper, looking around for the souls of dead or dying companies to put into your lists from hell… And “wolf street” especially at night with the glowing eyes thing… Not good.
Wolf is in good company. DoubleVerify marked Time magazine’s article on Taylor Swift (Person of the Year) as “brand unsafe” because it contained the word “feminism”. Other words such as “racism” and “gay” will also result in an article being marked “brand unsafe”.
I’ll raise a modest toast to Wolf Street then, and take this opportunity to say thank you. Very impressive content.
Blacklist Wolf Street? Why on earth would any company PAY anything like DV to have their ads blocked from any potential consumers, especially on a wide ranging finance based site like this? Has the corporate suite become so detached from their customers that they can no longer manage their own affairs without farming out every decision or are they just lazy? Hey, what could possibly go wrong?
I don’t get it. Can’t wait until the hit the Pantheon of Imploded Stocks List.
The ads are rerouted to other more PC websites. They don’t lose revenue, in fact, DV promises your revenue will increase because now your brand hangs out with the good guys lol The 2 questions of who determines what is good/bad and whether this even works well, will be left for others to answer lol
The reason they blacklist Wolf Street is probably because there is no guarantee to the advertiser that their company won’t be getting skewered on the site at the same time their ad pops up. We have a running list of imploded socks, we slam every company wasting money on buybacks, we kick any company doing anything stupid. It’s not a safe, sterile, neutral environment.
That’s the price you pay for telling your truth. The Dixie Chicks famously gave their opinion and lost half the country as fans along with advertisers. Anyone making a political statement these days, same thing.
You can’t have it both ways. Telling the truth has always had a price.
Maybe they don’t blacklist Wolf Street, they blacklist the comments!
I guess we deserve that, but Wolf doesn’t.
“Exclusion list” is incredibly offensive to the good people of Pripyat who driven from their homes by the radioactive exclusion zone marked around the ashes of Chernobyl. Do better DV.
made a very humble donation in honor of the DV implosion and the fact that they blacklist wolfstreet. you don’t mess with the Wolf!
Re: “uneven spending patterns”
Drunken Sailors are notorious for being uneven.
It’s ironic that their shareholders didn’t recognize a pattern of stupidity during the IPO cycle.
It’s not by the drunken sailors here; that “uneven spending pattern” is by big advertisers.
I am HERE for the pettiness and schadenfreude… LOVE IT! 😂
Truth and fair, balanced objective reporting is scary these days.
Thus the ban.
Funny, they ban Zero Hedge in Cuba but I can read WOLF STREET anytime there on vacation.
I think the commenters here are a type of advertising. Your articles advertise as well. Right now your advertising for double verify. In a horrible manner.
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer company.
Great article – didn’t know there were goons in the middle taking bribes (their paid service) and controlling content from advertiser to publishers.
