US Coal Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports in 2023: Consumption Plunges to Lowest since 1963. But Exports Rise

Use of coal in power generation fades. Cheap US natural gas has been hard to beat for 15 years.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Coal consumption in the US plunged another 17.4% in 2023 from the prior year, to 426 million short tons, the lowest since 1963 (red line in the chart), according to data from the Energy Department’s EIA today. Coal consumption by tonnage peaked in 2007. But by energy content, coal consumption peaked in 2005 at 22.79 quadrillion Btu.
Of the total, 388 MMst were consumed by coal-fired power plants for electricity generation, down by 18.1% from the prior year, and the lowest since 1972 (blue).
Other industrial users consumed 22.2 MMst, the lowest in the data going back to 1950. Coke plants consumed 15.8 MMst, also the lowest in the data going back to 1950. Coal was once the dominant transportation fuel, and by the 1960s, that had vanished. Coal was also once an important residential and industrial heating fuel, and that has now largely vanished.
In terms of power generation, coal’s share in 2023 dropped to another record low to 15.9%, down from 51% in 2001 (black line in the chart below), according to earlier data from the EIA. The decline of coal in power generation was triggered by several events:
- In the 1990s, the arrival of the combined-cycle natural gas turbine, a technical innovation which vastly increased the efficiency of natural gas plants.
- In 2009, surging natural gas production from fracking caused the price of natural gas to collapse, and even today, natural gas costs just a fraction of what it cost 20 years ago.
- Cheap natural gas made these highly efficient combined cycle natural gas power plants more profitable to operate than coal plants, and no new coal plants were built, and the old ones have been getting retired in large numbers.
- Fracking has made the US the largest natural gas producer in the world in 2011, and in 2023, the largest LNG exporter in the world.
- In recent years, even wind and solar have become more cost efficient than coal plants. The “fuel” is free, and all methods of power generation require costly plants and equipment.
Coal production in the US has plunged by 47% since 2011 to 577 MMst in 2023, but has stabilized in recent years. Production was down 2.8% from a year ago, but the same as in 2021, and up from 2020. All of them were the lowest since the early 1970s.
Coal produced in the US is mostly bituminous and subbituminous, each with a share of about 46% of total production. Lignite amounts to 8% of total coal production, and anthracite to less than 1%.
A lively export business has been helping to stabilize production in recent years. The chart shows annual production in surface mines (red) and underground mines (black):
Coal Exports and Imports show a widening trade surplus. Coal imports (blue in the chart below) dropped to 4 MMst, the lowest since the 1990s.
Coal exports (red) rose to 99.8 MMst. Of those exports, 51.3 MMst were metallurgical coal and 48.5 MMst were steam coal. Exports in 2012 of 126 MMst had been the highest in the data going back to 1950.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
A ridiculous and unwelcome evolution in the decline of coal:
“Meta, formerly Facebook, itself heavily invested in AI, is building one such data center in Kansas City. Perhaps not coincidentally, the energy company that services the area, Evergy, announced in June that it was delaying the retirement of a coal plant by five years to 2028, according to Bloomberg.
Elsewhere, in an area of Northern Virginia aptly known as “data center alley,” local provider Dominion Energy was forced to temporarily pause new data center connections in 2022. It reportedly warned the data center company Digital Realty of a possible “pinch point” that could prevent new projects until 2026. A Dominion representative, however, told Bloomberg that this was inaccurate and that the pause only lasted a few months. “
Meanwhile, the reality of dumb-AI is becoming more exposed as the fraudulent hype it is:
“In a presentation earlier this month, the venture-capital firm Sequoia estimated that the AI industry spent $50 billion on the Nvidia chips used to train advanced AI models last year, but brought in only $3 billion in revenue.”
Electricity generation has been stagnant in the US since 2007. Power generators are in a no-growth industry and they got used to it. Higher power consumption is heaven for them, in theory, but a data center is a huge power user in just one specific spot that pops up very quickly, and it uses that power during peak times as well. But planning and building power plants takes time. So short-term there is going to be some juggling going on in some specific locations.
And that incident that you make such a big deal out of, won’t even be a blip. You’re talking about delayed retirement of an old, relatively small plant. That plant is expensive to operate, so it will be operated only during periods of very high demand, and the rest of the time, cheaper power generators take over. In other words, your big deal will have very little impact on coal consumption – which was the topic here.
Wolf,
Any thoughts as to whether (or not) the AI boom will cause a big jump in power consumption?
I’ve read that AI algorithms draw a lot of power due to their computational complexity… is this extra power draw significant or just a drop in the bucket?
I agree in principal that the unauthorized collection and storage of all the personal data on every human being should not be authorized to increase the carbon dioxide, as well as trace elements and compound load, into our shared atmosphere.
The climate science suggests that the most cogent approach to reducing our carbon footprint is to eliminate wasteful use of energy.
Howdy Folks. Will China and India follow US?
They don’t have cheap natural gas. They have to import natural gas. And some of it is expensive LNG from the US 🤣
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/03/03/us-natural-gas-production-exports-of-natural-gas-via-lng-and-pipelines-all-soar-to-new-records-price-collapses/
Wolf, do you see power consumption increasing as all the chip plants, data centers are built and other industrial plants move back to the us. Are the utility companies ready for it, it seems all the easy savings have been made from LED lighting and easy energy efficiency measures.
Add to power consumption: new data centers, EVs, new manufacturing plants, such as chip plants (very slow, takes years to get a factory up and running), crypto mining, AI, population growth… so eventually we should see some sustained growth in electricity generation.
But making everything more efficient has worked against growth in electricity generation over the years (LED lights, more efficient equipment and appliances, etc.).
Howdy Lone Wolf and thanks. Do they still use coal to heat residential still???? Not sure about that though. A US mining equipement engineer while working in China, told me they would sweep up coal dust left on the road from coal trucks and heat their homes…..
China has changed a lot since then, LOL. People live in modern high-rises now, and they have electric HVAC.
When I was a kid, we heated with coal. We had a big cast-iron boiler in the kitchen with hot-water radiators in every room. In the morning, we made a fire in the boiler (newspaper on the bottom, wood in the middle, coal on top), which was kind of fun, and then an hour later the rooms were getting warm. We lived on the third floor, and our coal (which be bought once a year) was stored in our portion of the basement (a bunker actually), and so once every few days, we little kids had to go down, fill the coal carriers with coal, and carry them up. Those darn things were pretty heavy, and filthy, with coal-dust everywhere. Life was just so easy and perfect back in the 50s and early 60s, the spoiled rotten boomer generation, LOL.
Howdy Lone Wolf and Thanks. HEE HEE But I had to walk up hill both ways to school.
Thanks Wolf.
Natural gas extraction is rising steeply. Do you think there should be concern about rapid exhaustion of the resource? The UK has pretty much run through its North Sea gas endowment in 40+ years, and LNG exports did not contribute to that decline, but is significant for US and increasing. Could America be heading back to coal in 10 to 20 years?
If the US was to continue at current usage we would have about 80 years of dry natural gas. There is also wet natural gas in smaller amounts but what we use on our homes is dry. Dry essentially means high in methane.
There is hydrocarbon-rich shale in the US all over the place, much of it untapped, such as the Monterey shale in California, which exemplifies the issue in the future: it’s not that we’ll run out; it’s that extracting the hydrocarbons may get more difficult and more expensive. The Monterey shale was put on the backburner after it was determined that, with the fracking technology at the time (10 years ago), it could not be tackled. So it’ll sit there unused until the tech catches up. The fracking technology has massively improved over the years, and it has become much more efficient. I’m more worried about running out of clean air to breathe and useable land to farm and graze cattle on, than about running out of hydrocarbons.
Debt-Free-Bubba,
They are also the largest importers of coal from the US. Wyoming, West Virginia, etc. will continue as long as it is profitable.
Howdy Glen. This Engineer Neighbor I had, manufactured coal mining equipment all over China and Asia. Said the areas where the coal was produced, entire villages would glow at night using coal for just about anything. Not sure how many countries use coal other than for energy producing. There is a large indian ( native American ) tribe smoking out the Arizona Country side using coal to produce electricity. Lone Wolf just got me wondering if we are the only ones doing what we do………
As a prelude to my economic opinion, I speculate that the materials industry is like the course of the brackets of the March Madness, which I might add, can be credibly described as a metaphor of the mystery of ….
“old once” should be “old ones”.
You can get old only once?
Thanks.
New data centers are coming online that can consume the entire output of a 1,000 MW nuclear plant.
The Susquehanna nuclear plant just sold a data center campus it developed, behind the meter, to Amazon. Amazon will start small, but can scale up to 960 MW, almost half the plant’s total output.
I expect we’ll see more deals like this over time. Data centers like the reliability and uptime of the nuclear plants (100%, even in the middle of the night–just like data centers). Nuclear plants like the guaranteed customers.
Vogtle Units 3 and 4 will represent 2,000 MW+ once unit 4 hits the grid in a month or two. CBRE estimates 2,000 MW of new data center builds are in progress in the Atlanta market.
That 2 GW of electricity will be almost entirely spoken for as soon as it hits the grid.