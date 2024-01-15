The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada: Nationally -18% in December from Peak, Toronto -20%. Even in Calgary, House Prices Dropped. End of Easy Money

Condo prices in Toronto carve out two-year low, house prices just a hair behind.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
House prices in Canada have now fallen by 18% from the peak in March 2022 – or by $171,500 (all in Canadian dollars) – after the 1.2% drop in December from November, the sixth month-to-month drop in a row, according to the Home Price Benchmark Index for single family houses by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) today.
This brought the national price down to $779,100, the level first reached on the way up in September 2021. Compared to December a year ago, after the massive drops in 2022, the price was up by 1%.
Big losses spread across most of the major markets. And even in Calgary, prices dropped from the record. We’ll get to the individual markets in a moment.
Home sales in December rose by 3.7% from a year ago; and on a seasonally adjusted basis by 8.7% from November. But for all of 2023, home sales fell by 11% from 2022, making it “the lowest annual level for national sales activity since 2008,” CREA said.
“Was the December bounce in home sales the start of the expected recovery in Canadian housing markets? Probably not just yet,” said Shaun Cathcart, CREA’s Senior Economist. “It was more likely just some of the sellers and buyers that were holding onto unrealistic pricing expectations last fall finally coming together to get deals done before the end of the year.”
The problem is that prices are too damn high, inflated by years of the Bank of Canada’s near-0% interest rate policy and by its massive QE during the pandemic.
The end of easy money.
The Bank of Canada has tightened policy, the easy money is over, it hiked its overnight rate to 5.0% in July and has kept it there. Inflation in goods and energy has vanished, prices have come down, but in services, inflation is hot and isn’t backing off, and inflation in rents has exploded. The Bank of Canada doesn’t appear to be eager to fuel this inflation with rate cuts, and it has taken a careful wait-and-see approach.
At the same time, the Bank of Canada is unwinding the results of its massive money-printing during the pandemic and has already shed 57% of the $455 billion in QE assets that it had added during the pandemic.
There is still aways to go to drain the crazy liquidity thrown at the markets during the pandemic, and more will drain this year, including on February 1, March 1, and April 1, when some big chunks of the Bank of Canada’s holdings of Government of Canada (GoC) bonds mature: $33 billion combined is scheduled to come off by April 1. In other words, over the next three months, the BoC’s total assets will drop by another 10%:
Single-family House Prices by Market.
Greater Toronto Area (GTA): The MLS Home Price Benchmark Index for single-family houses fell by 1.4% in December from November, to $1,273,300, the sixth month in a row of declines. The drop whittled down the year-over-year gain to 0.6%.
The benchmark price has plunged by 20.0%, or by $317,700, since the peak in February 2022 and is now below where it had first been in September 2021 on the way up, and is just a hair from carving out a two-year low:
For condos in the GTA, the benchmark price dropped by 1.7% in December from November, by 1.3% year-over-year, and by 14.6% from the peak in April 2022, to $683,200. And it has successfully carved out a two-year low:
In the Hamilton-Burlington metro (part of the “Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area”), the single-family benchmark price declined by 0.4% in December from November, to $861,100, a hair from carving out a two-year low.
- From peak in February 2022: -25.7%, or -$297,800
- Year-over-year: +0.8%.
Greater Vancouver: The benchmark price for single-family houses fell 1.0% for the month, to $1,964,400:
- From peak in April 2022: -6.6% or -$137,700
- Year-over-year: +7.6%
Victoria: The single-family benchmark price fell by 1.2% for the month to $1,134,600 million:
- From peak in April 2022: -12.3% or -$159,800
- Year-over-year: +2.5%
Ottawa: The benchmark price of single-family houses fell by 0.6% for the month, to $704,900, below where they’d first been in March 2021:
- From peak in March 2022: -14.4% or -$118,300
- Year-over-year: +2.7%.
A head-and-shoulders chart for the housing market.
Calgary: The single-family benchmark price fell by 0.5% for the month to $635,600, having now roughly flatlined for the past four months, after the big surge earlier in 2023. Year-over-year, the benchmark price was up 12.1%. Note how prices essentially went nowhere between 2008 and mid-2020, when the effects of money printing and the renewed oil boom kicked in.
Montreal: The single-family benchmark price fell by 1.4% for the month, to $595,600:
- From peak in May 2022: -8.0% or -$52,000
- Year-over-year: +3.5%
Halifax-Dartmouth: The single-family benchmark price ticked up by 0.7%, after the 3.9% plunge in the prior month, to $520,800:
- From peak in April 2022: -10.1% or -$58,700
- Year-over-year: +5.9%.
Quebec City Area: The single-family benchmark price rose by 0.7%, to $392,500 and was up by 7.4% year-over-year. October had set a new high:
The park’s are spectacular as the helium balloon bubble took home prices to the sky. Gravity and WT doing the deflating . Takes time and happens faster in Canada I Finn because the mtg rates are not fixed rate or many are not .
Stocks have done much better with less hassle, but thanks for the reminder that RE can do OK. It was a definite option for slower parts of the portfolio, at least before things started tipping.
But, but, in the Great Ole America, according to pump pushers,
“Housing: Bidding wars erupt as 2024 kicks off, with some listings seeing over 30 offers
Improved mortgage rates means buyers are coming back — and that means competition.”
Yes, this clickbait BS in the media, designed to hype the housing market, never ends. No matter what. The industry pays the media to post this BS — “sponsored posts” they’re called. And the trolls swarm out to promote it. RE trolls are among the most insidious trolls out there.
30 offers lol. It’s disgusting. Unfortunately, there are morons buying into the hype, but there are also many others who see through it.
The “economists” are already saying the “high” rates will come down. The rates have yet to be high and still need to go up to normalize society as housing costs are still unsustainable.
I would love to see a break down for inflation in services for Canada and see if they actually adjusted in the cpi. I sense shenanigans’.
Services inflation is included in CPI. Your desired breakdown is in the article I linked for you right here. At least look at the pictures, including services CPI and rent CPI:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/11/21/rents-in-canada-explode-services-inflation-heats-up/
Funny how when people don’t know something, they instantly “sense shenanigans” because they don’t know, and because “sensing shenanigans” is easier than trying to learn?
The Economist’s old international comparative value standard was McDonald’s Big Mac.
In Canada in 1970 I got change back from C$1.00 precisely as McDonald’s advertised.
Today, with no change in Quality nor Quantity, the same meal deal is C$11.59.
Eleven and 1/2 times more money for the same meal doesn’t appear to be the 2.86 times my calculator says, compounded for 53 years.
Governments jig the numbers and do not take into account shrinkflation.
kam,
1. Using the price of a McDonald’s hamburger as a measure of overall inflation in a country is braindead stupid ridiculous BS.
2. Your line, “Governments jig the numbers and do not take into account shrinkflation” is ignorant BS. Government CPI measures track quantity by weight, volume, etc. So they measure gasoline by the gallon, not by the tank. They measure cereal by the ounce, not by the box. They measure OJ by the ounce, not by the carton or bottle. Every product you buy that comes in a package or bag discloses the weight or volume.
3. Quit posting this stupid BS here.
They aren’t making any more muskeg.
It looks to me like home prices that triple in prices in 12 years favors only the ones that can afford the assets. What happens to everyone else? What happens to people where wages don’t triple in the same time frame? Surely the framers of such policies that promote this must see this. I mean 2 million for a single family? Now I’m no nastradamus but a reset cometh. So sayeth Jimbobjoe.
The answer to that question is “tent cities”. They are all across Canada, because rental prices make no difference whether it be in Victoria, BC or St.Johns, Newfoundland.
Rent prices are the same C$2,000-$2,500 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
Meanwhile, wages net of taxes is about C$2,000-$2,500 depending on province. This doesn’t take into account the cost of a bus pass or car ownership, or additional rental costs like electricity, and sometimes heat and water.
What is not factored in and this is no reflection on MR Richter it the happy data culling from sources who need to do
Better in Canada but the cost of housing maintenance specialist ally for the so called lowest rung eg condos strata’s
There is more to this than the mortgage as special assessments now no longer rare are not discretionary and the. Canadian Institute of Actuaries has flagged shallow reserve pool funding it its detailed report on the costs of aging condo infrastructure warning back in 202- that prices were way over valued in context to. This issue of structural maintenance
A condo building in Miami collapsed because the HOA couldn’t agree to do the large-scale work needed and stick the condo owners with huge assessments. Most of them wouldn’t have had the money anyway. Condo buildings can be a very expensive place to live.
The Real Tony is trying to say that real estate investors from China will continue to buy real estate in Markham.
It reminds me of a guy back in 2021 who told me that a dude with a thick Chinese accent offered to buy his townhome in cash, no questions asked.
But I wonder if those same investors lost money in Evergrande?
No one wants to buy assets when prices are dropping. It takes all the fun out of it. There are plenty of Chinese investors in Toronto too, and look at it. This stuff is just troll BS.
True.
It should be noted that the industry justification for Canadian real estate prices to the moon is because of a rent-seeking economy where wealth is gained from extracting the wages of the renters.
In other words, people are buying houses in Canada to extract rent money from renters.
The problem is that Canadian birth rates are lower and lower every year, and many people across the world are in countries where their economies are growing, and see no basis to pack up and leave their affluent lives in emerging economies to live in a basement and pay rent from their factory wages.
Canadian QT is progressing at an enviable pace as well.
Meanwhile here at home I’m reading (ZH) the QT limit of monthly T”s rolloff will be halved to $30B per month.
Disgraceful.
Quit reading ZH unless it’s for entertainment. And if you read it, pleasure yourself with it in the privacy of your own home, but don’t drag that BS into here.
ZH has been on the forefront of the QT deniers and rate-hike deniers. In June 2022, they called for rate cuts in September 2022, LOL. Ever since QT started, they said that the Fed will flip to QE in two months. The place is a running joke.
And I crushed those comments at the time when people dragged that ZH BS into here.
Take ZH seriously at your own risk. What’s “disgraceful” is you dragging this BS into here.
It looks like Canadian real estate was the Tulip Mania mixed together with a Ponzi scheme.
It appears that nobody can afford higher than C$2M for a home in metro Vancouver or Toronto, despite what realtors advertise.
By the way, the collateral damage of this real estate bubble and rent-seeking are the countless videos on TikTok illustrating how the police are very fast to evict tent cities which park themselves near upscale residential areas in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, the Greater Toronto Area, and even as far as Nova Scotia.
Many Canadians are one rental lease away from becoming homeless. Nobody can afford to pay C$2,500 a month to rent a one-bedroom apartment on a C$2,000 a month net of taxes salary.
Canada didnt have a real estate crash back in 2008 like we did in the US.
This will be their Real estate bubble 1.0 and a great learning and investment opportunity if it turns out anywhere similar to US Real estate bubble 1.0.
The charts above show a slight dip in every one from 2008-2010. And what buying opportunity when Canadian real estate does the crash of all crashes?
This isn’t the 1970s when the rest of the world was dirt poor, and everyone wanted to start a life in Canada.
Emerging economies have growing middle classes, and even Canadians are leaving Canada to live abroad in those emerging economies.
Nobody wants to leave their comfortable jobs and pay rent as a general labourer in Canada. This is the reason why Canada is resorting to unlimited student visas which brought in the topic of cash cows and exploited labour.
Nobody wants to become a rent serf in Canada anymore, when they can live a middle class life in their home countries.
Wolf, I think you might have left out ‘fallen’ from the first sentence.
Thanks!
>over the next three months, the BoC’s
>total assets will drop by another 10%
It didn’t drop during the last 4 months, and Tiff Macklem kept telling us that BoC continued QT?
You got this ignorant BS from a braindead blogger who doesn’t know crap. You can just look up when Government of Canada bonds mature. GoC bonds mature on the first of the month. None mature over the holiday period between Nov 2 though Jan 31. And none mature over the summer from June 2 through August 31. It’s the same every year, no matter who holds those bonds.
Maturities of the BoC’s Government of Canada bonds. When they mature, the BOC gets paid face value for them, and they come off the balance sheet:
Sep 1, 2023: $23.9 billion
Oct 1, 2023: $0
Nov 1, 2023: $4.6 billion
Dec 1, 2023: $0
Jan 1, 2024: $0
Feb 1, 2024: $3.6 billion
Mar 1, 2024: $6.6 billion
Apr 1, 2024: $23.3 billion
May 1, 2024: $1.0 billion
Jun 1, 2024: $6.3 billion
Jul 1, 2024: $0
Aug 1, 2024: $0
Sep, 2024: $10 billion
Oct, 2024: $4.1 billion
Nov 1, 2024: $0
Dec 1, 2024: $0
Jan 1, 2025: $0
Mar 1, 2025: $12.1 billion
etc.
Will Canada follow our lead if QT comes to a grinding halt here? I’m really curious how that would play out. And before I get shot down, I’m not saying QT is ending, just wondering how much they would follow or us, or if they would have the backbone to do the right thing and continue to tighten things up. Their housing mess up there is quite possibly worse than ours down here.
QT won’t come grinding to a halt for a while in either country. Lots of BS has been circulated for two years about QT either never happening or ending next month. The Fed will tell you well in advance how and when it will slow QT. And slowing QT just means it will go on for even longer, as the Fed’s Logan said last week, the purpose of slowing it would be to allow liquidity to move where it’s needed and avoid a disruption that would “prematurely” end QT, she said. Slowing QT would assure that it could go on for a long time. People need to read what these Fed people say and not just regurgitate ZH headlines. I posted her actual speech here four times.
We will have to watch and see what happens in spring and summer if the Bank of Canada does cut interest rates. The Canadian housing market is incredibly expensive, yet the country has admitted 1.2 million newcomers over the past year. The Bank of Canada has acknowledged that population growth is adding pressure to shelter price inflation, yet the government plans to continue its current immigration policies. These are difficult times for Canadians and I hope things improve.
Way back in 2005 W5 did a documentary pejoratively referred to as “NotCanada” based on the website’s name, about educated newcomers, mainly teachers, surgeons and accountants who were promised a career in their fields, only to end up being excluded due to licensing bodies and the system.
The internet was at its infancy and the website mysteriously got deleted, and all traces on the Wayback Machine were vanished.
Now type in “Leave Canada” on YouTube, and the amount of people who are dissatisfied with Canada are through the charts.
Many educated people in emerging economies don’t want to be packing boxes in Canada, and handing over a large portion of their meagre wages for exorbitant rent, when they owned property in their home countries and were middle class.