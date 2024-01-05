A Jobs Report of an Economy Plugging Along Just Fine Despite 5.5% Rates & Recession Fears. But Wage Growth Heats Up

Average hourly earnings fuel worries on the inflation front.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It was the kind of jobs data you’d expect from an economy that is plugging along just fine. The number of payroll jobs created by employers was “better than expected,” the prior two months were revised down, and after revisions, over the past three months, companies added 494,000 workers to their payrolls, bringing the total number of jobs to a record 157.2 million, as per the surveys of employers.
In all of 2023, employers added 2.70 million workers to their payrolls, which was one of the better years of the past 25 years – despite the interest rates that the Fed jacked up to 5.5%:
Employment in the vast and diversified US labor market doesn’t suddenly plunge from one month to the next, unless there is some kind of shock, such as the Lehman bankruptcy or a lockdown. Efforts to measure the details of this vast and complex labor market monthly via surveys of employers and households create monthly ups and downs that then show up in the headlines, when in fact the trends did not change.
A cottage industry has sprung up around predicting what this or that number would be for the month, and then the headlines will have “more than expected” or “less than expected” in it, as if it made any difference what anyone expected about this monthly up-and-down noise.
So people poured over today’s jobs data, picking apart the monthly ups and downs, arguing over the seasonal adjustments, revisions, the structure of the data itself, and whatnot. But we want to see the trends.
Overall employment, those with salaried jobs and the self-employed, a broader and more volatile measure based on a survey of households, dropped bigly in December, after a big jump in November, after a drop in October, etc., and that stuff happens, I mean who wants to answer surveys just before Christmas or Thanksgiving.
So over the past three months, the total number of working people fell by 367,000. But over the prior three months, they’d jumped by 546,000, and that’s how it goes with this volatile stuff, and one month doesn’t show anything other than noise.
In all of 2023, total employment increased by 1.88 million, which is typical for an economy that is plugging along just fine – despite the 5.5% interest rates.
The number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job, after wobbling higher from historic lows at the beginning of 2023, thereby showing some cooling of the overheated labor market, suddenly dipped by 446,000 over the past three months, and the three-month moving average shows this. Maybe more noise, maybe the beginning of a trend:
All year, folks have been hoping that a significant drop in the labor market would “force” the Fed to cut rates in 2023. But that didn’t happen. The labor market has been plugging along at a good clip all year, and the expected decline in jobs packaged with a recession – the most widely anticipated recession ever – has failed to appear.
We can quibble with some of the details, but overall, the jobs data has been fine all year, exactly what you’d expect from an economy that’s just plugging right along.
And there has been nothing in this labor market data that would “force” the Fed to cut rates and end this horrible record QT and start QE all over again in their dreams because QE, or the hopes for QE, has been the only thing that works for stocks.
But on the inflation front, some concerns are building up in the other direction: Average hourly earnings of “production and non-supervisory employees,” after cooling sharply, are reaccelerating.
These “production and non-supervisory employees” – the bulk of total employment but excluding the management types – include working supervisors and all employees in nonsupervisory roles, including engineers, designers, doctors and nurses, teachers, office workers, sales people, bartenders, technicians, drivers, retail workers, wait staff, construction workers, plumbers, etc.
The 3MMA in December rose to 0.39%. Annualized, that’s 4.8%, the highest since January 2023. The month-to-month wage increases jump up and down a lot. Maybe just more noise, or maybe the beginning of a new trend of wage growth in the 4% to 5% range:
Hot wage increases were a persistent topic during Powell’s press conferences in 2022 and earlier in 2023. Then the topic shifted to wage increases cooling off, which introduced the hot-button topic of being done with the rate hikes, and maybe seeing a few cuts in 2024 – a gazillion rate cuts, according to Wall Street bets, because, well, we don’t know why. So now we can look forward to the new topic of wage growth re-accelerating?
There a bunch of states with minimum wage increases in 2024, and many of them not just legislation(i.e. workers were already making that so impact of law is negligible). Seems like 2024 will have continued wage growth and potentially some amount of additional inflation to offset those wage gains.
CA maybe with Wolf living there we can get some good data on the effect of min wage changes
The wages needed to be able to hire entry-level workers in bigger and big cites in CA have been above the local and state minimum wages for a while.
A few years ago, before Covid, a friend of mine who owned a restaurant said that he couldn’t hire anyone to even wash dishes for less than $20 an hour. At the time, that was the going wage for basic restaurant work. The min. wage in SF at the time was about $15.
Today, the minimum wage in SF is $18.07. I don’t think many people earn this minimum wage. You just cannot hire anyone for that.
I can see this being true as $2000 per month is entry level for shelter in California.
well you can earn $30 an hour, but if you’re not full time w/benefits good luck
1,500,000 FULL TIME JOBS lost in report
record # 2nd job workers
They were up in Oct. and Nov. They fell in Dec. They’ll bounce back in January and February. Then don’t come crying to me that the data is bad. Month-to-month data from the household survey is incredibly volatile. RTGDFA. That was the whole point.
Are a large percentage of the jobs government?
Mike,
Federal gov: +7,000 = 3% of jobs created.
State gov: +8,000 includes education (universities, colleges, etc.) and healthcare
Local gov: +37,000 mostly teachers (primary, secondary), community colleges, other education, and healthcare. Most of the local government employees are in education.
Healthcare is huge, with 22 million employees: +53,700
Construction: +17,000
Manufacturing: +6,000
Retail: +17,000
Information: +14,000
Professional & business services: +13,000
Leisure & hospitality: +40,000
Art & Entertainment: +6,000
About 40,000 of those “government” jobs were in education (primary, secondary, university, colleges, etc.). WHY IS THAT A PROBLEM FOR YOU????
Local government jobs: +37,000. Education faced teacher shortages and colleges faces shortages, and now at the end of 2023 the jobs are finally back they’d been at the beginning of 2020.
Wallstreet v1:
A bad job report is a good thing because Fed is ready to Pivot.
Wallstreet v2:
A good job report is a good thing because economy is doing great and Fed has already committed to Pivot
Yeah, the economy is doing great. Its time to thank me again.
Only my QT can bring enough liquidity and speculation that worthless bitcon and cryptos can rally 50%.
If we don’t print 15% of our GDP, the economy certainly will not fall of a cliff. Those stupid politicians are deficit spending without any reason.
Deliberately misrepresenting what Jerome Powell is saying and thinking is only good for a smile once or twice. After that it is stupid.
Of course I am assuming it is intentional that you are misrepresenting. Maybe you truly do not understand it and you are being serious (but incorrect). If so, I apologize.
The “vast and diversified” U.S. economy has a built-in buffer which allows it to withstand “shocks,” as Wolf puts it.
That buffer is the accumulated store of wealth. Floating around in the economy are hundreds of billions of dollars of readily accessible money. As a buffer, this money supply is second to none. It cushions the situation when cash flow dries up, provides security of mind, and enables aggressive entrepreneurs to make moves, such as buying property, when times allow for it.
That’s just it, Wall Street bets trying to (read financial media) move the markets for their own advantage. We’ll have to wait and see just how independent the Fed really is.
Buoyant job market
+ $1.7T deficit spending
+ high property / sales tax
= NO RECESSION
I absolutely don’t see the Fed cutting rates in the first 1/2 of the year, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see overall CPI turn north by March.
The election year Fed pivot very well may not come to pass. Rather, we may be looking at possibly 1 to 2 more rate increases before it’s all truly said and done.
The $1.7T deficit spending will only moderate a recession if it goes into the pockets of the middle class, not the wealthy who own the treasuries.
Everything eventually ends up in the pockets of the wealthy. It’s one of the few certainties in life.
A lot of people are now working two jobs sometimes three jobs to help pay the bills, pay for kids college, and put food on the table. I was one of those people. Worked my government job, had a private business, and took off every Friday to help Ms Swamp with her Appraisal business. Three jobs. This phenomenon may not be all that unusual, and may not be captured by the jobs report that came out today. I wonder what the BLS figure would look like if these jobs were accounted for.
1. The household data (second chart) counts workers not jobs. So someone with 3 jobs still counts as 1 worker.
2. Multiple jobholders in proportion to all workers (household survey data):
American’s deserve their wage growth after decades of real wage stagnation thanks to offshoring
Here in Australia, if there’s ever a risk of wage growth, the government imports hundreds of thousands of working age people to make sure that wages can’t rise. We’ve had 15 years of no per capita growth, inflation in asset prices and deflation in wages.
That sounds like a cocktail for a lot of [understandable] populist rage.
It’s happening in the US too. Only it’s millions, illegally.
So does this mean long term bond yield will rise again after falling recently? Cam we expected 7 or 8% 30yrs fixed mortgage to make a comeback soon since employment data is still looking good so it perhaps took some sail out of the stock market betting on 6 rate cuts this years? Or not…
So if there is no evidence of employment and thus wage inflation, slowing down substantially, the fed will wait longer to lower rates or lower them less or maybe even raise them if need be.
This is exactly what they said at the December meeting and I believe them.
So far, believing the fed’s words and positioning yourself on the same side as their well telegraphed policy, has been a winning strategy.
In my case, that means no more buying any kind of assets at current high prices and preparing for the eventual next portion of the economic cycle, which is the down portion.
I am optimistic in the long run, but happy to take some of the house’s chips off the table and cash them in.
CCCB,
Yes, not fighting the Fed is always rule number one. If you fight the fed you are going to win big or lose big and most of the time it will be lose big.
You said. “In my case, that means no more buying any kind of assets at current high prices and preparing for the eventual next portion of the economic cycle, which is the down portion.” —-
For me the ‘not fighting the Fed’ last year meant starting to buy stocks when the Fed started pausing around last June. It obviously worked well.
Now, I am almost fully in and holding.I lost this last week but I think that is a reaction to the big Fall rally and the rebalancing and broadening of the market.
I think the Fed will be in a holding pattern because the economy and jobs appear to be humming along.
Inflation will be the next clue as to whether the Fed will hold. I doubt inflation has risen enough to cause a hike. I certainly don’t expect a cut after these job numbers.
As always whenever jobless claims jump big (20+% over the preceding 3 month average) it is time to hedge/short but I am not expecting that any time soon.
Right now, the market is digesting the big Fall-Christmas rally and we will be up and down and around for a while.
Have we not seen a shift in liquidity injection into the economy from the FED to the government?
The challenge with the FED printing money was that the fresh money was going to the banks and was driving asset prices. When the government spends the money the money goes to Main Street and drives employment and company profits. The backdrop is the amount of debt and its related interests.
The government does NOT inject liquidity. It removes cash from the economy via taxation and from financial markets via borrowing, and it spreads this money directly in the economy.
Wolf. Curious, do you have data/graph on the revised job numbers? The month prior was decreased around 30% and nobody is talking about it. Wonder what the revised vs reported looks like.
These are the revised numbers.
If the job market continues chugging along at this strength (a big if), are rate cuts really “needed” this year? It just feels like wasting ammunition to me.
1) We’re likely to see some 2.x% TTM (trailing 12 month) inflation prints in both CPI & PCE this spring. Part of this is due to favorable comps (high readings in Q1 2023) that will soon fall out of the 1-year window. But as long as unemployment remains in the 3’s, labor strikes will continue, and I don’t see deflation or sustained sub-2% inflation ever being a probable risk.
2) We’re now over a year into 4%+ federal funds rates for the “long and variable” policy lags to take effect. Given this, is it really credible to argue that the delayed effects of the additional 1-1.25% of rate increases in H1 2023 are the catalyst that pushes the economy over the edge? Doubtful.
It would be a dereliction of duty for the Fed to cut rates with this kind of job and wage growth, on top of a yoy core services inflation that is 2x above the target rate they have promised to reach for the last year and a half. Services account for about $13 trillion of annual spending.
If FFR stays the same while inflation continues to fall, then real interest rates are actually rising. Thus the tightening continues almost daily. Thus to keep more neutral and allow the delayed effects of tightening to filter through the economy slower to keep chaos from happening, the Fed is holding rates steady. That said, such works in reverse, so if inflation takes back off, then the FFR needs to be increased, which is what the Fed has stated repeatedly.
Personally I think the 10 day Fed flop from no rate reduction talk to rate reductions for 2024 was more about the rather nasty data deeper within the economic Fed data flows versus political medaling. Perhaps some front loading of rates, yet did it matter, as both parties want them lower and thus it was inevitable sooner than later anyway.
And unlike Yellen who ignorantly stated today that soft landing is occurring and somehow likely to continue, the Fed is wisely keeping rates steady with a decrease in rates most likely in May-July, most likely 1% or less for 2024. Yet if unemployment turns above 4%, then we get the 1-2% reduction dream scenario of the heavily leveraged Wall Street players who are attempting to survive “higher for longer”.
I think the Fed is doing OK for the conditions that both politicians and voters have placed upon the economy and society over the last few decades. I lay blame on the Fed somewhat, as an enabler, but we are all part of of the problem.
I don’t have a clue on how to change human nature so instead I play the capitalism game to the best of my ability. Sure capitalism isn’t perfect by any means, yet the alternative is most likely worse as humans will do anything to survive and thrive and compete with each other, and capitalism allows such basic human instincts within rule sets that attempt to keep us from clubbing each other to reach the top of our financially hording via human instinctual hedonic treadmills that are more DNA driven than by individual choice.
The Federal Reserve did a surprisingly good job in 2022-23. No complaints there.
I do somewhat question the “lower inflation + steady rates = more tightening” point of view shared by most FOMC members, though. The average American consumer is barely economically literate, let alone able to compute “real interest rates,” when taking on debt. It seems like the economy has gotten accustomed to nominal interest rates being where they are right now.
The wage-price spiral is exactly what the misleading (transitory) Federal Reserve intended from the very beginning. The result was stated by Larry Summers (former Treasury Secretary) at the beginning and now apparent in 20-20 hindsight for all to see.
Now the current events issue is whether the Federal Reserve’s interest rate is really designed and will stop inflation; this recent data says no to both issues. It’s time to stop giving the Federal Reserve the benefit of the doubt, if anyone still does.
One quarter of those new jobs were government jobs.
Federal: +7,000 = 3% of jobs created.
State: +8,000 includes education (universities, colleges, etc.) and healthcare
Local: +37,000 mostly teachers (primary, secondary), community colleges, other education, and healthcare. Most of the local government employees are in education.
So?
People who hold government jobs still take their wages and buy stuff. In fact, government employees are the type of people you want the government to give money to. They are going to spend a large portion of it on goods and services.
None of the top 1% works as a government employee (at least substantially, I guess there is always the occasional Mnuchin). Government employees are mostly policemen, firefighters, teachers, etc.
Without even looking, I would bet a very lot of money that there is a higher percentage of government employees in the bottom 50% of Americans than in the top 10%.
Thank you for another great article, Wolfman.
I read on Yahoo Finance today that 216,000 jobs were added in December 2023 versus a forecast of 175,000.
Out of those 216,000 jobs added last December, 52,000 were government jobs and 38,000 were healthcare/social assistance jobs.
Federal gov: +7,000 = 3% of jobs created.
State gov: +8,000 includes education (universities, colleges, etc.) and healthcare
Local gov: +37,000 mostly teachers (primary, secondary), community colleges, other education, and healthcare. Most of the local government employees are in education.
And yes, healthcare is huge, with 22 million employees and still some staff shortages.
In addition:
Construction: +17,000
Manufacturing: +6,000
Retail: +17,000
Information: +14,000
Professional & business services: +13,000
Leisure & hospitality: +40,000
Art & Entertainment: +6,000
But do RTGDFA because that’s exactly the kind of month-to-month nonsense I’m lambasting.
I did read the article Wolfman.
I just don’t recall reading within Wolfstreet blog articles the aggregates such as number of government jobs created for December 2023.
From what I’ve read of the December 2023 jobs growth aggregates on CNBC, etc. is the 38,000 for healthcare and 21,000 for social assistance or social welfare.
The 52000 government jobs and 21000 social welfare jobs account for 33.79% of the December 2023 jobs growth :-/
Very Respectfully, AD
1. About 40,000 of those “government” jobs were in education (primary, secondary, university, colleges, etc.) WHY IS THAT A PROBLEM FOR YOU????
2. Local government jobs: +37,000. Education faced teacher shortages and colleges faces shortages, and now at the end of 2023 the jobs are finally back they’d been at the beginning of 2020:
2. WHAT I SAID IN MY ARTICLE IS THAT MONTH-TO-MONTH DATA IS VOLATILE AND THAT IT’S NONSENSE TO DRAW CONCLUSIONS FROM MONTH-TO-MONTH UPS AND DOWNS, THEY’RE MEANINGLESS DATA NOISE. LOOK AT THREE MONTH AVERAGES AT A MINIMUM OR LOOK AT CHARTS.
The Avg Hourly Earnings chart is interesting. Over the past year it has popped up 3 times: January, July, and November. Is it coincidental or causal that there were Min Wage hikes in many states in January and July, and huge union wage hikes in Nov? I’m not saying it’s good or bad if those are the primary drivers, but if so, recent wage increases are driven by teenagers and union workers? Please tell me it’s just coincidence.
1. Month-to-month ups and downs are meaningless, just data noise. You cannot draw ANY conclusions from the month to month ups and downs. That’s what my article was all about.
2. Little to do with min wage. It’s too low and the pay increases were too small (for example, CA +3.2%). So if anything, they might held down the average hourly wages. The Average Hourly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees (the data I use) = $29.42. Overall average hourly earnings = $34.27
3. the people that are on minimum wage should get the biggest pay increases. but they don’t.
