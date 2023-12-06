“We Need a Recession…” But it’s Just Not Happening

by Wolf Richter •  • 14 Comments

Wolf Richter on Adam Taggard’s new show, Thoughtful Money.

  14 comments for ““We Need a Recession…” But it’s Just Not Happening

  1. rojogrande says:
    Dec 6, 2023 at 8:51 pm

    Great interview Wolf.

  2. 1stTDinvestor says:
    Dec 6, 2023 at 9:05 pm

    Love this!

  3. Mr. Market says:
    Dec 6, 2023 at 9:08 pm

    – The US housing is indeed stronger than one would expect but once all those building (at a near record level) that are under construction right now then the builders will be forced to lay off A LOT OF construction workers.

  4. Mr. Market says:
    Dec 6, 2023 at 9:36 pm

    – Rate cuts: For a long time I agreed / thought the FED would hold rates “higher for longer”. But right now I have changed my mind. It’s clear that the FED is going to cut rates. The only question right now is “when”.

    • John H. says:
      Dec 7, 2023 at 6:19 am

      Wolf- excellent and far-ranging summary. Thank you for your reasoning ability and consistency.

      Mr. Market- I think I hear you saying that interest rates are “transitory!”

  5. Glen says:
    Dec 6, 2023 at 9:36 pm

    Marathon watch but a good one! Made me think that while paying interest on higher interest rates could be problematic at some level it also acts as a stimulus to the degree the money is poured back into spending.

  6. Poor like you says:
    Dec 6, 2023 at 10:08 pm

    You’re a lot nicer on camera.

  7. Dennis says:
    Dec 6, 2023 at 10:30 pm

    Wolf,

    Do you think the sharp drop in interest rate and oil signal a forthcoming recession? Also analysts have cut the S&P 500 Q4 EPS estimates by 5%.

    • Wolf Richter says:
      Dec 7, 2023 at 12:47 am

      No. Longer-term yields will go up again. And oil isn’t an indicator of a recession but an indicator of massive production growth in the US, drill baby drill. The price of oil is still very high — too high. It’s still working off the spike.

      Here is the 10-year yield chart. We’ve had several and even bigger Fed-pivot yield drops in this cycle. This is nothing new:

  8. Julian says:
    Dec 7, 2023 at 1:46 am

    wolf, for sure the ECB will reduce interest rates, it could be in 2024.
    But how much would interest rates be if inflation reached the 2% target and stayed there?

  9. Sandy says:
    Dec 7, 2023 at 2:38 am

    A very comprehensive interview. Atleast everyone accessing wolf street.com should spend time going through this.
    Thanks Wolf.

  10. Thomas Curtis says:
    Dec 7, 2023 at 4:21 am

    Thanks Wolf,

    This was my first Wolf-Video. It was good to the man behind all of this wonderful data.

  11. Green Bay says:
    Dec 7, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Wolf, Adam’s last name ends with a “t.”

