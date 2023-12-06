“We Need a Recession…” But it’s Just Not Happening

Wolf Richter on Adam Taggard’s new show, Thoughtful Money.
Great interview Wolf.
Love this!
– The US housing is indeed stronger than one would expect but once all those building (at a near record level) that are under construction right now then the builders will be forced to lay off A LOT OF construction workers.
– Rate cuts: For a long time I agreed / thought the FED would hold rates “higher for longer”. But right now I have changed my mind. It’s clear that the FED is going to cut rates. The only question right now is “when”.
Wolf- excellent and far-ranging summary. Thank you for your reasoning ability and consistency.
Mr. Market- I think I hear you saying that interest rates are “transitory!”
Marathon watch but a good one! Made me think that while paying interest on higher interest rates could be problematic at some level it also acts as a stimulus to the degree the money is poured back into spending.
You’re a lot nicer on camera.
I look a lot better on radio than on camera.
Wolf,
Do you think the sharp drop in interest rate and oil signal a forthcoming recession? Also analysts have cut the S&P 500 Q4 EPS estimates by 5%.
No. Longer-term yields will go up again. And oil isn’t an indicator of a recession but an indicator of massive production growth in the US, drill baby drill. The price of oil is still very high — too high. It’s still working off the spike.
Here is the 10-year yield chart. We’ve had several and even bigger Fed-pivot yield drops in this cycle. This is nothing new:
wolf, for sure the ECB will reduce interest rates, it could be in 2024.
But how much would interest rates be if inflation reached the 2% target and stayed there?
A very comprehensive interview. Atleast everyone accessing wolf street.com should spend time going through this.
Thanks Wolf.
Thanks Wolf,
This was my first Wolf-Video. It was good to the man behind all of this wonderful data.
Wolf, Adam’s last name ends with a “t.”