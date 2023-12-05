Job Market Retightened in Some Industries, Loosened in Others: Layoffs & Discharges, Voluntary Quits, Job Openings, and Hires

Job openings in construction near record; job market retightens in manufacturing and in business & professional services where many tech companies are.
We’re looking at this because the Fed is looking at it. Powell mentions it in the FOMC press conferences, because the Fed is looking for signs the labor market is getting less tight, and it got less tight overall – but remains tight. In some industries, it loosened. But in others, it re-tightened, such as in Professional and Business Services, where many tech companies are. In construction, it reached near record-tight. In manufacturing, it started to re-tighten again. That’s what the data shows that the Bureau of Labor Statistics released today as part of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which is based on a large survey of employers (and not on internet job postings!!).
Job openings fell in October after the surge in August, but remain very high; the three-month average has been roughly flat for four months in a row and was higher in October than it had been during the summer.
Layoffs and discharges, despite breathless headlines about tech layoffs, are below their pre-pandemic lows. The rate of hiring has normalized, as the number of people who quit jobs has normalized because people have gotten scared after all these breathless layoff announcements, and so fewer people quit, and there were fewer newly vacated jobs that needed to be filled, and churn in the labor market backed off.
Layoffs and discharges remained in the historically low range. In October, 1.64 million workers were let go for whatever reason, up a tad from September, but down from 1.68 million in July and August, and down from the 1.7-1.8 million range in early 2023.
Businesses across the US fire workers for a variety of reasons, and this goes on all the time. When discharges are done for economic reasons, they’re layoffs. During the Good Times in 2014-2019, layoffs and discharges averaged 1.8 million per month. During the Great Recession, layoffs and discharges exceeded 2.5 million at the peak months. In March 2020, they hit 13 million.
We use the three-month moving average to iron out the month-to-month ups and downs and show the trends:
The rate of layoffs as a percent of nonfarm employment in October remained at 1.0%. During the Good Times before the pandemic, it ranged between 1.1% and 1.4%. In other words, the rate of layoffs and discharges in proportion of employment remains well below the lows of the good times:
The number of people who were hired in October dipped to 5.89 million, but was still higher than in July and August. We can now see that the number of hires has normalized, after the hiring boom in 2021 and 2022: In October, it was up by 1.4% from October 2019.
The number of hires is a function of two factors: expanding employment and the number of people who quit or get fired or retire or vanish in some other way, whose newly vacant jobs have to be filled with new hires; more on those voluntary quits in a moment:
Voluntary quits edged down to 3.63 million but was still higher than in July. Over the past four months, quits essentially remained flat, which is a big change from the big ups and even bigger downs since early 2022.
This chart shows the month-to-month changes, not the three-month moving average, which makes the sudden flat spot more visible. Clearly, quits have stabilized – after employers, during the era of the labor shortages, gave the biggest pay raises in 40 years on top of improved benefits and working conditions, in order to hire and retain workers.
Fewer quits means employers have to hire fewer people to fill the newly vacant spots, so that’s good for employers.
But fewer quits also means that natural attrition has slowed, and employers wishing to shed employees through attrition are seeing slower progress than anticipated, and we’ve already heard a few complaints about that suddenly.
Job openings – as reported by companies, not online job postings – fell in October, more than undoing the big surge in August, but were still 19% higher than in October 2019.
The three-month moving average (3MMA), after the high readings in August and September was flat for the fourth month in a row, and was up by 27% from the three-month average over the same period in 2019.
So that’s the trend: job openings, like quits, stabilized at these lower, but still very high levels:
Job openings in major sectors.
Professional and business services is a big category with 22 million employees that can move the needle. It includes some of the tech and social media companies. Others are in the “information” sector or in other categories. The category includes Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services; Management of Companies and Enterprises; Administrative and Support, and Waste Management and Remediation Services.
The job market in this sector has re-tightened. Job openings rose for the third month in a row and were up by 46% from the same period in 2019:
- Up by 93,000 in October,
- To 1.75 million openings
- From 4 years ago: +46%
- 3MMA: +106,000 to 1.72 million openings
“Information,” a small sector with only 3 million employees, includes companies engaged in web search portals, data processing, data transmission, information services, software publishing, motion picture and sound recording, broadcasting including over the Internet, and telecommunications.
Job openings jumped in October after having plunged in September, after having spiked in July to on of the highest levels in this cycle… (green line in the chart below). Which is why we don’t get too excited about the monthly spikes and plunges, but look at the three-month moving average (red line):
- Green: Up by 41,000 in October, after the plunge in September
- To 172,000 openings
- From 4 years ago: +15%
- Red: 3MMA: -30,000 to 166,000 openings.
In Manufacturing, with about 13 million employees, the job market is re-tightening again, with job openings now up by 46% from four years ago.
We just talked about the new and unfilled orders in manufacturing, which had surged in 2021 and 2022 and have since than traced along a high plateau, with some industries seeing continued growth in orders, and other seeing declining orders.
- Down by 14,000 in October, after jumps in August and September.
- To 587,000 openings
- From 4 years ago: +46%
- 3MMA: +14,000 to 597,000 openings, highest since June.
Construction, with about 8 million employees in all types of construction, has substantially retightened, with job openings up by 32% from four years ago. We discussed the eyepopping boom in factory construction, some of which is slowed by the tight market for construction workers.
- Down by a hair in October, after jumps in August and September.
- To 423,000 openings
- From 4 years ago: +32%
- 3MMA: +23,000 to 408,000 openings, highest since December 2022, and among the highest in the data:
Healthcare and social assistance, one of the largest sectors with 21 million employees:
- Down by 236,000 in October
- To 1.49 million openings
- From 4 years ago: +27%
- 3MMA: -74,000 to 1.68 million.
Leisure and hospitality, a big sector with 16 million employees:
- Down by 136,000 in October, after the jump in September
- To 1.22 million openings
- From 4 years ago: +23%
- 3MMA: unchanged, at 1.27 million and up from the recent lows over the summer.
Retail trade, with 15.5 million employees, part of which has been under relentless pressure from ecommerce for years. Job openings are back to 2015 normal.
- Down by 102,000 in October.
- To 543,000 openings
- From 4 years ago: -36%
- 3MMA: -57,000 to 613,000 openings.
State & local government, mostly in Education. This is where the teacher shortages were and to some extent still are visible:
- Up a hair in October.
- To 811,000 openings
- From 4 years ago: +22%
- 3MMA: unchanged at 836,000 openings.
Well, I guess they need more workers to burn faster through that pile of investor money and government stimulus.
I heard good one.
Many techies who work remotely(most time) have now started taking 2nd full time positions(with big pay typical $100k+ each)
then performing well for both companies and routinely going into company offices for meetings, etc.
some making $500k or more
IT here, yeah, it happens. Some even outsource their work to India or Pakistan.
Mr Richter, I know your are not in the economic forecasting business but I wonder what someone like you who studies all facets of the economy thinks we are heading in the next year, 5 years, etc…Do you think we will just keep churning along with the stock market reaching ever higher or are we heading for any kind of lets say reckoning? If you do think the American economy will struggle at some point what do you think the main reasons will be?
I’ll give my company status.
– last week a co-worker was let go. He had been working remotely from Arizona. He would work 1 week a month at our facility in So. Cal., the rest of the month he worked from home in AZ.
He is about 62 years old and has been with the company for almost 13 years. He is a mechanical designer.
– last week a software engineer announced his retirement. He is about 60 years old. He specialized in android and iphone application programming for our IOT product.
– two weeks ago a materials engineer (corrosion expert) left the company for another job. He got a good pay increase and a shorter commute. He is 57 years old. I have not heard anything about a replacement yet.
– There are two guys that are very close to retiring (I would think) one of them is 70+, the other guy is about 69. One of them is an EE (but does strictly coding), the other has a PHD in Physics (he does EE stuff).
I sense there is a cost cutting agenda going on right now. Nothing official, but I get a feeling. Upper level managers who have not been coming into the office… are back in the office again. Their doors have been closed most of the time. (I could be wrong, and often am regarding these feelings)
This is a manufacturing facility.
How many total employees does your company have?
about 11,000 globally
about 700 at my facility
(about 20-25 are engineering jobs, the rest are manufacturing personnel).
I work for a smaller contractor in commercial construction in Canada, the project I’m currently on is decent size by our standards and the GC suoervisor running it told me and my partner that the job market “isn’t looking good”, he cited a layoff at his company and some larger layoff announcements in telecom (which is completely unrelated to us).. meanwhile, this project has already fallen 6MO behind (from a 14MO timeline) largely due in part to the GC not having enough workers, his entire cladding crew left for higher pay, rebar guy left for higher pay..
Point is, sometimes we read into things what we want or what we fear rather than what is, especially when it involves our livelihoods. I do the same, our company has been losing workers at a faster pace than they’ve hired, I figured it was cost cutting and hoping for a recession when it’s easier to pick up cheaper labour, but recently boss has been asking anyone and everyone if they know someone that could come work for us 😂, there’s way more work coming up and we can barely handle the workload as is, we’ve had to sub certain jobs out because we are so short staffed. Seems like nobody wants to do this work for what it pays at the moment.
Us baby boomers got screwed over by management,and we have let our kids know it .Whats really needed is a reset of management = less pay to a labor correction more pay .
Is yours one of the companies that is contributing to the manufacturing construction boom or not?
The answer may give clarity to your suspicions.
Anybody thinking about the next decade and economic constraints should watch the 60 minutes piece regarding quantum computing that was just on TV. I believe it’s on YouTube.
Everything is going to change. I guess Cheney was correct…..deficits don’t matter.
I saw that, pretty interesting.
Google, what is quantum computing used for. You won’t find a single thing. Honest experts are calling them prototypes, or lab experiments. Saying that it will be big in the next decade, or ever, is pure guesswork.
@Harrold,
In 1947 when the transistor was being invented, most people did not know what a transistor was going to be used for. If you would have asked my dad back in 1947, he would have told you that the transistor would replace vacuum tubes… and that’s probably it. Transistors became the building blocks of integrated circuits. Simple circuits at first and then very dense packed sophisticated circuits that we have today.
Whole industries were created after the invention of the XSTR, but it does take time.
So, I’m guessing that quantum computing will have a huge impact. We just don’t know yet.
There are ten teams and twenty cars in Formula One. Teams use Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) to get every last hundredth of a second faster per lap using this technology. And they use a hell of a lot of computational power to do so.
“It is a technology used to solve complex aerodynamic problems using advanced mathematics, supercomputers, and the application of physics laws.”
Which is all well and good. But there’s one man, for now, who is better than these CFDs. His car is the fastest. Plus, and his driver is the best.
“I can picture it. I can picture things well in my mind.” His dad’s interest was math and engineering. His mother’s side of the family was “very artistic.”
“That’s ultimately what you need — that combination of the creative, artistic side, measured with an engineering discipline and analytical side.”
The man is Adrian Newey. On Boxing Day, he will be 65 years old.
Quantum computers in the right hands will make many improvements, no doubt. Will they transform technology and life in general? That’s a good question.
Quantum computing and AI will change everything in the next decade.
There will be a lot of hype and some breakthroughs during the next decade for sure, but I suspect it will be 2-3 decades before either QC or AI gets to the level of being able to “change everything”.
Major advancement in either could speed up the other tremendously so there’s a possibility of that happening within a decade but I don’t see that as the most likely scenario.
Interesting article today in NYT about AI.
So about a year ago there was this race for AI. The lawyers at all the companies were fast tracking it, safety be damned.
Basically what it all boils down to is who gets to be the dominant tech player in AI. Who is the VHS of AI. The tech companies could give 2 shi*s about how it works, what it does… etc etc. just who’s using it instead of Google search.
So yeah obviously Google freaked out a lot.
It’s a ton of hype and 99% who wants all us pions using their product. And just FYI Nvidia sells them all chips so that’s a solid play, lol.
Quantum compute all you want.. us HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Mechanical, Welders, Repair Guys, Troubleshooters, Concrete guys, etc. Will always have work…that stuff never changes…
Until it does.. I honestly don’t expect it very soon, but there’s already some companies 3d printing concrete foundations and walls. In Germany few years ago I saw this prototype “Baubot”, basically builds from CAD drawings. Ofcourse it’s all in it’s infancy and I don’t feel like an endangered species at all, self driving trucks were supposed to be replacing all the drivers by now, that will happen but the timelines seem to always be a bit further out than people prophesize. Still, “never” is a very very long time, there’s no reason even our trades jobs can’t be automated when the tech gets there.
Those CAD companies “printing” houses have been around for 20 years.
I actually watch a show filmed in the UK where a dude building a beach house ordered the frames all CADed out in 2005. Worked out in the end.
Even with that option people turned to other more traditional builders prob 95% of the time.
I remember 60 Minutes reporting that electric generation from fusion would happen in 10 years. That was in the mid-1970s. I also vaguely remember their reporting that the earth’s ozone layer would be gone before the year 2000. And that the economic might of the USSR would overwhelm the U.S. because everyone knew that controlled planned economies provide more opportunities and higher standards of living than free market economies.
Jobs market press said something different with another big drop in the 10 year and forecasts for pause for sure and drop early next year. Wolf may not agree but I think the 10 year drop in less than 2 months is mind blowing and left me flat footed for sure . Higher for longer if we continue on this path of labor balance and spending from us government up and away which is very inflationary. I hope not
Yields peaked right as central bankers said “the bond markets already did a lot of the tightening for us.”
The market giveth & the market taketh away. It was an idiotic thing to say.
Maybe the markets are asking for more rate hikes. Otherwise those bond auctions will look ugly
Market thinks the Fed is going to pivot when two people hit the unemployment line. It’s absolutely ridiculous. Job market is no where near anything that warrants a pivot. I’m furious about the 10 year going down though. The Fed needs to do a surprise rate hike to put wall street in its place since the market isn’t taking anything the Fed says seriously.
We all know a surprise hike will absolutely not happen. CPI report the day before will likely support a continued pause. What the Fed needs to do is not put any cuts in there dot plot for next year and push back against market moves
The Fed would rather piss in their pants than do a surprise rate hike. Greenspan conditioning. If he is still around it would not be a bad idea to take him to the back of the woodshed for the damage he has done to capitalism.
Sounds like great news overall for the average investor
I love your optimism
Forget about all the people who say that things are going bad. I’m listening to you, and you just made my day!
When you have something bad to say all of the content creators on YouTube will readily quote you but when you give us positive and optimistic news, then they won’t touch you with a 10 foot pole.
How is it great news for the average investor? Current stock prices are only justifiable if we return to ZIRP.
The average investor needs BAD news that will result in a pivot.
I agree. Positive news in general. I do see things similar to the weather. Any more than short range forecast it is guesswork. The fed policy won’t shift rapidly but as Covid or other significant events have taught that can shift quickly. Diversification is like dressing in layers. Be ready for anything.
Tons of job openings for anyone who wants them. Consumers continuing to spend on anything at any price. No recession in sight despite wall street unabashedly whining for more free money.
Internet commenters seem to self select for pessimism. I have no idea why. Perhaps they are mostly the unemployed or retired with lots of time on their hands, and vivid imaginations.
I tend to think they are retired from the workforce and tend towards negativism.
Focusing on the negative doesn’t get you money or happiness.
As long as employment holds up I am a bull (except for Dec of 21 with inflation at 9% and then I was a BIG BEAR).
You still think the market looks at fundamentals lol. The market wants job losses. Bad news is good news thanks to that piece of filth, Bernanke, and has been since his reign.
Market is firmly detached from the fundamentals and fundamentals don’t matter any more in this new era of centralized economy.
I have been long market since March-2023 after observing the FED’s reaction to so called banking crisis.
Market is in lala land right now waiting for FED pivot which I think would come sooner than later.
If the economy is really this hot as purported by WR articles here and on top of this, financial conditions have loosened so so much. Then in this case, FED must do surprise hike in DEC but I am sure FED won’t do anythng of this sort thus showing its true color.
‘Market is in lala land right now waiting for FED pivot which I think would come sooner than later.’
Looks like a contradiction. If the pivot is ‘likely to come sooner’, the market is not in ‘lala land, it agrees with you that the pivot is coming.
I am pretty sure the pivot is NOT coming sooner for the same reason. The market being in ‘la la land’, which it is, amounts to blowing off the Fed and challenging its credibility.
There is a huge mismatch between demand and supply in the labor market. The demand is mostly blue collar jobs, but most available workers are white collar. A recession won’t fix that. And this is before AI eliminates 50% of the knowledge jobs. Better get that UBI started soon.
White collar is a broad category but haven’t seen any slowdown with software engineers. We often need to interview dozens and look through 100s of resumes to find somebody qualified. AI will slowly take some jobs but that has occurred at different times will different names. It was humorous to watch the latest South Park on paramount where white collar workers were unemployed in front of Home Depot and experienced handymen were setting their rates and flying expensive jets. Wouldn’t be a bad thing if we valued vocational equal to that of the 4 year degree.
Well I think that is good news for America, a society that prides itself as a democratic capitalist leaning society where one is only doing well when our neighbor has enough. The ethos of those soldiers, really, who designed America.
In the background is this creepy, Federal Reserve, who apparently believes that the way too combat QE inflation is too suppress the catch up earning power of the society that fuels the American, economic furnace.
A tool of the silent aristocracy that rules this, temporarily, somnolent inequality.
The ratio of job openings to unemployed persons is still extremely high, at 1.34. That is enormous compared to pre-pandemic history, going back decades.
I find it somewhat interesting that the shape of the charts for Quits and Job Openings are similar while Quits have fallen back down to approximately the pre-pandemic high and Job Openings are still significantly higher than the pre-pandemic peak. I’m not exactly sure what to make of that but it’s interesting.
The squiggles will drive you mad even when your trying not to pay attention to them. Look away from Saranon, lest you be captured and begin to form an estimate of just where the value may be at some future date.
Your growing certainty is accompanied by a sense of bravado that instigates a notion that you could earn extra cash betting on this certain outcome.
And just like that, you have acquired another vice that will, eventually, need to be expunged.
The current economic inequality, created by big businesses agreement with the labor monopsonist, the Chinese Premier, chief honcho of the Chinese Communist Party. The worst capitalists allowed to develop communist labor to compete against the domestic labor force in the same marketplace at the same price. Better than slavery because when they collapsed it was a Chinese problem.
Not Boardwally Corp, the quintessential depression era corporation, who sponsored the transfer of American manufacturing to China and accomplished an economic reconstruction of American society that favored the wealthy in preference to the foundation of our society.
Markets are now pricing a 98% chance of a rate reduction by the June 2024 meeting.
This is before even one month of negative nonfarm payrolls job growth.
To which I say so what. If the Federal Reserve is better than feckless then that would be an improvement.
The failure of Fed does not seem to be random as much as it seems is more likely, the Fed is a tool of the aristocracy.
The Fed still controls all of the so called markets. The unrelenting bid for the past 15+ years was the Fed cash being put to work in the asset value markets. And it still is.
We have felt the labor churn at work. maybe 60%-70% of the factory turned over in two years. So many new faces I can’t keep up. All the old reliable guys kept right at it.
Just off the top of mt head since 2020…One assembler left to sell cars. One went to an auto parts shop. One assembler left to drive for Uber eats (not a good idea around here, if anywhere). One welder went to a Verizon store to sell phones. Some welders got burned out and asked to move to CNC machinery or they might leave. Two guys got ill and passed away in their late 50’s. One long tenured guy got arthritis so bad he had to retire due to disability. A few were lost to other local factories over a dollar or two, or a shorter commute. A few had competing offers and we matched them. A few we let leave. Some left for family reasons. Lots got fired for attendance or laziness. One went to a parts counter with a farm equipment dealer…etc etc.
Overall we have raised the shop head count by half from 2019 by recruiting and adjusting wages upward but our usual low turnover shot up big time during all this recent labor churn. No single reason stands out other than people feeling generally restless and compelled to shop around their labor offering with different buyers.
I think labor turnover is a major contributing factor to a general sense of “everything being messed up” right now. Our supervisors and quality control guys have had their hands full training new folks and stopping junk from getting out the door. If your average tenure drops from ten years to three, you’re going to see a change in quality of output for a bit while people get some experience.
Still trying to carefully hire for QC, weld, and engineering.
Well, I would say that the quality of work always trumps bad management decisions and actually supporting the non productive burden of white collar incompetence.
A story about my life that has stayed with me for the past 50+ years is my senior year in high school meeting with the career guidance coach. This is in the late 60s with the war in Vietnam raging, he asked me if I had ever considered a career in the USMC.
Random guy 62,
I really appreciate your sharing the company’s staffing issues. That’s exactly what churn does. Brings back vivid memories too.
Historically, inappropriate money printing is the slippery slope that ultimately led to the downfall of the most important Western empire which standardization of the concept of citizens rights was the foundation of the Roman empire which existed for at least a millennium.
I suppose if you only officially count Roman citizens versus significant slave populations there is some truth to that although like the US they had there large land owners which here is those who own capital. Corruption was one of the main reasons for the downfall of the Empire which led to internal civil wars and then invasion of Germanic tribes. Certainly inflation would have been part of that given the circumstances but haven’t seen money creation as a leading cause of the decline. The US does have an odd fascination with the Roman Empire although there are certainly significant parallels.
Looks to me like a lot of these employment metrics are finally returning to trendline after the past two years of the job market being completely detached from the fundamentals. A healthy “normalization” of sorts whereby supply and demand in the labor market is becoming more balanced.
I imagine salary increases will continue to moderate as well as the number of industries with vast worker shortages steadily declines. In theory, this should help relieve some of the wage-side inflation pressure we’ve been seeing. The days of massive salary increases will soon be in the rearview mirror.
Will be interesting to see. The recent strikes that were resolved was a mixed bag although giving significant pay gains didn’t in some cases get back to pensions or even health care. Many were front loaded as well. The big 3 are already likely in trouble with Teslas recent price decreases and not clear what things will look like in 2028 when it comes time again. Certainly a lot of solid gains but nothing seems guaranteed. Not providing full rebates for batteries or minerals from certain countries will stimulate jobs here but not clear it will be best for the consumer or tax payers but time will tell on that one. I’m not confident American car companies can survive without protection outside of Tesla without major changes and massive investment. Definitely a different labor world than my dad had retiring with PacBell and I will likely hit a solid window but not sure what my teenage son will face.
The well being of labor, whose paycheck supports the very fabric of our society, is being portrayed as the cause of inflation.
The increase in wages and benefits is actually what a healthy democratic capitalist society would hope for.
The extreme concentration of wealth that currently exists in America is the farthest overthrow of Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence, throwing off the English wealth dominating commerce in the colonies.
I think you have an idolized view of capitalism and the founding fathers. Writing that all men are created equal and not freeing slaves is hypocrisy at best. Capitalism will always concentrate wealth as the goal is to get market share and stamp out competition. Companies are providing additional pay and other compensation simply to compete to get the labor they need. When that no longer is necessary they will cut back. Not because they are evil but because the system requires it to survive. The early Americas was also early stage capitalism as one way to think of it. Many businesses and competing amongst themselves and relatively limited control of government compared to today. At this point companies own the political establishment essentially although there is a subtle tug between various forms of economic liberalism but it is almost identical. At least for now workers have earned a little more but nothing is guaranteed and of course running record deficits in good times is not a positive sign for the inevitable downturn that periodically will occur. For the most vulnerable in society that will just take bad to worse.