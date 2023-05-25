“We are entering an EBITDA recession”: S&P Global Ratings.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Inflation was supposed to be good for corporate profits, according to Wall Street lore, and it was until it wasn’t – until the rising costs and falling revenues caught up with them.
Corporate profits before taxes in Q1 fell for the third quarter in a row, this time by 1.3% from Q4, after having dropped by 4.8% in Q4, and by 4.9% in Q3, according to today’s release by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Over the three quarters from the peak in Q2 2022, corporate profits have now dropped by 10.7%, the steepest drop over three quarters since 2009. But back then, the economy was deep into the Great Recession. Now there’s raging inflation:
These pre-tax profits here are by all entities that are required to file federal corporate tax returns, including private corporations, LLCs, and S corporations, plus by some organizations that do not file corporate tax returns.
This measure of pre-tax corporate profits is called profit “from current production” because the profits exclude dividend income, capital gains/losses, and other financial flows to companies, and they also exclude some adjustments, such as deduction for “bad debt.”
We note with forever-amazement in the chart above the huge artificially inflated spike in corporate profits from Q2 2020 through Q2 2022, when the trillions of dollars in pandemic money-printing and in fiscal stimulus spending washed over the land.
We remember with forever-amazement the huge direct payments to companies, such as the $50 billion that was handed in 2020 to the airlines, that ultimately wash through to income, and the $790 billion paid out in PPP loans, of which $757 billion were then forgiven, at which point they also became income. The magnificent spike in corporate profits from Q2 2020 through Q2 2022 is testimony to that largess.
But the profit spike is also testimony to the phenomenon of companies suddenly jacking up prices because they could, and they could because consumers and businesses, afloat in free money, were suddenly willing to pay whatever. Good times were had by all.
Now comes the hangover, with inflation, higher interest rates and funding costs, higher wages, and generally higher input costs, squeezed profits, and pressured revenues.
“Entering an EBITDA recession.”
S&P Global Ratings, in its now up dated report for Q1 of rated nonfinancial companies, based on earnings reports so far, found that:
- Revenues fell 0.6% year-over-year.
- EBITDA fell 2.9% (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). “We are entering an EBITDA recession,” it said.
- Excluding oil and gas, metals and mining companies, EBITDA fell year-over-year for the third quarter in a row.
- Cash interest payments, after falling year-over-year for eight quarters in a row through Q2 2022, have started to surge, and in Q1 spiked by 15% year-over-year, “as interest rate rises feed through,” it said.
- “Margins are starting to compress but remain elevated with companies still retaining considerable pricing power,” it said.
- But Capex growth surged up 16% year-over-year, “with oil, gas, metals, and mining in particular ramping up investment.”
So the Easy-Money party is over, in terms of profits. And the hangover is here, amid the bad breath of rising costs and pressured revenues.
With the Nvidia and AI hype, this market can run higher for longer, defying fundamentals and frustrating bears and conservative bulls for sure.
Wolf Street Corp announces that it will replace Wolf with AI and change the stock ticker of Wolf Street Corp from WSHW (Wolf Street the Hard Way) to WSAI. Stock spikes by 1,000% in afterhours trading. Wolf dumps all his shares and makes a ton of money, then unplugs the AI and goes back to work on his articles, under the new motto “By a human, for humans.” Shares crash, but it doesn’t matter because Wolf had sold his entire stake at the peak price to the AI jockeys.
🤣
Street Car named Desire reduces fares to combat WolfStreet AI presumptions!
You joke but this this is essentially what tech companies have been doing for decades. Replace AI with electric cars, streaming, vaccinations, toilet paper during covid, fintech, internet based anything, etc, etc.
I was only partially joking. I wasn’t joking about the principle of how it is done.
Yeah, prior to AI the most recent entry in this list was “blockchain”
Let’s go.
I’m in.
Where can I buy shares of your company ? :)
Dewey, Cheetum & Howe LLP (aka Magliozzi Bros. Inc.) files a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors against Wolf Street AI……
…91B20 looking, again, at his expectorated afternoon cafe on the tablet screen, says (between gasps): “…dammit, Wolf!!!…”.
may we all find a better day.
The recent surge of AI hype (the “next big thing” for 40 years and 8 iterations) does indeed have the stink of Wall Street “what vaporous crap can we pitch next?!” emanating from it.
I haven’t looked too deeply into the Nvidia AI “boom” but it does seem to be coming at a suspiciously similar time that Nvidia’s actual core crypto business may have the wheels coming off (crypto is a lot less appealing when DC will actually deign to pay you interest on your savings held in Treasuries).
I am disappointed because the words Crypto and Bezzle are missing from that new company name!!! Each is worth 100 Billion or so
Ah, Wolf Richter, the master of pointing out the Fed’s lack of integrity. It’s like watching a wolf howl at the moon, expecting some sort of profound revelation. But hey, maybe we should cut them some slack. After all, when it comes to integrity, the Fed seems to have a “reserve” of zero. They’re like the magician who keeps pulling rabbits out of their hat, except instead of rabbits, it’s just more financial shenanigans. It’s almost impressive how they can make a lack of integrity look like an art form. But hey, who needs integrity when you can just print more money, right? Keep howling, Wolf, someone’s gotta hold ’em accountable, even if they keep turning a blind eye.
You laugh Wolf, but that right there was 100% written by ChatGPT.
Really?
I’m now imagining thousands upon thousands of AI catfish all catfishing each other on dating sites and bureaucracy to match what Author Dent went through when his house was scheduled for destruction.
That was awesome and scary at the same time.
Excellent and timely plan! A+++
Good article, and great comment!
“Corporate profits before taxes in Q1 fell for the third quarter in a row.”
And despite this Nasdaq has rallied 23% in last 5 months. Are our investors retards. Can they not distinguish crypto hype and spac hype from AI hype.
Or does “the club” guarantee availability of a greater fool (the AI algorithms handling passive pension funds).
The problem is that chatGPT related AI is not hype. The underlying math is applicable to what is needed (pattern matching and template generation like in generating routine legal contracts or real estate documents). This is very different than autonomous vehicle hype, where they are trying to use pattern matching and template recognition to address a problem where more than that is needed (crashes happen because of the unexpected exceptions, not the routine templated driving situations). ChatGPT similar AI is real, and will put 80% of people out of work who don’t *really* understand their job, but just go through the motions based on some simple rules of thumb and basic info.
I doubt AI replaces even 8% of workers much less 80%.
Maybe 80% of hack journalist that are out there.
Only thing I’ve seen it do is media related and work as a search engine
How does AI do sales jobs, or trade jobs, even mid manager responsibilities seem ambitious.
Maybe in 20 or 40 or 60 years
With any luck we’ll get a robot revolution to put the earth out of it’s misery
Unfortunately most people don’t have a clue about the “ppp loans that were really grants”. Everyone aught to google or use some other search engine and simply type in PPP recipients and the name of the state and city they live in, to discover how the rich in almost every city in America were given millions of tax free money. One of my relatives was given $175,000.00 and another $350,000.00 and both of the families were already very wealthy. They paid no taxes, just free money. One built a new house on a lake and another a beautiful work shop with lifts and all. kg
You can report them, I forget if its the IRS or some other org but you can get a piece of their ill gotten gains upon recovery.
This is the sad truth folks. Do not search if you easily anger. My blood was boiling seeing many business and Popeyes I know have received anywhere from50k-2million for their companies that made record profits these last couple of years. It’s sickening when it’s so unjust.
This stolen money was used to drive up asset
prices among other things. It wasn’t even hidden, just free hundred thousand dollar deposits made on a whim to any business with an ein.
Well, this is more proof that many asset prices are unsustainable, since the ppp is history. Yes, the money is still sloshing around, but it is naturally getting diffused (less concentrated). That means it can still contribute to general inflation, but is losing its ability to influence assets that require big lumps, like housing. Most likely outcome is continued inflation, continued interest rate support, continued house price declines, and a weak stock market, especially if the fed slows or pauses.
Well, until some other whiz-bang financial instrument is cooked up to help tilt the table even further favor of augmenting The Haves.
Why is it that so many people assume the worst BS is over; that it’s just a matter of a long, sobering walk back to sanity? It’s a version of the abuse cycle, where the markets continually think, “this time is different. They’ve really changed.”
No way.
King MSFT daily BB : Oct 19 hi/ Nov 01 lo 2021, 332.00/326.37.
MSFT closed @325.92, after breaching the BB for funfunfun. King MSFT might move in or above
MSFT BB : Oct 29/Nov 01 2021, 332/326.37.
Easy come. Easy go. Any administered price hike will be deflationary if the FED follows a restrictive money policy.
So the numerator (cash flow) is getting smaller while the denominator (discount rate) is getting bigger, hence valuations should be shrinking. Alas, the Shiller PE remains over 29 (mean = 17) and the S&P is a slight (by historical standards) 13.3% off its recent peak. I contemplate this paradox daily.
Is this simply a function of the culture of “buy the dip,” dollar-cost averaging, autopilot 401-k contributions or just too much money chasing too few public equities (there are literally 1,500 fewer publicly traded companies today than there were in FY2000)?
I listed three possible constituencies (including 401k autopilots) propping up goofball SP 500 valuations in Wolf’s previous post.
But the 500 is so top-heavy at this point (market cap weighting seems pretty Ponzi to me, especially if the whole indexing pitch is “diversification for safety”) that if Apple or Microsoft (or XXX PE Amazon…) gets taken out and shot, the whole index will feel it (maybe top 10 “500” members account for 25% of value of whole index…the other 75% is split among the other 490 companies…I guess that is *sorta* diversified…).
Things are so bad that my first thought after Nvidia’s miracle AI earnings pop, was that the Street knows somebody in the Apple/MS/Amazon/etc crowd *is* about to take a real world big hit and that another player (Nvidia, XXXX PE) needed to be “rotated” into place to keep propping the 500.
King AAPL : Jan 2022 hi minus June 2022 low = 53.
Jan 2023 low + 53 ==> May 2023 high. The speed up in 2023 is much
faster. Anomaly.
Only few mega stock run up hill. The soldiers dispersed, hiding in the trees, down hill. The war mongers generals bark : AI, AI, AI….follow me.
Just eyeballing the graph, it is clear that though the EBITAD might have come down by $400B from the peak, probably it has to fall another $800B to reach what may be called a normal LT growth rate. Perhaps until then the market will keep roaring (or even after that), inflation will keep raging and all the fundamental theory we learned so far will look obsolete and proponents of facts will look like idiots (issuing a mea culpa like Carl Icahn). Perhaps we will end up with another 1930 at the end.
Most likely the corporation profits are shifting offshore, so it looks like the CEOs are poor victims of interest rates and supply chains that their purchasing department apparently have not figured out in decades.
Look at the prices, they are rolling in profits like pigs in mud. Most of the “beverage” industry is just selling water with some to no flavoring, plus low cost sugar and preservatives. Real Estate of mink cage apartments with noise transferring walls for comraderie that make concrete Soviet construction look futuristic.
“just selling water with some to no flavoring, plus low cost sugar and preservatives”
We can find equivalents of this across industries now. Era of cheap money has caused so much damage to humanity due to malallocation of capital.
At the elevated interest rates, I am hoping money is only used where it can provide long term actual value.
The AI hype train.
Remember when we were all going to be riding in self driving cars, riding in the Hyperloop, staying in WeWork and getting our Theranos blood tests?
AI sounds awesome… in 10 years when it starts making money.
Also, IBM has been hyping Watson since like 2013 hahaha.
Well, so far, I’m mainly hearing underpants-gnome level explanations of how exactly current AI manifestations are supposed to make bajillions.
I suppose the AI’s will be much, much, much better at stealing underpants.
In the metaverse.
I’m still waiting for the “paperless office”.
My offices have been essentially paperless for over 20 years. Nearly everything is digitized. I have practically no paper files, I get very little on paper, I send out almost nothing on paper, and there are no papers on my desk. And I love it, saves a huge amount of time.
“Remember when we were all going to be riding in self driving cars, riding in the Hyperloop, staying in WeWork and getting our Theranos blood tests?”
I do! And I didn’t believe any of it, because I’m a huge skeptic. But AI, different story, already proving to be useful. Some things actually DO happen….
Provide five solid non-subjective examples of AI improving something and how.
Part of this change might be that stocks actually have to start paying some dividends again.
We are witnessing a second wave in the markets. Investors become as hyped up as they were at the final top. The Russell, Dow and Dow Transports have topped first. The S+P and Nasdaq will top soon. Let There Be Blood!!!! Welcome to the decade of Fear and Loathing>
All the layoffs are starting to catch up with them. Ordered from a Canadian website which had layoffs in Jan and they can’t seem to ship their orders. This site was known for rapid delivery, not any more.
I wonder how many of these corporations have adjustable loans? And how many of them that buy residential RE have adjustable loans?
Fortunately and thankfully, the House of Representatives adjourned for the session to go on a lovely Memorial Day Weekend out of town where they can totally forget about that obnoxious and annoying ‘debt thang’ and just have a good old time chowing down on BBQ and yeehawing with the folks in their districts talking about sports and all of the other nonsense that folks find far more interesting and ‘relevant’ in the US these days!
So weird, could have sworn that I was told that companies were consistently beating estimates in Q1. A record I recall.
How can it be that actual revenues and ebitda
actually fell year over year??
Oh yeah, Street estimates start very high one year forward ( so forward P/E ratios don’t look high) and then those same estimates fall continuously until just before earnings are released.
Nice scam the Street and major companies got going, eh?
AI is a great cover story for companies whose businesses are in decline. They can claim that AI will drive efficiency gains and as a result they’re going to conduct large layoffs. Much better to investors ears than layoffs are due to crummy business conditions.
The nvidia claims of huge revenue growth sounds extremely sus to me.
I watched greedflation play out up close and personal in my former firm. Newly installed PE management (who couldn’t even explain our business) demanded 20% price increases overnight. Client reaction fell into three segments: dumbest clients paid (partly because of once a-century windfall events) – and now all those managers are being replaced, median clients screamed and sucked up the pain for a couple quarters – until they lined up replacements that they’re now moving to, smartest clients said “later *******s” immediately. By Q3, the best 40% of the internal talent also quit and moved to brighter pastures (which actually suggests some reasons for hope, though all the monopoly protections in my industry – crooked/stupid procurement people, roll-ups eliminating competition, vast implementation of overbroad noncompetes – make recursion to market based economic sanity slow).
I have seen some interesting data on how stock market price and real economy can diverge over a long time period.
From the bottom in 2009 until the top in Dec 2022 the compounded price people paid for a dollar of SP500 revenue was more than 10% compounded annually. In other words most of the return during that period was multiple expansion (Thanks Zirp and QE).
You know Fed has too much power when the multiple becomes more important than the real economy (revenue).