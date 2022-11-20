Thank You for Your Awesome Support of WOLF STREET!! If You Missed the Fun a Week ago, a Reminder: Please Donate

Your donations are very special to me. They build community. They tell me what I’m doing matters to you. They keep WOLF STREET open to all and less dependent on ads. Thank you!!!

Dear Readers,

Thank you so much for your many generous donations to WOLF STREET since the donation reminder Sunday a week ago. Many of you also donated throughout the year. Thank you!! Many of you have supported WOLF STREET for years. Thank you!!

Your awesome support of WOLF STREET is very special to me. It warms my heart. It tells me that what my WOLF STREET media mogul empire is doing in its little corner matters to you. Your donations show me part of the community that I might not see otherwise, which is wonderful.

Your donations over the years have allowed me to cut back on the ads. There are now fewer ads, and the ads are less intrusive, and they load faster, and they don’t mess up the comments anymore.

Online advertising has turned into a race to the bottom for publishers – including me, the little guy between the boots of giants.

To survive, publishers have erected paywalls, one after the other. Those that have not, such as Buzzfeed, may not survive on advertising alone. Many respected sites with lots of traffic have already shut down. Each year, the ads pay publishers less and less because the “ad tech” business takes an ever-larger piece of the pie. Everyone from the advertiser on down through multiple layers of ad tech companies considers the publisher just an unpleasant expense that needs to be cut.

But your many donations make WOLF STREET less dependent on ads, and they allow me to keep the site open and free to all, with no portion behind a paywall. That was my dream when I started the site. And I want it that way now more than ever. I want everyone around the globe to be able to dive right in.

And your donations have been super-crucial to keeping the site open and building a wonderful and growing community of readers. Thank you!

If you haven’t had a chance to donate yet…

If you were busy or on vacation a week ago and missed all the fun, let me remind you now:

Three ways to donate:

Zelle (if you use it): it’s fast and free. Please contact me at howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com to get my Zelle info. Credit card via PayPal: The “Donate” button takes you to WOLF STREET’s PayPal page. No need for a PayPal account. If it asks you to set up a PayPal account, back out and try again. Tip: On that initial PayPal page: first, enter the amount; second, click on the WHITE button, “Donate with a Debit or Credit Card”:

Mail a check (also much appreciated):

Wolf Street Corp

1288 Columbus Ave. #196

San Francisco, CA 94133

Thank-you gift: a WOLF STREET mug if you donate $100 or more:

I will send you one of our new 12-oz glass mugs (have a look at it here) to thank you for your very generous donation of $100 or more if your address is in the US, and if you would like a mug.

The wraparound art on the mug – created by San Francisco artist Erika Kitten Lopez – shows a funny wolf, me, howling, “Nothing goes to Heck in a Straight Line.”

If you would like a mug, please email me; include your shipping address in the US (I cannot ship outside the US) and phone number (FedEx will not deliver without it). Send the email to: howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com

Thank you, Dear Readers, for your support and for forming this awesome and community around WOLF STREET!

Wolf Richter

