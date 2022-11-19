The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada, November Update: Fastest 5-Month Plunge on Record

Down faster during the bust than up during the bubble: special feature in some cities. Vague humor wafts around the charts.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The overall 11-City Teranet-National Bank House Price Index dropped 0.8% in October from September, and is down 7.7% from the peak in May, the largest five-month drop in the history of the data going back to 1997. It slashed the year-over-year gain to 4.9%, from the 19% range in March and April.
Nine of the 11 cities in the index had month-to-month drops in October, topped by a 5.7% plunge in Halifax. In Hamilton, prices have plunged by 15.9% from the peak in May after a ridiculous spike, and are now about flat year-over-year. Only two cities in the index had month-to-month gains: the oil towns of Calgary and Edmonton, whose housing markets had been asleep for 15 years.
Hamilton, where prices tend to move in parallel with Toronto, had become the #1 All Time Ever Most Splendid Housing Bubble in Canada after surpassing Toronto and Vancouver in 2021, as measured by the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index.
And it’s now #1 in terms of the percentage drop from peak. In October: -2.9% for the month, -15.9% from peak in May; about flat year-over-year.
Going down faster than up: The index plunged faster over the first five months of the bust (-69 points) than it had spiked over the last five months of the bubble (+65 points).
Vague humor wafts around these kinds of ridiculous price spikes that then unwind. This stuff make you wonder about the functioning of the human brain:
Halifax is #2 in terms of the drop from peak. In October: -5.7% for the month; -14.0% from the peak in June, which slashed the year-over-year gain to +6.7%, down from over 35% in early 2022.
Here too, the index plunged faster in the first four months of the bust (-41 points) than it had spiked during the last four months of the bubble (+31 points).
This chart proves once and for all that central-bank interest rate repression and QE – the entire free-money era – spawned a virus that turned the human brain to mush, a phenomenon that I previously observed with my Imploded Stocks. And then, when central banks end the free-money era, the brain begins to heal, and look what happens.
The Greater Toronto Area is #3 in terms of the drop from peak. In October: -0.9% for the month, -11.9% from the peak in May, slashing the year-over-year gain to 3.6%.
The index fell at nearly the same pace over the first five months of the bust than it jumped over the last five months of the bubble:
Victoria is #4 in terms of the drop from peak. In October: -1.2% for the month; -10.4% from the peak in May, which slashed the year-over-year gain to 2.1%.
The index plunged faster over the first five months of the bust (-32 points) than it had spiked over the last five months of the bubble (+24%):
Canada’s house prices reacted faster to rising interest rates than US house prices – though they’re now reacting too – largely because in Canada, most mortgages are either variable-rate with all kinds of guardrails or fixed-rate for terms such as two years or five years. So when interest rates began to surge, existing homeowners started to face the prospect of higher mortgage payments in the future. This is in addition to potential home buyers looking at mortgage payments at these rates and prices that they cannot afford.
The methodology of the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index is based on “repeat sales” that tracks the price of the same home each time it is sold over time. Unlike median prices, the “repeat sales” method is not impacted by a shift in mix of the homes that sold. The index was set at 100 in June 2005 for all cities. My charts here are all on the same scale.
Ottawa is #5 in terms of the drop from peak. In October: -1.8% for the month; -9.6% from the peak in June, which slashed the year-over-year gain to 2.8%. The index is now below where it had first been in July 2021.
Greater Vancouver is #6 in terms of the drop from peak. In October: -0.1% for the month; -7.9% from the peak in April, which cut the year-over-year gain to 3.7%.
Winnipeg is #7 in terms of the drop from peak. In October: -3.1% for the month; -7.5% from the peak in June, which cut the year-over-year gain to 3.9%.
Down faster than up: The index dropped faster during the first four months of the bust (-21 points) than it had spiked during the last four months of the bubble (+19 points).
Montreal, in October: -1.5% for the month; -6.4% from the peak in June, which cut the year-over-year gain to 8.4%:
Quebec City, in October: -1.2% for the month; -3.6% from the peak in July, which cut the year-over-year gain to 8.6%:
The Oil Towns are still the exception.
In Calgary, oil capital of Canada, in October: +2.0% for the month to a new record; +16.2% year-over-year. Prices had been roughly flat from mid-2007 until mid-2020:
In Edmonton, also in Canada’s oil patch, in October: +2.1% for the month to a new record; +7.5% year-over-year. The index is now just a hair above where it had been in mid-2007:
While the good news is that housing prices are going down the bad news is that they are still very high. Unfortunately people who bought at the peak will be hurting when prices become affordable again. No it is not different this time. Paying at the peak of a bubble is always painful.
In US, the housing market is freezing as most sellers are still waiting on a Fed Pivot.
Every week the mainstream media spins a new Pivot story (latest one is that inflation has been defeated) that causes bond yields to drop despite raging inflation.
The scumbag is still busy selling his soft landing story.
I agree RE prices will come down substantially. I was surprised central banks could raise mortgage rates to 6-7% and not kill the housing market. That tells me mortgage rates were WAY too low for many years, and those days are never coming back. The fact that no economic disasters are happening, despite the higher rates, gives central banks power to keep rates high for decades. Each month, home prices will fall as rates remain high, and there will likely be no pivot. I predict we’ll see a 3-5 year steady, relentless price drop from these nosebleed levels.
Additional inventory from layoffs and retiree downsizing will be hitting the market soon, at the same time investors leave the market.
“This stuff make you wonder about the functioning of the human brain:”
If only you had the displeasure of experiencing Hamilton in person Wolf, you have no idea how on point this statement is.
We are missing problem solvers that don’t keep kicking the pan down the road.
Today, we have the types of J Pow that quote Volker, but keep -ve real rates (Fed rates – inflation).
The good news is that the buyers purchased these homes with ‘loonies’, which, to me, sounds like cartoon money. Unfortunately, for those that purchased with real fiat currency, top-ticking this bubble-like RE market is going to be painful…
It gets ugly when reality and perception diverge, especially when that perception is purchased with hundreds of thousands of dollars of borrowed money…..
I like this, in a twisted way you can see this as bringing some level of fairness to future prospective buyers and force some level of turn in the market. Definitely way fairer than California with prop 13 and people that locked in ultra low rates last 2 years. Good for you if you got in at the right time and can squat on either low tax or low interest rate mortgage provided you still have a job to pay for it.
“Canada’s house prices reacted faster to rising interest rates than US house prices – though they’re now reacting too – largely because in Canada, most mortgages are either variable-rate with all kinds of guardrails or fixed-rate for terms such as two years or five years.”
What it tells me there are a few cities that are not in as much trouble as others. The others, followed the greater fool theory and are out of luck..
My brother lives near Halifax. It’s one of the nicest areas I have ever visited. Another 40% or so and I would consider using it as my home base in retirement.
Beautiful summers, Brutal winters, great people but in the middle of nowhere if you want to get “somewhere.”
Oil towns know real booms and busts, so they aren’t impressed by a mere money-driven boom.
In 2016 my wife and I bought our first house in Kitchener (a city about 2 hours from Toronto) for $365k with 20% down and a 35 year mortgage (a feature available at the time). I expected to be paying it off until my sixties.
Then early this year I saw the writing on the wall. We sold our house just after peak insanity – signed agreement in April, closed in June. We sold for $925k.
Since then we’ve been renting a small apartment and waiting for my immigration papers to clear so we can move to the US (my wife is American, so it’s not too difficult). In the meantime I’ve converted the proceeds from our house to USD.
After our mortgage and realtor were paid and the funds were converted we ended up with a hair under $500k USD, enough to buy a house just north of Dallas, bigger than we had, with no mortgage at all. At least that’s the plan.
I realize this could come off as bragging, but I don’t mean it that way. I just mean to say that Canada’s market went utterly mad during the pandemic, and I’m grateful to have gone from a 35 year mortgage in what was already an overinflated market to being mortgage free and not fearing the loss of my house anymore.
I’m practically economically illiterate, and it’s sites like this that helped me make good decisions. So thank you very much Wolf, and sorry for the novel.
Also, once I land in Dallas next year, I plan to buy two mugs. One for me and one for the wife.
250% appreciation in 6 years?! Mazel tov! For your buyer, not so much…
You should be able to afford AC there…you’ll need lots of it. I’m sure you know about the summer there. This year worse than usual.
Per the Accu Weather website I believe it was Dallas (may have been Austin) that I counted 121 or so days with highs over 90. Fifty of these days were over 100.
Its a challenge. I lived near Dallas for 11 years.
Unlike you I lost $$ buying real estate there.
He might yet lose $$$ there!
