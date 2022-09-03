Australia Housing Bust Spreads, Accelerates. Prices in Sydney & Melbourne Fall Below Year-Ago Levels, Sales Plunge

Biggest monthly drop in national home price index since 1983.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Home prices in Sydney and Melbourne – among the world’s most glorious housing bubbles –– are tanking, after inflation in Q2 hit 6.1% and is expected to go higher in Q3, and after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked rates by 175 basis points since May, including 50 basis points in August, to a still minuscule 1.85%. And look what housing is doing: It not only failed as the much-hyped hedge against inflation, but it’s tanking.
In Sydney, home prices plunged by 2.3% in August from July and by 5.9% over the past three months, according to CoreLogic. Since the peak in January, the Home Value Index has dropped 7.4%.
And shockingly, home prices are now down by 2.5% from August last year. I mean, what kind of horror show is this?
In Melbourne, the Home Value Index dropped by 1.2% for the month, by 3.8% for the past three months, by 4.6% from the peak in February, and shockingly, by 2.1% from August last year.
Nationally, CoreLogic’s Home Value Index dropped 1.6% in August from July, the biggest monthly decline since 1983.
This chart shows the price changes on a rolling three-month basis for the big five capital cities (chart via CoreLogic):
“It’s hard to see housing prices stabilising until interest rates find a ceiling and consumer sentiment starts to improve,” CoreLogic said.
On a month-to-month basis, home prices fell in seven of the eight capital cities. Only Darwin hung on with a gain.
Over the three-month period, five capital cities have now booked declines, including Brisbane, which joined the club in August.
“It was only two months ago that the Brisbane housing market peaked after recording a 42.7% boom in values [since the beginning of the pandemic]. Over the past two months, the market has reversed sharply with values down 1.8% in August after a 0.8% drop in July,” CoreLogic said.
|Home prices, Aug 2022
|
MoM
|
3 months
|
YoY
|
Median, A$
|Sydney
|
-2.3%
|
-5.9%
|
-2.5%
|
1,066,493
|Melbourne
|
-1.2%
|
-3.8%
|
-2.1%
|
782,053
|Brisbane
|
-1.8%
|
-2.5%
|
17.5%
|
762,284
|Adelaide
|
-0.1%
|
1.6%
|
21.8%
|
652,959
|Perth
|
-0.2%
|
0.4%
|
4.9%
|
561,781
|Darwin
|
0.9%
|
2.3%
|
6.3%
|
512,531
|Canberra
|
-1.7%
|
-2.6%
|
7.8%
|
909,748
|Hobart
|
-1.5%
|
-3.3%
|
5.8%
|
714,370
Sales plunged.
In Sydney, sales plunged by 35% over the three-month period through August compared to the same period last year; in Canberra sales plunged by 19%, and in Melbourne by16%, according to CoreLogic estimates. Across Australia, sales dropped by 15%.
Going into the normally busy spring and summer season, “we are expecting to see less buying activity as higher interest rates and low sentiment continue to weigh on demand. Should this scenario play out, the net result will be an accumulation of advertised supply that could further weigh down values,” CoreLogic said.
Suddenly plenty of inventory.
And suddenly there’s plenty to choose from: “Sydney and Melbourne, where the housing downturn is more advanced, are already seeing total advertised stock rise to above average levels, and there is a good chance the other capitals will follow suit as listings rise through spring and demand continues to taper,” CoreLogic said.
Across the eight capital cities, the number of homes listed for sale was up by 11% from a year ago. New listings over the past 28 days in the capital cities where well above the prior three years, but down from 2018 (chart via CoreLogic):
But not panicking yet.
This downturn comes after ridiculous price gains, driven by the RBA’s QE and interest rate repression. Price spikes from the beginning of Covid to the respective peaks earlier this year, according to CoreLogic data:
- Adelaide +45%
- Brisbane +43%
- Hobart +38%
- Canberra +38%
- Darwin +31%
- Sydney +28%
- Perth +26%
- Melbourne +17%
Home prices are down year-over-year in Sydney and Melbourne. But in terms of negative equity, most homeowners in those two markets who bought before August last year, and most homeowners in other markets who bought before 2022 still have positive equity in their homes, given the huge price spikes.
Across the eight capital cities, “a 15% peak to trough decline would roughly take CoreLogic’s combined capitals index back to March 2021 levels,” CoreLogic said.
In addition, buyers made down payments and paid down principal with their mortgage payments, which further increases their equity. And “the risk of widespread negative equity remains low,” CoreLogic said.
So no biggie – if the home-price declines stop magically at 15%.
Not everyone is so sanguine.
Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital, a global investment manager headquartered in Sydney, told ABC News that this downturn may be the end of a 25-year housing boom.
“Residential property price downturns in the last 25 years have mostly been mild, with prices falling less than 10%, and brief, with prices quickly rebounding to new record highs as rates fell to new lows,” he said.
“This cycle may be different – both in terms of being deeper and taking longer to recover – thanks to a combination of high household debt levels, high home price to income levels, and an end in the long-term downtrend in interest rates,” he said.
If the RBA’s policy rate is raised to 4%, as the money market is projecting, he said, “this would more than double household interest payments and push total mortgage repayments to record highs relative to incomes and likely drive a 30% or so fall in prices.” But OK, it sure was fun while it lasted.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“And “the risk of widespread negative equity remains low,” CoreLogic said.”
Is Australia similar to Canada, where a typical mortgage is 5 years fixed, then variable-rate after that?
Yes. Although before Covid, most home loans in Australia were variable, not fixed. Fixed found new favour in the past 2 years due to fixed rates falling below variable. Fixed rates spiked here late 2021 before variable rates rose in May this year with the RBA hikes.
So it looks like all Developed capitalist economies (US, Europe, Australia, Japan, Canada) played by the same playbook in pandemic.
Our central banks and administration clearly boxed themselves in without an exit strategy. Our symbiotic relationship with financialization of housing has yielded a parasite (asset bubbles) bigger than the host (real prosuctive economy) and there is no way to sustain it.
We can pretend to bleed this parasite slowly (deflate bubble with tiny rate hikes), but the host may not survive (economy will collapse as markets will keep lacking price rationale causing productionand businessesto remain unprofitable).
Or we can blow the parasite (Raise rate to Inflation + 2% instantly to kill financialization) and while host will suffer pain (all paper money would be lost, assets will correct 75% and many entities will go bankrupt), the host will survive (free markets will start working making production and businesses profitable again).
MiTurn,
Yes, similar. From my article a month ago:
In Australia, the most common mortgages for owner-occupied homes are mortgages with a “variable rate” that adjusted with changes in the market and mortgages with a “fixed rate” that are fixed for only one to five years.
The share of “fixed rate” mortgage origination of total originations peaked between July and August 2021 at 46%, according to the housing finance data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, cited by CoreLogic.
“Due to record high levels of debt, indebted households are more sensitive to higher interest rates, as well as the additional downside impact from very high inflation on balance sheets and sentiment,” CoreLogic noted.
“Borrowers who locked into a fixed term mortgage rate through the pandemic growth cycle will be facing a significant refinancing burden next year,” CoreLogic said.
“RBA analysis is forecasting a surge in fixed loan expiries throughout the second half of next year,” CoreLogic said. “Many of these borrowers could be moving from mortgage rates around the high 1% to low 2% range to a mortgage rate closer to 6% or higher.”
Wow. Read that twice. That means that some of these economies have a hidden whammy coming to them. Any thoughts on if the government will intervene and change their mortgage lending operations to avoid catastrophe?
they bet on their housing market like a pony race? sorry i cant realize the time to understand this.
surly although there is a banking institute spreading its wings and laughing.
Thank you for another great article on the worldwide housing busts. It sounds like Australia is headed for a major housing crash when their fixed loans expire next year. By the time it’s all said and done, I wonder which country will have suffered the worst housing crash.
Syd prices still 70% over fair value.
How much of the DownUnder bubble is associated with Chinese investments of RE?
I am so glad (here in SoCal) I switched to a fixed rate in 2010. I expected inflation to surge then, never imagining this interest rate suppression would go so far, so long. I wondered show I could seemingly be so wrong, so long. Now the backwash is a global wave. How steep and fast and deep and quick to recede though, is a next interesting question.
Australians have never seen a genuine real-estate crash. The media here continues to pound on how Australian real-estate only goes up. The bubble here is tremendous, far greater than anything in North America. Even remote farm land is absurdly expensive.
The crash will likely be breathtaking. Probably will be greater than the Texas real-estate crash of the mid 1980’s.
You can add New Zealand to the housing bust club. Extraordinary bubble popped by rising interest rates
I should also add that in Australia, being on a fixed rate invariably means the borrower is also paying interest-only, not principal and interest. Not sure if that is the same as Canada. So the sticker shock on repayments is magnified when the day finally arrives. In the current environment (rising rates, falling house prices), most borrowers will be forced onto principal and interest by their banks. Ouch.
The press here is spruiking “a severe skills shortage”, and it was just announced that they will be increasing the immigration cap by around 35000. I think the so called skills shortage is just a cover for getting some more of that sweet Chinese money, to try and keep the bubble inflated.
Mmmm. I think we are done with the yuan. Looks to me like we are now going after the rupee in a big way. I suspect that a lot of Indian immigrants have been suckered into the Great Australian Dream in the past few years by the big Australian banks (one in particular comes to mind) and will be over-represented in the casualty count.
The other ‘fun’ thing about here in Australia compared to the US is that you have to pay the full loan back personally even if you return the keys to the bank. If the property resells for less than the loan amount, the bank comes after you for the balance. Garnishee’d wages, seizure of other assets, even force you into bankruptcy. No such thing as jingle mail in Australia, and so people with big mortgages on recently purchased homes start to get very worried when rates rise and prices drop.
This is a misconception about the US that even many Americans have, to their own detriment. Only 12 states in the US have non-recourse mortgages. The rest of the 50 states and DC have full-recourse mortgages where the lender can go after all assets and income of a defaulted homeowner:
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/06/20/us-style-housing-bust-mortgage-crisis-in-canada-australia-recourse-non-recourse/
In addition, loans in the 12 nonrecourse states mentioned by Wolf cost more (slightly higher interest and/or points) than loans in recourse states. Banks know when a loan is not recourse and charge accordingly. There’s no free lunch.
Wolf,
Looking at those goofy-high median (median!!) values for cities that likely make up the vast majority of Australia’s entire population, I cannot but reflect upon the fact that the *whole point* of central bank gutting of interest rates is to stimulate *primary investment* (like *building* of houses, among other investments in asset *creation* – which increases employment) and that valuation spiking in “secondary investment” (in *existing* assets, such as already built houses) is simply an unavoidably prod and byproduct (and one that doesn’t raise employment).
(It would be really great if you could do a primary v. Secondary investment post, explaining these different channels of interest repression effects).
But since there is no universe in which the true production cost to build big wooden boxes in the empty *continent* of Australia, come anywhere near those median values (unless *insanely* inflated by outside forces – building codes, gvt taxes/regs, union minimum wages at nosebleed levels) there is clearly some massive artificial restraint on increased housing supply in Australia.
At those stratospheric medians (medians!!) for the majority (majority!!) of the population, everybody and their dog (er, dingo?) would be going into the homebuilding industry.
Unless there is some massive artificial impediment to new *supply* (which is really the sole basis of interest rate cut legitimacy – higher employment, higher production, etc. Diddling speculators – entirely – is not much of a legitimate reason to expropriate savers. Let alone for decades on end).
Australia is gigantic and empty – it is the exact opposite of Hong Kong.
There is no sane explanation for production costs at those levels (how much did it cost to build an Australian house pre-ZIRP? One-fifth? One-seventh?)
Housing sentiment has changed. Everything I read says housing crash and at least a 20% drop.
I would probably say a crash would be defined as 30% or more?
Bring it on.
I would like to see the stock market drop at least to pre covid values before going long.
Fascinating report. I have a friend that had been buying homes in Perth (5) since 2010 and kept looking in Sydney but never could pull the trigger. He used those as his savings and investment for retirement with 4 of them empty for years. So there could be even more supply that becomes available as investors try and beat the price drop.
The somewhat real stock market price was around mid 2014. It’s been bubble ever since. Housing market true values were the ones briefly seen during the depth of 2010. That’s where it needs to be, and then any upswing justified by local economy’s productivity. Pensions for government employees need to be scrapped and everyone needs to be in the 401k wagon.
The median family income was $45k in 2008 and it is now over $65k. That does support some house appreciation. Of course, daily living expenses are higher too. Mortgage rates are also lower now than in 2008.
I say a local store that used to advertise starting pay at $12 about 4 years ago is now advertising $20. That is over a 70% increase.
And when you factor in the inflation in rents and everything else, they are worse off than 4 years ago.
QT will be interesting as they reduce Treasuries by 60 billion and MBS by 35 billion. I would not be holding stiocks right now.
Bank of America equity strategist Savita Subramanian says QT alone could lead to a 7% stock price drop as the boost from QE is reversed. Steven Major, global head of fixed-income research at HSBC, thinks the interaction of QT and the plumbing of the financial system is too complex for anyone to predict properly. “The truth of it is that no one really knows,” he says, including the Fed.
Glad to see Australia get a bit of coverage on WolfStreet! I’m an American who has lived in Australia for 15 years and bought here in Sydney in 2020 putting our 15 years of savings down as a 50% deposit (our 1 bedroom unit we were renting drove us nuts during the first lockdown).
There are a couple Australian peculiarities that might not be clear to Americans.
First – there is no ongoing land/property tax. Instead you pay all the tax upfront as the “Stamp Duty”. In our case in NSW it was 4.5%. But once you have paid that you never basically pay tax on the house again. You instead pay “council rates” which are like the fees to get your trash picked up – and they are a few hundred a quarter. This also dis-incentivises selling/buying houses (including downsizing as a retiree) as you pay this big upfront tax on the transactions.
Second – the government excludes the value of your house from any asset tests on your eligibility for benefits/entitlements in retirement. So if you have a multi-million dollar house fully paid off but little other assets/income they consider you as poor as if you didn’t have the house and you get all the benefits like the full pension etc.
So, the system incentivises buying the biggest baddest best located house you can afford before retirement. And if you don’t get it paid off by retirement our version of the 401k (Superannuation) lets you take a lump sum payout of that at retirement age to pay it off. Thereby removing all the assets you have rolling them into the “we don’t look at your house” blindspot to then qualify for the pension etc.
Basically the deck is stacked here soo strongly in favor of your house being your main asset that it is pretty nuts…
I forgot the other big one – there is no capital gains tax on your “primary residence’s” increases in value either.
Like I said it is like every policy lever you can imagine is favorable to putting your money into your house…