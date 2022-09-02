Stock Selloff, Collapse of Cryptos, Meme Stocks & SPAC/IPO Zombies Bringing Day Traders Back into the Labor Force?

Interesting stuff happening in the labor market, suddenly.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Employers added 315,000 workers to their payrolls in August, and 1.13 million over the past three months – solid growth.
Households reported that the number of working people in regular jobs or self-employed jumped by 442,000 in August, after having been essentially flat for months. There have been indications that aggressive hiring by employers pulled some self-employed workers out of self-employment and onto regular payrolls. Hence the sharp increase in payrolls and the more slowly growing overall number of working people.
Wages rose again, but a tad less sharply. The number of unemployed people actively looking for work ticked up from July, but July had been the lowest level since the year 2000 at the peak of the dotcom bubble.
The biggest movements were the jumps in the labor force, in the labor force participation rate, and in the prime-age labor force participation rate, a welcome turn in a labor market pressured by demand for labor and labor shortages.
The instant play money vanished.
This jump in the labor force comes as the S&P 500 index is down 18% from its high at the beginning of the year. The Nasdaq is down 28% from its high in November. Many of the most speculative stocks, crazy meme stocks, and SPAC and IPO zombies have collapsed by 70% or 80% or even over 90%, hundreds of them, some of which I report on in my Imploded Stocks column.
Most cryptos have collapsed by 70% or more, and some have essentially vanished. DeFi crypto exchanges and lending platforms have filed for bankruptcy and taken their clients’ fiat and cryptos with them. It has been a nightmare out there for people exposed to this stuff.
These are the kinds of high-risk blood-pressure-raising adventures that lots of people embarked on during the pandemic, and initially made lots and lots of money with, often life-changing amounts of money that allowed them to just rest on their laurels and live off their gains, and not have to return to the daily grind.
If they didn’t return to the daily grind, they thereby exited the “labor force.” The labor force is defined as people who are working or who are actively looking for work. But if crypto millionaires don’t want to go back to their day jobs and aren’t looking for work, they’re out of the labor force.
The labor force has been stubbornly constrained for all kinds of reasons, including that people could afford to not go back to work because their most speculative bets were making huge amounts of money very quickly, and many figured that this would somehow keep going, having fallen prey to their own hype-and-hoopla show.
But if they didn’t get out of those bets in time, their instant play money is now vanishing, and if they were leveraged and didn’t get out in time, that money is now gone.
The labor force jumped to a record in August, finally.
There has been lots of thinking on what it would take to bring these people back into the labor force. And maybe a big selloff would do the job, as it has been surmised many times, and maybe we’re starting to see some of it.
The labor force jumped by 786,000 people in August, after wobbling for months, to 164.75 million, finally inching past the pre-pandemic high of February 2020, and setting a new record:
Lots of logical reasons have been cited why the labor force had gotten stuck at these low levels for so long, rather than recover: The difficulty and expense in finding daycare; the need to care for elderly relatives; the excess mortality since 2020; health problems; ageism where, even in a labor shortage, a 35-year old refuses to hire a 60-year old; etc. etc.
On that long list is also the large wave of “retirements” by people who can afford to “retire” thanks to the huge gains on their most speculative bets.
But then, enough of those speculative bets went south hard enough for long enough, and suddenly the labor force jumped as people started looking for a job again? It’s starting to look like it.
The labor force participation rate, which measures the labor force as a percent of the working-age population 16 years and older, has been woefully low, and had refused to recover. But in August, it jumped to 62.4%, which is still below the pre-pandemic years, but it’s a big step up from July and reversed several months of declines:
The prime age labor force participation rate – people between 25 and 54 years old, the most dynamic and crucial portion of the labor force – jumped to 82.8%, the highest rate since November 2019.
For people aged 25 to 54, the labor force participation rate is now higher than in the Good Times before the pandemic, except for the three months from December 2019 through February 2020, indicating that younger people have moved into the work force. In other words, the rate has fully recovered to Good Times levels, and that’s very good news for the labor market that needs them:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I guess the smart money is doing what Michael Burry just did. Unload just about everything.
Even a broken digital clock is right once a day.
Good to see people working again.
Not so good to see that their speculative dreams have given way to harsh reality where their wages have not kept pace with their expenses.
No, that’s good too.
“No, that’s good too.”
Exactly. It’s heartwarming watching these cryptobros lose everything. Get a f***in’ job. Sitting on mom’s couch “trading crypto” and getting high with stimmie checks isn’t “working.”
Yeah, so much of that trading was straight-up Ponzi. Cyrpto firms got away with not showing audited financials, as so many other boring companies must. These lessons had to be learned somehow: the easy way (actual disciplined learning) or the hard way (fantasies plus arrogance plus loss).
Collectively it’s not possible to “unload everything”, because someone, somewhere, has to “own everything”.
Except of course for stocks that go bankrupt and bonds that mature or get defaulted on, without being refinanced…
Today the MSM artificially blamed “rising unemployment rate” on the SP500 reversal from 1% up to 1% down. This is amusing at best as rising unemployment (bad news) is good news for Wall Street, as that would mean the Fed, in theory, could pull back on hiking rates sooner. Plus like Wolf stated, the participation rate increase was to the reasoning for the increase percentage wise for unemployment, etc…
Dig deeper and you will find the news that actually turned the market, on a dime to the minute, was the EU gas shut-off. The poorly contrived move to “cap oil prices” set up a completely predictable reaction that even Grandma Yellen should have seen coming, yet maybe that was the plan all along to “reduce liquidity” via draining market liquidity, in my attempt to find a morsel of reasoning as no EU gas pretty much ensures a global recession for everyone…
Per Bloomberg:
Gazprom said a leak of oil was detected at a gas turbine that helps pump gas into the link, and there’s no indication how long fixing it may take. Similar oil leaks were previously detected at some other turbines, which are out of action now, and “complete elimination of oil leakage on these turbines is possible only in the conditions of a specialized repair company,” Gazprom said.
Hours earlier, the Group of Seven said it planned to implement a price cap on global purchases of Russian oil.
There was also an announcement that any countries participating in a “cap” would be on the receiving end of an oil embargo.
Yort,
Stocks have been sliding since Aug 16, because this was a bear-market summer rally, and it ended on Aug 16, and every day there must be one specific reason, such as “Dolly Parton sneezed,” for markets to head lower. It’s hilarious actually.
In reality, it’s just a bear-market rally that is getting unwound, and that’s the reason why stocks are going down.
Excuse me, but a Dolly Parton squeeze could cause an earthquake.
I read about a big fenced in crypto mine (made out of lots of cargo containers it looked like) way back in the hills of NC that’s bothering the neighbors…..for now, anyway……
Liquidate them all, the bosses need more workers. Seriously though, what do these people do all day with their millions? Count them by the pool? Sleep in? BORING! Last I checked you can be wealthy and still contribute to our economy if you’d like.
Scuba dive, swim a mile and chase the wife retirement and money are enjoyable
Really? We exist to work for some worthless company that doesn’t care about it’s employees or it’s customers? No thanks. I have plenty to keep me occupied all day and being a worker bee in your little hive dystopia isn’t part of it!
Willing buyers with actual money to spend or invest, a.k.a. the markets, are the judge of what is “worthless.” I have had to be a contributing member of society, OK a worker bee, at whatever rate was being offered, and pull my weight for several decades, without the luxury of so casually judging and deciding all those things. Yes, in a little hive dystopia also known as human society. Bees are super-honorable creatures. Many humans do not, for me, afford the same respect.
It is the same as when I learned to like healthy food. I could not afford the haughtiness of zero feedback from reality. And it came out pretty good, after year upon year of discipline.
Contribute to open source as a public service.
The 25-54 chart is the key one (especially if you extend it back to 1998-2000 when it was hitting its all time highs).
Until about *2017* the ratio never really approached the highs of 18 years earlier.
The Fed saw that and saw 1) labor mkt slack and 2) stagnant or declining wages due to #1.
Fed answer – ZIRP.
Result – Asset mis-valuation and inevitable chaos (multiple times)
Further Result – Incredibly slow slogs (2000-17) out of impact craters as hiring corporations knew they were in ZIRP bizarro world and were very, very cautious hiring people, out of fear of getting whipsawed. Chinese competition played other huge role.
Then, Covid hit…
But without the financial illusions/delusions of ZIRP (see also DC “promises” and entitlements) the US would have gone into Covid much healthier financially.
But the takeaway is, creating financial illusions by manipulating the money supply serves no one…the real underlying problems (lack of competitiveness vis a vis China) have to be addressed honestly (not a DC thing, I know) and directly.
You don’t keep the Titanic afloat by renumbering the deck chairs.
This analysis leaves out people who are leaving the official job market due to regulatory environment and taxes.
At least here in Portland, OR in my age demographic of gen X and older millennials I know dozens of people working in assorted forms of under the table self employment to avoid the crushing local fees, taxes, and regulations of taking their businesses legit.
As inflation and cost of living pressures have built up over time, this has become a much more viable way to make ends meet.
In addition to avoiding the tax and regulations, they qualify for free healthcare and food/energy/rent subsidies from the state and local gov.
If you go to a high end grocery here, you can observe a large percentage of affluent people 30-50 years old using food subsidy cards.
The incentive structure (at least here) is against most forms of legitimate employment.
The labor force data is based on a large survey of households and captures work of all kinds, from W-2 job to gig, whether or not people are paying taxes on it.
It does however under-count or fail to count illegal work, such as drug dealing and prostitution.
Wolf. You made my day with your last comment. “Drug dealing and prostitution” under counted. You are first person to bring that out publicly.
In Texas, that demographic is about 2 percent of the general population but almost 6% to 8% if you only count 18 to 45 year Olds
I wish I could cite you an open source besides the local Law Enforcement Organizations.
No acronyms here. What the heck is a ZIRP?
I don’t think the drug and prostitution numbers vary a
great deal
Sorry but Portland High End grocery Store = Zupans or New Seasons =
🤡🤡🥺🤡🤡
Your anecdotal experience dovetails with what my wife thinks is happening. I don’t see the incentive structure, but she says it is huge anong younger folks, who have become masters of the grift. She somehow relates this to what she is seeing when she goes out boutique shopping, and says that it’s weird how vendors are constantly switching their payment systems. There was a loophole that has been closed this year with the new 1099-K law being passed, and anyone that actually *has* been exploiting this kind of grift will be in for a rude awakening when the 1099-Ks start showing up early next year.
I doubt Oregon is much worse than Washington. I’ve had a number of businesses in WA, construction, design, trucking, retail. The local fees, taxes, and regulations were not difficult to bear. Maybe someone with a sixth grade education would find them baffling………
Kiss that wage gain goodbye ….
“Revenge of the Employer”….
Coming soon to an economy near you…
The labor market has permanently shifted. Experienced, skilled employees are now sufficiently scarce to cause scarcities in the supply chain.
Nearly the entire developed world is facing the same fate. Japan was first. Their labor force began aging out more than a decade ago. We’re just a bit later on the curve.
Add the catastrophic drop in fertility rates, and there’s no light at the end of the tunnel for employers for at least another 20 years.
The Fed may be able to get inflation under control, but it can’t produce qualified employees out of thin air. Wages will continue to go up, and there’s only one place in the system with any elasticity left: shareholder profits.
MF
Labor mkt will remain tight for the near future, unless immigration laws change. There are 22 million work force above 55Y (dominant group 65-75y) will retire slowly and NOT many 55y or under (just 1.2 M since 2010) to replace them.
Wage increase won’t go away. Fed is trapped by their own ill thought out monetary policies. Inflation will be more stickier than many assume.
We need catastrophic drops in fertility rates if we are to deal with climate change and environmental destruction.
Of course the drops are needed even more urgently in Africa (Nigeria, Ethiopia, Congo etc. come to mind).
A world population in the 2-3 billion range would be much better – of course there are no volunteers to help us get there.
> of course there are no volunteers to help us get there.
I volunteered: lifelong zero kids policy. I may have a technical, formal legal right to have offspring, but in my view, absolutely no moral right. Less than zero moral right, to be mathematically precise. That goes for domestic pets too: incredible carbon wastage for purposes of self-indulgent vanity.
Absolutely! I am childless by choice. The world never needed my kids.
I think your 2-3 billion is about right, but it’s going to be painful to drop back to that number. The economy is used to having an abundance of young low wage labor.
Thanks for being open about it.
Anecdotally, the only “day traders” I’m personally aware of gave up the day trading gig several months to over a year ago and returned back to work once their unemployment benefits came to an end. Obviously some of the more successful day-traders likely kept at it longer, but my intuition is that this is the minority of cases. It seems more likely that with intense inflation draining budgets, more people are returning to work that beforehand didn’t necessarily “need” to. This primarily applies to two-worker households. This would be an example of self-destructive inflation. The worker shortage initially exacerbating inflation, eventually leading to more people returning to the workforce to cope with said inflation. Then inflation naturally cools off as less competition for workers leads to slower wage growth.
For 2-worker families, one good reason for surge in labor force in August (and likely more in September) is kids going back to school, thus freeing up the 2nd parent to work (at least part-time), instead of providing the only reliable low-cost high-quality daycare that many families can afford.
Yup I wouldn’t doubt if there is a correlation between return to school for kids and return to work for parents. You’d expect this to be the case every year, at least to some extent (seasonality of sorts) but this year more-so than others as household finances take an exceptional hit from inflation.
This rings true for people in my social circle as well, some either went on a long hiatus and some like my sis only took part time slots and dabbled with side hustles or whatever. Some of my older coworkers cashed out their highly inflated properties to live mortgage free in cheaper markets with leftover cash. I guess there’s multiple situations where people felt they could stay out of work but it seems in time many will have to return. The timing also makes sense to me, this summer was huge for travel with all the pent up demand where a lot of people, me included, just went no matter the cost.. well, time to pay those bills :)
At the age of 53, I took a step back from fulltime employment to enjoy life without the constant stress from work. Hurricaine Irma destroyed my sailboat in the virgin islands and then shortly after that covid hit, so I went back to work partime to shore up finances.
Now considering this out of control inflation and other political/social problems, at the age of 57 it makes sense to work for the foreseeable future. I think most people underestimate how much retirement actually costs…I did.
The trick is to find enjoyable work. Being self employed helps with that.
You didn’t have insurance on the boat? Because other than that, it reads like you really couldn’t afford to stop working, you just did it anyway.
It is very expensive to get boat insurance during hurricane season,
unless you arrange for storage in a “hurricane hole” [ultra safe storage-the latest trick is to pull the boat out of the water and drop it in a shallow hole for the keel].
Had a sailboat in Antigua for a time.
I was in a ‘hurricaine hole’ marina but it was nearly a direct hit, st thomas. No ins because it was an old Baba…not worth much so I sold it to a friend down there. A real heart breaker though.
I feel your lose, Baba built some nice boats.
PS – if the whole shithouse burns down, I wouldn’t mind buying a used bluewater sailboat in great condition, something like a Westsail 32.
Only a puddle jumper.
You need to consider at least 39 feet…………..
Don’t want anything larger than 32′. Moorage fees go up considerably.
“The trick is to find enjoyable work. ”
So true!
37 years and counting. I love every day like the first. Have missed a total of 5 days of work in that time.
I often note the forseeability of the future mentioned here on Wolff Street. I’m going to test this forseeability tomorrow at Del Mar in the third race. Perhaps I’ll see you there, where “the surf meets the turf at Del Mar.”
I dreamed of sixes all night. So I got up and had six cups of coffee. Drove six miles out of my way to get to Del Mar. I waited for the sixth race and bet $600 to win on the six horse.
Sure enough, he ran sixth.
Love Del Mar. One of our most fun shipments, when Mary and I were trucking, was picking up a couple of Honda MC Co. show bikes from an event at the Del Mar track and taking them to a huge resort in Huntsville, Ontario for the Canadian Honda Dealers annual meeting. We rented a car there and spent 4 days touristing in the area. After the meeting we loaded the bikes back up and took them to Bike Week in Daytona, FL. One of those times when you say “I can’t believe we get paid to do this”
The whales and rich made off like bandits.
If the average Joe was profiting from crypto the mainstream media would vilify him. It’s the whales the media was promoting in early 2021 to get more suckers.
I hate to say this but coming secular BEAR mkt will make many retirees to go back to work.
Reasons are many. First Stocks remain overvalued by 2.5X.
Debts all or any kind are at record levels unlike any time in human history.
The inflation will be more stickier than most assume. Rate increase have to go beyond 4%. The coming recession will be unlike any other in the past including GFC. Volatility swing of 845-point intra day, like today will be more common.
Many retail investors especially newbies (45y or under) have NEVER gone thru a typical secular Bear mkt. As I have repeated countless times that without Fed’s easy-peasy money and Fed’s put, there will be no mkt any kind anywhere in the world.
Money in the net, will be made by going against the mkt. But many are loathe to do that. Many are psychologically NOT prepared nor trained. Wall ST wants every one to BUY & HOLD (hope!?) Hence many will end up holding bags at the end of the each Bear mkt. I have gone thru more than one since ’82. The surreal Bull mkt post-GFC is clearly an ANOMALY and unlikely to repeated again!
My sentiments exactly, but expressed much better that I am capable of. I reached the same conclusion about how overpriced the market is after following John Hussmann for the last couple of years.
I know somebody who already postponed their retirement until next year based upon what happened in the stock market. I laugh to myself thinking “you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.” He thinks it was a minor correction and new all-time highs are coming. I asked him why, if he’s retiring next year, he’s in stocks at all. He’s all in on BTFD. GREED.
Sometimes the world is fair. Most often meaning the opposite of the outcomes people expect for themselves.
The good thing is, if you want to work, you can. Someone called me to bid on to fix a roof a tree fell on. I’m 65 and don’t want to work on roofs or toilets anymore, but for laughs, I went and made a bid.
I priced in materials at inflation and then some. I added in everything for labor and then some, plus added 25% overall. Well, they accepted my bid (mainly because everyone is afraid of hard labor) and here I am working in this heatwave at 65.
It’s ok, It’s dam good money and I’ll fix it right. That’s why they call me. I can start work at 5 am to beat the heat. It becomes unbearable about noon.
The truth is, it’s never been better than now for making a buck.
“I priced in materials at inflation and then some. I added in everything for labor and then some, plus added 25% overall. Well, they accepted my bid..”
This made me laugh out loud. It happens to me every time. I usually end up giving them a discount at the end.
Yeah, you like me. Soft hearted. I don’t want to take advantage of good people.
Way to go Mr. Lee!
Fixing a roof is something that resonates with me who is 65.
I am physically ok but don’t think my strength is there to fix a high sloping roof or carry the shingles up the ladder.
I want to install my own solar panel system but won’t for same reasons. Ageism and location are the two primary reasons I am not working today at 65. Probably work for me in another location but not sure because of ageism and the cost to attempt the move is daunting.
I still may renter the workforce for underemployed to have some extra cash.
Let the QT continue and yes the Russian sales to Germany did cause the immediate drop apparently and the program traders took over. I don’t know what the triggers are maybe purely momentum trading with a time factor invoked.
For all of the program sellers there also has to be program buyers as well. The buyers will not be the retail investor at that pace and speed in my opinion. No fact to back that up.
Maybe the group buys and sells between themselves.
Are vices such as TikTok social media influencers losing business these days?
I remember during the peak of the pandemic money the amount of bragging on Twitter how one can make hundreds of thousands of (taxfree) dollars a year by creating a certain adult entertainment account.
I also read stories of gullible people paying US$10,000 to meet their favourite social media influencer in person.
That was also a time to be alive. I was working in a non-union factory job for C$17/hr while “social media influencers” get C$1,700 for a post.
Will those “social media influencers” go back to working at Starbucks or McDonalds?
The Guardian today reported that said entertainment site grossed $4.8 billion in 2021, 80% of which went to the content creators.
“Will those “social media influencers” go back to working at Starbucks or McDonalds?”
Hell no. OnlyFans. Even struggling actresses would never be caught dead working a Starbucks job. But a little private online action? Hell yeah!
So I guess there isn’t really a bubble in TikTokers and Only Fans then as long as there are customers?
I remember in the early 2000s one can get that content for free. There wasn’t gullible fools paying $1000 to Skype or Zoom their social media influencer. Who would pay for it? That’s silly.
Switching costs from one “influencer” to the next are so low. There is no lock-in. Easy come, easy go.
As a result, I see articles on stress and occasional fatalities among extreme-living, stunt pulling “stars.”
I’m told some are stalked, too. Even Elon is finding himself being located on his jets in real time.
Great day for cash and short term treasuries.
Good evening sports fans, this Chris P. Bacon, bringing you the build up to the main event:
Jeremy vs Jeremy title fight pitting their skills against one another in prognosticating the likely economic future that lies ahead for Americans.
From the Wharton School, Finance professor , Jeremy Seigel, envisioning a soft landing and an essentially continuing bull market for stocks because the Fed is likely to ease up after a 1 % increase in the FFR in the coming quarter. Seigel has been correct in calling the bull market since 2008.
His opponent is one Jeremy Grantham who sees the bursting of the current superbubble which he claims rarely occur in economic history, only twice in US history, 29 and 2008.
In Grantham’s own words:
“The current superbubble features an unprecedentedly dangerous mix of cross-asset overvaluation (with bonds, housing, and stocks all critically overpriced and now rapidly losing momentum), commodity shock, and Fed hawkishness. Each cycle is different and unique – but every historical parallel suggests that the worst is yet to come.”
It promises to be an epic battle at the highest level of financial philosophy. Lurking in the background, is the contender, Nouriel Roubini from NYC, Dr. Doom.
A contender in this battle royal of the heavy weights, Dr. Roubini delivers a terse summary of his impressions, based on a rigorous application of the current analytical understanding of the financial metrics. Recently, business insider wrote :
“Nouriel Roubini warned investors to prepare for a historic market crash, and suggested the US economy could tumble into a quagmire of shrinking output, surging inflation, and soaring unemployment.”
It has been eons since a punch out of this magnitude was on proffer. Strap in.
C.P. Bacon
Appendix 1:
The sell off today was typical pre-3 day weekend action in a bear market.
Small potatoes in light of the tsunami bearing down on next year. I think.
Equilibrium is like a black hole gravity event horizon, it cannot be denied.
Unemployment is still at a record low.
It’s like these economists are driving by looking in the rear view window.
They keep looking to the past and ignoring the present.
Why the hell would you listen to any of these fools when Cramer’s investing club is on sale….
Jeez…