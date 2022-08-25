Recession Watch: This Labor Market is Not There Yet, Nor Are Consumers

Over the decades, recessions were preceded by spikes in unemployment claims. We keep our eyes on them as the recession watch has begun.
In recent months, there have been many reports about layoffs, but most of those layoffs were small, a few hundred people here and a few hundred people there, and there were a few with a thousand folks or even two-thousand folks getting laid off.
But they were a far cry from the mass layoffs of 15,000 or 20,000 people by company, the way they occurred one after the other in prior recessions.
And most people that got laid off found new jobs very quickly. There are still large-scale labor shortages that are in the news because of the problems they cause, such as the teacher shortage, the shortages of all kinds of staff in the healthcare sector, the shortages of pilots, flight attendants, and ground crews at airlines that have produced massively aggravating snarls and flight cancellations this summer, and on and on.
The most immediate measure that we have of a deterioration in the labor market is the data on unemployment insurance, which the Department of Labor releases weekly. Over the decades, significant and lasting spikes in initial unemployment claims were associated with recessions, and preceded recessions, and so we watch them closely when the recession watch begins.
The number of people filing a new claim for unemployment insurance dipped to 243,000, seasonally adjusted, the second week in a row of declines, according to the Department of Labor. These initial unemployment claims were a little above the historic lows earlier this year but were still in the range of the strong labor market before the pandemic:
Looking back over the decades, all the way to the double dip recession in the early 1980s, we can see how low today’s initial unemployment claims still are compared to recessionary periods (grey areas) and the periods leading up to the recessions.
Historically, initial claims rose into the 350,000+ range before there was enough weakness in the labor market for a recession.
The number of people that continued to be on unemployment insurance after the initial claim – “insured unemployment” – dipped in the latest week by 19,000 to 1.415 million (seasonally adjusted), just a tad above the historic lows in May, and still near those historic lows, and far lower than during any other period. This shows how strong this labor market has been, starting in the second half last year – when “labor shortages” became a thing – through today:
What this tells us.
So we see that there has been a slight increase in unemployment claims, such as from layoffs, but they’re up from historic lows and are still historically low; and that insured unemployment is still right at historic lows.
What this tells us is that the labor market is still very strong; and that most people who are laid off are able to land a new job quickly, or already have a new job lined up before they leave their old job, and they either don’t stay on unemployment insurance long because they start working again, or never bother to file for unemployment insurance because they walked out from the old job into the new job.
This also shows up in consumer spending: Consumers, though they’ve gotten hammered by this raging inflation, have been able to outspend this raging inflation. This morning, the revised GDP data for Q2 was released, including its inflation-adjusted measure of consumer spending (personal consumption expenditures), which rose 1.5% annualized from the prior quarter, an up-revision from the initial report (1% annualized).
We can see the impact of this raging inflation, and it’s hammering consumers, and it’s putting them into a foul mood, but they’re still outspending it (personal consumption expenditures, adjusted for inflation, expressed in 2012 dollars, part of today’s GDP revision):
Chap (sorry can’t recall his name/title) on Radio 4, here in the UK, this morning talking about the zombie companies and how they may well collapse as interest rates rise. Then we might see an up tick in the number of unemployed? Just a thought.
But in the US, most of them were able to refinance their low-cost debts over the past two years to extend maturities way out with new 5-year, 8-year and 10-year debt, and the “maturity wall,” when a large number of companies have to refinance their debts, has moved way into the future. If interest rates are high 3-6 years from now, that’s when we’ll have that problem, not now.
What we will see going forward is a few companies here and there not being able to refinance their current debt, same as always. But the large-scale problem will be triggered if we have high rates 3-6 years from now.
I just want to point out that lowering rates, as some pundits have suggested, will not fix the problem you state, it’ll just push it out later in the future. Instead of the large-scale problem manifesting itself 3-6 years from now, it’ll be 7-10. But we’ll also have massive inflation and other social ills.
I wonder how much of this spending is using free handouts or through forbearance cash.
Forbearance and UBI cannot be permanent as inflation will adjust to nullify them. Oh wait, that has already happened!
People who are actually working are the biggest lovers here: High inflation but no forbearance and no free handouts.
When the aristocracy catches a cold, the working class die of pneumonia” – Jordan Peterson.
Financial “fake it until you make it”.
If these zombie companies are not profitable, won’t they need to continue to take on debt in order to meet payroll and service existing debt?
Seems if interest rates are high it would blow up sooner.
What you say makes sense for positive cash flow companies with large debts (like a lot of PE owned companies).
But what about negative cash flow companies (e.g. in your collapsed company articles) that can now longer get more funding (from VC) or cheap debt? That’s the shoe I’ve been expecting to drop; it shouldn’t be as bad as re-financing debt problem, but it could cause major damage to areas with a lot of those companies.
TonyT,
The Imploded Stocks companies are in a realm of their own.
Part of them are in that group because their shares were driven to ridiculous highs and then collapsed, but the companies will survive with a much lower and stagnating stock price.
The others are in that group because their stocks collapsed because the company has a near-zero chance of making it, no matter what the interest rates are. Most of these companies don’t even have debts. They’re all equity funded. And they’ll run out of money and die. Their only hope was a booming stock market and a high stock price that would allow them to sell more shares in a follow-on offering to stay alive longer. And that source of funding (share sales) vanishes when the stock collapses. It’s not debt that brings these companies down because few of them have any significant debts.
Agreed, but I’d say the lack of new funding (and non-booming stock market) is directly related to higher interest rates and QT, just a different mechanism than debt financing or re-financing.
Wouldn’t there be two other variables to consider–a zombie by definition needs cash infusions to operate and stay solvent, not just to service the debt currently on its’ books. So if credit conditions/liquidity tighten, it would be harder for them to sustain. And likewise, there’s the market cost for some of them–an Uber ride is more expensive to try to get to a point of not needing more cash infusions, actual costs increase, inflation, etc. and all of a sudden a cab ride makes more sense. Combined those 2 factors can pull the debt-service issue a lot closer to today for those “companies”
The financial markets can still seize up even with extended debt maturities. The scale varies but in recent times, there is always a large amount of new debt issued and old debt rolled over.
A change in psychology is the necessary precondition, since actual credit quality is in the sub-basement, the worst ever.
Augustus,
Market seizure is an astute observation.
It seems individuals learned from the carnage of the GFC and are for the most part watching their credit more closely. Individuals were punished then, companies seemingly were not, hence the current “drunken sailor” corporate credit expansion. What type of events would trigger a sudden tightening of lines of credit?
The future promises to be interesting.
Wolf, if what you say is true, then it lends credence to the fact that rates are nowhere near what they should be. Either rates are elevated 3-6 years from now, or they get pushed even higher short-term, possibly double digits. I don’t want anyone losing their jobs, but I truly wonder how long before the gig is up since actually rates STILL seem to be negative since the maturity wall is so far out.
I run a real estate debt fund making development and construction loans primarily along the coastal panhandle of Florida. What we have been experiencing and continuing to experience is a booming residential and commercial market. Tremendous migration has ramped up demand for everything. Entry level for homes over $1,000,000.00 and up to $30,000,000.00. No slow down in sight yet. I am 75 yes old and never seen anything like this.
Thank you for your insight.
I believe this too will change. We are quite early in the game as of now.
We may see lots of early retirees rejoin the labor market when it becomes clear social security payments will be cut 30%, absent legislative action.
Plus, it may become evident that future inflation will be 5% consistently, and the Fed may even raise it’s inflation target.
That’s a scenario I’m planning for.
The whole discussion of “recession” with such a strong labor market makes zero sense. By most measures, we’re either there or soon to be there. But the labor market may take 6-9 months to reach 350K unemployment claims. The housing market, while deteriorating, is still hold up to a certain extent. A small YoY price decline is possible for this month. By September, we’ll definitely see a small negative YoY decline. But, if a 5-10% drop in prices meets a 30YFRM that drops below 5%, the housing market may begin to stabilize in a strong labor market.
The relationship between layoffs and recessions always looks pretty strongly correlated when looking at the charts over a long period of time, but with charts what looks simple can be more volatile if you zoom in. Unsure if we have parallels historically, and I don’t trust my memory from the last few cycles on whether we had a lot of false signals or unexpected delays.
So, I think it’s way too early to make any definitive calls on how this is going to go. Also, history is an imperfect guide in the best of times and this is a weird period. Businesses are likely reluctant to press the layoff button because the last time many did, they found themselves understaffed and competing for the same pool of a limited number of workers they contributed to. They will layoff when their financial situation tells them they must, like tech, but that doesn’t seem the case and no one wants to be the leader.
Also, I don’t think we have a great handle on the folks that were pushed or voluntarily retired due to ageism and COVID. Retirements may have been front-loaded and ageism/fat 401k porttolios discourages reentry.
Finally, this is an age where a lot of our peers are experiencing declines in their working age populations. Unlike previous cycles, there is not an up and coming country with a ton of young working people competing for share. Can you offshore if there is not a big market to offshore to? As a lot of jobs are service rather than manufacturing, you cannot simply open factories and hire translators. Cannot offshore plumbing jobs.
Finally, immigration. Part of the reason USA has maintained its share in agriculture and avoided Japanese stagnation is because we have enough legal and illegal immigration to replace workers lost with declining birthrates. Immigration is being cut back. So where are those workers now going to come from?
That’s a long winded this time may be different or the relationship between recessions and economic contractions, bear markets, etc. Usually that prediction ends up being wrong but things do sometimes change in history. Many historians think the black plague, that wiped out a quarter of the population, was the biggest reason for the end of serfdom. Peasants voted with their feet and the employer-employee relationship changed permanently.
Great comment! I am not aware from history that everything was exactly the same in each part of the up and down cycle. There is room for nuance and for humanity to make adaptations from past experiences.
The economy and job market are entirely dependent upon credit conditions. It doesn’t take much of a change in psychology for the trend to change.
it makes sense cause the unemployment rate, as it’s measured, only correlates to economic output. recessions shouldn’t even use GDP as a measure, cause gov deficit spending distorts real output. if real output/ relative dominance globally has been in decline for decades, how can recessions only be in months? the numbers are all fudged and the narratives are lies.
Home refinance loans are down 83% vs a year ago, per Diana Olick on CNBC. How that does not translate to at least 30% job losses at those companies is a mystery to me.
Can there be a recession with low unemployment?
I’m thinking it’s retiree’s with savings that are spending…the more that retire, the less there is to fill their position…and when they do, it’s for less pay…even if it’s equal pay…inflation has killed any buying power for younger adults.
That’s my thoughts…I’m going on gut feeling
This may be the first recession that skips right past the middle class.
With the price of private jets and yachts skyrocketing, this may end up being a Richcession.
Is the price of yachts skyrocketing?
There’s really nothing under $20 million any more.
Our local country club (40 years old, 5 golf courses) now has a membership wait of 2 years (estimated). $50 K entrance fee, $900/month for golf membership.
Our other private course (2 courses) is not even taking applications, and the monthly is $2,600 ($100 K entrance fee) . Plus you need to spend $600/month in dining.
This is not California or New York.
No recession here.
To collect unemployment, the individual has to qualify by having earned sufficient wages in the last year (or year & 1/4) . Many of the millions of people exhausted their benefits in the last two years, and won’t qualify for file new claims. In most states, they can go online to get confirmation they won’t qualify. That is one reason why the current numbers are low. I spent 36 years in an unemployment agency, and have seen this occur several times.
Retiree spending is more dependent upon fake “wealth” than any other demographic. The same psychology that will trigger a bear market in stocks and other asset classes will also trigger an economic recession.
There has never been a mania bigger than the one which exists now.
But retiree spending is lean to start with.
The numbers and article summary sure enforce we are not in any type of recession, but something sure doesn’t seem healthy with this economy. Like a feeling in the air (which means squat)
Agree with the “feeling in the air.” I think this has to do with this rampant inflation, the distortions we’re still seeing in so many aspects of this economy, and the huge amounts of money still circulating.
In late 2020, with all this stimulus and money-printing, I thought, “something Big is going to break.” Turns out, this something Big is inflation.
If inflation is the price to pay for avoiding massive layoffs or homelessness during COVID, are we sure it was a bad call? I mean, yeah, maybe we were just delaying the inevitable and amplifying some crashes, but until it all plays out I am not sure we should prejudge history.
I remember a lot of the house is in fire so fuck inflation arguments. Stimmie checks and PPP were very popular. So, sometimes I think we might just be complaining about having to pay a higher water bill when we look back in five years.
Rather, I hope that’s the case. The abyss is not pleasant.
There is never something for nothing. The “can kicking” policy decisions just guarantee that the future economic contraction will be much worse when it arrives.
What’s all this talk about “we”.
The government printed money and allocated it to a few winners, and everybody else was a loser. The public did not benefit as a whole.
To the contrary, I’d say we are much worse as a result of the arbitrary wealth re-allocations, the rampant program fraud, and the fiscal lunacy. Based on what we’ve seen the past couple years, can people trust government to be logical, fair or efficient?
Augustus, to simplify, I agree you can’t get something for nothing. I am unsure if the actual price, however, isn’t the inflation now we’re all paying for because it isn’t wage inflation driven, a small economic contraction, asset declines, etc. Definitely paying more for everything sucks and seeing paper profits go down is a bummer. But considering the alternatives, maybe liquidating the economy or eating a severe recession was not the better option?
Sometimes you can play with fire and not get burned.
This response required restraint to type. HELL YES it was a bad call. PPP in particular.
When I think of all the partisan fighting over $1-$100b bills over the years, the things we didn’t fund that might have had some value…only to then GIVE AWAY trillions with hardly a thought, to kick the can….just wow. And we know so much of that PPP was total fraud. And we know even more was just wasteful, unneeded money that bought stuff or just fattened bank accounts. It’s far, far worse than the blanket stimmy checks were.
You can look up where the PPP money went. I looked up our small town’s zip code and saw the full list. It’s unbelievable. Everything from realtors to interior designers to asset managers. BIG chunks, too, not just $10k-$20k.
We should all be outraged over this and demanding retroactive taxes on those gifts. Say 25% recovery, spread over 10 years. All those recipients should be STOKED to only have to pay back 2.5% per year.
Maybe the best answer is that our standard of living will fall, but not so easy to determine how it will play out via inflation, job losses, drop in market value, credit unavailability, etc.
Q2 GDP was revised up to negative .6% from .9%. Getting closer to tipping positive, but probably won’t be able to do that on the second revision. The revised number does look more consistent with the labor market and consumer spending.
What counts is the distribution, across the population, of each individual’s balance between income and expenses.
In both recession and inflation, the balance trends in the wrong direction of declining living standards. In a recession the hit is mainly reduced incomes, but with inflation the hit is increased expenses.
So regardless of whether there’s a recession, the inflation is destroying living standards for many millions of people whose incomes aren’t keeping up with rising costs.
Correct, obsession over whether there is or isn’t a technical recession is irrelevant.
It’s obvious the majority of the US population is becoming poorer now, regardless of whether GDP is statistically positive or negative.
GDP isn’t an accurate indicator of aggregate economic prosperity. It’s a statistical abstraction.
Define Recession.
Two or more quarters in a row of negative growth.
2banana,
You’re citing ZH’s braindead fake definition.
A recession is a broad-based decline in the economy, and it includes the labor market. The NBER, which calls out recessions, spells that out clearly, and has spelled that out clearly for decades, and it hasn’t changed in decades. People just need to read it and not pollute their minds with the BS on ZH.
“Two or more quarters in a row of negative growth” is also braindead BS because the last recession wasn’t 2 quarters, but 2 MONTHS (Feb-Apr 2020).
Don’t try to spread this braindead BS on this site.
The NBER committee that “calls” recessions is, what, 7 people? And they don’t share their methodology? I imagine not all economists accept their call as gospel.
Publius,
The NBER’s definition is the US standard. It’s like a mile is defined in the US in a specific way, and it differs from other miles, such as the Roman mile. But we use the US standard. I don’t give one iota whether you or ZH or whoever invents their own definition. Up to you. But don’t abuse my site spread this BS here.
“The NBER committee that “calls” recessions is, what, 7 people?”
Each of whom is far more qualified than, for example, you.
“And they don’t share their methodology?”
Google up ‘NBER methodology’. You’re welcome.
“I imagine not all economists accept their call as gospel.”
Yes, you do imagine. That’s a problem, but it is, after all, your problem, and not theirs.
Safeway must have a labor problem. They may need to hire some more people, but they are too cheap to do so. I made a complaint to the store customer service Rep and she told me that if I wanted service at 7AM I had to flag down one of their roaming employees and have them help me navigate the self service machines. I told her I don’t use self service machines. She said self service was now the default method of checking out groceries. She said full service, having a person at the checkout line was no longer guaranteed, especially at 7AM in the morning. Most of the Safeway stores here are nearly always empty. They are probably on the brink of bankruptcy. Good!
Another private equity success story from Cerberus Capital Management.
Safeway is part of Albertsons, which is now publicly traded (ACI) after IPO in 2020.
Wikipedia’s headline paragraphs for both Safeway and Albertsons give the impression that both are still owned by Cerberus – that is badly out of date … IMHO that also reflects the lack of a decent public-relations, service-oriented mindset of all 3 organizations.
May be the stores are empty because it is 7 AM?
The folks who shop super earlier in the morning tend to be older. I remember walking in a Walmart at 7am and I was the only guy without white hair.
It’s a weird choice to have that customer base interact with self-service machines without support. At least push that policy to a different time.
So, while maybe it’s a you problem is funny, swamp might be onto something. Typical Safeway workers probably hate the morning shift. Ageism might be the root of it.
There employees are gathering groceries for pick up ,everything is going self service .No employee s no benifits no wages .There probably making way more money
I am not saying there is a recession in effect at the moment, no.
But unemployment is generally a lagging, not leading indicator, when it comes to the economic cycle.
Consider the 2008 recession:
Interest rates started rising in June 2004, hitting a peak in July 2006.
Unemployment hit a trough in early 2007, and peaked in April 2010.
Nobody likes to wait these days, but a interest rate rise induced recession takes time. The Fed didn’t understand the impact of lags in 2006 and time will tell if they have learned anything since then.
The unemployment rate lags, but the upward hook in initial and continued unemployment claims is leading-to-coincident as an indicator.
The only real question is how high does the upward hook have to go before it’s considered a positive signal…
Some Guy,
“But unemployment is generally a lagging, not leading indicator, when it comes to the economic cycle.”
RTGDFA and look at the charts: unemployment claims are a LEADING indicator, and they have to reach about 350,000+ before there is enough deterioration for a recession. I explained all that, and you can see it in the charts.
A recession starts then the unemployment rate increases. For the past 14 years, central banks have navigated uncharted waters and lands. For this reason, what we will soon see will be something that no one will expect. I believe it will all start with the implosion of the Chinese real estate market … They will probably have to invent another pandemic to force people to stay indoors and try to avoid riots … and then … who knows …
I think what’s coming is a credit crunch.
I don’t know how badly the China economic crisis will affect the USA, but they are in for years of economic stagnation ala Japan due to their equally as bad demographic crisis. The Chinese population is expected to peak by 2030 and may actually contract significantly by 2050, barring any efforts to increase immigration which is not likely to happen. Europe is already in a demographic crisis, and thanks to Vlad the Butcher and his unnecessary invasion of Ukraine, Russia is speeding up their own demographic crisis. The USA is expected to have flat population growth into 2050, yet most of the population growth is going to be in the middle east and sub-Saharan Africa.
I agree with the consumers still being out in force but don’t agree with the labor numbers. Unemployment is just a measure of the people who want to work but can’t find employment.
Better measures are:
Labor Participation Rate which is currently at 62.15 versus a recent high of 63.5% pre-COVID.
Employment Population Ratio which is currently at 60% versus 61% also pre-COVID.
Both of those numbers had been rising but have started to plateau.
Either work is not available or people don’t want/need to work. Regardless of their reasons, the economy is not as strong as it should be.
Russel,
“Unemployment is just a measure of the people who want to work but can’t find employment.”
RTGDFA
I’m so sick of this braindead BS by people who never read the articles. The article was about claims for unemployment insurance, people filing for unemployment benefits.
Adios.
I think recession is on the way. Consumers are still spending for now, but their money ain’t buying as much which tells me that somebody ain’t producing as much.
Also, as mentioned, unemployment numbers not only lag, but only represent those who intend to work.
Then you have home buyers on strike which reaches deep into the economy.
Throw global issues in the mix and it doesn’t look good. We don’t live in a vacuum.
Hey Wolf, what about total number of workers employed? How do these unemployment figures relate to that as a percentage of the overall workforce?
It’s interesting because part of the ‘Great Resignation’ I’m sure is the ‘Great Retirement’ as baby boomers leave the workforce. Has the workforce shrunk because of that?
What would be really interesting (if anyone actually tracks it) is the distribution of age in the overall workforce. How big a wave is coming close to retirement over the next few years?
RTGDFA
The article is about unemployment claims — people filing for unemployment insurance.
I’m so sick of this BS by people who never read anything.
A growth recession won’t be any obstacle to the markets. While CPI came in hot the same surprise in GDP will light a fire under things. Can the Fed raise rates MORE than it already is, without crashing the [Main St] economy? This smells like 2008, but RE is solid, [banks are not going to write down property values don’t care what median price in a low volume market might say]. The Fed has the tools [but mostly they will rescue the corporate bonds, where the jobs are, where the consumer shops – treasuries are a political football] at the end of the day they want the growth, they need the growth and they will have the growth. I hope y’all bought your tip bonds while you had the chance. The mortgage rate in 1960 was about 5%, [higher than it is now] and ten years later you were sitting pretty. Wages were up, and blue collar joes where banking on their house. If any of this sounds familiar.
If RE is solid then I am trying to understand why big time sales volume down and beginning of price reduction.
The stronger the market, job market and sign of no recession the stronger FED is to hike rates to tame inflation.
The elephant in the room is Inflation and is the wild card as well.
That last graph consumer spending. Crazy. There are 132 million households in the U.S. That means on average, each household spent 106k on stuff.
Hmm…downgrade the after the stock falls 40%. Thanks but no thanks. What to think? This might be a bottom (stock). In the past it seems like analyst give upgrades at the top and downgrades at the bottom.
——————————————————————–
Analysts from Bank of America cutting their rating on shares of three homebuilders in a note out Thursday as the housing market faces an economic slowdown.
Rafe Jadrosich at Bank of America Global Research downgraded shares of Lennar (LEN) to Underperform from Neutral, and shares of KB Home (KBH) and Toll Brothers (TOL) to Neutral from Buy, as rising interest rates challenge affordability for buyers.
“New home demand has reset lower over the last three months following two years of unprecedented growth,” Jadrosich wrote. “Homebuilder earnings and industry data indicate a sharp demand deceleration in June/July as a result of worsening affordability and lower consumer confidence.”
Bloomberg says 20 million households, 1 in 6, are behind on utility bills.
Even with low unemployment, times are bleak for a lot of people.
This inflation is cruel, there’s another cold hard winter in store. Will the heat be turned off maybe some are wondering?
Construction layoffs should be starting soon if recent trends continue much longer. New housing transactions are down significantly as a result of mortgage rate increases, and rates will likely stay above 5% for a long time.
If your product sales are down 20%, don’t you have to lay off some workers and contractors? If so, couldn’t this have a big economic impact, given construction workers spend every penny they make on trucks, boats, houses, beer, etc.
Curious, what’s the relationship between me and sf? MF looked at least ‘aight and I wonder if firms/labor shifts between them?
Also, can a construction guy explain if layoffs are a big thing in construction? Do laborers get unemployment? I know there are all these contractor/subs etc that happens, but I don’t know how it works between the guy paying and the dude swinging the hammer.
Sorry, meant to say multifam and single fam construction, if that was unclear.
To avoid a RTGDFA response, I’ll preface this by making it clear that I’m talking about unemployment claims!
I agree that unemployment claims typically signal a recession, and are definitely an immediate indicator. But, maybe job openings is an important number to keep an eye on this time. I wonder if unemployment claims are kept artificially low because of low labor participation (at its lowest since the 70s). Early retirees and moms who voluntarily left a job to stay home aren’t going to be eligible to make unemployment claims when household budgets get tight. I suspect that there are a lot of folks still riding out their cash-out refi money and other byproducts of money printing. Maybe going into the next recession it would be wise to watch for labor participation rising while job openings fall? In other words, people start re-entering the workforce but they can’t find a job easily. Rising unemployment claims may have a lag this time around since employers are short handed due to all kinds of artificial forces… Rather than going straight to layoffs which do lead to more unemployment claims, some employers may find that their currently low headcount in a hot economy becomes a sufficient headcount in a slowing economy. I’m starting to see the very beginnings of this in my own industry… No layoffs, but softening labor hours, less overtime, and less hiring. Nonetheless, this could still take a while and there’s no proper recession until those 10M+ job openings fall off substantially, which should happen prior to mass layoffs.