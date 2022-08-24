As Used-Car Prices Have Hit Wall amid Signs of Buyers’ Strike, Used EV Prices Spike amid Huge Demand and Little Supply

Craziness in used cars is far from over. Cheapest used EV models see biggest price gains. Only the Porsche Taycan, most expensive used EV, sees dip.
Used vehicle retail prices skyrocketed from August 2020 through December 2021. The “average listing price,” tracked by Cox Automotive, was up by a mind-blowing 41% over that 17-month period. The Consumer Price Index for used vehicles, which is seasonally adjusted, maxed out a month later, in January 2022, due to seasonal adjustments, up by 53% over the 18-month period.
But since the beginning of this year, the average listing price and the CPI for used vehicles have meandered up and down from month to month, with a downward bias. By July, the average listing price was down just a hair from the December peak (-0.3%). And the CPI for used vehicles was down by 1.5% from the January peak:
This flat spot over the past seven months has whittled down the year-over-year spike in the average listing price to 10%; and the year-over-year spike of the used vehicle CPI to 7%.
So the mind-boggling used-vehicle price spike ended in January. But the influx of used vehicle from rental fleets into the used vehicle market – usually 2-3 million vehicles per year – continues to be constrained as rental fleets are having trouble getting new vehicles in sufficient quantity due to the ongoing production shortfalls by automakers. And they’re hanging on to their vehicles longer.
Inventory in used vehicles is adequate for the lower sales levels. And sales are down because buyers are balking at the still crazy-high prices, but dealers don’t want to cut their prices to boost sales because they’re facing limited supply. So the market is hobbling along with still sky-high prices, lower sales, frustrated potential buyers, and tight inventories.
But within the market, there’s a big divergence.
A study by used-vehicle search engine iSeeCars.com found that prices of used vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE), which make up the vast majority of the used vehicle market, trended flat to lower this year roughly in line with the “average listing price” and the CPI for used vehicles.
But prices of used EVs – battery EVs only, not hybrids – after following the trajectory of ICE vehicles earlier in the year, surged again since March amid strong demand from buyers, and very little supply since EVs are still just a minuscule portion of the used vehicle market, with now supply from rental companies as they’re just now starting to incorporate them into their fleets.
For this study, iSeeCars.com analyzed the listings of 13.8 million one-to-five-year-old used vehicles between January and July of 2021 and 2022, by model, and calculated the average listing price for each model and compared it to the average listing price of the same model a year earlier. It excluded low-volume models and models that went out of production by the 2022 model year.
This chart, based on data from iSeeCars.com, shows how the year-over-year price spike of used ICE vehicles was whittled down over the seven months this year, in line with the overall data, to +10% in July; and how the year-over-year price spike of EVs followed the same trend until March, but then headed higher again and in July were up 54% year-over-year.
Some (ironic?) twists within this EV bunch.
Biggest year-over-year price spike: Nissan Leaf, which not too long ago was a dud in the used vehicle market. But the price took off, likely due to its relatively low price and “the heightened desirability for the redesigned 2018 model that offers increased range and is now coming off lease to enter the used car market,” according to the report. The average price jumped by 45%, or by $8,930, to $28,787.
Number 2 biggest year-over-year price spike: Chevrolet Bolt, which got a lot of bad publicity. But it’s the cheapest used EV out there, and gasoline is expensive, and “its relative affordability plus heightened interest in all-electric vehicles have led to its steep used car price increase,” the report said. The average price jumped by 29% or by $6,417 year-over-year, to $28,291.
Tesla models are in the middle of the pack in terms of percentage price increases, but given the huge red-hot price of used Teslas, those percentage increases make for big dollar increases.
The luxury imports – the Audi e-tron and the Jaguar I-Pace (made by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Austria) – have seen much smaller year-over-year price gains. And the Porsche Taycan has seen the only year-over-price decline among the EVs, but is also by far the most expensive model on this list (from biggest percentage gainers to smallest).
|EVs, Year-over-Year Price Change, July 2022 vs. 2021
|EV model
|% YoY
|$ YoY
|Average Used Price
|Nissan LEAF
|45%
|$8,930
|$28,787
|Chevrolet Bolt EV
|29%
|$6,417
|$28,291
|Tesla Model S
|28%
|$17,906
|$83,078
|Tesla Model X
|20%
|$14,863
|$90,484
|Tesla Model 3
|16%
|$7,781
|$55,766
|Kia Niro EV
|16%
|$5,124
|$37,732
|Tesla Model Y
|14%
|$8,381
|$70,065
|Audi e-tron
|10%
|$5,867
|$65,420
|Jaguar I-Pace
|4%
|$1,980
|$59,338
|Porsche Taycan
|-4%
|-$5,042
|$138,033
The craziness of used prices being higher than new, EV or ICE.
If you’re breathlessly looking at the right column above, the prices of used EVs… One of the most astounding aspects of the past 12-18 months is the crazy situation of many used-vehicle prices – EVs and ICE vehicles – being higher than prices of the same model as a new vehicle. Which is just nuts.
If there had been a solid buyers’ strike when used vehicle prices started going crazy in late 2020, none of this would have happened. Most people can just drive what they already have for a year or two, and if 70% of the buyers stop looking because prices are crazy, sales collapse, and prices come down, until they’ve fallen enough to where sales revive.
People did that during the Financial Crisis. It worked. It pushed GM and Chrysler into bankruptcy, along with much of the component industry. But this time around, people had all this pandemic cash and they went crazy with it, buy-buy-buy.
For prices to come down, people need to balk at these prices and not even shop for a used vehicle, and keep driving what they have, until some form of reason returns to this crazy market. And we’re seeing some balking now, but not nearly enough.
It looks like I got lucky. I had been dreading finding out what my manual transmission civic would be worth a couple years ago when I started thinking it was time for a new car, but given the outrageous demand for used cars last year I was able to trade it in on Chevy bolt when no body wanted them, I am glad I did not wait. I would also add the bolt is a way better car to drive then leaf.
A manual transmission is the best anti carjack strategy in Chicago.
Bread is too expensive..let them eat cake
Gas is too expensive…let them drive EVs
Lol
I expect that today’s $300-$500 Billion dollar announcement will fuel high vehicle CPI in particular. It isn’t really enough per borrower to transform student debt holders into house hunters overnight, but it’s effectively a direct injection of just the right amount of money toward would-be consumers who might have been holding off on changing cars for fear of adding to their debt burden. It could also prolong the Fed’s tight monetary policy as they now have to counteract a big shot in the arm to loose fiscal policy. If the Fed won’t open their firehose of moral hazard back up, then politicians surely will. Just unreal.
Indeed, it’s ridiculous. I’m less certain about its immediate inflationary effect, though, unless borrowers were planning on paying that back and now are free not to (and thus changing their spending).
I suspect WR will be posting on this, so will withhold my DepthCharge-level vitriol for that post.
A saver wouldn’t see it as a spending opportunity, but somebody with a borrower’s mindset may well see it as a $10k-$20k sized hole in their overall debt that they’re comfortable to refill. They can now fit that car payment into their monthly obligations. Lots of Americans live by how many monthly payments they can afford, not what they can actually afford in total. There’s a zero percent chance that this won’t apply some upward pressure to inflation, and vehicles are a particularly nice fit.
I bet many colleges ate already encouraging students to take bigger loans worry free because “you don’t to pay them any more!”
Rent a luxurious hostel on us, lease a Tesla and enjoy fine dining and open bar at uncle Sam sponsored party every night!
Just remembered how frugal I was in college despite going one of best engineering college.
Have no regrets, can enjoy now on my own hard earned dime.
Can the president cancel debt simply by an executive order?
Legal challenges possible?
Not Sure,
That $300-$500 billion is money that borrowers don’t have to pay over the next 10 years. BUT THEY ALREADY STOPPED PAYING IN 2020, and so there is no change from where we are now.
It’s just that they don’t have to restart making payments on that $10,000. So there is no impact on the economy from where we were. There might be a change from where we would have been hypothetically without it going forward, spread over 10 years. But since most of these folks deferred payments, and minimized payments, etc. the change is very uncertain.
I don’t see how this is impacting CPI or anything since these people weren’t making payments to begin with since March 2020.
In addition, student loan forbearance was extended through the end of the year, further maintaining the status quo.
They also extended the moratorium to Dec. Ya know, after the election. Not quite a chicken in every pot. Of course if you never went to college this policy says you deserve no chicken. Ironic from a party said to represent everyone.
Question, I am guessing the student debt was counted towards how much additional debt (e.g. mortgage / car loan) people were eligible for, even if the payment was paused? If thats the case, that will increase the borrowing power and increase inflation, no?
Wolf, I feel that this attitude can start encouraging people to buy houses and cars that they cannot pay for, by assuming that they will be bailed out (no emi either).
So I feel all this would add to inflation mindset. Inflation will increase toll December atleast.
And when the repayment starts (if ever) for the part of the student loan after forgiveness, how many will keep making payments? It is only rational now to expect and prepare for a bigger forgiveness before future election (2024) and you do not want to be the person who just repaid their loan before the forgiveness was announced!
Wolf, I maybe wrong but I thought a few years ago you said that they would never forgive student loan debt? They still might not given the forgiveness might not be legal.
Not sure I made that kind of statement with regards to student loans.
But at that time, people were clamoring on this site for a “debt jubilee” in a much broader sense. And I probably said that that would never happen.
I’m sure I said that one person’s debt is another person’s asset. And this student loan debt is an asset owned by US taxpayers.
But there is a debt associated with this asset: The US government borrowed this money, and then paid students and the educational-industrial complex this money, expecting to get this money back, plus interest, to service the debt it incurred to fund the student loans.
Now part of that asset has been officially destroyed. But the government still owes the money it borrowed to fund the student loans. That didn’t go away. Taxpayers will have to pay for that for the rest of their lives.
This is really just a benefit to banks that hold these loans,which have not received payment in 2 years .Always look at both sides of the coin and don’t believe a politician
I don’t drive all that much and filter on <100,000 miles, <10 years old, < $6000, manual transmission, low maintenance brand. Not a lot changed in that department the last few years.
Used EV buyers beware. Batteries don’t last forever and the cost of replacing a battery pack might come close to what you paid for that used EV.
Depends. Batteries with active liquid cooling (Tesla, BMW, and others) seem to be doing surprisingly well
100k+ miles out. Cheaper air-cooled batteries (Nissan Leaf) do not fare so well. The type of cooling system is definitely going to affect resale value. As EVs are thrust upon everybody like-it-or-not over the next decade, we’ll see a stark difference in battery life between house dwellers who can slow charge overnight and apartment dwellers who will have to fast charge regularly, which is hard on batteries. Cold weather is also harder on batteries. EVs are properly excellent in suburban commuter applications or where the owner can slow charge, but problematic or even useless in other applications. House dwellers with 1 gas car and 1 higher-end EV in warmer states are generally going to be very very happy EV owners. And their EVs are probably going to last 200k-300k miles if they don’t trade it for something newer in that time period. I’ve read that a lot of Teslas are only down about 5% in range by 100k miles.
We are getting some real battery life data. The original Tesla Roadsters are now 12+ years old. Failures seem common around 13+ years. Not bad. These batteries exceeded their design life of 10 years. But they now have a significant number of unrecoverable single cell failures. Bad news is that there are no replacement batteries available from Tesla for any price.
There is one company that manually disassembles the battery and disables the faulty cell block for $$$ reducing range but that is just a temporary measure once multiple single cell failures occur.
I’m sure newer Tesla model owners will have better support but it shows that after 10+ years you are skating on thin ice. The battery pack will likely cost more than the car is worth.
I finally gave in a bought a used ICE car at a dealership a few weeks ago.
My out-the-door price ended up being below what they had it listed as. I honestly didn’t think we were going to make a deal and I was not desperate to purchase the car so negotiated very hard. They somehow got to a number I liked.
Miserable experience (ha!) but pleased with the car.
This is everyone’s complaint ,last car I bought they quoated 7500$ and my trade, final price 3200$ and one pissed off manager. If you are dumb enough to pay the 7500$ they’ll gladly steal your money
I took my 21 Expedition into the dealer yesterday for its spontaneous combustion recall. The salesman we deal with there was sitting outside in front of the dealership with most of the showroom employees, and he told us how much the used car sales had slowed down.
He pointed to individual cars and mentioned how much they had into each car from the auction and how they were stale already from sitting on the lot.
Also on the lot was the $78K 2022 Platinum F150 Powerboost Hybrid F150 my brother ordered 11 months ago. It had been on the lot a couple of weeks with no interest, and they want only MSRP for it. Our business bought my brother a 22 Tundra from an east coast broker back in April because this F150 showed no signs of life.
In December the used car dealers are going to be freaked out by the high ad valorem taxes they are facing in’23 and will be dumping inventory. The best deals will be made in high value cars in late November. Human nature is fairly predictable in retail.
Briefly looked for a Nissan Leaf and realized that these – as well as all other EVs – are disposable cars, because once the battery runs out, the car is worth nothing – due to the cost of battery replacement.
What’s a used Tesla worth when it needs a $14,000 battery replacement?
California is gonna ban future sales of ICE cars, and presumably the 87 octane they all crave. It’s down the road a bit though.
Took a ride in a friend’s 2011? Leaf the other day and he’s the original owner and told me the range was 100 miles when newish, but is now more like 40 miles.
EV’s have come a long way, but seem still far out as far as big rig trucking goes.