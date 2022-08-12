The WOLF STREET Mugs Have Finally Arrived: If You’re on the “Mug List,” Please Read This

If your address changed since getting on the Mug List, please let me know by email.
Dear Readers and Donors, the shrinkflation mugs have finally arrived – beautifully imprinted with the same design as the original mugs that I ran out of. They’re slender and taller. And they’re smaller (12 oz. instead of 15 oz). But they’re what I could get.
If you moved since you were added to the Mug List, please send your new shipping address details to howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com. I will start sending out the mugs this weekend.
There are a lot of mugs to send, and since the WOLF STREET media mogul empire warehouse operation isn’t every efficient, I will spread out the shipments over the next couple of weeks, starting in chronological order of the Mug List, First In, First Out. I will send you an email when the mug ships. Thank you for your patience! (Click on the image to enlarge):
It has been a long story of messed-up supply chains. I reordered the original mugs on May 31, 2021. By September 2021, it became clear that production of the original blank glass mug wasn’t happening. In November 2021, I ran out of the remaining original mugs, and there was still no production date of the blank mugs.
After I ran out, I started the Mug List. The mugs are a thank-you gift for donations of $100 or more. Donors who wanted a mug sent me their shipping details, which I added to the mug list.
By June 2022, I could still not nail down a production date of the original blank mug. So I asked our readers whether to wait until the original blank mug gets produced, with no guarantees that it would ever be produced again; or grab the blank mugs that I could get and run with them. Lots of responses in both directions. So I decided to grab the mugs I could get.
Thank you for your patience.
New mug design looks great!
This can be called the “inflation version” since it holds less for the same price! (just kidding)
HA! Thanks for the laugh.
Marketing always adapts to circumstances:
New “Slender” Style!
Taller Than Ever Before!
Fewer Calories Per Serving!
Elite Low-Caliber ’22 Design!
Same Great Taste – Fewer Trips to the Restroom!
P.S. Glad Wolf made the executive call to get the new mugs – The WolfStreet Mug will not go to Heck in a Straight Line!
Nice mug shot.
The new tall one is pretty cool. Modern.
muggy weather produces mugs!
100 F and 60% humidity down this way (south Texas). I can’t wait to fill that tall mug with a frosty cold one!
Nice and perfect here in SF. We do not keep track of temps or humidity, but cold beer is always great. ;-)
Wolf should do another wolfstreeters gathering here. I attended the last one, brought two cases of cold stella.