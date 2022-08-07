THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Housing Bubble Getting Ready to Pop – The Big Boys Leave, Waiting for Reset

Biggest investors in single-family houses: “We need to be patient and allow the market to reset” (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Basically:
Price discovery on the way up – a bidding war over the weekend.
Price discovery on the way down – several weeks of having no offers and lowering asking price by a few percent and trying again. Rinse and repeat until you get a buyer.
Makes sense to me. See everyone at the bottom of the market in a few years.
I know that now buyers are no longer waving any contingencies including appraisal contingency. So given that there is general expectation of significant price decline, why are the banks not appraising the home way below its listed price, while handing a 95% loan in non-recourse states?
I am asking because if banks start appraising houses correctly, prices will correct faster. It will also ensure that the bank is not holding the bag thereby putting taxpayers at risk.
The fact that banks are still not appraising houses correctly seems to indicate that either they are not behaving responsibly ore they still believe in both Fed Put and Govt Put.
Banks appraise the homes based on recent comparable sales.
From investorpedia
“ A qualified appraiser creates a report based on an in-person inspection, using recent sales of similar properties, current market trends, and aspects of the home (for example, amenities, floor plan, square footage) to determine the property’s appraisal value.”
So SS is asking the right question.
Banks aren’t keeping the loans either
Many still trying to sell the idea that it’s not that bad and prices are not coming down. If you listen to Diana Olick on CNBC, she keeps repeating the same line that there is a shortage and mortgages are solid so no decline possible this time, I don’t know who pays her but it’s definitely not just the network that she works for.
I’m in the northeast and unfortunately we will be the last to see any decline and it would be the least amount but still it would be better than no thing.
Northeast hasn’t gone up that much as Northwest. The Seattle case shiller index for example:
1. Prices must correct 38% just to reach Prepandemic high 2.5 years ago.
2. Then it has to correct another 25% only to reach previous housing bubble of 2007.
3. Then another 30% to reach its real u-financialized value.
And we should be patient :)
Patience would be rewarded but you need to fight off the mass psychology which is home prices woyke never go down
Jon, so essentially according to you banks are inept at judging the collateral for a 30 year mortgage!
That makes me feel that this problem will never be fixed and the taxpayers who are on hook for most of MBS will be leached again.
The previous comment is in reply to your other comment about banks. I agree on the patience comment.
In Long Island, the average Levitt house in 2016 was going in the low 300s. Now they are up in the high 400s/low 500s for some. For a home with no basement and oil heat, and some with a 110V service still.
Your average 400k home is now in the 600s. And crazy taxes and high interest rates. Yet somehow people are still buying.
Know your regional market…….. The current prices cannot be sustained so look for a strong downward trend. Obviously very poor leadership and vision coming out of the federal reserve. The markets (in total) are wonderful in regards to showing our economic trends and money value.
What’s ominous about the increase in house prices since 2020 is that areas of the country that have been affordable for decades are no longer affordable. Places like Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Idaho, etc.
Prior to 1975 or so, California had cheap housing. Florida was also once cheap (prior to 2005 or so). Colorado took off in the mid 90s. Now it’s flyover country’s turn.
High prices are now everywhere. I don’t see this trend reversing.
It’s due to reckless, rampant speculation. Turning shelter into a get rich quick scheme is one of the worst ideas ever, and it’s destroying society.
We listed a house in Payson that is too far from our office, so OK to sell. Got two offers for pretty close to what we listed it for which I think was a fair price. Payson hasn’t been as hot as Phoenix in terms of price, but I guess there is demand there.
And then we are somewhat buying Casa Grande, but the Duplex we saw listed at $370,000 that we thought would be OK at $310,000 got a cash offer at $345,000 — so I guess someone is buying — or it will come back around soon.
I’m not sure how dead it is. Every month we collect rents. Those rents need to go somewhere. And I guess someone else has money coming from somewhere to spend on rentals.
But, speaking to the title company — closings for July were 50% of what they were in June. So, it’s not an up market just YET. I also don’t see a ton of stuff coming through the auction. Some people out there have money.
A point I always bring up though (if you know me), our pawn shops are doing very well. Probably 25% of pawn shops in Phoenix have closed over the past 7 years. We kept our stores open — more than a few made no profit. And then COVID cut the loan book by maybe 40%. COVID is gone, gas and food are expensive. Rents are way up. Pawn is back — $150 loans for gas and food are really hot. So, if you’re a renter — these are very bad times.
If you own a house, your rate is low and your payment is fixed. You’re staying in place. It’s not 2008, but maybe I will be able to get construction workers to show up again — those workers were so happy to see us in 2008. So hard to motivate in 2022.
Thought Payson was a hot market filling up with California expats, the way my family tells it. Great area but it’s got its issues. I think developers there smelled money from the fixed income community that was there and have been doing what they can to exploit that.
Just 60% off and I’ll feel good about buying.
So many different macrotrends at work in certain markets – who can say what the net effect in prices will be? For example, the state demographer in Colorado is estimating around 500,000 new residents to the Front Range (Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Boulder, etc.) in the next 8 years… Let me tell you, there is no way home building is going to keep up with this pace. That’s going to be roughly a 10% increase in population.
So those people coming are leaving someplace which means that someplace should have more vacancies, right?
This is what I don’t understand: why is the vacancy rate so low everywhere, but the population isn’t increasing that much? In Los Angeles, for example, population has been declining for the last few years, yet rents are up. It doesn’t make any sense except when you factor in the fact that corporations have been buying and holding properties. Now that makes sense as an explanation because what they’re doing is creating a false scarcity. I know that’s happening in lots of cities in the US.
The vacancy rate is not accurate. I’ve been saying that for a long time. If a homeowner doesn’t define his empty property as “vacant,” it’s not vacant, even if it’s vacant. And suddenly it’s on the market and vacant, surprise surprise!
The most recent US census indicates that more than 16 million homes are sitting vacant across the U.S., 10.6% of all homes, of which 5.7 million are vacation homes.
Is that a lot?
unamused,
The Homeowner vacancy RATE per Census = 0.8% in the US. That’s what I was referring to as inaccurate. It has been declining since 2012, going from record low to record low. At this pace, the vacancy rate will be negative in about 7 years, which would be a hoot and prove my point
https://www.census.gov/housing/hvs/files/currenthvspress.pdf
There are estimated to be 40,000 housing units in San Francisco which as vacant, but not by the Census measure. That’s well over 10% of total housing units.
“People coming are leaving someplace”? Yeah they are leaving Central America, South America, Mexico and who knows where else. Something like 250,000 a month streaming across the border. How does housing magically appear for all of these people? Guessing that single family houses or apartments are suddenly becoming multiple family (multiple generation). No really. Somebody explain it to me. Mayors of NY and DC squawking when a busload or two show up?
“The Big Boys Leave, Waiting for Reset”
This is the problem right now – too many cashed up pigs waiting for a housing crash so they can run prices up again. There’s just too much money in the system. We need to get to a point where nobody wants to touch real estate with a 10 foot pole because it never appreciates and needs lots of work – kind of like the past.
You just need to buy your stuff (housing, automobiles) when you need it. Pay no attention to markets and timing. I bought my house on the wrong side of town in ’89 for 29k. I bought my new retirement car 5/20 for 25k. I was worried that I made mistake at that time. No worries today, both those decisions paid off. I paid off my house decades ago and the affordable housing let me retire comfortably at 62. Now I think I will be able to afford a New Orleans rental over this winter. Brush up on my swing dancing skills for the jazz swing revival…
“Pay no attention to markets and timing.” Heh. Reminds me of that scene from the Wizard of Oz. “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain….”
Glad to hear your house and auto purchases paid off despite the changes in the markets. However, it did not work out that way for many other people. If an unexpected life event forces a sale (such as job loss, divorce or long term illness) the comparative condition of the market will swiftly become very important.
I remember the many “underwater” stories from people who needed to sell their homes during the great recession. Not pleasant to have your house be worth substantially less than your mortgage.
So I think there is value in assessing the condition of the market prior to making a large purchase. And many asset classes now (including real estate) continue to be overvalued courtesy of the Fed’s hyperstimulation of the economy.
Always local differences to regional and national home prices. The article was quoting a nationwide home buyer and builder who then rents the portfolio.
Without weak employment we don’t get the drop in price of many areas but vacant homes probably have lower mtg values and owners were making payments before and will continue. Price drops take time and won’t be in the inflation numbers yet but will be as valuations drop and we get deflation.
Already popped?
‘While prices for detached homes have dropped steeply in most regions of the GTA, the prices in King have plummeted, according to data released by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) Thursday. The township, known for green rolling hills, large, mansion-like homes coupled with suburban amenities amid idyllic country life, has had the average selling price fall from $3,218,42 in February across 38 home sales, to $1,664,046 across 20 home sales in July.’
That’s a 48 per cent price drop in just three months.
From the Toronto Star
Right now the Fed is still reinvesting prepayments into new MBS (they should, for the 200+ basis points versus their current portfolio). That ends in September.
At that point, it will be up to the primary dealers (JPM et al) to absorb new MBS issuance. That will presumably be easier (than it would have been two years ago) since issuance is falling rather dramatically with interest rates going up, so less $ to absorb.
It is an open question whether the Fed are going to sell their shitty 2% MBS into a market that is at 4.5% or more. But it seems unlikely they can shrink their MBS balance sheet any other way; MBS reinvestment was only $6B in the second half of July. Since everyone sane has refi’d, there won’t be any mortgages maturing for a long time, so forget that.
So that means the Fed is going to have to take a loss and sell their MBS into the market. Not a problem for the Fed (they just book the loss as a “deferred asset,” which means they can print cash against that loss later; it’s good to be the Fed).
The primary dealers will, of course, take a bit of spread between what the Fed pays and what the market offers. It’s even better to be JPM.
I wonder what kind of lies Kunal is telling himself right now…
The big displacements in real estate are always finance related. It’s always an efficient market unless that happens. I was a big developer in industrial RE in Ontario CA 1991 S&L crisis. 2008-2009 bought a $2.5m home for $875k cash short from bank in Seattle area. Inefficient home prices always require illiquidity from financial system being gummed up.
I’m not sure that San Diego got the memo. Maybe it was redacted. There are some corrections here and there but things are still being listed and sold for stupid amounts
I have news for you. In June, sales in San Diego collapsed by 30.5% year-over-year, according the California Association of Realtors. I don’t have July yet, but from pending sales in June, it’s likely worse.
The median price was down 2.1% for the month, but was still up year over year. As I discussed in the podcast: price discovery! Sellers cling to their aspirational prices, and buyers are saying, f**k it, and there is no meeting of the minds and far fewer deals, and sales collapsed 30%. Eventually sellers will drop prices enough to find some buyers, but it will take time and much lower prices to get sales volume back to normal.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST!!
Or…
DYLTTFP?
You are wrong that all the institutional finds have stopped buying. They have reset their pricing and are still buying at a slightly slower pace. Pricing doesn’t have to adjust much more for them to really accelerate buying. I have seen with price adjustment, the funds are able to execute at the higher cap rate.
You are off on the 9 months of new home inventory. Only a .4 of a month of move-in ready homes. The rest are in some form of construction and many are on pause or delayed.
It will be interesting to see if the inventory can get up to 6 months for a balanced market. We have a lot more homes to go before getting there. A lot, around 700K+ homes.
What data do you have to support the story about all these home sellers who bought a new house and kept their old one? Seems very unlikely that this is a enough homes to move the market.
I follow your content and appreciate your insight. I feel like you use too much acdotal evidence and take data out of context..
1. “You are off on the 9 months of new home inventory.” BS. New house inventory = 9.3 months, spread over various stages of construction. GO LOOK UP THE DATA!!!!
2. “Only a .4 of a month of move-in ready homes” = total BS squared. Just a blatant lie, really. Here are the Census numbers: 41,000 completed homes were for sale in June. Sales of completed homes = seasonally adjusted ANNUAL rate of 155,000 in June. For an average monthly sales rate of 12,900 houses per month. Applied to an inventory of 41,000 houses = 3.2 months’ supply
Either you’re trolling my site with lies or you’re just ignorant. If it’s the latter, listen to DR Horton’s earnings call. It will open your eyes.
“ANNUAL rate of 155,000 in June”
This implies that one person out of 1000 buys a home each year. Seems low, given that 8.4% of the US population changes residence ach year. 8.4% of households is about 120 million, so that’s about 10 million households turning over each year. If you assume 90% of that is renters moving, that would still be a million a year. There is a glaring disconnect in the math somewhere.
Meant to say 8.4% of movers with the number of total households being about 120 million, comes to about 10 million residence changes a year. Sorry for the garble.
I guess most moves are existing home swaps, and only 10% are new home puchases?
While housing price corrections are inevitable in a lot of markets over the coming months, strength in the job market should provide at least some relative floor as it will prevent a huge spike in forced/distressed home sales. However, if the only means at achieving lower inflation is through a “controlled demolition” of the job market, this could lead to a domino effect of increased inventory and weaker demand resulting in a full implosion of the housing market. The fed has already achieved a cooling of the market by increasing rates; compounding this with a weaker employment situation could spell disaster. Rather than a “soft landing”, Powell and Co will achieve a “hard splatter”.
Wolf, where on earth are you getting the idea that people who bought second homes to live in are not renting them out, but rather leaving them vacant and eating the carrying costs? Do you have anything resembling actual evidence of this?
You’ve made this claim several times over the last year but you never supply any data to back it up, even when asked. Are there surveys? County or state data? Anything at all?
…not renting the first homes out, that is.