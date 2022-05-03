It Just Doesn’t Let Up: Lyft Plunges 26% Afterhours, Down 74% from the Hype-and-Hoopla Trade out the IPO Gate

Another stock gets added to my Imploded Stocks column.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Shares of Lyft got shookalacked in afterhours trading today after the company reported Q1 earnings – another huge loss, this time $197 million, bringing the total loss over the past five years to $7.1 billion, which takes a lot of doing for a taxi enterprise to be losing such piles of money.
Shares started plunging as the executives were discussing their outlook, and by the time they got done jabbering, the stock [LYFT] had plunged 26% to $22.85, back into the neighborhood of the March 2020 low, and down 74% from the high, which was the artificially hyped fake share price right out the gate on the first day of trading in March 29, 2019. And so now, Lyft has earned itself a place on my rapidly growing list of Imploded Stocks (data via YCharts).
This mess comes a week after Lyft had restated its 2021 results. In the April 29 filing with the SEC, Lyft said that an “accounting error” had occurred in its reporting for 2021, with the result that the loss was understated, and the actual loss for the year was increased to $1.06 billion.
The first day of trading was a classic hype-and-hoopla operation, staged by Wall Street firms to pull a bag over investors’ heads, or at least allow them to think that there would be a greater fool out there that they could sell those misbegotten shares to. But the company has by now lost $7.1 billion and continues to lose piles of money, and continues to thackamuffle its investors.
The hype-and-hoopla at the IPO on March 29, 2019, was huge, and the stock didn’t start trading until noon, but it didn’t last long. Just about instantly, the shares began to tank, dropping 10% during the first day, actually just during the first four hours, the beginning of an epic long hard decline that now amounts to 74%.
This is the chart I used on March 29, 2019 to depict the first day of trading:
During the call with analysts today, executives saw revenues for Q2 that were shy of the expectations, and they saw an “adjusted EBITDA” – a homemade metric of positive cashflow when in fact the company is losing a ton of money – of $10-$20 million when Wall Street analysts were expecting on average $83 million of “adjusted EBITDA.”
Lyft said all the wrong things. The number of riders it said it had during the quarter fell short of expectations and worse, they were down from Q4. And to attract and retain drivers, it paid out heavily on driver incentives, and worse, it said that it would pay out even more for driver incentives.
Like Uber, Lyft operates a taxi enterprise that cannot make money under GAAP and wasn’t designed to make money under GAAP but was designed to bamboozle investors with revenue growth and homemade metrics – and now it turns out, even those have been falling short.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It seems as though most retail traders aren’t sitting in on these earnings calls so when a drop like this occurs it seems as though the MM’s collectively decide “sell it all” now.
Bad news for years seemed to do little to prices, I don’t mean like pandemic bad news, more like “we don’t make money and don’t know how” bad news. Now all of a sudden huge dumps are the norm after warnings where as that never mattered in the last.. 10 years?
Anywho, I get a few emails a day from Zillow notifying me of price drops. Haven’t seen those in 18mo.
Something is very shifty lately with Zillow’s “Zestimates”.
In more than one city I’ve seen houses with estimated prices about 40-50% higher than what they actually sold for 3-4 years ago.
The bloodletting in the stock-verse makes it seem as if a horde of axe wielding vikings passes through the NYSE trading floor quite regularly… Now Wolf, which stocks do you think can stand for a ‘Blood Eagle’? they seem a bit wimpish to me…
The principle of a hollow prize was immortalised by Dickens in the form of a Haversham Cake. A layer of icing with no real substance inside.
So many companies that you have identified, like Lyft, conform to this old idea.
But investors in them want it be otherwise and that wanting drives their investment decisions. That wanting, when subsequently frustrated, will generate resentment of anyone else that they can think of to blame for their own poor decisions. Their losses will hurt too much for them to own them.
If housing prices crash and foreclosures rise in significant numbers, the same will apply.
In situations like this it may be wise to be modest.
Momentum is great on the way up. Everyone is a genius.
Not so great on the way down……
You missed a headline opportunity Wolf: “Lyft goes Pfft”
LOL
Wolf. Why do you believe they could never make money under GAAP? Thanks
They might some day, a little bit, after revenue growth stalls, and the cost cutters get serious, and the dump their expensive real estate, etc…. But they’re a huge company with $1 billion in quarterly revenues. What are they still waiting for? These are the best of times, and they can’t make money with these revenues?? You see, when this happens there is a structural problem.
Both Lyft and Uber are nothing more than fancy taxi companies. Prior to these two, no taxi company ever made it to unicorn status, so what makes these two different?
The best take on the whole thing is by someone called Hubert Horan. Let me warn you though, it might take a full day or a week to get through his articles. But in them, he runs through the economics of Uber in great details and the reasons why the later will not ever be profitable.
shookalacked
thackamuffle
When are you releasing the WolfStreet dictionary 😀?
This is fine and proper Don Martin verbiage. Lyft shares will continue to go spladap.
Meanwhile Warren Buffet just encouraged everyone to pour their hard earned money to the S&P in both good times and bad times.
Either way I expect a lot of Pikachu faces in a year or two.
A long time ago, in a faraway place, the board of a public company with results this poor would remove and replace the CEO.
However…the two founders run the company, AND they each have golden shares. Lyft has a tough management culture, everyone’s job is at risk every day…except for those two guys.
AND, of course both of them unloaded 99% of their shares in multiple rounds of secondary and at IPO.
They’ll probably get sweet gigs consulting for McKinsey.
Wolf, could you share your thoughts on the Ruble being pegged to gold and commodities, and now plans about pegging Yuan to Gold as well? Is is possible the Fed must raise rates to defend the dollar in this situation to defend their fiat?
It is stunning how the Ruble has recovered all the losses since then.
Thanks