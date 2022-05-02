US Manufactures: Inflation Is “Out of Control,” Has Not Peaked, but “Intensified” amid Strong Demand, Shortages, and Lengthening Lead Times

“Efforts to stockpile” input materials to counter price increases and shortages. But finished goods inventories continued to fall.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The two US manufacturing PMIs released today – they’re based on the views of manufacturing executives about their own companies compared to what they saw in the prior month – painted a similar picture for April: raging unrelenting inflation, supply constraints, and strong demand.
And stockpiling of pre-production materials they could get reached survey highs to counteract price increases and shortages — a typical inflationary reaction, part of the inflationary mindset, that ends up making inflation and shortages even worse.
The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI for April.
Amid strong growth in demand and expansion in production, Manufacturers reported that inflation in April “accelerated” and inflationary pressures showed “no signs of relenting,” amid “sharper increases in cost burdens and selling prices,” and continued shortages from suppliers with lead times from suppliers lengthening further, as suppliers struggle with “severe material and capacity shortages,” according to the S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI today (formerly the Markit PMI).
“Demand from consumers and businesses is proving encouragingly robust despite severe inflationary pressures, which intensified further during April,” the PMI report said.
“Both input cost and selling price inflation surged higher, the latter accelerating to a near-record rate, as firms faced rising energy prices, ongoing supplier-driven price hikes amid strained supply chains, and rising wage costs,” the PMI report said.
“Higher cost burdens were attributed to greater material and supplier prices, notably increased transportation, fuel and metals expenses,” the report said.
“Firms continued to pass higher material and staff costs on to clients in April, as the rate of charge inflation accelerated. The increase in selling prices was the fastest since last October.
And stockpiling of input materials to counteract price increases and shortages: “In line with a further upturn in new orders, firms raised their input buying at a sharp pace. Many companies stated that higher purchasing activity was linked to efforts to stockpile inputs amid price increases and material shortages,” the report said.
“As a result, pre-production inventories expanded at the steepest rate on record,” the report said. But stocks of finished goods “continued to contract.”
The ISM Manufacturing Report on Business for April.
“The U.S. manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment,” with five of the six biggest manufacturing industries – machinery; computer & electronics; food & beverage; transportation equipment; and chemical products – registering moderate-to-strong growth in April, the ISM Manufacturing Report on Business said today.
“In April, progress slowed in solving labor shortage problems at all tiers of the supply chain. Panelists reported higher rates of quits compared to previous months, with fewer panelists reporting improvement in meeting head-count targets,” the report said.
“Panelists continue to note supply chain and pricing issues as their biggest concerns,” the report said.
Prices expanded further in April, at a slightly slower rate than in March, but surcharges increased further, the report said.
“Inputs – expressed as supplier deliveries, inventories, and imports – continued to constrain production expansion,” as supplier deliveries “slowed at a faster rate in April.”
Here’s what ISM respondents said about their own firms:
Chemical Products manufacturer: “Tier-2 supplier shutdowns in Shanghai are causing a ripple effect for our suppliers in other parts of China. Long delays at ports, including in the U.S., are still providing supply challenges. Inflation is out of control. Fuel costs, and therefore freight costs, are leading the upward cycle. At some point, the economy must give way; it will be tough to have real growth with such pressure on costs. Despite the issues and poor outlook, business remains brisk.”
Transportation Equipment manufacturer: “Continued strong demand with improvements in the supply chain. Delays still exist, but supply issues are slowly improving. Cost increases in multiple categories.”
Machinery manufacturer: “New order entries are still very strong. Unfortunately, logistics issues have not yet improved, so lead times remain extended.”
Fabricated Metal Products manufacturer: “Due to electronic component supply chain issues, production output has been lower than normal. Backlog is growing due to the supply chain issues. New order sales are steady, except international orders are lower.”
Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components: “Business is strong. Backlog continues to grow due to new orders and inconsistent supply chain conditions. Shortages of components are the main factor limiting our production.”
Miscellaneous Manufacturing: “The shutdowns in China due to a new COVID-19 wave are causing supply concerns for late second quarter and early third quarter. We have extended lead times to customers and are ordering product from China to cover demand through Q4 and early 1Q 2023.”
Nonmetallic Mineral Products: “Overall, improvements in supply chain are occurring on larger scale items, but we see suppliers that sell us low-volume items struggling in some cases with getting feed stocks and raw materials they need. Freight continues to plague things as well.”
Plastics & Rubber Products: “Business is still very robust. Material price increases continue to be passed on (to customers) based on costs of raw materials, logistics and labor to produce products.”
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
If stockpiling and saving become the norm, shortages will go away. The shortages come from JIT and debt.
When a system is INTENTIONALLY DESIGNED to be instantly and totally vulnerable to every tiny delay or missing part, the system WILL collapse. Not mysterious.
Slack in a system works as a shock absorber. One form is inventories. Imagine a car with no shocks: no tolerance for even slight bumps in the road.
I see the vehicles with dampers that leak quite often. On many occasion, when next to them at a light & stopped, I try to warn them.
Some people know there’s a problem and thank me. Some people, and this is the best — to me –don’t know, and suddenly understand, and thank me. Some look at me like I am out to lunch (which, perhaps is true …)
Speaking of dampers and manufacturing, Polaris just reported their earnings. “Despite paying more, the Medina-based company still could not get everything it needed, company officials said Tuesday (26 April). Issues with its bearings supplier affected production at Roseau, Minnesota. Ongoing problems with computer chips, wire harnesses and shocks (dampers) held up vehicles that were ready to ship.”
“Steel is up 130% over the same quarter one year ago. Aluminum is up 140%.”
They are raising prices, but margins are down 4%. Profit is down 48% in the quarter, off of $1.96 billion in sales. We make stuff here in Minnesota! Can’t make it fast enough though.
Wolf don’t need no sled in Frisco, but these things are faster than my motorbike to 100 kph, and the Polaris Axys XCR 800 tops out at around 180 kph.
I really can’t drive a sled in Minneapolis, but if I lived in beautiful downtown Foxhome, Minnesota, I sure as hell would have one.
There is a Polaris dealer about 2 miles from my work (in Southern CA). There are no snow mobiles but there are a bunch of side by side OHV vehicles. Those things are expensive, but people are buying them up like hot cakes.
Everyone in my gated community has a 50/50 shot of having a side by side. Most of them don’t even have a scratch. They drive them to town on Sunday since you can plate them in Idaho and drive them back and spray some armor all on the tires. Parked in the drive way to show off.
When I lived out east a lot of trail areas banned them because of how destructive they are to trails, the absurd amount of drinking and driving, and how dangerous they were to regular riders. Everyone out east I rode off road with despised them and we’d roost the shit out of them every chance we got. They are piloted by punisher skull displaying middle aged angry white guys that are too out of shape to even get on a regular quad, let alone a dirt bike. And since they have 1000cc engines and a roll cage around them, they fly down blind trails going 60-80mph.
I may or may not know of quite a few individuals who beat the hell out of those guys acting stupid on trails getting drunk and at time killing regular riders. Glad out here they’re just used as 20k dollar pissing contests and they don’t get on the trails much.
Personal pet peeve of mine. Side by sides should stay on jeep and truck trails. They don’t have the skin in the game a quad or dirt bike have. If they wreck, they may have to buy parts. If we wreck, we have to buy a hospital bed and titanium ligaments.
Alcohol and sleds on lakes, in the cabin county & land of ice fishing and binge drinking is a deadly combo far too often.
It is incredible how quick a modified performance sled is in the right conditions. Hardpacked snow gives so much grip. Top speed is limited by aero and surface drag.
Truck,
Hit their golf course at 3am, no lites, brake disconnected and experience the TOTAL freedom of speed, jumps, power slides, with absolutely NO normal dirt bike concentration. It is HEAVEN. Run big knobbies for max grip and max “roost”.
Just have a lot of escape plans from checking it all out first.
I may have or may not have done it a couple times with a buddy at world famous OAKMONT and vanished into the hills of Annedale State Park.
NBay-so it MAY have been you! Kudos! (…a long, long way from ol’ ‘Honda Hill’…).
may we all find a better day.
I was at my Uncle’s place on the golf course at San Ramon and met two kids at the 7-11 from Dublin who turned me on to the sport. And they just had CB110 mods. We had SL350s.
Yeah, Honda Hill or Three Faces….great hillclimb plus great motocross tracks below….and Hwy 12 never went thru. State built dirt bike FUN!
Actually, stockpiling in the short term is likely to make inflation *worse* – due to unusually spiked demand.
It is nice that everybody wants virtue *now* (too late) but everybody doing it at the same time can worsen things before making them better.
(Might want to clip thread for future reference for when DC proclaims its “utter shock” that ruinous policies of 50+ years led to gvt and economic ruin. Whocoudanoo’d?!).
china ROFL at dumb westerners
wait til REAL SHORTAGES HIT
but with price increases like this – one will do without soon enough
1 tube silicon caulk – $6.95 dec 2021 at homeless depot
today just $14.95
for stinking caulk
If Ukraine force Madam ECB to raise it’s deposit rate from minus (-)0.5%
to 0.00% she will do the fine tuning to the Fed, especially if US inflation will moderate.
Unlimited “virtual land” (apparently not yet even coded and deployed in a metaverse) is available from the Bored Apes NFT firm (Yuga labs). The rush to pay actual money for this has almost crashed ethereum. A $25 NFT purchaser was charged $3,300 in extra “gas fees” (per Mashable website). That’s a lot to pay for bragging rights and bupkis. But there’s no waiting — oh, there is?
When troubling real assets aren’t here, why not impoverish oneself for virtual ones?
What is the metaverse? Just a bigger version of Farmville?
The Metaverse is Facebook’s latest manipulative effort to create false scarcity in order to profit off naive dingbats. See your manipulated Facebook feed for more details (well, if someone will pay FB for access…)
Can’t wait to read about (no video please) of a room full of dumb-asses with the Zuck VR Meta-Dome from his spin-off company Occulus sitting on their dumb-ass heads thrashing about and convulsing while convorting with all the Meta-Hooker encounters. Won’t take long to get that DNA out of the genome.
Dr. Doom,
I believe FB may be auctioning off exclusive “pimping franchises” even as we speak.
For a company the size and wealth of FB, the Metaverse really is a transparent stupidity.
I think Zuck may have been badly, badly overestimated – the MV sounds and looks exactly like what you think a freshman dropout would think is “cool”.
At 19.
In 2004.
It is like being told that the Sims is the Singularity.
“$3,300 in extra “gas fees”
Didn’t they claim decentralized blockchain was cheaper and would make banking accessible to everyone?
Do you think Weimar Boy will uncork another puny quarter point rate hike with more bold proclamations of how serious he is about inflation?
Maybe not. Mister Market appears to be expecting no rate hike and a continuation of asset inflation. Either that or he got his lithium refill an hour before close and promptly took the whole bottle.
If you would like to argue that Fed governors are invertebrates I will not disagree with you.
So no rate hike at all in the face of roaring inflation? That would be hilarious.
They’ve done it before.
For what its worth, I am expecting 50 bps hike accompanied by the rhetoric sounding determined and confident. IMHO Federal Reserve is hoping that few quick (in 50 bps increments) rate increases coming in rapid succession will break inflation mindset, and pull inflation down.
God knows that I am not comfortable defending any of the “Federal” Reserve banksters, however, Powell cannot raise rates (unless taxes on the largest income of the US [the foreign income and “unrealized” earnings of the ultrarich hidden away over many decades in incredibly rich, GINORMOUS, hidden tax shelters] are drastically raised to at least 3%), because that would lead to a vicious circle: as interest rates paid on rolled over and new treasuries rose the payments on the approximately “$22 trillion” federal debt would rise, which would require issuing more treasuries at higher and higher rates.
That seems to be a little secret that most media does not cover. It should be called for a “sustainable” federal budget, because we are not on a sustainable trajectory. We left the chance of a “responsible” federal budget in the dust decades ago.
As a result of the avaricious banksters having painted the USA into this corner, I invest very conservatively, but lost 30% of the value of my investments, and I expect more losses to come. Inflation will increase and means that if you hold bonds or treasuries or cash instead, you are gifting a big portion of your savings to the banksters. They get to borrow at ludicrously low — below inflation– interest rates (e.g. at 2.5% per year), which amount to gifts of trillions of dollars of Americans’ savings over each decade through their “Federal” Reserve con to the banksters’ cartel.
I am surprised more Americans are not furious. Due to their gigantic losses in China this year (because I predict that shell companies and other tricks will eventually be discovered to have been used by the banksters and their cronies to have their entities invest in China in Enron-like schemes for many years), the banksters and their cronies will be demanding trillions in bailouts YET AGAIN this year and the next.
We must demand that the “Federal” Reserve become a TRULY federal agency by requiring that each entity, be it a bank or investment company or other company, that gets any below-fair market interest rate loans or other aid from their “Federal” Reserve has to give the “Federal” Reserve convertible bonds convertible to those entities’ shares worth 999.999% of the value of their outstanding shares in the respective entity.
Then, the “Federal” Reserve should be required to convert the bonds to shares. That way, the “Federal” Reserve will eventually become a TRUE, federal agency and will own all the banksters’ banks, investment funds, etc., which it continually has bailed out or given free money (via “recapitalization” schemes) to for many decades. Like addicted gamblers, the banksters cannot resist gambling in fraud and other schemes (e.g., the Ponzi companies-schemes of mainland China.) Hence, if we just limit the bailouts in that way, the “Federal” Reserve will eventually come to own all of those parasites’ entities.
We must only bail out the local restaurants or stores or factories or other American companies that employ tens of thousands of Americans, not banksters and not parasites like the criminals who are banksters, who use their control of the “Federal” Reserve to earn an average of millions of dollars each year per person for “work” that involves mainly inventing new tricks and schemes for sucking the financial blood of Americans.
If we just imposed a large, special tax only on parasitic entities like banksters’ banks, investment companies, and financial companies, I predict that the USA’s troubles and financial problems would slowly recede as the parasite load (of parasitic financiers) from which all Americans are suffering would slowly decrease. The financiers and banksters would then eventually turn to other jobs, which would surely pay them much less but which would be less harmful to society.
On another subject, the banksters and financiers are desperately trying to sell off their mainland Chinese investments as the Chinese economy implodes, since the CCP’s cadres would be better off following financial advice from a horse than from their ignorant, arrogant leadership. If you buy the mainland Chinese securities in the coming years, which are the toxic equivalent of subprime secured securities in 2007, you will have only yourself to blame for your losses.
RH,
Please don’t spread nonsense about the Fed. It’s bad enough as it is.
The Federal Reserve Board of Governors is a “true federal agency,” and the chair (Powell) and vice chair (now Brainard) – all seven members of the board — are nominated by the Prez and confirmed by the Senate.
The 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks are private organizations owned by the financial institutions in their district.
This makes the Federal Reserve System a hybrid organization.
Inventory is up,demand is still strong, and our price to sell increased 9% today. No slowdown, yet. No let up on costs either.
I’m now seeing articles stating that the semiconductor shortage and the associated dearth of new cars on lots will not ease until 2024. So, we’ve gone from the fall of 2021 out to 2024. Globalism is a complete and utter failure, as are the POS politicians running the US.
We have a 2001 style stock bubble and a 2008 style housing bubble. It sure will be fun (sarc) if the fed pops them both at the same time.
Uhh, Harrold – When you wrote “2001”, you mistyped “1929”.
And you left out the underlying bond bubble, the fountain generating all the other bubbles. (Mr. Bond gets really mad when he’s left out!)
Also, what is this “if the fed pops”? The bubbles have popped, it’s just the air hasn’t all blown out yet. The housing market is last to feel the breeze but the bond market popped 2 years ago and the stock market 4-15 months ago.
Rent for a one-bedroom in a small town in Alabama is hovering towards US$1,500 a month can’t tell me that is a bubble?
These criminals who are printing the money are creating nothing but homelessness, poverty and eroding standard of living for the working class.
Weimar Boy will snicker and pour himself another $2,500 per bottle single malt scotch. His net worth has doubled to around $75 million or so.
Isn’t that sort of wealth inequality (i.e. the asset holders doubling their gains, while the working class incurring double digit inflation) the cause of revolutions and overthrowing of governments in the third world?
Canadians here are docile that there are many who became so rich from the money printer that they are drinking $5,000 bottles for the gram while the local store bread was $5 per loaf a few months ago.
We are far far away from revolution or gov overthrowing. Right now, for the majority who matter, the sacrifice is about whether to keep Netflix or Disney+ subscription. Restaurants are packed, planes are full, even with inflated prices. Many are actually feeling wealthier with the value of their home going up; this is true even with those late to the party who bought an overpriced home. There are plenty of jobs. For instance, demand far exceeds supply of tech workers. So, for the majority who matter, it’s not so bad.
Also, there’d be a conflict with a foreign scapegoat long before a local revolution exits the fantasy realms.
You need a more desperate working class agreeing to work in repatriated factories, right? Until automation replaces them. Perhaps, that’s the whole long-term plan. Only then, can we talk about a possible revolution.
Here in Canada, young people have to compete for C$15/hr while rent for a studio apartment is more than C$1,500 a month, even in the countryside.
I am an old retired guy. I buy almost nothing except food to cook at home and a little gas for the truck every couple of weeks. I know this lifestyle is not feasible for families or the young but if millions lived like I do it would cure inflation quickly.
Financial responsibility and accountability would be nice but it also begs the question, why in the hell should the successive generation pay for crappier living standards because their masters keep blowing bubbles and popping them to transfer wealth up?
If this really is a free country, we’d put an end to the declining financial wellbeing of the lower and middle class.
Greed knows no bounds. They’ll keep doing it until the well runs dry and the serfs revolt. But they’ll have left the country before it goes up in flames and the peasants will fight each other for crumbs.
Case in point, all the big whigs dumping their stocks in the past few months while the media cheers on the lackeys to BTFD!
It’s a long ways before it truly collapses though so I just keep saving my increasingly insignificant paychecks. Gas, food, and rent soak up 90% of my expenses. Insurance and one off stuff takes the remainder.
In Toronto, the average worker works for C$2,700 gross a month, yet rent for a one-bedroom is C$1,700 a month. These asset holders then tell us to get roommates while they hoard houses to rent for insane costs.
It’s a system ripe for a civil unrest. Wages are not going up in Toronto for the many compared to the top earners.
There are top earners who get over C$100,000 a year, and then there are the average workers who get at most C$30,000 a year with increases barely covering inflation.
“if millions lived like I do it would cure inflation quickly.”
Millions already live like you do. Billions more wish they could but the planet can’t keep up with production.
Inflation increases poverty. If poverty decreased inflation you wouldn’t have any inflation.
That’s an excellent point. We could all go back to being peasants digging in the dirt. Over half the planet is doing it now. Join the majority!
I live the same lifestyle pretty relaxed
I shop at a discount store (No Frills) and I see elderly women with walkers being hesitant to buy 50% discounted stale bread at the discounted section due to cost.
They didn’t own a home, and thus, they suffered in the post-COVID money printer economy.
Gee, if interest rates were close to zero and inflation was well above 5% I’d stockpile and then stockpile some more…..until I couldn’t because interest rates actually went up.
Stockpiling is a no brainer or trade that fuels inflation and only stops when interest rates normalise
As inflation progresses demand will slacken and shortages will abate, and then the recession will worsen. So there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but unfortunately it’s an oncoming train.
Epic.
I noticed a shortage in Coffee cups around here. Not one grocery store or other big box store is selling them. Did find one about two weeks ago selling them without lids. What the hell in going on? Is there some new regulation about plastic coffee cup lids? This is crazy.
Stop buying things that you use for 5 minutes and just throw away. Within minutes of where I live there are 3 stores that sell used mugs. My friend asked me for a quarter. She came out with a set of stainless steel spoons that she uses instead of a throw away plastic spoon.
Recycle rather than waste.
Yeah that’s interesting.
I’m a boring guy, I eat plain oatmeal, plain (non flavored yogurt), non-flavored sparkling water, etc. Those items seem to be missing from the shelves often these days. But the sugary flavored oatmeal, yogurt, and sparkling water is always in stock.
That is painful to hear. Perhaps substitute with paper tea cups?
APR 29 2022 – Intel CEO now expects chip shortage to last into 2024
Cantillion Effect…
it is really that simple, IMO.
Pump the money supply by as much as they did….keep interest rates at near zero….
This is Econ 101, chapter 1…
but all the theories and excuses cloud the reality of what happened..
TOO MUCH MONEY CHASING TOO FEW GOODS.
IMO.
Powell screwed up. The Fed should not have the power to expand the money supply beyond the demand pull of an expanding GDP. IMO.
Then u can’t give loans to businesses that are forgiven =corruption also you ever notice that rich people, call J Bowel a genius saved there ass ,SIMPLE
Thank God none of these Jacka$$ at the FED or Pussboy Powell is a ER doctor. Can you imagine their approach as a ER doctor? Imagine a patient walked in with a fatal wound, first he will try to convince you that fatal wound is transitory and you can just sit it out and when that’s not working. These genius will proceed to give small dose of painkiller to a giant gaping wound and hope it will solve the problem…
I guess you can only get away with this level of incompetence when things move slower and harder to draw a direct relationship to outsiders.
Small/mid sized truck equipment manufacturer in the American Midwest here.
It took over a year of hiring and overtime to burn off our backlog that shot to the moon in the first half of 2021. Some due to labor shortage. Mostly due to lack of components. Lead times on key components are still laughably long. Things that are usually 5-10 weeks are now 40-50 weeks. We had guys from the office building product to dig our way out and get the backlog current, myself included, last fall.
Steel and aluminum prices were looking like relief was on the horizon only to reverse back to record highs. Our product prices are 30-50% higher than they were a year ago, and need a go a little higher as our margins are still weak. We are bumping up against a price ceiling because our two largest competitors have foreign manufacturing and therefore lower cost structures. Commodity costs are driving our prices higher than theirs, and we are losing business because of it.
We are self-insured and healthcare costs are absolutely killing us. These ebb and flow historically and we are in a bad patch for two years now. Actually only one Covid hospitalization for a few days but it cost $90k and hit stop loss of $75k. Knee replacements…cancer treatments…anxiety medication…skin conditions… you name it. Our country’s medical system is a joke, but that’s a different blurb.
Recently we have seen a fair amount of delay and cancellations on orders. Backlog is still historically strong, but it’s so spread out that we are struggling to ship enough to stay above breakeven now. Just laid off a small round of folks to match the workload. We are only a few bad order weeks away from more layoffs, cutting into white collar jobs next time.
We just had to push a bunch of work from June until TBD because a shipment of components is severely delayed. Some things are not easily substituted.
Things are a little better than they were six months ago, but we expect this latest China shutdown to cause a few more problems soon.
We need a recession to correct this mess, but it will be very painful for us. If it happens in the next few months, we will have to cut aggressively to stay afloat. My butt will be in the shop again for sure. Government cheese kept those deep cuts from happening over the past two years, but we expect they are done for quite a while given the mess all the overstimulation made last time.