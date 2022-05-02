Diesel Spikes to WTF Record $5.51, Gasoline Jumps to $4.18

But wait a minute… crude oil futures are far below a record.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The average retail price of No. 2 highway diesel spiked to $5.51 per gallon at the pump on Monday May 2, the highest ever, the US Energy Department’s EIA reported late Monday, based on its surveys of gas stations conducted during the day. This comes despite crude oil prices that have come down from the March 8 peak.
On a year-over-year basis, the price of diesel has now jumped by $2.37 per gallon, or by 75%! Over the past four months, diesel has spiked by nearly 50%. This price increase puts additional cost pressures on truckers. And it will be passed on to everything that is moved by truck, which sooner or later is nearly every product being sold, piling additional costs on households, offices, construction sites, and manufacturing plants:
The prior record era for diesel occurred in 2008 and peaked in July that year at $4.76. Demand destruction related to the Financial Crisis, the housing bust, and the construction bust then killed the price spike.
But adjusted for CPI inflation, the price at the time of $4.76 would be $6.22 today. So we still have a long way to go.
The average price of all grades of gasoline at the pump jumped to $4.18 per gallon on Monday, the second week in a row of increases, and was up 45% from a year ago, according to the EIA late Monday. But this was still lower than the record on Monday March 14 of $4.32:
Adjusted for CPI inflation, it’s far from a record. In July 2008, gasoline hit $4.11, which in today’s CPI adjusted dollars would be $5.37 a gallon.
But wait a minute… crude oil WTI futures at $105 a barrel are roughly where they’d been at the end of March, and are below where they’d been in 2013 and 2014, and well below the peak in July 2008, when they’d briefly kissed $150 a barrel.
And the astounding mind-bender: today’s price of $105 a barrel is up from minus $37 in April 2020.
Adjusted for CPI inflation, WTI futures of $150 a barrel back in July 2008 would be $196 today. So, comparatively speaking, the US economy hasn’t seen anything yet. For an actual oil shock to set in, prices would have to be much higher – and they might still get there.
Gasoline futures have been horribly volatile since February, spiking and plunging from one day to the next, but since mid-April have trended upward (chart via Investing.com).
This idea that somehow crude oil, diesel, and gasoline prices would quietly go back to “normal” seems farfetched.
What is the case though is that the inflationary mindset has thoroughly taken over, as the oil industry and gas stations were easily able to mark up the price of diesel to record levels, given the massive demand from truckers. And they were able to mark up the price of gasoline to near-record levels. And they were able to do all this, and not trigger a buyers’ strike yet, though crude oil remains 30% below record levels, which points at an extraordinary inflationary mindset where customers just pay whatever.
Consumers can’t even spell the word “futures” and to be fair, some people can’t WFH anymore, although I am not sure how close we are to pre pandemic levels when it comes to commuting to work. I am guessing we are still pretty far.
Anyway, if you bet on muppets, you’ll never go wrong.
Quoting from CNN: “Americans got into a lot more debt in February as rampant inflation kept up the pressure, the Federal Reserve’s consumer credit report showed Thursday.
Debt levels jumped by nearly $42 billion to a total of almost $4.5 trillion. That’s an annual increase of 11.3%, seasonally adjusted, far outperforming economists’ expectations and setting a new high. In January, total credit had grown only 2.4%.”
“Whatever” seems to be partly driven by credit. The Muppets strike BACK!!!
They’ll be crying for a bailout in no time. And the gov will give it to them, at the expense of anyone who has been prudent. The gov/credit complex seems to want a nation of zombies with mouths barely above the waterline. Where is the leadership urging otherwise?
It is your God-given right to be a careless fool and as a result, constantly angry and blaming anyone but oneself. And electing idiots who feed this mentality.
Meh, we’re just buying less. We don’t need more crap, anyway.
“where customers just pay whatever”
till he can’t…
How or when it will happen is anybody’s guess (like market fell in Feb 2022, housing prices in 2006 when buyers suddenly did not turn up)
Agreed.
“Things that can’t go on forever…stop.”
Wolf,
I wonder what your takes are on the following…
1) Could the diesel price spikes at least be partially attributable to some commodity speculation (a la 2009 commodity boom) that anticipates some near future emergency money printing (again a la 2009 era).
**I know** that currently the surface evidence is that the Fed is in tightening mode…but some players may see the underlying economy as so weak, they are betting (via commodities) that the Fed will have to do an emergency reverse (in 6 to 12 months) of the tightening.
In the fall of 2018, the Fed seemed surprised that a pathetic hike in 10 yrs to 3% caused a rapid 20% fall in the equity mkts. In a panic they reversed rate hiking course.
Commodity speculators may be envisioning a replay of 2009 and 2018. Look at the equity gutting the tiniest of Fed tightenings is causing (predictably).
2) US domestic oil production seems pretty slow to respond to these price hikes (especially given all the drilled-but-uncompleted wells out there) – any thoughts aa to why?
One more thing that everybody is missing is the soaring cost of Diesel, Gas and Fertilizers for use in Agriculture. Farms below 100 acres are no longer profitable, larger farms are cultivating only with hope that they can mark up produce by > 50%. Expect food inflation to explode. Some farms are having hard time getting fertilizers.
Fed must set its priorities right and raise interest rate at least 1% so that interest rates are rising faster than inflation.
The whole country needs to get its priority right and spend on essentials first, based on what they actually earn, rather than basing spending on virtual home equity and bitcoins that will just vanish. We rely on our leaders to show us the way and they seem to be pointing us to a cliff!
Wheat farmers should make out ok.
Russia won’t be exporting any wheat and farmers in Ukraine are not able to plant this spring.
I see multiple factors: ineffective or lack of competition on the wholesale and retail side, the inflationary mindset, booming exports of refined product (diesel, gasoline, jet fuel etc.), strong demand for diesel from truckers, etc.
The US shale oil industry can ramp up pretty quickly, but not overnight. And they’re in no hurry to ramp up and cause the price to crash again. Lots of these companies went bankrupt during the 1014-2020 oil bust or oil busts, and now they want to keep the price where they can make money. This is called “discipline” in the industry. $100+ a barrel is good for frackers.
At about $1.10 per litre for gas and $1.45 for diesel, there’s still quite a way to go before you’re at European prices – almost the double in fact.
European prices are ALL taxes. it’s not comparable. Also you need to compare the size of Europe to the size of the US. European’s simply don’t understand how big the US is (or Russia for that matter)
In my country, diesel is US$7.20 a gallon. Plus US11cents a mile road tax. At 29mpg average, this is US$10.39, give or take a few cents. Outrageous. Over half, nearly two thirds, is tax. The natives are close to revolting over it.
Humans are pretty inefficient machines. Takes a lot of calories to bicycle a mile. I get average person can go about 40 miles on 2000 calories which according to the Google cost on average about $11.00. Sure some can do better and eat for less but human body can’t compete with efficient energy transfer machine.
My 50cc scoot gets just over 100 mpg which means at current price I can do 40 miles for around $1.50. The new Honda 125 motorcycle claims 175 mpg so 40 miles can be done for under $1.00 or about 10% the cost of bicycling.
My point is even with high prices and taxes fuel is cheap to doing without it.
Considering that diesel in the UK is roughly $8.00 a US gallon, then you begin to realise that with all the bigger trucks you all drive and the fact that you tend to drive much, much further to get anywhere (than tiny England), that you are paying more for youe diesel, in real terms, than highly taxed Brits.
That really should not be happening……
It shouldn’t happen AT ALL. Diesel is the first fuel that cooks off when oil is refined. It OUGHT to be cheaper than everything that comes out of a barrel of oil. In the gas crunch of the 1970s my parents bought a diesel Mercedes because diesel fuel was about a third cheaper than gasoline. That held true for a LONG time.
But from 2006 to 2010 the Environmental Protection Agency required that Diesel for onroad use be refined from 5000 parts per million of sulfur down to 15 ppm of sulfur. It is now called Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD)
Needless to say… it is no longer the cheapest type of fuel to produce. As Wolf says above… it now costs a third MORE than gasoline.
The price of oil is increasing even though our amazing administration is pumping a million barrels of oil into the economy from our reserves?
I expected prices to drop maybe 5-10% since that about 1/20 of daily national use
Read a couple of weeks ago when the reserve plan was announced, that it is capable of a only 4-500,00 barrels a day extraction. This was quoted by a couple of people who worked in the industry. Can’t find posts now to back it up. But you know the government, they always exaggerate when it’s to their advantage
This is occurring while the Biden Administration drains 1 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) a day. This will go on for 180 days. I have read that much of this oil isn’t being used here, it’s going overseas! Really?!
The draining of the SPR is setting the US up for another potential crisis as what is removed isn’t being replaced. The SPR should not have been tapped to address the price of oil. It was not created for this purpose.Tom
Well maybe oil will be a luxury item for the oil boomers and the planet Earth will go back to the more beautiful garden place it was before we put up all the ugly shopping malls and parking lots. Just a dream that will probably never happen in the lifetimes of all us WS supporters.
Diesel has been exported from New York to Europe; that is likely one factor.
Another is the winter to summer formulation changeover.
Plus oilprice.com had a story about refineries upping their diesel vs gasoline output ratio; maybe a cracking target change?
Diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel are big export products from California refineries to Latin America. California refineries import crude oil and export refined product. But California is cut off from the other producing regions in the US as there is no pipeline across the Rockies. An oligopoly of oil companies runs the show in California. And consequently, due to lack of competition and a controlled market diesel and gasoline prices are sky-high. Just about every governor complains about price fixing but no one is allowed to touch it. Any efforts get halted and fresh whitewash gets applied.
Really??? Gasoline in my area is lower than it has been since March. I passed by my favorite station tonight and it was about four cents lower than last week. $3.58
I live on the Gulf Coast a whopping ten miles from a major refinery so there aren’t a lot of transport costs. Still… they didn’t have any problems raising prices when they could. So I am a little surprised to see the National Average is going up.
There ain’t no sensation of inflation like you get from fuel prices. In the 70s, everything was going up in price but fuel was the most visible and what people talked about.
I haven’t understood how so many common people can comfortably be buying $60 to $100k vehicles the last few years even with stimulus. If there was a comfort zone owning low gas mileage cars and trucks, it’s gone now with fuel prices, especially the lower 50%.
Even with the oil price coming down, gas prices will stay inflated now because the independent gas stations are gone. Just a few monopolized retailers are in control.
The price of sugar took a huge hike. I remember a can of soda pop in the vending machine went from 10 cents to a quarter in one fell swoop. This was in Canada
The same with candy bars too. If I remember correctly, they made them 50% bigger at twice the previous price.
It may be time to finally end the sugar quotas and allow unlimited imports of sugar.
I haven’t understood how so many common people can comfortably be buying $60 to $100k vehicles the last few years even with stimulus. If there was a comfort zone owning low gas mileage cars and trucks, it’s gone now with fuel prices, especially the lower 50%.
Americans live in the moment with the latest ad campaign. They want what they want let the future take car of itself. That’s why there are so many sob stories.
Today’s report makes no mention of petrocorp profits, and neither do the comments so far. Apparently we’re conditioned to avoid thinking about such things. Two days ago USA Today reported that As gas prices soared, Exxon Mobil doubled profits from last year to $5.48 billion.
It’s as if they’ve bred beef cattle who actually want to be eaten.
Our Modern Marketing Culture teaches us to want too much, to feel entitled to too much, and are then required to need too much and to organize our lives to work our flat little asses off to get it. No wonder people are so unhappy.
People used to care about things other than the getting and spending of money, but they take a pill for that now.
“Ask your doctor if our overpriced drug is right for you!” and then you too can be an extremely attractive twenty-something woman with Type II diabetes, wearing not very much, dancing happily at a picture-perfect outdoor party full of smiling laughing people, or the tall, dark, and handsome twenty-something man who pushes her playfully into the swimming pool.
Get to work, peons. Your treadmill is forty miles away and you have construction zones to negotiate. You’re falling behind on your debts and your credit card’s been hacked.
Suckers.
Exactly.
When individual “freeedumb” is the goal, simple evolution takes society exactly where it has gone.
Those that ruthlessly exploit the environment best, prosper and grow, and so we get more and more of them. The more sensible fade away, unable to compete.
Environment drives behaviour. Evolution rocks. (MMC does not)
With regards to “our flat little asses,” if that isn’t sarcasm, you’re ignoring the greatest public health epidemic (Obesity). Killing far more people than COVID. Maybe in the 1930’s Americans had no butts. Now they are butts. No offense to obese people. The origins of that issue are multifaceted and people don’t choose to be unhealthy.
other than the ”flat” part of the rear ends una, I gotta agree with the rest;;;
remember well when most families had one car, and were happy to have that one, as many families had no car at all and walked many miles many days
remember well when the local GUV MINTs had older vehicles, and kept them running very similar to Cuba these days, by hook and by crook surely, buy mostly by a lot of creative effort to make or substitute ”stuff”
remember well when mom took us all to JC Penny’s for our two pairs of pants, two shirts, etc., for the ENTIRE YEAR,,, and woe be us if and when we grew out of them,,,
etc., etc.
looks likely to be coming again to almost everybody every where in the world that’s not already similar
Let’s take a step back.
With the US$ soaring, almost all countries that import oil are seeing even bigger percentage increases. This is a disaster for many smaller nations and their balance of payments (and eventually their ability to pay foreign debt). Crisis ahead.
The US consumer that drives a honky SUV can shut up about gas prices. Zero sympathy. The “I can have my cake and eat it too” attitude needs a serious adjustment in a world of limited resources.
Higher prices do seem to have had an impact up north. Driving the 401 (major highway), the number of folks driving 120+ (fast lane) is way down and even the middle laners at 120 seem to have slowed to 110. So it seems at least a few know that driving a bit slower saves some $$
We’re in 2022. Why are people still buying ICE vehicles? Electric is now.
How far does that electric F150 pull my 6500-pound boat and trailer at interstate speeds? How about my 4000-pound side-by-side and tandem trailer combo? What type of EV pulls a 24′ gooseneck trailer that I can haul two side-by-sides on? And I live two hours in any direction from a major city, so chargers aren’t even on the map here other than a single Tesla charger.
Sounds like you’re precisely one of those who’s apart of the problem.
Djreef,
Nemo was referring to the the availability of EVs that could replace the ICE equipment he uses now for the capabilities that he needs…
Kind of a cheap shot there, brother…
Freedom is a problem. Enjoy your superiority today. Just humanity. Not much to look at, but their music’s kinda quaint.
Must be nice to live on a planet where one can extravagantly burn resources like that, putting on a show all for one’s vanity. Great American Infantile Nihilism at its most flagrant.
C’mon , phleep…
You’re cherry-picking here…
While I don’t know Nemo’s personal situation, from his posts here, he has his own manufacturing company that I’m sure he’s busted his ass to build over time..l
He also has some property on a lake where he’s building a barn-deminium where I’m sure he uses his boat and other “toys” to enjoy the life that he’s worked for… good on him, I say..
His post was referring to the ICE vs EV debate…
I don’t think he was bragging…at least I didn’t take it that way…
Nemo 300 BLK,
Once you understand that electric motors have flat torque curves, and even small electric motors have more torque than a much bigger diesel, and once you look what a flat torque curve with lots of torque does to towing, you’ll get rid of your diesels the first chance you get (not yet, EV truck production is behind schedule, supply chain problems). EVs are IDEAL for towing. And on the downhill side, you get to charge your batteries through regenerative braking instead of generating waste heat with your brakes and motor.
But you’re encouraged to keep paying the godawful amounts for diesel. Keeps the industry thriving and fuel taxes flowing. You’re welcome, my pleasure.
As in electrified trains and the amounts they can pull, never mind the 60 ton trams that run through my city
1. work and business based vehicles such as trucks are still ICE.
2. Apart from cities, charging stations are not nearby
3. Service centers are not around in rural areas and small towns
4. There are early adapters and late adapters. People are waiting to see the drawbacks from electric cars.
UPS trucks at my office run on CNG.
Have you seen the mining operations for commodities needed for EVs? What happens when everyone wants an electric and they are affordable? EVs are easier said than done.
Synergy,
Have you seen the mining operations needed for the 2,000 pound ICE power trains? We’ve just gotten used to the wastefulness of ICE vehicles.
But the battery charges aren’t now.
What do many forget. Wto has required a new low sulfur fuel be used in ships around the world. This has doubled the price of diesel and shorted storage space. Add in the fact the largest refinery on the east coast went kaboom several years ago in Philadelphia. Several in n j have closed along with others in pa. Down south. Upper mid west. California. Over 12 total. Almost 4 million plus barrel a day off the market. Oil companies not investing in capex for new exploration. Thousands of duc wells. Blame big oil profits at reg rates and the wall st hedge funds that run them. Billions for buybacks. Zero for capex
It is possible to have shortages of diesel and glut of gas both at the same time, oil futures prices will not change anything.
“Not all crude oil is the same—or equally valuable. Shale oil is an exceptionally light grade of oil. It contains about 90 percent of the energy of, say, Saudi Arabian crude, or the Oklahoma crude of yore. It comes out of the frack pipe almost as light as gasoline. It doesn’t yield much middle-grade transportation fuels such as diesel and aviation fuel.
And, significantly, US refineries are not engineered to process it. We mix some of it at the refineries with heavier grades of conventional crude, but there’s only so much that can be used.
Some of it is sent to other countries to mix with heavier crudes they produce, and a lot of that is sold at a discount because diesel engines predominate in European cars and shale oil doesn’t yield much of those heavier distillates.
Some of US shale oil ends up being exported as “finished product,” i.e., gasoline, because that is the main distillate in shale oil, and in the midst of the current shale boom, we’re producing more gasoline than we can use domestically.
Why don’t US oil companies build new refineries that can handle light shale oil? The fact that they’re not doing this tells us something: namely, that the enormous investment to do so would take the thirty-year lifetime of a refinery to amortize financially, and the industry knows that shale oil production has amuch shorter life expectancy than thirty years.
Based on the history of the declining Bakken and Eagle Ford plays, the Permian Basin, too, may be in decline within a few years.
In short, the oil companies recognize that they’re in a sunset industry (Art Berman’s “retirement party”). In the meantime, they are burning through cash.”
(JHK, “Living in the Long Emergency”)
Where’s Wolf’s “GAS STATION FROM HELL”? Haven’t seen it in a while. I think he’s afraid to post it on his site.
I saw one on the TV News from California that would knock your socks off. The Truckers have had it and now are in another convoy headed for the DC Swamp. I hope they shut this whole f$ckin place down.
“I think he’s afraid to post it on his site.”
Nah, just got tired of it. Regular went to $6.19, then dropped back to $5.99 where it still is. It seems that $6 is the line in the sand, and enough people drove the extra mile to get gas on Lombard (a bunch of gas stations there) where it has remained below $6, the gas station from hell experienced enough of a drop in sales to where they lowered the price again. The benefits of competition, feeble as it is.
I for sure don’t understand the latest jump in refined products. Maybe EU import demand or just traders looking for any place to put money.
I know that it is still too early, but a graph indicating gasoline consumption at the retail level would be telling. I suspect a lot of less travel this summer.
Once they wipe away all my student loan debt I will be able to fill up all the time!
Oh no, What’s gonna happen to the Bro’s who bought jacked up Diesel F350 superduties with loans backed by their etf’s and Netflix stock?
Aren’t they all blue collars that do home remodeling? They will probably be fine, they can name their price for a while. Besides, it’s all a business write off.
It seems to me like we’re missing part of the data to reach the conclusion that this is just price markups without support. Did I overlook charts that show supply & sales volume of diesel and gasoline? As I understand it, the input price of crude oil is only one constraint on the production cost or gasoline and oil. I don’t dismiss the possibility that it’s simple profiteering, but it seems like we don’t have the data here to conclusively support that claim.
You will pay out the ass and they ain’t shit you can do about it except quit buying. I have to fill up my Silverado 4×4 truck today and it is on the Big E. I wait till it is on the Big E because it pisses me off to buy gas. Of course human nature being what it is I would probably bitch about having to drive a few miles to fill up for free. We humans are never satisfied. So,I am going to go and bust a $100 to fill up and will have enough left over to hopefully buy a couple lbs of ground beef for burgers to grill this evening. I hope I can do it all again in a couple weeks for $100. I doubt it. Gonna enjoy them burgers. It’s Spring in the Smoky Mountains.
Crude oil can be refined into a variety of different products and in different ratios according to market demands. It isn’t like there is just gasoline, kerosene, and fuel oil coming out of the refineries. It is likely the demand for the alternate products is higher now than in 2008-2014, while the demand for the fuels is less on a relative basis.
In other words, what are the price levels for various polymer inputs that are also derived from crude oil cracking and oxidation processes?
1) Fill the tank with less octane from 93 to 89, for as little as possible, because WTI probably have reached it’s peak. This morning business was slow.
2) Walmart and Aldi. Old people do whatever it takes not to lose a
(buggie) quarter. This morning business was slow.
3) No bacon, no inflation :
– corn : 0.50 each.
– 20 lbs Basmati rice : 17.48.
– six vine tomatoes : 2.59 // six Roma tomatoes : 0.95.
– six mini cucumbers : 2.29.
– Cauliflower : 2.49.
– ten lbs Russet Potatoes : 4.99
– Greek yogurt : 3.39.
– three lbs Fuji : 3.69.
– six oz blackberries : 2.09.
– celery : 1.89.
4) Yesterday restaurant cost more than all combine.