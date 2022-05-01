As IPOs Kathoomph, Exit Doors Close with Big Implications for the Broader Startup Scene

Dotcom bust all over again, but bigger after 13 years of money printing.
Only 8 IPOs started trading in April, after 2 IPOs and March, and 8 each in January and February, down from the 24 to 43 range a year ago, and down from 61 at the peak in June, according to data from Renaissance Capital:
Of the four IPOs that started trading last week, one of them has kathoomphed 92% from the pop-peak, and another by 51%. “Two more micro-caps popped upwards of 350%, before dropping later in the week – by now a familiar pattern,” said Renaissance Capital in a note sent out to subscribers over the weekend.
Ostin Technology [OST], a Chinese company, started trading on Wednesday on the Nasdaq with a spectacularly artificial pop from the IPO price of $4 a share to $40 at the end of the day, and on Thursday continued the spectacularly artificial pop to $47.97 a share, but then kathoomphed 92% by Friday evening, to $3.72.
Belite Bio [BLTE], a Chinese biotech, set the IPO price of $6 a share. On Friday, its American Depositary Receipts (ADR) started trading at 13.95 and made it up $17.50 by midday for a nicely artificial “pop,” and then kathoomphed 51% from the pop-peak, to $9.50 by the end of the day.
The Renaissance Capital IPO ETF [IPO] has plunged 53.8% since February 2021. It tracks major stocks that went public roughly over the past two years before they’re gradually being faded out from the index. Its largest 10 holdings currently:
- Uber [UBER]
- Snowflake [SNOW]
- CrowdStrike [CRWD]
- Datadog [DDOG]
- Cloudflare [NET]
- Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]
- Zoom Video [ZM]
- Palantir [PLTR]
- Coinbase [COIN]
- com Holdings [BILL]
IPOs are one of the exit strategies for early investors, from angel investors and venture capital (VC) firms to Softbank. And that exit is now getting barricaded by investors as they are losing interest in regularly getting thackamuffled by these shares sometime after the IPO, a process that started in February last year, and some of which I tracked in my Imploded Stocks column.
And there is now a lot of navel-gazing going on in the startup industry because this is dotcom bust all over again, only bigger and broader.
Bill Gurley, a general partner at the Silicon Valley VC firm Benchmark, and one of tech’s top dealmakers, explained this phenomenon on Friday in a series of tweets:
An entire generation of entrepreneurs & tech investors built their entire perspectives on valuation during the second half of a 13-year amazing bull market run. The “unlearning” process could be painful, surprising, & unsettling to many. I anticipate denial. Some thoughts:
1) Previous “all-time” highs are completely irrelevant. It’s not “cheap” because it is down 70%. Forget those prices happened.
2) Valuation multiples are always a hack proxy. Dangerous to use. If you insist, 10X should be considered AMAZING and an upper limit. Over that silly.
3) You may be shocked to learn that people want to value your company on FCF and earnings. Facebook trades at 14X GAAP EPS, & is growing 23%. What earnings multiple are you assuming?
4) Revenue & earnings QUALITY matter.
Then Jeff Bezos chimed in with Bill Gurley, and tweeted on Friday, even as Amazon’s shares shookalacked 14%, bringing their decline since July 2021 to 34%:
Bill is without doubt one of the smartest people I know and always worth listening to. Most people dramatically underestimate the remarkableness of this bull run. Such things are unstoppable … until they aren’t. Markets teach. The lessons can be painful.
Bezos knows whereof he speaks, not only from AMZN’s current decline but from Amazon’s near-death experience during the dotcom bust.
Amazon was one of the few companies that came out alive and thrived. Countless pre-IPO companies shut down when the funding ran out because VCs were no longer funding them after the exits were blocked.
And countless companies that had managed to have an IPO and trade publicly also shut down and their shares went to zero, and the investors that had become the end-users of those shares ended up having to contact the brokers to remove those worthless figures from their account.
And there are still survivor out there from the dotcom bust, whose shares remain far, far below where they’d been in 1999.
What Gurley called “a 13-year amazing bull market run,” ended in February 2021 for IPO and SPAC stocks, and it ended later in 2021 for other stocks, and it has now more broadly ended as the stock market has seriously spiraled lower.
The “13-year amazing bull market run” was powered by waves of QE and by interest rate repression. QE has ended. Interest rates have started to rise. And QT, the opposite of QE, will be announced this week and start in May or June. It’s a different ballgame now.
IPOs can still happen, and can still succeed, but now the companies need to have real potential, real revenues, and the valuations will be a lot lower. Hype-and-hoopla stocks will get shookalacked.
But with the exits closing for investors in startups, fresh money flowing into these companies is getting scarcer, as investors are getting pickier and more prudent, and a bevy of startups will run out of funding, and then that’s it for them.
The wildcard in this is the astronomical amount of investment in private equity … it would seem like those funds need an outlet which may continue to influence valuations.
No money to made here from my stand point.
Yikes, if you allow me this looks like a same old pistol wiped trade gone sour. Take one dollar and divide by two. Stash away half of that (of course) then invest casually.
Thats whst I’m in for.
This is the moment for preserving your money.
Easier said than done when money is fiat and real interest rates are negative.
Current situation is really bad for first time home buyers. Asset price drop of 30 – 50% in stocks and housing would be good for some.
Spencer-
“This is the moment for preserving your money.”
Quantitatively or qualitatively, is “money” tomorrow likely to be the same as “money” today?
The slow evolution of the nature of CB “reserves” have created the monetary and fiscal upheavals — along with the outrageous speculation and valuations — of today, IMO.
If the Fed’s balance sheet (along with other CB’s around the globe) has been progressively degraded, then is money really a safe investment alternative?
To answer both of you… when the market is overpriced BEFORE the Fed takes away the punch bowl… getting to the sidelines is the right move for the moment. Some of the best stocks of the past five years are plummeting by 50 to 80%. Losing 5 to 8% to inflation is nothing by comparison.
There will be more moments to come.
Private Equity was trying to escape via SPACs, but that’s not gonna work now.
On the other hand, the time is ripe for new Private Equity pitches to pension funds. Pension managers, facing the double-whammy of losses on both stocks AND bonds, will be desperate for anything that either isn’t dropping like a rock or doesn’t have to be constantly marked to market.
Hide enough private-equity turds behind a veil of obfuscation and maybe they’ll be able to keep all those funds “seemingly solvent” for another 6-12 months?
Agreed…but the jig is up when the public pension funds go cash-flow negative (payouts higher than contributions plus invt returns) – then mark-to-mendacity can’t “save” anybody anymore.
And that long warned of day of demographic doom is a helluva lot closer than it has been.
Then who will save us…the Swalwells of the world?
Or all that idle PE/VC money could simply, wisely, be returned to investors.
Of course, for intermediaries without insight or integrity, it is better to burn out (other people’s money, at a fee) than fade away.
More seriously, the huge surplus of idle money at a handful of funds in strangled geographic proximity just highlights a perpetual lack of imagination/effort.
It is though it is inconceivable that a decent business idea ever arose anywhere other than NYC, SF, or Silicon Valley – when the truth is those locations have also produced a surfeit of *stuuuupid* ideas along with their successes.
Frequently because the decision-makers insist on over-stuffing local markets with money.
This is a bit of an exaggeration, but only a bit – there is way too much money in way too few locales…and people have been noting it for decades.
Astute point, which also explains housing distortions. Obviously, the Bay Area has other advantages, like a mild climate, beautiful landscape, hiking, wine country, and relatively close to the beaches, but the $4 million 3 bedroom houses in Mountainview while you can get the same house in other places for $200 thousand is a function of just too much money floating around the Bay Area.
That’s why it’s called a market,your choice to pay up or get a luxury tent haha
All those advantages you list are on paper only. The beautiful landscapes are usually in some state of forest fire, the beaches are crowded. Roads are filled with moronic 3rd world drivers with no driving sense. The weather is mild but only in a 10-15 mile patch right next to the coast. Go to Tracy and you will be in Arizona.
13 years of outright and permitted fraud and theft of the country by the US Government, large corporations and Wall Street. Benchmark and Amazon were participants in this pillaging. Nothing amazing about that. Yes, it needs to come to an end, and people who robbed the country need to pay. Amen.
Someone said that current economic situation can no longer be solved by PhD’s at Fed playing more games with the fiat system. Reality is going to punch us in the face.
Amazon got flooded with shipping costs for returned merchandise. They delivered merchandise to residences and businesses at rock bottom prices putting malls out of business. Now they get accused of robbery. Crooks accused legitimate businesses falsely.
Reading SF Business Times last week, and their “40 under 40” list of top executives. Oops. Make that 39 under 40, as one had company shut down in April due to funding issues. More whiz kids to follow in the future….
The thing that always amazed me was that so many companies had huge valuations yet were still unprofitable even after as long as 10 years in business. Unlike the real world where you don’t last long losing money. Hopefully this upcoming QT brings a bit of reality to the business world.
Amazon is unprofitable for almost 30 years now. They do break out above zero now and again. But they make up in volume.
China was allowed into the WTO and Walmart, Amazon and Apple made the most of government policy.
They keep investing in there company vans,buildings people
They invested in Rivian vans and lost tens of $Billions in under 6 months. They lost something like $400,000 on each ugly van.
“Companies need to have … real revenues.”
Ah yes, most people have figured this out before they’ve gone to business school for their MBA.
It is amazing to me how much time we spent in our MBA accounting classes on “Revenue Recognition.” There is a lot of gamesmanship out there.
My favorite example was the Supercomputer company back in the 80s (not Cray but a competitor) that was selling LOTS of supercomputers… with a clause in the contracts that said you could return them for a full refund for up to five years. Wanna take a guess what research labs were doing long after the salesmen had pocketed their commissions?
From Seeking Apha:
“In its initial public offering, OST sold 3.38M shares, raising about $13.5M.
OST is headquartered in China but incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Its products end up in items like consumer electronics, LCD screens and auto displays.”
An IPO to raise $13.5 million? Pretty small. These guys have a small manufacturing plant(s) in China and produce LED displays….so if one buys in, you own nothing.
Chinese Alibaba is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Did not stop it from reaching $700 Billion on the Nasdaq. There is a sucker born every minute. In the US we have three generations.
Cayman Islands is a conduit to allow securities sales in US markets.
There is no collection of suckers with loose change like the USA — the world knows that well.
That is, until
1) US markets delist the company for bogus financial reports, or
2) ultimate rug-pull happens when Xi just says stop.
I would like to know WHY Bezos tweeted the investment wisdom as he did. What’s his motivation for it? You don’t become worth hundreds of billions by being altruistic, and Bezos’ tweet seems to work against his own interests by making prospective investors in his stock more cautious about buying and elevating his net worth. At least it appears that way on the surface, so what’s his angle with this?
Yeah I was thinking about this too. Perhaps he’s already sold off everything using Total Return Swaps or something.
Say Amazon stumbles, he gets to fire the current CEO and come back as a savior. The board will also give him a ton of cheap options. It’s a can’t lose situation for him.
Knows downturn is inevitable and wants history to reflect he knew it was coming
I missed the investment wisdom in his tweet. What was it?
rtfa means read the fucking article
The proper term we use here on Wolf Street is RTGDFA
Wolf, I should really be collecting royalties on that acronym….
The impact isn’t just from his own tweet, but from his endorsement of the bearish Gurley tweets.
i thought this was the advise from bezos — all your money are belong to us.
Ex-Wife got half his shares and new boyfriend half his years?
Bezos has Elon envy. He tweeted lately against Elon (about China ties) too. He wants to become another zillionaire Twitler nuisance.
Too much time on his hands at the old space platform.
I find the horrendous waste of money to be disgusting. Instead of investing in the future of the US, the powers that be decided to just gamble the future away so a few could become obscenely wealthy at the expense of everybody else. Jerome Powell should be fired tomorrow morning.
What is really disgusting is the amount of money spent, yet infrastructure is in horrible shape. Ports and railroads are old and under sized. Airports have software from the 60s. Bridges crumbling. And of course, the big one — the electric grid is at capaciy at a time when people are switching to EVs.
Something has to be done about wasteful spending on the military and medical monopolies. If there really are 11 million job openings, should there be so much socialism? How about a referendum on the US as the world’s police force.
Spent? That money was stolen. Thanks to us and the representatives we keep voting in.
Money was redistributed, and inflation is part of the tax that pays for it. It cheapens the government’s cost to “repay” it. This prolonged the illusion of social harmony. But everything has a cost, real or illusory.
Which circles back to the theme of this article: illusions die hard, especially when a person has been paid up and all giddy from them. Then only pain will clean the mind (and NFT wallet).
The red and blue team war mongers are united. Military spending through the roof.
That has been at the core of the model nonstop since 1940. (Not December 1941.) My grandparents owned small businesses in the western US. But dad was US Army (Korea, war era) and GI Bill helped him through college into a classic US middle class berth.
The welfare state was created to buttress the warfare state. Japan and Germany pioneered that social contract going into the early 1900s. Power elites decided they needed reasonably healthy factory workers and soldiers, and a reasonably compliant population to whom long term financial promises had been made. So they got nicer to the masses. When this contract goes away (as when Nixon banned the draft, and the USA stopped taxing for wars), pray tell, what replaces it? Printed money and social chaos so far is the answer.
How about making people on welfare get a job
Then they wouldn’t have time to post on wolfstreet.
Maybe they all know something about the future that we don’t?
Federal Reserve tightening, and appearing to become more serious as time passes in recent months, despite obvious impact on markets, counter to Q3/4 2018 tightening where the same tightening was quickly reversed.
Stock performance since Nov 2021 when tightening was announced.
Only a lump of rock wouldn’t be able to understand what’s coming.
Tightening = smoking crater in stock values.
However 14 years of enabled moral hazard has left all investors in fomo if they don’t BTFD.
So BTFD into the tightening.
Bag holders galore for Musk, Bezos, Satya who are all selling at peak WTF values.
Only when the Fed soften on a previously indicated course of action should one prepare to BTFD.
For now it appears the Fed want a smoking crater.
The wild startup thing was a guess about the future, which nobody truly knows. At best, it is fantastic and a pillar of progress. At worst, inevitably the scams creep in.
Seems pretty clear that Fed policy since GFC had the result of causing too much speculation and didn’t help real economy very much if at all.
At this point OS, certainly seems clear that the FRB has NOT helped the ”real” economy AT ALL since 1913!!!
Reading that one dollar today is worth ONE PENNY in 1913 purchasing power???
That alone should be sufficient for any rational thinker to understand that whatever the ”mandate(s) of the FRB, helping WE the PEONs is clearly NOT one. Not even close.
And some of us who have been particularly involved in analyses of COST of ”real” stuff over the last 50-60 years have seen this first hand.
Just one example: my earnings mowing lawns in mid 1950s would cost TEN times that much today == rediculosity far shore!
P.S. LOVE the new nomenclature in this article == YEAH BABY!!!
People who piled into index funds are overall still up big if they entered a couple of years ago. In 2017, the Nasdaq was around 6000 after all.
Yes, there is still a long way to go down. And I believe it is coming. Pretty historic times when stocks and bonds can crash at the same time. House values will be along shortly to join the party.
Saw an article Sunday evening reporting 10 locations where housing is already down 5% or more AA…
Gotta and Gonna happen once again, as the reported ”value” of our house is over 4 Times what it was 6.5 years ago!!!
Hope all y’all are ready for this crash this time.
“as the reported ”value” of our house is over 4 Times what it was 6.5 years ago”
And the subsequent property taxes too. Our county is quick to raise valuations for tax purposes, slow to bring them down.
I hope there is a crash in RE prices, if only to make homes affordable for my kids.
It’s almost ancient history, but Chart 29 in Friedman’s Monetary History examining years 1929 thru 1933 is eye-opening:
– Stocks (S&P): 180 to 45, by way of 254
– Corporate yields (Baa): 5% to 9% by way of 11%
– Fed Discount Rate: 5% to 4% by way of first 6%, then 0.5%
The Great Depression was a different age and circumstances, I know, but these gyrations are indicative of the strength of a market reversal, and how doubly messed up things become under subsidized and centrally-controlled banking.
But once the crash happened and Depression was setting in, didn’t Friedman argue, the Fed NEEDED to enlarge money supply then, and didn’t?
Phleep-
As a monetarist he believed that the central bank can and should manipulate the monetary levers.
Friedman, RIP, was a great free-market advocate, and extremely logical and persuasive. (Really fun to listen to his debates on Free To Choose .org)
But, sadly, he believed in market-based pricing on everything EXCEPT the one thing that everything else is priced in terms of: Money.
We all have our inconsistencies, I guess…
The IPO narrative over the past two years was this: The Fed will keep interests rates at 0 and money printing at full throttle for the foreseeable future, so where are you going to put your money?
Most of these companies had no real business model and sometimes not even a real product. They would borrow massively and push up the IPO price by buying their own shares to create momentum and suck in the gullible investors.
Now their narrative is that the Fed will stop at 1% and we will be “back to QE in 2023,” and as such there are still some greater fools in the market for their IPO. We shall learn more after the Fed meeting this week.
Amazon, Apple, and Walmart were the greatest beneficiaries of the stimulus cash injections. The sputtering consumer is clearly showing that monetary policy is pushing on the string and Powell knows it, and unless the government can agree on another massive stimulus injection, you can kiss the economy goodbye. Biden is pushing for student loan forgiveness and more child tax credit to delay the inevitable, but I don’t believe it will be enough.
“student loan forgiveness”
Yet those haven’t been paid for the past two years…. and the consumer is still tapping out. Not sure forgiving would do anything else other then drive interest rates higher at this point.
It’s not the revenue.
It’s what is left after costs are taken out.
For realapoo!
“IPOs can still happen, and can still succeed, but now the companies need to have real potential, real revenues, and the valuations will be a lot lower. Hype-and-hoopla stocks will get shookalacked.”
Anyone remember the dotcom era magazine, Red Herring, dedicated to the heroic venture capitalists, entrepeneurs, and technologists of the late 1990s? Lots of inspiring stories about little twerps in their dorm rooms with a new killer ap being capitalized for tens of millions of dollars. Covers adorned with dotcom startup management teams: fruity looking prematurely bald guys in black turtle necks and hipster tennis shoes..with smirky grins like they just swallowed the canary. And always the relentless worship of ersatz wealth and the luxury lifestyles of their dotcom startup idols. The magazine disappeared in 2003.
LOL. I’m waiting for the return of F*dCompany.com, Bank-Implode-o-Meter and all the other greatest hits of the 2006-2010 debacle.
Meanwhile, though, I’m with DR DOOM below: I think we’re going to see another short squeeze / dying-cat bounce here. S&P needs to revisit 4400 or so and suck everyone back in on the long side, before it can truly plunge.
I can see this happening. I called it wrong last Thursday with my Chairman Xi comment. It can’t be a coincidence though that Chairman Xi tried to boost the market a week ahead of the FOMC. He’s obvious long the FAANGS stock. Perhaps he’s one of AARK’s investors?
Thanks for bringing it up again. Disappeared from my consciousness it seems.
Fear and capitulation ain’t showed up yet. Everyone expects it will be this week. More than likely it will be the opposite. When fear and capitulation shows up it will come at the right time to hurt as many people as possible. That is one thing you can always count on in the stock market. It loves carnage and max pain when it rolls over. Over leveraged Boomer speculators with margin exposure and property that “can only go up” might want to apply now for that Wall-Mart door checker job to get ahead of the rush.
Exactly. We have a lot more room to run on this.
I blame the Fed. The average person doesn’t begin to grasp the financial system. If Fed runs a policy that rewards leverage for a decade, then average person will jump on board as that appears to be the way the economy works.
Old School,
“I blame the fed.”
And I blame Congress. The only entity with the authority to manage the fed. Instead, Congress is a co-conspirator.
Consumers still having springtime consumer-frolics. Free at last, right? No, the White Squirrel has appeared.
Maybe it will all work out. (Cue sinister laughter.)
The Cherokee believe The White Squirell has magical powers. Highlander Scots like mine that married into the Cherokee located in the valley’s of The Great Smokies in N.C. And Tenn. have heard stories and some have stories in their families of The White Squirell.
I love Watergate guy Ehrlichman’s sinister-lawyerly phrase: a “modified limited hangout.”
Renaissance would’ve been the best short
Might be a good time to take a look at how too incorporate both Ag and Au into your financial tool kit for asset protection. You will be very happy later that you did. 💵💵💵
By the time the crowd figures out “the next life-raft,” it is too late for that one. As now, being well pre-positioned on some assets will assure one is not underwater.
“incorporate both Ag and Au into your financial tool kit”
Island Teal, that’s a wise idea. Sort of an ‘anti-fiat-money.’
With all the doom news, I guess today may be bounce day as nothing goes up or down in a heck of a straight line, that is, if your markets are open as they are all closed here in the UK and large parts of Europe ???
Futures are flat at the moment.
Memories of 2008-09, when weekends were tense circuit-breakers in market descents (at least for the peasant masses who couldn’t trade then).
News Flash…Kerplunck Industrial Latex Limited (KILL) is seeking to finance a gaseous inflation into the ionosphere. As a result, they will be recruiting investors and floating an IPB….Inevitable Public Bankruptcy. Meanwhile, university paleontologists have uncovered the fossilized remains of a species to be labled Collectosaurus Wrecks. The discovery has entailed an examination of the remains of its’ stomach, said to be holding more than five thousand pounds of worthless paper promises. It is believed the animal gorged itself to depth while wading through the murky waters of a tar pit.
…all bones intact as it appears it didn’t even have enough energy to bounce at the point of death.
I agree. Waiting to see some collapses in the PE space.
‘WTF’ they’ll say as their stocks get kathoomped and their egos get shookalacked (down) the whole wazoo.
The very first thing to recognise is a simple fact; when you use the existing IPO concept for start-ups; you can only use the underlying thoughts of a few hundred Venture Capitalists to guide the future economy. In so doing, you automatically exclude the millions of others, who presently lie outside of the accepted structure of suitable recipients for such investment.
What we need to do is return to the original concept of all start-ups to start very small and are allowed to grow organically, until they can show the necessary ability to regularly record, over at least several years, sufficient profits to attract the attention of what were once described as “Institutional Investors”, such as Insurance companies or Pension funds. They in turn would only support successful delivery of regular dividends; deeply scrutinise the management structure; allowing all ordinary stock market investors the certainty of long term successful returns on their own personal investment.
That now old fashioned concept allowed millions of start-ups to create the widest possible view of future business success; yet with only the most successful, delivering regular dividends, to ensure a stable stock market success for the long term. We must turn back the clock to re-build a successful long term economy.
Is the recent IPO craze, however, a useful lesson in which characters to avoid in the years to come?
Useful unless you wind up sleeping under an overpass. And the folks in Hoovervilles are less civilized than they once were.
Emphasis on showing “sufficient profits”.
WeWork, for instance, didn’t turn a profit, yet it was allowed to feed at the VC trough for several cycles. The music stopped when it attempted to go IPO.
But you are describing making investors change the way they evaluate?
That’s a pretty big ship to turn around.
Cheap money is a part of this overall story, but let’s face it… People like to speculate. And the incentive structures that currently exist help encourage speculation
“Kathoomph”?
Look it up in your Wolfsters Dictionary.
RE: shookalacked.
Love the sound effects. No audio required. Perfect for those shazbot moments.
All the dreamers/scammers are being flushed out by the succession of short squeezes and dead cat bounces. Loss has a way of focusing the mind. The dips will continue as the system is cleansed of (at least a good solid measure of) the decadence that crept in. The commies have reeducation camps, we have market realities (if a market is allowed to operate). God forbid Powell blinks and the decadence starts again, because the patient is in bad shape and in need of serious rehab. If not, it is back to crazy-town, kiss your currency goodbye (for real this time), and the fragile tatters of social peace illusions with it.
The musical chairs game is stopping and those whose portfolios are furthest from real assets (and a reasonable amount of liquidity to keep it all going), furthest out there in la-la-land will get their clocks cleaned. It seems there is a retrenchment now (everywhere, at many scales, local and global) to take flight to perceived durable value in real assets. Nations too are holding onto their commodities chips tightly. But this too can be overbought in the world of easy investment switching.
The guy who does “Digging to China” on youtube notes a crackdown there on use of such phrases as La La Land. What a great way to fix things: just start declaring everything illegal. They are already declaring huge cities as basically jails. Why not just wall the whole country and say the entire place is a prison and reeducation camp? Our way is no less hilarious.
Is today just a bip-bip-bip thunk? Or a grand Kablooey?
Anyone needs easy college credit in “Ancient Financial History” ?
All-around winner in the late 90’s was “Lexington Troika Dialog Russia” fund which skyrocketed 178% in 1997.Probably because the name had oh so much panache.
-Lexington: a whiff of British respectability invoking images of conservative bankers in top hats
-Troika: three stallions galloping across the snowy Siberia toward sunrise
-Dialog: stern yet fatherly Western tycoons lecturing reformed Commies under the portrait of Vladimir Lenin
-Russia: Atlas shrugged and awoke in 1991 like Slumbering Lion
By the 1999 the fund was dead.Turns out it was run by 2 young guys with no financial experience & one gal who did short time at JP Morgan.
Short obituary can be found at SEC website.
Funniest part of Gurley’s tweet:
“You may be shocked to learn that people want to value your company on FCF and earnings.”
Have people become THAT disconnected with reality in fantasy land? That is sad
………”FCF and earnings”…..what are those used for (today’s Robinhood crowd)? And of course, the Reddit crowd.
Those of you who are not video game enthusiasts will never understand their strategy.
I think I would just buy the ARK fund. She seems to know and she is isn’t afraid to trade around her positions. Look at AAPL. scrapping the bottom for years. You put all your eggs in the wrong basket, too bad. Now you are betting on how the new economy shakes out, which is double tuff from just picking stocks in a Fed friendly environment. China is going retro Maoist, cross currents. Everybody has a shortened time line right now.
“thackamuffled”!
Additional financially-relevant words can be adopted from The Books of Bokanon.
For example, “duffle” refers to the destiny of thousands of people when placed in the hands of a “stuppa”. A “stuppa” is a fogbound child.
The use of words like these is usually discouraged because they too accurately describe how the world is terminally mismanaged.
The Millennials are hitting their spending years as they approach 35. They’re not still living in their parents’ basements because they have inherited the house. They’re going to have an IoT in their homes. Hell, I’m an old codger turning 69 this week and I manage my security systems, garden water features, hunting trail cameras, and thermostat with my phone. I draw the line at Alexa.
You probably have no idea where their interests lie or where they will put their money. They are crypto fans and look to Coinbase as an investment, not JPM. They don’t watch ESPN because they’re busy watching online gaming tournaments. Some Millennials make a living playing in these tournaments. The industry will probably coalesce into some startups that will go ballistic.
Millennials are going to buy these disruptive companies and leave you in the dust. You can dance on the graves of OKTA, CRWD, DDOG and other startups but in the dot-com bust who survived and thrived? Cisco or disruptor Amazon?
Look for good management with skin in the game because they’ll have to do what’s best for shareholders. Look at the burn rate and whether the business is viable in a rising rate scenario. Do they have a war chest to make it through? Are they already profitable?
The surviving disruptors will largely depend on management and the ability to weather the storm.
Happy Birthday old man! LOL