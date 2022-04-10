As Treasury Yields Spiked, Junk Bonds Did the Opposite: Still Maniacally Chasing Yield in Riskiest La-La Land

Junk bond yields actually fell over the past month and are historically low.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The yields of US Treasuries have spiked in recent months to multi-year highs, and mortgage rates have spiked, and yields of investment-grade corporate bonds have spiked, and bond funds have served up losses to their investors, and investors in conservative long-term bond funds have taken the biggest hit – for example, the price of the iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF [TLT] has plunged 27% since July 2020 – and all kinds of mayhem has broken loose in the bond market.
Except in junk bonds, and especially in the riskiest sections of the junk bond market, where a maniacal chase for yield continues to rage as yield-chasers don’t think that the Fed’s tightening applies to junk bonds, when in fact it applies to junk bonds a lot more than investment grade corporate bonds or Treasury securities because it will tighten financial conditions – that’s the Fed’s expressed goal – which will make it more difficult for many of these junk-rated companies to issue new debt to service and pay off existing debts, which is what keeps these companies that make up the riskier end of the spectrum from defaulting on their existing debts.
So here we go…
The two-year Treasury yield jumped to 2.53% by Friday, the highest since the 2018 rate-hike phase, and before then the highest since July 2008 as the Financial Crisis was beginning to fully blossom.
The 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 2.72% on Friday, the highest since the February-December 2018 era, and before then the highest since 2014, at the end of the Taper Tantrum:
Back in 2018, the Fed raised rates four times and was shedding assets on its balance sheet, at a pace capped at $50 billion a month. Inflation was below or at the Fed’s target. In December 2018, Powell began to buckle under Trump’s incessant attacks and reversed course.
Now inflation is nearly three times the Fed’s target and has turned into a political bitch for the White House, and the Fed is under pressure to bring it back down, which it won’t succeed in doing for a long while. But instead, the Fed will chase it higher with too-slow rate hikes and too timid Quantitative Tightening, after having committed policy error after policy error for the past two years, and after having exacerbated these policy errors starting in January 2021, when the Fed began to blow off this surging inflation. So now, there won’t be a Powell pivot to lower rates. Those rates will keep going higher, too slowly, and everyone knows it.
High Grade AA-rated corporate bond yields have been rising too, but since mid-March more slowly than the equivalent Treasury yield, a sign of some yield chasing, with the average yield rising to 3.37%.
During the Financial Crisis, when the 10-year Treasury yield maxed out at 4.2%, the average AA-rated yield maxed out at 8%, as financial conditions were tightening even for these companies:
Mania at the riskiest end of the junk bond spectrum.
Single-B rated junk bonds, however, rose only modestly since September 2021, and fell since mid-March 2022, while Treasury yields were spiking. On March 15, they’d reached 6.72%. At the end of last week, they were down to 6.48%, which remains historically very low.
And this yield is still below the rate of CPI inflation! Investors are taking huge risks for still negative, but less negative, real yields.
B-rated bonds are mid-level junk bonds, considered “highly speculative.” That category is riskier than BB-rated junk bonds (“non-investment grade speculative”), according to my cheat sheet for corporate bond credit ratings.
At the risk level of BB, many companies are facing sudden downgrades and default when financial conditions tighten. And every time financial conditions tighten, there are waves of defaults, and yields spike, as noted:
CCC-or-below-rated junk bonds comprise the highest risk category of companies, those whose cash flow isn’t nearly enough to cover debt payments, and with big losses – companies are borrowing on borrowed time, so to speak. This category of bonds ranges from “substantial risk” for CCC-rated bonds to “Default imminent with little prospect for recovery” for C-rated bonds. The next step down is D for default, according to my corporate bond credit ratings guide.
The average CCC-or-below-rated bond yield also fell from mid-March (10.36%) to 10.11% currently. Over this period, as Treasury yields spiked, the spread to Treasury yields narrowed by 81 basis points, a sign that this end of the market is in total la-la land.
This is also the category of bonds to which investors flee to get a yield that is above the 7.9% CPI inflation rate. And they’re taking huge risks to their capital, just to hedge against inflation.
The current average yield, at 10.11%, is near historic lows. Many of these bonds tend to default when the financial conditions tighten to the point where the companies run out of investors to provide new money to pay off existing investors. At that point, a debt restructuring, often in bankruptcy court, can be the consequence, with holders of these bonds taking big losses as these bonds may have been unsecured, or secured by collateral that has become nearly worthless.
What this means is that junk bonds are having some catching up to do, and these companies that don’t have enough cash flow to service their debts are going to face a new reality of tightening financial conditions, which is what the Fed has set out to do by tightening monetary policies. But for now, that segment is in la-la land where investors are still maniacally chasing yields.
What’s the best way to short junk bonds?
There are supposedly inverse bond ETFs, but I’ve never owned one.
TBT and PST
Best to steer clear – long or short. Firms like Aries who specialize in the field and know capital structures inside and out clap onto the prime cuts leaving the crap and detritus that remains to the poor retail slobs to fight over. Classic pack fighting order.
Buy puts in JNK. Perhaps few months out out-of-money puts if that fits your style. Or same with Tesla or Nvidia.
SJB
Every time I invested in Junk Bond Funds I wound up with taxable income and long term capitol losses. I wouldn’t touch them with a 10 feet telephone pole. They tend to follow the preferred stocks in the stock market.
Thanks for the summary on bonds. It will be interesting to see the effect of the FED rate increases and QE tightening going forward. These charts are very helpful in understanding what’s going on and what’s going to happen as the FED attempts to fight inflation.
10 year to 4.5 – 6 percent, and all hell will break loose. Like Wolf has mentioned, they have no choice if to save the dollar. The Fed will dance, jawbone, and delay tightening all they can get away with, for their fellow comrades.
Sobering quote from last summer:
“The last time junk-bond spreads were this low was in July 2007, not long before the global financial crisis totally upended the perception of risk, catapulting the high-yield premium over Treasuries above 2,000 basis points by December 2008 …”
– Reuters, U.S. Corporate Junk-bond Spread Narrows, Lowest Since 2007, June 17, 2021
When spread over an already dropping base (as treasuries themselves decline), junk bonds will experience massive corrections.
The end of the second paragraph:
“… the Fed’s expressed goal — which will make it more difficult for these junk-rated companies to issue new debts to service and payoff existing debts, which is what keeps these companies that make up the riskier end of the spectrum from defaulting on their existing debts.”
That sums things up spot on. The proverbial snowball rolling downhill and getting bigger as it rolls. But at some point the hill stops, and in time, what’s left of the snowball melts.
It took awhile, but there’s no snow left on the ground where I live.
I’m recalling an acquaintance in 2007 chasing yield by investing in subprime shadow banks. They vanished soon thereafter, and so did he.
These issuers will be first to go under, yet their spreads are NARROWING against treasuries? OMG. There may be no more bailouts in the till.
I hope, but am not optimistic that since inflation spiked so quickly, it can come down quickly. A crypto crash might help 😂.
The best solution for this entire horror show that the FED and CONgress have created would be for everything to massively crash back to reality, and sooner rather than later. Trying to prop up bubbles is a hideous waste of resources, an exercise in futility, and just delays the inevitable.
Can people buy these junk bonds using craptocurrencies?
Of course they can. It’s the new world reserve currency.
Craptocurrency is a just a derivative of currency/money, so just sell it for money and then buy your JNK.
Serves my theory that yields in Treasuries represent a supply issue. Before junk bonds spike in yields US treasuries will downgrade but I seriously doubt that.
I’m making 9.2%-10.85% on several hundred K of Treasury I-bonds I bought around 2000. I wish I would have maxed out my purchase limit every year back then. Who could have guessed the Fed was going to make literally crazy decisions in 2020, though.
I too bought I Bonds back then and everyone laughed at me. Now the 2000 and 2001 I bonds pay 10.8% and 10.64%; but back then I think the limit to buy per year was $60k and there was a fixed and variable % that changed every 6 months.
Today, you can buy I Bonds with $10k per person/year and current interest is 7.12%. You can cash them in after 1 year and lose 3 months interest or keep them 5 years w/o any interest loss. The new I Bonds have a 0% fixed rate (this is a negative since the older ones had about 3.5% fixed) and the variable is whatever Treasury decides – now 7.12%.
You can buy at http://www.TreasuryDirect.gov. May 1 the variable rate changes; so I guess it will increase.
Same here…and I was able to use my CC to buy them earning 1% cash back right away.
Crazy decisions in 2020?
I’m beginning to think they were all sniffing glue since before Bernanke.
Did the I bond rates go down
As inflation was low
@VB Yes and no. The fixed rate is around 3.5%, but for a few years the adjustable rates were “negative” pulling down that fixed component of the yield a little. That said, the rates can never go below a 0% floor.
Most of these junk bonds have their stock listed .
Even though almost all of these stocks have corrected sharply this year , they are still in La-la. Land . So when these companies need money all they have to do is to sell more stock instead of bonds. In doing so these companies are selling more stock far above book value , so there is no financial dilution . In a very real sense , the yields of
Junk bonds seem to reflect the vast overvaluation and speculation of many companies instead of any relationship to Treasuries
Taking one step back from the chaos created when bad economic policy is reversed, I would just like to say that capitalism is normally distributed simply because it is a system devised by a population that is normally distributed by definition.
How is this relevant, I would throw out a thought about the chaos in the interest rate market which our host commented about. Short term, again this is a dumb s**t expressing his whoefully ignorant of the intricacies of intrigue that actually determine the outcome. The Federal Reserve is willfully and seriously in failure to it’s founding and ongoing principles. The required withdrawal of the gross excess liquidity will require much faster QT and the inflation will require much higher interest rates.
Personally, I sense that Ben Bernanke’s hypothesis, suggested by Krugman’s “work”, of QE is mathematically flawed because his models were rammed through the precursor to AI, step wise multiple linear regression with a data set that didn’t include the most important independent variable, zero percent interest not too mentioned a piece of data that has become a model for no good reason, 2% inflation. Something Tony Clifton might have come up with.
I suspect that the zero interest rate model is not desirable in the long term, after 15 years experience of it, it seems to have ended exactly as the uneducated participants of our society said it would.
Someone has too pay. Certainly not the mob bosses.
Suddenly, tea in the Hampton’s is disturbed, Analysis of the miss steps of this empire of the last 80 years, under the tutelage of the least educated people, Harvard, Yale, etc
The dollar as the reserve currency is being questioned. It seems that it seems like funny money. Apparently, it has gotten so bad that bitcoin seems like a viable alternative.
Good job. Brownie Federal Reserve.
US 10 Year Note Bond Yield was 2.72 percent on Monday April 11, according to over-the-counter interbank yield quotes for this government bond maturity. source: U.S. Department of the Treasury
Imagine the only place in the bond market you can get a proper yield being a grade above default lol.
Even at that slightly above 10%, it still may be negative when you factor the real rate of inflation, and not the false government number.
On this whole tightening a rate rising spectacle; I believe it to be political theater. The Fed has to pretend they’re doing something, but these rate hikes are negligent.
From what I have read rate drops are already baked into 2023. As soon as these markets start to come down, rates will go right back to zero, and QE5 will be implemented.
There are only two paths forward. Default or inflate. My take is on inflate. The Powers that Be will not sacrifice their wealth and investments, because of the poor.
Then the issue becomes potential social and political instability.
Because the powers-that-be are international in their outlook and business model. The .01% and smaller deciles view themselves as multinational players and the USA is the juiciest banana republic to stripmine and exploit. When the USA collapses they’ll retract their mandibles and find other hosts to suck dry.
There is a inverse ETF for High yield Bonds – SJB with0.95% exp ratio. Won’t recommend it for the weak hearted. It is up 8% so far
Best is to buy PUTS on JNK, HYG and LQD ( close to, or out of the money with appropriate time frames) the ‘trend and timing’ has to be on your side, otherwise you lose! Hence NOT many want to get involved, especially BTFD has been the mantra for the last 13 yrs, guranteed under the Fed’s perpetual put, which NOW, no longer operative!
Option trading is the only’ salvation’ for the retail investors during secular BEAR mkt, coming your way.
The narrowing spread to treasuries is pretty wild. I mean it “makes sense” because stocks are rallying since mid month but someone needs to explain to me why stocks are rallying …
“Stocks are rallying” because you’re still on the sidelines. Once you buy in, that should kill it.
Seriously, not all stocks are rallying. Matter of fact, my semiconductor watchlist has been bleeding red now for over a week.
“having committed policy error after policy error for the past two years, and after having exacerbated these policy errors starting in January 2021”
TWO years? 2?? Where were you for the last decade?
Hahaha, yes, I thought someone would correct me on that. Didn’t take long :-]
I wish we could see the volume of these markets. I would imagine that it wouldn’t take much to move the Junk Bond yields one way or another.