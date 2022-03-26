The Treasury Bond Massacre and the Spike to 5% Mortgage Rates: This is All Going Very Fast

Junk bonds are still in la-la-land though, Apocalypse but not now.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When investors demand higher yields on bonds, motivated sellers must lower the price of those bonds in order to sell them. And yields are now spiking and prices of bonds with longer maturities are plunging.
The one-year Treasury yield spiked by 38 basis points during the week, including 12 basis points on Friday, to 1.67%, the highest since October 2019. There is now a huge 150 basis point spread between the one-month yield of 0.17% and the one-year yield of 1.67%:
This is one heck of a fast-moving train. And the Fed hasn’t even done much other than one tiny rate hike and lots of talking about what it’s going to do, which is raise rates far faster and further than previously imagined, and kick off Quantitative Tightening “as soon as” May to finally crack down on inflation which is now spiraling out of control. And the credit markets got the memo.
The two-year Treasury yield spiked by 33 basis point during the week, including a massive 17 basis points on Friday, to 2.51%, the highest since April 2019.
The volatility in the two-year yield is huge, the worst since the Financial Crisis, with massive spikes interrupted by some modest drops. This chart shows the day-to-day changes in the two-year yield in basis points. The biggest one-day spike in this cycle, 25 basis points, occurred on February 10:
The 10-year Treasury yield spiked by 34 basis points during the week, including by 14 basis points on Friday, to 2.48%, the highest since May 2019.
The 10-year yield has been rising since the low point of 0.52% on August 4, 2020, which marked the top of the biggest bond bull market ever that had started in October 1981. At the time, the 10-year yield had peaked at 15.8%, after CPI inflation had peaked in April 1980 at 14.6%.
From October 1981, yields zigzagged lower, interrupted by big upticks in between, and since 2008 pushed down by the Fed’s interest rate repression and massive QE. Now the result is the highest inflation since 1981, with February CPI at 7.9% and worse inflation to come.
The bond massacre in dollars. Market prices of bonds with long remaining maturities get ravaged when interest rate rise.
For example, the price of the iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF, which holds Treasuries with maturities of 20 years and longer, fell 1.4% on Friday to $128.66. This was down 25% from the peak at the end of July 2020. The 40 years of bond bull market have lulled people to sleep about the risks of bond funds.
But not junk bonds yet. This massacre is playing out with Treasury securities and with investment-grade corporate bonds, particularly the highest-rated corporate bonds that closely track Treasury securities.
Junk bond yields have been slowly rising from the low point last summer, and the spreads to Treasuries have been slowly widening. But since March 15, while all heck broke loose in the Treasury market, junk bond yields have actually dropped and remain historically low, and their spreads have narrowed and are historically narrow.
This means that the market is still not paying attention to corporate credit risk – the risk of default – and the market is still chasing yield and is still giving these junk-rated companies with a significant probability of default a pass on credit risks, which is going to haunt the market when it wakes up. Apocalypse but not now.
This chart shows the average yield of B-rated high-yield bonds. A “B” rating is roughly mid-range within the junk bond spectrum (here’s my cheat sheet for corporate bond credit ratings and what they mean in plain English):
The yield curve is now very steep from the one-month yield (0.17%) through the three-year yield (2.51%). But then it flattens through the seven-year yield, inverts a tiny bit at the 10-year yield, then steepens to the 20-year yield, and then inverts again to the 30-year yield.
The yield curve still says nothing about the economy because it is still an artificial construct manipulated by the Fed: The Fed still represses the short end of the yield curve with its policy interest rates, and its obese balance sheet sits on top and squishes the long end of the yield curve. At some point QT, once it reaches critical mass, is going to start freeing the long end of the yield curve, and long-term yields will rise much further, the curve will steepen at the long end.
The chart also shows the yield curve on August 4, 2020 (green), marking the end of the 40-year bond bull market, to be cut out and taped on the fridge with a melancholic nostalgic smile:
Mortgage rates, holy moly. On Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate spiked to 4.95%, the highest since November 2018, according to Mortgage Daily News. And once it goes over 5.15%, it would be the highest since before the Financial Crisis. But back then, and back in 2018, home prices were a lot, lot lower. Already, layer after layer of buyers are stepping away from the market at these mortgage rates:
But as the WOLF STREET dictum goes, “nothing goes to heck in a straight line.” It is very likely that Treasury yields will pull back some, after this run-up. And hedge funds that are short Treasuries – the most obvious no-brainer in the history of mankind – are going to get whacked around. That’s always how it is. One thing we know: it’s going to be volatile, with massive moves in both directions. And the 5% mortgage rate is sort of the sound barrier, and it will take a while to move beyond it in a significant way. But its impact on the housing market is already being felt.
Housing market already feeling this.
Any anecdotes to share?
Bloomberg:
Pending home sales down 4.1% MoM (after a downwardly revised drop of 5.8% MoM in January). That is the fourth straight monthly drop…
What will this do to the rental market? Both from an owner and a renters perspective. Any thoughts?
anecdotally, i know of people who have dropped out of looking for a house, the thought process is that the fact that there are no longer 3% mortgages means prices will have to come down, but that sellers haven’t yet realized it, so there will be a few months lag.
They say all real estate is local.
I wonder where houses prices will drop the most and/or the fastest?
The least?
Enlightened-
I would suggest SW Florida as one of the least, at least for 500k plus properties. My belief is based on an unscientific assumption that most sales are cash…
EL,
My bet is in central city (supposedly) gentrifying neighborhoods like in ATL where I live now. It’s not a place where people actually want to live based upon the merits but bought into anyway because the market was rising or due to close proximity to downtown and midtown.
The few I looked at with an extended price history went from something like $50K at the market bottom in 2012 to around $300K at the last sale.
Real estate may be local, but interest rates are national.
I tapped out of buying for the time being. But the Hudson Valley’s market, while dropping a tad in price, will probably stay bananas so long as NYC is overrun by criminals.
The Brooklynites are still scapping up our most affordable RE for their quaint rustic upstate getaways (gag), and their AirBnb guests still wipe out the local supermarkets’ stock every Friday like clockwork. Soon the lake beaches and state parks will be hopping.
For a lumber and worker shortage, cabins and lake bungalos seem to have no problem getting remodeled in days to weeks this month for sale or rent in anticipation of the season.
@Jake “a few months lag”:
In the 2005-2010 housing bust, the lag between peak prices and best-affordability was 3-6 years.
But what you really want to look at is the 1970s.
Also, Why are the stock markets rallying over last 2 weeks with this spike in bond yields. Were they too happy that Fed raised rates by only 0.25% and postponed QT and was all Fuzzy when it will start.
Or was it because corporations love to borrow money at higher interst rates? Or is it that they love to borrow money at real negative interest rates and the got a signal that there will be a lot of Jawboning with little actual action?
Or the markets are still too rigged tl act properly? If we cannot reason with stock market moves, how do we know that these bond moves will not suddenly revert. Fed still really has a 0.25% interest rate.
Because price movements have nothing to do with any of the reasons you provided.
The only reason markets move is because of collective perception, not the event. Tracking the same or similar events over time will correspond to both advancing and declining prices.
Most recently, the US major averages bottomed on 2/24, the day of the Russian invasion. My guess is that the supposed reason given is that the war is going better than expected (for Ukraine) or there was an “over reaction) but that’s precisely the point, both are sentiment since no one has a complete picture of what’s going on there anyway and markets can rally for other supposed reasons too.
Thanks Augustus, I agree that market has more to do with perception in short term, specifically, when Fed is throwing billions at it everyday. So, market can chose to ignore the news and jump on incoming cash flows.
However, now I hear that Fed has stopped printing that money. So shouldn’t there be a recognition of fundamentals in medium term?
Not in my experience. Our neighbor just got an offer way over asking. Rental rates are absurd and rising. Still a sellers market in Phoenix.
Any wagers here in terms of how many months it will take to come down 20% from the recent home price highs?
I think towards the end of 2023 will be the brief air pocket where housing becomes relatively cheap
It wouldn’t surprise me to see some of the bubbliest housing markets to be down 20% from all time highs within the next few months. Of course, we won’t know that until the data comes in months later. The prices in some areas are so absurd a 20% discount would mean prices are still absolutely bonkers.
So basically selling for list price vs 20-30% over. You’re right, prices would still be way too high (for me), especially at 5%+ mortgage rates.
A lot of the houses I’ve seen on the market were staged. Meaning to me, investor owned. If BIG investors the prices may come off but in my experience the smaller the investors, the less able/willing to lower prices.
In past housing downturns were slow. Defaults and then repos take time. Lots of pain to come.
Staged doesn’t mean anything. With the prices being $800k+ in many locations, spending $3,000 to $4,000 to move out/stage isn’t a big investment for a normal seller. And realtors love it because it makes them look valuable when the house would sell anyway in 48 hours.
Currently most (at least in my area) aren’t investor owned – they’re just normal people that bought 4, 5, 10 years ago and are cashing out to move somewhere cheaper.
Last time, the best buying opportunities were in 2012, i.e. 5 years after the 2007 bubble burst. Housing prices are very sticky. Be patient.
My experience has been, at least with high end homes, is that the listing agent prefers that absolutely everything that belongs to the owner be out of the house. Then they stage the house with bland generic stuff.
They want the potential buyer to be able visualize the house with their own furniture, artwork, toys, etc.
For most buyers too much of other people’s stuff clouds their impression of the house.
At least out here in the PNW. It seems like it works.
“I think towards the end of 2023 will be the brief air pocket where housing becomes relatively cheap”
Boy, that’s hopeful. The housing market is seriously screwed up in a lot of ways, the most important of which appear likely to unwind any time soon. I’d put up a weighted list of them but my date is done powdering her nose and is ready to resume being entertained. She does not find finance & economics entertaining.
She finds horror movies entertaining but not economics and finance, despite the obvious similarities. Go figure.
UN-likely to unwind any time soon. Oops.
una-imagined horrors easier-nay, entertaining, even- to come to grips with than the real thing???
(Good to see your handle again…).
may we all find a better day.
Wolf, how does the latent size of the existing balance sheet surpress yields at the long end? I would have thought that the Fed’s monthly purchases, which have now stopped, would be the only thing repressing long dated yields.
you didn’t direct the question to me, but part of the reason might be that the fed owns a huge number of long maturity bonds, and is not (yet) selling. so if a large percentage of available bonds are off the market, the prices are going to be higher (and thus, the yields lower).
They have no one to buy those bonds china-Japan is out of the game
Matt,
The Fed holds 25% of all publicly traded Treasuries. It doesn’t trade, it doesn’t sell, it only buys. This is a huge amount of supply that has been removed from the market. It’s like if you remove 25% of housing stock from the market, what would home prices do? Any demand has to be met by the other 75% of holders’ selling. Same with MBS, only proportionately bigger. This is a gigantic force, and Fed governors have said as much, and have said that long term yields cannot rise properly until the balance sheet is lightened up. That’s why they want to lighten up the balance sheet.
When owners are squeezed customers sqeeze even more
Lower rents lower housing pricing etc. Great
for those with a sharp sense of timing and opportunity.
Wolf,
Why would investors buy a Treasury bond with the 0.25% yield directly from Treasury, if there is a US10Y (2.4% yield) with potentially earlier maturity?
I feel that’s very unreasonable for a typical investor. May be someone have other motivations?
These short-term Treasury bills are used for risk-free cash management. If you have over $250,000 in cash, the excess over $250,000 is not insured by the FDIC. So a company, which might have 100 million in cash to cover its payroll and other expenses, has some of this cash in the bank, and might have some of it in Treasury bills. Short-term Treasury money market funds serve the same purpose, and they also buy those Treasury bills. No one buys Treasury bills to make money. They’re for cash management purposes.
Are treasury money market funds like VUSXX a safe place to stash cash right now?
I’m always trying to figure out where to hide and even make some money in times like this when the future looks bleak.
I am also trying to navigate investing on my own. I am starting to think I should just do the sensible thing and hire a professional. I’ve already made relatively bad choices in the name of trying to be cautious; I pulled my 401k into a non-interesting bearing Money Market fund (cash) about a year ago, expecting a big correction which started to seem like it was happening recently, but now S&P500 index is heading North again. I completely regret going to cash — and missing-out on the past year’s 20-30% growth. Now, I’m just trying to be patient, waiting for a reasonable correction to reinvest.
I’m waiting for S&P500 PE ratio (now 26, down from 37) to be in the 15-20 range, but inflation pressures might be affecting this. I see S&P500 Shiller PE (PE10) which is adjusted to inflation and uses average past 10 years of earnings is still up near the peak, second all-time high ever, 37, as S&P500 index starts to head up again.
I was wondering about the “spikey” nature of these PE peaks. The big PE spikes come down very quickly. I guess this is just the flipside nature of Irrational Exuberance: at some point, confidence just drains away and everyone is trying to get out the exits with their paper gains, or is there some correlation with Treasury yields?
Can anybody explain the discrepancy we can see presently between S&P500 PE (heading down slope quickly) and Shiller PE (still near the peak)? And, which is the better indicator (and at which value) to use as a measure of when to reinvest into the index?
Why buy a Treasury money market if you can buy the Treasuries directly from the government without middleman and without fees? And they’re perfectly safe, unlike money market funds. Very convenient, too. The site for this is treasurydirect.gov
Thanks for the reply, Wolf.
To clarify, I was talking about my 401k funds that I moved to VANG VMMR-FED MMKT which is the only cash-like option. There is no option to buy Treasuries directly in this (or any, afaik) 401k. Once your money is in the 401k it’s a kind of investing purgatory.
(I also learned a lesson about the “safe” option of bond funds when I finally noticed that bonds where getting routed day-after-day, until I came to my senses a quarter ago.)
The options in the 401k account are limited. Also, you have to be careful about selling something, e.g. FXAIX (S&P500) fund that you might want to buy in the near future, because they don’t allow you to buy (again) what you sold within the some time period — the details of which are not clear to me.
Yes, 401ks are a problem. They’re designed to generate fees. Within them, you’re not allowed to buy bonds directly from the government. I didn’t realize you were talking about a 401k.
VUSXX is the Vanguard Treasury Money Market fund and is their safest offering…..tossing off 0.08% annually (taxable adding insult to injury). Note that a “safe” stodgy tax exempt vehicle like VWLUX (long term muni bond fund) is down 7% YTD and sinking like a whale turd. Looks like the only safe harbor for the risk intolerant is cash or a cash equivalent.
30 yr mortgages STILL way under inflation.
At least 3%….and wait till the inflation numbers in April with the Ukraine effects included….could put the difference at close to 5%!
Contrast….Last yr 30 yr mortgages close to even with inflation rate.
Inflation and thus replacement costs of housing still put buyers in the market. IMO.
As far as I know, 30 year fixed rate mortgages are not available in Canada. The typical mortgage has a fixed rate for 5 years based on a 25 year amortization schedule and then the borrowers need to renegotiate their loans with their lenders. Will the surge in interest rates finally pierce the housing bubble in high demand areas such as Toronto and Vancouver?
I’m confused by the High Yield chart.
Did the spike in yield to +12% happen prior to the first publicized covid cases, then come back down below 6% in early 2020? It looks like the spike occurred in late 2019.
That seems odd to me….
Yes, that was confusing. Excel put the year label in the middle of the year. I now changed that so that the year label starts at the beginning of the year. It’s a lot clearer. Thanks. I usually set it that way but in the heat of the battle today forgot to do so.
Hi Wolf,
Do you have any views on Gold through this increasing volatility ?
I’m not a buyer at these prices (gold had a huge run over the past few years), but wouldn’t sell either at these prices. In my view, gold is something you hang on to – rather than trade it. But if you buy high, you might be in the hole for years. That’s a real risk, and if you look at long term charts, you see that it happens.
The long term charts I’ve seen make gold look like a pathetic long term investment.
“And hedge funds that are short Treasuries…”
Who lends their Treasuries to hedge funds for shorting, govt. pension funds, private holders, the fed?
In Seattle area I’m seeing lots of houses going up for sale that were purchased no more than 2-3 years ago. Many homeowners are opportunists, attempting to capitalize on quick gains. I’d say about 30% of the sales transactions fall into this category.
There is a huge investor element to this market that didn’t exist in 2007. That’s why this housing bubble could be bigger than the last bubble, and pop just as quickly. People are underestimating the impact of rising interest rates, which is what moves investors.
My recollection is that the 10YR and 30YR spiked intra-day to 0.31% and 0.66% around March 23rd, the 2020 stock market low. That’s what I see in the charts I have.
Bonds have been declining for about two years and I expect a preliminary low this year. I also expect a bond correction rally even as the FRB lifts its target rate and as QT is in process which will mystify a lot of people. The intermediate part of the yield curve has already had a noticeable run-up in anticipation of coming FOMC rate increases.
Where I live in ATL, rising mortgage rates should probably cause some buyers to lower expectations if they still qualify. Prices aren’t as inflated as the coasts or NE.
Augustus Frost,
Yes, there was a HUGE amount of volatility during that panic intraday, collapsing to 0.32% intraday on March 9 and closing at 0.54% that day and a few days later it was back at 1.22%. But these yields here are closing yields.
I covered that mayhem at the time, and this is the chart I posted back then, for people who might have forgotten all that fun:
So far the higher mortgage rates have not affected sales of Condos here in the Swamp. They are the only starter homes that are affordable and are selling in a reasonable time if priced appropriately. We are busy as heck with no letup in business. Who was that Realtor who posted a comment on this site that “No one wants condos” ? That’s why I never pay any attention to Realtors. Most of them don’t know what they are talking about.
The only question is whether we get a mild recession or a nasty one. The train has already come off the tracks, it just hasn’t hit the ground yet.
I pay attention to the 2 year treasury yield. At 2.5% it is getting close to the utility ETF yields (XLU 2.88%). I moved much of my bond allocation into utilities the last few years as higher coupon bonds matured. Looks like it is time to consider moving from utilities into 2 year treasuries.
“The yield curve still says nothing about the economy because it is still an artificial construct manipulated by the Fed”
The market is going to prove this assertion is wrong by the end of the year.
Yancey Ward,
States, businesses, and consumers still sit on trillions of dollars from the Fed and from the government that are going to get spent. It’s mathematically almost impossible to have a recession this year.
And the consumer is shifting spending from goods to services. Tourism, plane tickets, neglected healthcare treatments, concerts, shows, ballgames, etc. Services were the laggard. They’re the biggie in this economy. And they’re now hopping.
There is a huge and real labor shortage. Businesses cannot hire enough people to grow. Even if 5 million open positions disappear, that leaves 6 million open positions which would still be historically high. For a recession (the NBER declares official recessions), you need a consistent decline in actual employment. That’s just about unthinkable now.
And watch the yield curve steepen as the Fed kicks off QT. That will push up long-term yields, which will fix your recession concerns for this year.
At some point we’re going to get a recession. We always get one sooner or later. But not this year.