US Wholesale Price-Spike Worst in the Data, Even Services. But Further up the Producer Price Pipeline, Inflation Rages at 28%

Raging price pressures in the pipeline are heading for consumers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Even as consumer price inflation has spiked at the worst rate in 40 years, far-worse inflation rages further up the price pipeline as it’s flowing toward consumer prices. Going up the inflation pipeline of goods and services from the Consumer Price Index (CPI), we first get to the producer Price Index (PPI) for Final Demand, and further up the price pipeline, we get to the four stages of the PPI for Intermediate Demand.
At Intermediate Demand Stage 1 industries, furthest up the pipeline, whose production creates the inputs for industries in Stage 2, prices exploded by 20.8% year-over-year (green line), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. At Stage 2 industries, which create the inputs for industries in Stage 3, prices exploded by 28.1% year-over-year, the worst in the data going back to 2010 (red line). At Stage 3 industries, which create the inputs for Stage 4, prices exploded by 20.6% year-over-year (gray line). And at Stage 4 industries, which create inputs to Final Demand, prices shot up by 12.9% (black line):
These red-hot price increases up the pipeline in the four stages of Intermediate Demand are increasingly getting passed on to the next industry in line, and the price increases from prior months are now arriving at the Final Demand industries.
Producer Price Index for Final Demand.
The PPI Final Demand tracks the input prices for consumer-facing industries whose prices then become part of the Consumer Price Index, which already jumped by 6.8% in November, the worst since 1982. But consumers still get to look forward to the impact of the producer prices in November that we’re looking at today.
The PPI Final Demand jumped by 0.8% in November from October. Compared to November last year, the PPI spiked by 9.7%, by far the worst ever in the data going back to 2010 (red line).
Without the volatile food and energy prices, the “Core” PPI Final Demand, jumped by 0.7% for the month and by 7.8% from a year ago, also the worst reading in the data (green line).
Blame the “base effect?” Nope.
In October 2020, the PPI Final Demand rose to an index value that set new highs in the data series and hasn’t looked back since. The year-over-year spike in November 2021 is based off the already record high index levels last year.
But prices of services spiked.
Oh, I know, bottlenecks, supply chain chaos, semiconductor shortages, ocean shipping nightmares, container pile-ups, the whole litany – those are massive problems. But they’re no longer the only factor fueling this raging inflation. Services have caught the inflation bug, and services have nothing to do with semiconductor shortages and shipping containers. But services providers too are raising prices because they can.
The price index for Final Demand Services jumped by 0.7% in November from October, the 11th month in a row of month-to-month increases, and by 7.1% year-over-year, the highest in the data going back to 2010.
Some of the drivers in the price increases of Final Demand Services in November were portfolio management; guestroom rental services; securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice, and related services; fuels and lubricants retailing; airline passenger services; and transportation of freight services.
Debt ceiling will rise $2.5T
Honestly why not raise it to $40T? Get a whole lot while they are in the store rather than return visits. It would appear that Team R wants Team D to take the hit politically anyways. So go big or go home.
$40T would but some breathing room similar to how the last administration got two years of “free” debt ceiling access
The return visits are the point, not what was bought at the store. There is a political utility in having those debt ceiling fights even though any other way to look at it would call it rightfully stupid to keep having those fights.
At the FOMC……….So Jay…………after lunch…….. that port was great……..do you think we ought to do anything. Let us shock the world and change that word. By the way Helen, your hair looks great.
It is a wig….shhhhhhh
This morning, in select wealthy east and west coast suburban zip codes, I see a new all time low in housing inventory. Shocking. Extreme bidding wars on the better listings. I saw one get bid 18% over the ask, and the ask was aggressive. Usually, this is a quiet holiday period. This price action is unprecedented.
Several months ago, many buyers decided to stand back and wait for more inventory and lower prices … instead, the remaining inventory was sucked up by buyers. All heck is going to break out in the spring.
Yesterday I noticed a new rental home in 98004. One of the richest zips as well AFAIK. Not waterfront, but next line with a view. 5K/month. Price history shows it was sold a month ago for 2.2M. Selling began in mid-August from 2.85M. And the price went down 8% after it went pending.
But heck; you take on a larger mortgage for an inflated price, while waiting for the value of the $US to collapse . . . which if your guess is correct, free money easy to pay off with a crashed $US. What’s not to like?
Then the revenue sniffers will hike property taxes, bigtime.
People are funneling dollars into real goods as currency becomes toilet paper.
Just keep drinking that kool aid Jim and everything will be juuuust fine.
As money gets devalued through high inflation, prices keep going higher and higher and when people see that government and central bankers are only paying lip service to inflation, they completely withdraw assets from the market, nothing is for sale.
Shortages develop, price controls and misery.
No one wants to exchange their house for money that can be printed by trillions because no one knows when the insanity will stop.
Don’t be surprised if we have less listings in the spring than now.
I bought $10k worth of inflation adjusting I bonds from TreasuryDirect (US) today.
Hyperinflation worries me. The current admin is spending like a drunken sailor.
Not any worse than the last administration.
Yeah, somehow the Biden administration seems fine with people thinking that it’s responsible for the CARES Act.
IBonds are a good investment as a SWAN place to put your money. You’ll likely forget about it over time and then check it at Treasury Direct at some point for a nice surprise.
Buy these bonds near the end of the month. You’ll be credited as owning it the full month.
I was buying these back in 2000 using a credit card and earning 1% cash back immediately.
That ain’t good.
So how much will a broom cost in March? $95?
Eventually, everyone’s self storage unit will be full of junk and consumers will stop panic buying.
Haha…the cost of financial services is increasing just as the market is about to tank and bonds are at negative real yields. It used to be a game of finding the “cleanest shirt” but now all the shirts are equally filthy, so why should anyone pay these boys more money so they can watch their nest egg decline? No thanks!
Also, start looking at lumber prices again. Something tells me the FED better start accelerating tapering and raise interest rate soon!
Yikes! Build Back Better now? Why still buying treasuries and mbs’s? Really! Any real reason to? Europe seems worse. Climate, moronic, (omnicron)
too much, I always heard lawyers ruin everything. What a mess. Bond vigilantes cannot fight the Fed. I can’t wait for the fireworks.
Wolf, out of all the stuff I watch I am glued to your daily posts. Very good material. This is of interest to me, off grid, rural, retired and one who raises some pigs and sheep.
I have to say your insights are as relevant in our personal lives as they might be to the metro investor. But our risk is fire – not the friggin markets, DOW or S&P. Its LAND VALUES.
Everything has risks. But you might not eat as well.
Anyone familiar with the TIPS breakeven trade? You short fixed-coupon treasuries and buy TIPS, then if inflation expectations continue to rise, you make profit on the spread (both could go down at the same time but TIPS would go down less). I’m trying to figure out if the Fed could manipulate this spread, or only manipulate the overall direction and arbitrage will keep the spread accurate. Anyone have any ideas? Thanks!
If you were the Fed Tomorrow Wolf why would you do ?
*what
We will taper slowly and then consider gently increase rates. Please do not panic.
I would cash out my stock portfolio and quietly disappear.
Marco,
1. End QE cold turkey on the spot.
2. Announce that maturing securities and pass-through principal payments of MBS will not be replaced with new purchases, starting Jan 15, 2022, and that thereby the balance sheet would decline. This will allow long-term rates to rise, and will avoid that the yield curve inverts.
3. Announce rate hikes of 50 basis points at every meeting in 2022 and 2023, until the federal funds rate is near the yoy CPI rate (currently nearly 7%).
4. If inflation gets worse – and it may well because there is a lag of about 1-2 years between changes in monetary policies and inflation – announce 100-basis-point hikes to get there faster.
5. Make clear that this is a total U-Turn, come hell or high water.
6. Make clear that there is no put under anything. Vanquishing inflation is priority #1.
7. Announce that as a permanent policy change, the Fed will not ever do QE again, but that the periodic seizures in the Treasury market (and there will be some) will be dealt with through repos or reverse repos.
8. Announce a permanent change in inflation targeting to 0% inflation as measured by core CPI (not core PCE), with slight inflation and slight deflation alternating being considered normal, for true price stability.
I might have forgotten a couple of announcements in the heat of the battle, but that gives you the gist.
good calls Wolf but we all know this is just our wild dreams. This would never happen.
:-]
Was gonna say I’d vote for you, but the fed isn’t an elected position :/
Still, you’d do a hell of a lot better job than the current crop of people.
I just submitted a price change for 2022 for our truck component factory in the American Midwest. From Jan 2021 to Jan 2022, our price changes range from to +20% to +55%, depending on product, and its level of value-add done in house versus raw material content.
The core driver of these wild increases is the cost of steel. The market has gone absolutely wild. Check out the FRED chart WPU10170301 to understand what has been plaguing metal-intensive manufacturers all year. Aluminum is a similar story.
No area of our company is untouched by rampant inflation right now, but ours is primarily a story of steel prices. US manufacturers are at a horrible disadvantage right now. Prices everywhere are up, but ours are exceptionally high, and I am of the understanding that it related to the extreme market concentration in the American steel production industry.
Add in an increasingly rapacious healthcare system that is being subsidized by private businesses like ours, and it’s becoming even harder to build products in this country.
This is getting ridiculous. Something has to give in a big way.
Bidenflation at 28% a year means producer prices double in 3 years.
And it also means Triump 2024, whether you like it or not.
The financial endgame draws nearer, y’all can feel it.
It’s time to get ready mentally for what is coming next, if you are holding on to 401Ks/Bonds/Financial Products as the means of your survival you are going to be wholly disappointed.
Every person that drops out of the system/goes Galt, deals one more blow against the financial products most are banking on, those are nothing but unpaid debts/even Crypto.
The system is destabilizing in real time and drastic action is coming down from the gov, this is no mistake/accident.
Get Ready!
Galt is only 47 feet above sea level, and so many funky Ag smells nearby.
FED can continue doing slow tapering like what they have announced and can keep ignoring inflation like what they have done for so long.
Inflation on ground is at least 20% and the inflation is there for last 12 years or so ( asset inflation ). If FED can ignore for this long then they can continue doing this for next decade or so.
Yes, in theory, this is how it has worked in the past.
There are however new variables in the equation which the fed has little/to no control of, the biggest variable reaction is people in this instance.
The rise of the antiwork movement/corruption/non belief in the system is something the fed cannot control, the system is rotting from within in real time.
Fail to prepare at your own risk.
PPI doesn’t really lead CPI and crude doesn’t lead intermediate doesn’t lead final by much if at all. They all pretty much move together.
you will own nothing and be happy! get with the program all you sheep! When we do raise rates we’re gonna bust the wheels off all of your wagons and all of our buddies will laugh all the way to the repo court. This stock market reminds me of of Dec. 1972. But now only 5 stocks instead of 50 are the untouchables.
