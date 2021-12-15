What Needs to Happen to Get this Inflation under Control? And How Would Markets React?

Wolf Richter with Adam Taggart at Wealthion.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes & colors
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938
It was a pleasant surprise tuning into Wealthion yesterday evening and finding none other than the ‘Wolf’ Richter being interviewed. At the end it sounded like you were capitulating into a gold bug Wolf, admit it..
I don’t admit anything.
LOL!
Why just the other day J Powell paid $500.00 to get his Big Mac and fries………
Total panic at the FOMC…….maybe we should think about raising rates a quarter point………sometime in 2023.
Today……first proof……consumers that have inflated dollars cannot buy what they used to buy. Retail sales up .3 in face of .7 percent inflation. Actually down .4.
Fed stimulating us into poverty. Congress wants to pass another fiscal stimulus.
How many times can you call someone stupid…….but its not……its crooked.
Worse than anything the mob ever did…….and they all attend church.
If you asked J-POW how much a dozen eggs cost, he wouldn’t be able to give you an answer that was even close to reality. These guys are so out of touch it’s insane.
Has Jay Powell ever been to a lumber yard?
Has Jay Powell or anyone else in his family ever SAVED MONEY and not be punished by Fed Policy?
So why has he pulled the ladder up on most of the country by denying the ability to save ones way to financial soundness?
I wish some Congressman would ask him that……
Those are great questions! I’m waiting for people to start asking them in the media. Eventually it will happen.
We’ll see what Powell has to say today, but it certainly looks like the FED’s timeline is about to accelerate. To say the they’re behind the curve is a massive understatement. I don’t see how Powell threads the needle on this one.
Keep up the good work.
Have a Joyful Christmas.
Glenn Hautly
Markets this morning seem to be telegraphing negative news coming out of the FOMC earlier this week…
Running negative real rates is paying for financial mistakes of the past. When you have too much debt, you have to determine who is going to take the losses. Powell is socializing them and gamblers get to keep their gains for now.
How to get inflation under control ?
They could raise the interest back up to 20%.
Or break up some of the bigger monopolies in agri-business, health care, software (that is you, Microsucks).
I feel a bad moon rising……
The options are becoming smaller and smaller for the FED.
They need a black swan event pretty bad to pin the blame on what comes next.
Expect a big haircut to any financial product you have(401K, Stocks, Bonds), don’t say you weren’t warned.
I assume that the skyrocketing new vehicle costs are also at least partly behind the increase in my comprehensive auto insurance policy cost?
Not entirely. The aluminum and specialty steel panels are more difficult to repair, requiring special tools and training in order to be certified to work on them – which takes out the small mom ‘n’ pops. Many cars now have aluminum sub-frames as well. Parts are more complex and not “user serviceable”. Take, for example, an LED headlight. Price one of those puppies (about $1,000 each). Federally mandate gizmos also add to the cost of repair (deployed or stolen airbags, crushed backup cameras, stolen catalytic converters, etc.) Add more exotic materials (carbon fiber for example) and the cost of automotive paint (price a gallon of color recently?) Lots of panel bond (cars glued together, not bolted). Complexity of wiring (CANBUS).
Just to name a few.
@EK
I get why manufacturers and retailers love all that stuff but I’ve never got what was ever in it for customers and users other than cost and hassle.
What’s in it for the customers is convenience and comfort. Heated seats, automatic windows, automatic door locks, backup cameras, yada yada yada. It’s great when it’s working but when the car gets to around 100K+ miles things start breaking and then it gets expensive! I got my wife a new car a few years back. We have always held on to our cars for a long time, but now I’m not sure that is such a good idea.
Have the stooges (i.e. ‘leaders’) blame the greedy speculators, hoarders, wreckers, retailers, and manufacturers, capitalists in general, and people who buy too much with free money.
Implement wage and price controls to protect everyone.
Redesign the CPI to include things that people don’t want and wouldn’t eat or use.
Implement draconian penalties for black market activities when the shelves are bare.
Impose limitations on withdrawals of cash or the use of debit or credit cards.
If that’s not working, implement rationing so everyone gets their fair share. All they have to do is stand in a long line for hours.
Leaders and bureaucrats will be able to shop at special stores with subsidized reasonable prices and selection of fine foods and goods.
All these measures have worked well in places like Zimbabwe and Venezuela and countless other nations in history.
Oh, and Turkey, yesterday, new legislation. From ZH reporting:
As Lira Implodes, Turkey Proposes Huge Fines For “Hoarding”
Erdoğan has openly targeted stockpilers, blaming them for the surge in prices and threatening to impose more severe punishments. (…)
“Greedy” businesses that stockpile more goods than needed, are in part to blame for some sharp price spikes …
etc etc, the playlist, but it could be anywhere, anytime.
Remember Nixon’s price controls? And Ford’s ‘WIN’ – Whip inflation now? Maybe not …
@r
“price controls to protect everyone.”
Congrats! I said here to start looking for that phrase last week.
You’re the first I’ve seen here.
Don’t worry there will be thousands behind you over the coming months.
We built the lifestyle Americans have come to expect when we were the greatest industrial and imperial power on earths. Now that is all fading away. Resources are more scarce and other countries are losing the ability to send us cheap stuff. We have run out of tricks, so now it is just a long slow slide until we are like Greece or Argentina. Nothing Powell can do will change this.
“Now that is all fading away.”
I don’t think so. Yes, we need to get our finances straightened out, but the USA has a LOT going for it still.
what does it have going for it? a cohesive, homogenous culture? nope. a great manufacturing ability? nope. low crime? nope. a strong military? somewhat, but becoming less so and more woke every day.
Each day when Powell says he walks by the new tent village near the Fed building, I stick my head out and give him the one finger salute. I know he cares. He said so in one of his pressers.
Minutes
He cares so much he brought it up in his latest Oval Office meeting. Look for them to move the homeless camps away from his route to the Fed Reserve Building at 14th and Constitution. Problem solved. I noticed the camps keep moving from one place to another. There’s a big camp at Union Station and another one one block from the Supreme Court. The one near the Supreme Court is surrounded by Congressional members residences and staffers. I see that camp the next to be moved, as the citizen’s groups launch a major protest. The members of Congress don’t want this in their neighborhood.
He slaughters the WORKING people of this country with promoted inflation and lets it run hot….the earners/savers/workers of this country that turn the lights on and fill the shelves each day….
BUT, he keeps rates 9% below PPI inflation and 7% below CPI inflation to help the mentally ill who live in tents and walk past the WE ARE HIRING signs?
Some personal guilt trip by Powell …. which is why a Taylor Rule is needed or something more concrete than how the Fed Chairman feels about the world at any particular point in time.
The Fed should rewrite their mission statement and stop pretending..
New Federal Reserve Mission Statement to be released soon…..
“It is the Federal Reserve’s actions, as a central bank, to achieve these goals specified by Congress: promote unemployment by providing cheap money to the federal government to dole out and encourage idleness, promote inflation, punish savers and holders of dollars, and promote record low long term interest rates so as to facilitate the pulling of wealth forward from the future generations of the United States””
Increase products and services and reduce “free money” now awash in the economy.
In politics, money and spending gets more and more power and control, so the likelihood of anything real happening is getting more and more remote. The needed rate hikes won’t be much if anything. Especially with the potential for crushing Federal debt service if rates are increased to curb inflation.
They’ve painted themselves, and us, into a real tough corner this time.
Totally agree. With all due respect to Wolf and Adam it’s been obvious for years that there is no painless exit and the main dilemma is political.
10 yr. (1.44%) is down -0.144% from a month ago (1.584%). Tiny steps, in the WRONG direction.
Need to increase worker productivity. Automate when feasible.
Tax house flipping as there are empty houses held for speculative purposes, while others can not afford the rent increases.
Reduce the Federal budget deficit.
1) The worse inflation since the 70’s.
2) IWM one year Backbone : Jan 25 2021 high @217.91/ Jan 29 low @204.84.
3) IWM dropped to it’s middle.
4) A dovish JP will start a Xmas rally.
5) A bearish JP will send IWM to Dec 28 high/ Jan 4 2021 low trading range,
or to the open space between them.
kudos on the wealthion interview :
I enjoyed the way you stuck to your guns really with very few ways out of the current situation . Inferring to stop Buying Goods and Services at inflated levels , the complete ruse about Gas Prices with Oil about $70 per barrel all about huge Profits being made from Gas sales, not any shortage or the like ,
Bottom Line No way out except to stop the Inflation , Stop flooding a stimulus induced fire burning the economy into a deeper and deeper hole .
However Nothing has happened yet it just keeps going and going .
Do you really think the responsible Party’s cares ?
Perhaps to lose their Job with the Fed and have to Leave with all the Millions $
nothing left but enjoy all those Millions what a terrible fate how sad .
Of course it’s obvious what to do to stop the Inflation but how do you undo all the damage ? Pay out all the losses to each individual rather than a tiny amount paid via stimulus.
out. Most people with savings have lost income amounting to about 25% of their savings Total with inflation now gone. What do you tell all these people who Bought homes at High Prices if they just drop back to pre stimulus levels .
Who’s Left Holding the Bag Now ? Humm I sure would not be wanting to be holding those loans